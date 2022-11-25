Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries

St Paul Brewing 688 Minnehaha Ave E,

review star

No reviews yet

688 Minnehaha Ave E,

Saint Paul, MN 55106

Popular Items

12 oz Pinkitty Drinkitty

Trees Hazelnut Porter

16oz TREES

$6.00

Crooks Haven Rye Porter

Hints of Chocolate, Rye, Roast, and a Touch of Smoke 6.5% ABV
16oz Crooks Haven Porter

16oz Crooks Haven Porter

$6.00

Hints of Chocolate, Rye, Roast, and a Touch of Smoke

Fuck Cancer Cherry Smoothie Ale

Wheat ale brewed with hundreds of pounds of cherry puree. 5.4% ABV
16oz Fuck Cancer

16oz Fuck Cancer

$6.00

Wheat ale brewed with hundreds of pounds of cherry puree.

Haze of Infatuation

Thick, creamy head with intense tropical hop aromas. Pineapple, mango, tangerine, stone fruits and hints of coconut with a smooth mouthfeel. 5.8% ABV
16oz Haze of Infatuation Hazy IPA

16oz Haze of Infatuation Hazy IPA

$7.00

Thick, creamy head with intense tropical hop aromas. Pineapple, mango, tangerine, stone fruits and hints of coconut with a smooth mouthfeel.

Space Pirate

16oz Space Pirate Juicy IPA

16oz Space Pirate Juicy IPA

$6.00

Dry-hopped with Citra and Mosaic. Bright, juicy hints of papaya, peach, pineapple and mango.

Chinwag Extra Special Bitter

16oz Chinwag

16oz Chinwag

$6.00

English Extra Special Bitter ale brewed with malts from the UK and East Kent Golding hops. Amber in color with notes of toasty bread, oats and hints of raisin. Malt-forward with crisp hop bitterness and high drinkability.

Golden Horses

16oz Golden Horses Blonde Ale

$5.00

Pinkitty Drinkitty Gose

12 oz Pinkitty Drinkitty

12 oz Pinkitty Drinkitty

$5.00

Pink Gose sour ale brewed in collaboration with Clutch Brewing. Brewed with hibiscus, coriander, and Himalayan pink salt. Refreshing and tart with hints of salt.

Minnehaha Mosaic Session Ale

16 oz. Minnehaha Mosaic

16 oz. Minnehaha Mosaic

$5.00

Dry-hopped with Mosaic hops. Light-bodied and refreshing with bright, floral and tropical hop notes.

Project X NE Hazy IPA

Dry-hopped with Experimental HBC 586, Cascade, and Simcoe hops. Notes of dried apricots, starfruit, and stone fruits with herbal and spice notes. Smooth mouth-feel with a slightly bitter finish
16oz Project X NE Hazy IPA

16oz Project X NE Hazy IPA

$6.00

Dry-hopped with Experimental HBC 586, Cascade, and Simcoe hops. Notes of dried apricots, starfruit, and stone fruits with herbal and spice notes. Smooth mouth-feel with a slightly bitter finish.

Mummy Train Pumpkin Ale

Mummy Train Pumpkin Ale 16oz

Mummy Train Pumpkin Ale 16oz

$6.00

Brewed with pumpkin and a special blend of allspice, cinnamon, clove, and nutmeg. Pumpkin pie in a glass.

Bermuda Triangle

12oz Bermuda Triangle Tripel

12oz Bermuda Triangle Tripel

$7.00

Belgian ale brewed with Belgian Candi Sugar and local honey. Honey and floral notes, slightly sweet but with a warm mouth-feel and a dry finish.

Granny Smith Apple Seltzer

Granny Smith Apple Seltzer 10oz

$5.00

Cranberry Seltzer

Cranberry hard Seltzer (10oz)

$5.00

NA Beverages

Coke

Coke

$2.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50
Sprite

Sprite

$2.50
KORU Kombucha

KORU Kombucha

$5.00+

Sweet tea cultured with probiotics and infused with organic fruit and herbs. Brewed onsite at our brewery by our friends at Koru Kombucha

LaCroix

LaCroix

$2.50
BOTTLED KORU

BOTTLED KORU

$6.00

Sweet tea cultured with probiotics and infused with organic fruit and herbs. Brewed onsite at our brewery by our friends at Koru Kombucha

Iced Coffee- Cold Press Double Espresso

$5.00

Enjoy and iced coffee on the patio! Creamer and almond milk available.

Root Beer

$5.00

Iced Coffee- Cold Press Black

$5.00

Iced Coffee- Vanilla Cinnamon

$5.00Out of stock

Chinwag NITRO

16 oz. Chinwag ESB NITRO

16 oz. Chinwag ESB NITRO

$6.00

English Extra Special Bitter ale brewed with malts from the UK and East Kent Golding hops. Amber in color with notes of toasty bread, oats and hints of raisin. Malt-forward with crisp hop bitterness and high drinkability. Velvety mouthfeel with the Nitro pour.

Sandwiches

Hot Cubanow

$14.00

A hot cubanow sandwich with ham, braised pork, swiss cheese, house pickle and dijon. Served on telera bread

Mortedella

$15.00

Mortedella with pimento cheese and arugula on sourdough bread

Pastromi

$11.00

Pastrami sandwich with Havarti cheese and Dijon mustard on rye bread

Roast Beef

$15.00

Rare roast beef with lettuce, tomato, onion, Swiss cheese and horseradish cream on wheat bread

Southwest Turkey

$12.00

Southwest turkey with provolone, chipotle mayo, lettuce and tomato on sourdough bread

Veggie Wrap

$10.00

Roasted peppers, cucumber, lettuce, tomato, onion and goat cheese wrapped in a tortilla

Dixieland Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens, cabbage, almonds, grapes, mandarin orange and honey mustard dressing

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, grated parmesan cheese, tomato tossed in calabrian chilies, house-made dressing

Chili

$7.00

Soup de Jour

$7.00Out of stock

Ask about our soup of the day!

Charcuterie

$19.00

A selection of meats and cheeses with accouterments *contains nuts

Cheeseball Bites

$11.00

Our very own SPB beer cheese bites rolled in almonds and served with crackers

Crudite with Hummus

$9.00

Assorted vegetables served with hummus

Deviled Eggs

$9.00

5 classic style deviled eggs. Made by the devil himself

Guacamole

$12.00Out of stock

Chips and Guac!

Housemade Snack Mix

$5.00

Beer needs a buddy and here's a snack mix to keep it company!

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00Out of stock

Cold shrimp served with cocktail sauce

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$7.00

Chocolate chip cookies! Comes in a pack of 2

Dog Menu

Chicken and Potato Barkito

$7.50Out of stock

Dog Shepards Pie

$7.50Out of stock

Crooks Haven Porter Crowler

Crooks Haven Rye Porter Crowler

$10.00

Hints of Chocolate, Rye, Roast, and a Touch of Smoke

Fuck Cancer Cherry Smoothie Ale Crowler

Fuck Cancer Cherry Smoothie Ale Crowler

$10.00

Wheat ale brewed with hundreds of pounds of cherry puree.

Haze of Infatuation Hazy IPA Crowler

Haze of Infatuation Midwest Hazy IPA Crowler

$11.00

Thick, creamy head with intense tropical hop aromas. Pineapple, mango, tangerine, stone fruits and hints of coconut with a smooth mouthfeel.

Space Pirate Juicy IPA Crowler

Space Pirate Juicy IPA Crowler

$10.00

Dry-hopped with Citra and Mosaic. Bright, juicy hints of papaya, peach, pineapple and mango.

Chinwag Extra Special Bitter Crowler

Chinwag Crowler

$10.00

English Extra Special Bitter ale brewed with malts from the UK and East Kent Golding hops. Amber in color with notes of toasty bread, oats and hints of raisin. Malt-forward with crisp hop bitterness and high drinkability.

Pinkitty Drinkitty Gose Crowler

Pinkitty Drinkitty Gose CROWLER

$9.00

Pink Gose sour ale brewed in collaboration with Clutch Brewing. Brewed with hibiscus, coriander, and Himalayan pink salt. Refreshing and tart with hints of salt.

Mummy Train CROWLER

CROWLER Mummy Train

$10.00

Project X NE Hazy IPA CROWLER

CROWLER Project X NE Hazy IPA

$10.00

Minnehaha Mosaic Session Ale CROWLER

CROWLER Minnehaha Mosaic

$9.00

Dry-hopped with Mosaic hops. Light-bodied and refreshing with bright, floral and tropical hop notes.

Bermuda Triangle CROWLER

Bermuda Triangle Tripel CROWLER

$13.00

Golden Horses CROWLER

Golden Horses Crowler

$9.00

Crisp and clean with a slightly dry finish- floral hop notes with hints of honey.

Trees Hazelnut Porter

CROWLER TREES

$11.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Unique handcrafted brews

Location

688 Minnehaha Ave E,, Saint Paul, MN 55106

