St. Paul Tap
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Drink Local tap beer featuring the best in St Paul & Minnesota brewed beers. Play all of our arcade games as well as Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch. Enjoy great food and drink while playing our games and watching your favorite sports on TV.
825 Jefferson Ave, Saint Paul, MN 55102
