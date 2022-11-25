- Home
- /
- Saint Paul
- /
- Payne-Phalen
- /
- Bakeries
- /
- St Paul Brewing - 688 Minnehaha Ave E,
St Paul Brewing 688 Minnehaha Ave E,
No reviews yet
688 Minnehaha Ave E,
Saint Paul, MN 55106
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Trees Hazelnut Porter
Crooks Haven Rye Porter
Fuck Cancer Cherry Smoothie Ale
Haze of Infatuation
Space Pirate
Chinwag Extra Special Bitter
Golden Horses
Pinkitty Drinkitty Gose
Minnehaha Mosaic Session Ale
Project X NE Hazy IPA
Mummy Train Pumpkin Ale
Bermuda Triangle
Granny Smith Apple Seltzer
Cranberry Seltzer
NA Beverages
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
KORU Kombucha
Sweet tea cultured with probiotics and infused with organic fruit and herbs. Brewed onsite at our brewery by our friends at Koru Kombucha
LaCroix
BOTTLED KORU
Sweet tea cultured with probiotics and infused with organic fruit and herbs. Brewed onsite at our brewery by our friends at Koru Kombucha
Iced Coffee- Cold Press Double Espresso
Enjoy and iced coffee on the patio! Creamer and almond milk available.
Root Beer
Iced Coffee- Cold Press Black
Iced Coffee- Vanilla Cinnamon
Chinwag NITRO
Sandwiches
Hot Cubanow
A hot cubanow sandwich with ham, braised pork, swiss cheese, house pickle and dijon. Served on telera bread
Mortedella
Mortedella with pimento cheese and arugula on sourdough bread
Pastromi
Pastrami sandwich with Havarti cheese and Dijon mustard on rye bread
Roast Beef
Rare roast beef with lettuce, tomato, onion, Swiss cheese and horseradish cream on wheat bread
Southwest Turkey
Southwest turkey with provolone, chipotle mayo, lettuce and tomato on sourdough bread
Veggie Wrap
Roasted peppers, cucumber, lettuce, tomato, onion and goat cheese wrapped in a tortilla
Dixieland Salad
Mixed greens, cabbage, almonds, grapes, mandarin orange and honey mustard dressing
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, grated parmesan cheese, tomato tossed in calabrian chilies, house-made dressing
Chili
Soup de Jour
Ask about our soup of the day!
Charcuterie
A selection of meats and cheeses with accouterments *contains nuts
Cheeseball Bites
Our very own SPB beer cheese bites rolled in almonds and served with crackers
Crudite with Hummus
Assorted vegetables served with hummus
Deviled Eggs
5 classic style deviled eggs. Made by the devil himself
Guacamole
Chips and Guac!
Housemade Snack Mix
Beer needs a buddy and here's a snack mix to keep it company!
Shrimp Cocktail
Cold shrimp served with cocktail sauce
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Chocolate chip cookies! Comes in a pack of 2
Crooks Haven Porter Crowler
Fuck Cancer Cherry Smoothie Ale Crowler
Haze of Infatuation Hazy IPA Crowler
Space Pirate Juicy IPA Crowler
Chinwag Extra Special Bitter Crowler
Pinkitty Drinkitty Gose Crowler
Mummy Train CROWLER
Project X NE Hazy IPA CROWLER
Minnehaha Mosaic Session Ale CROWLER
Bermuda Triangle CROWLER
Golden Horses CROWLER
Trees Hazelnut Porter
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Unique handcrafted brews
688 Minnehaha Ave E,, Saint Paul, MN 55106