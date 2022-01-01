Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

St. Paul Tap

review star

No reviews yet

825 Jefferson Ave

Saint Paul, MN 55102

Order Again

Popular Items

BYO Burger
BBQ Burger
Fresh Battered Cheese Curds

Starters

Sampler Platter

Sampler Platter

$13.99

Hand-Breaded Fried Pickle Spears, Fresh Battered Ellsworth Cheese Curds & Tater Tots Smothered In House-Made Queso, Chopped Bacon & Green Onion.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$8.99

Hand-Breaded Fried Pickle Spears Served With Ranch Dressing.

Fresh Battered Cheese Curds

Fresh Battered Cheese Curds

$10.99

Ellsworth Cheese Curds Battered In-House & Fried To Order. Served With Ranch Dressing.

Smothered Tots

Smothered Tots

$8.99

Tater Tots Smothered In House-Made Queso, Chopped Bacon & Green Onion.

Nachos

Nachos

$13.99

Fresh Fried Tortilla Chips Layered With A Five Cheese Blend & Topped With Queso Cheese, Chicken Or Taco Seasoned Ground Beef, Pico De Gallo, Cilantro, Lime Crema & Guacamole.

BBQ Pork Nachos

BBQ Pork Nachos

$13.99

Slow-Roasted Pork Over Fresh Fried Tortilla Chips, Layered With A Five Cheese Blend & Topped With Queso Cheese, Pico De Gallo Then Drizzled With Jalapeño Crema, BBQ Sauce & Topped With Guacamole & Cilantro.

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$12.99

The Bone Or Not The Bone . . . That Is The Question. Buffalo, Sweet Chili, BBQ Or Minnesota Dry Rub*. * Minnesota Dry Rub Not Available On Boneless Wings

Wings

Wings

$12.99

The Bone Or Not The Bone . . . That Is The Question. Buffalo, Sweet Chili, BBQ Or Minnesota Dry Rub*. * Minnesota Dry Rub Not Available On Boneless Wings

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Served With BBQ Or Honey Mustard.

Queso Fundido

Queso Fundido

$8.99

Homemade Queso, Roasted Green Peppers, Tomatoes & Red Onions. Served With House Fried Tortilla Chip.

Chips and Guacamole

Chips and Guacamole

$7.99

Guacamole Served With House Fried Tortilla Chips.

Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$4.99

House Fried Tortilla Chips & Salsa.

Pretzels

Pretzels

$10.99

Two 7oz. Pretzels Served With House-Made Warm Queso & Honey Spiked Mustard.

Burgers

BYO Burger

BYO Burger

$11.99

You Dream It, We Build It!

BBQ Burger

BBQ Burger

$13.39

Ground Chuck, Aged Cheddar, Pulled BBQ Pork, BBQ Sauce & Onion Straws. Served On A Grilled Pub Bun.

Platinum Bacon Burger

Platinum Bacon Burger

$14.75

Ground Chuck, Aged Cheddar, Swiss, Smoked Bacon, Bacon Jam, Bacon Aioli & Onion Crisps. Served On A Grilled Pub Bun.

Sunrise Burger

Sunrise Burger

$14.75

Ground Chuck, American Cheese, Smoked Bacon, Fried Egg & Garlic Aioli. Served On A Grilled Pub Bun.

Chipotle Chicken

Chipotle Chicken

$13.39

Grilled Chicken, Smoked Bacon, Swiss, Onion Straws & Chipotle Aioli. Served On A Grilled Pub Bun.

Guacamole Turkey

Guacamole Turkey

$13.39

Grilled Turkey Patty, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Pepper Jack & Ranch. Served On A Grilled Pub Bun.

Taps Original Lucy

Taps Original Lucy

$12.99

Mayo, Pickles, Diced Tomatoes, Diced Red Onion & Shredded Lettuce.

Cheesehead Lucy

Cheesehead Lucy

$14.99

Finished With American Cheese & Applewood Smoked Bacon.

American BBQ Lucy

American BBQ Lucy

$13.99

Topped With House BBQ, American Cheese & Onion Straws.

Queso Lucy

Queso Lucy

$14.99

Finished With House Queso, Pico De Gallo, Tortilla Strips, Guacamole, Chipotle Aioli & Shredded Lettuce. 

Pizzas

SM Cheese Pizza

SM Cheese Pizza

$8.99

Homemade Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese.

SM Taco Pizza

SM Taco Pizza

$13.99

Southwest Ranch, Taco Seasoned Ground Beef, Mozzarella, Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Jalapeños, Sour Cream Drizzle & Tortilla Strips.

SM Pepperoni Pizza

SM Pepperoni Pizza

$10.99
SM Sausage Pizza

SM Sausage Pizza

$10.99
SM Combo Pizza

SM Combo Pizza

$11.99

Sausage & Pepperoni.

SM El Jefe Pizza

SM El Jefe Pizza

$13.99

Sausage, Pepperoni, Taco Seasoned Beef & Jalapeños.

SM Deluxe Pizza

SM Deluxe Pizza

$13.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Mushrooms, Green Peppers & Red Onion.

SM Sausage and Mushroom Pizza

SM Sausage and Mushroom Pizza

$10.99
SM Veggie Pizza

SM Veggie Pizza

$12.99

Mushrooms, Red Onion, Black Olives, Jalapeños & Green Peppers.

LG Cheese Pizza

LG Cheese Pizza

$12.99

Homemade Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese.

LG Taco Pizza

LG Taco Pizza

$19.99

Southwest Ranch, Taco Seasoned Ground Beef, Mozzarella, Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Jalapeños, Sour Cream Drizzle & Tortilla Strips.

LG Pepperoni Pizza

LG Pepperoni Pizza

$15.99
LG Sausage Pizza

LG Sausage Pizza

$15.99
LG Combo Pizza

LG Combo Pizza

$16.99

Sausage & Pepperoni.

LG El Jefe Pizza

LG El Jefe Pizza

$19.99

Sausage, Pepperoni, Taco Seasoned Beef & Jalapeños.

LG Deluxe Pizza

LG Deluxe Pizza

$19.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Mushrooms, Green Peppers & Red Onion.

LG Sausage and Mushroom Pizza

LG Sausage and Mushroom Pizza

$15.99
LG Veggie Pizza

LG Veggie Pizza

$17.99

Mushrooms, Red Onion, Black Olives, Jalapeños & Green Peppers.

Mac and Cheese

House Mac

House Mac

$12.99

Topped With Chopped Bacon & Diced Tomatoes.

BBQ Pork Mac

BBQ Pork Mac

$14.99

Slow-Roasted BBQ Pork, Chopped Bacon & Onion Crisps.

Chicken Mac

Chicken Mac

$14.99

Grilled Chicken, Chopped Bacon, Mushrooms & Tomatoes.

Salads and Soups

Southwest Salad

Southwest Salad

$13.99

Garden Greens On A Bed Of Fresh Fried Tortilla Chips, Grilled Chicken Or Taco Seasoned Ground Beef, Five Cheese Blend, Pico De Gallo, Jalapeño Crema & A Side Of Southwest Ranch Dressing.

Bleu Cheese Buffalo

Bleu Cheese Buffalo

$13.99

Breaded Buffalo Chicken, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Diced Tomatoes, Red Onion, Chopped Bacon & Croutons. Served With Bleu Cheese Dressing.

Pub Salad

Pub Salad

$13.99

Grilled Chicken, Five Cheese Blend, Diced Tomatoes, Red Onion, Cucumber, Chopped Smoked Bacon, Golden Raisins & Croutons. Served With Your Choice Of Dressing.

House Salad

House Salad

$3.99

Tomatoes, Red Onion, Cucumber, Five Cheese Blend, Croutons & Your Choice Of Dressing.

Cup Chicken Wild Rice

$3.99

Bowl Chicken Wild Rice

$4.99

Cup Homemade Chili

$3.99

Topped With Monterey Cheddar Jack, Sour Cream & Green Onion.

Bowl Homemade Chili

$4.99

Topped With Monterey Cheddar Jack, Sour Cream & Green Onion.

Sides Items

Skin-On Fries

Skin-On Fries

$3.49
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Served With Garlic Aioli.

Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$4.99

Served With Seasoned Sour Cream.

Side of Chips

$1.99

Re-Chip

Ranch

$0.49

Blue Cheese

$0.49

Side of Mayo

$0.49

French

$0.49

SW Ranch

$0.49

Balsamic

$0.49

Thousand Island

$0.49

Seasoned Sour Cream

$0.49

Sour Cream

$0.49

Pizza Sauce

$0.99

Side Of Caramel

$0.49

Side Minn Seasoning

$0.49

Side of Buffalo

$0.49

Side of BBQ

$0.49

Side Of Teriyaki

$0.49

Thai Chili

$0.49

Side Of Bourbon

$0.49

Side Hot Sauce

$0.49

Honey Mustard

$0.49

50/50

$0.49

Bacon Aioli

$0.49

Side of Garlic Aioli

$0.49

Horseradish Mayo

$0.49

Ground Mustard

$0.49

Chipotle Aioli

$0.49

Side of Queso

$1.50

Side of Salsa Small 4oz

$0.99

Side of Salsa Large 8oz

$1.99

Side of Guac

$1.39

Side of Pico

$0.49

Side of Jalapenos

$0.83

Side of Bacon Jam

$1.39

Side of Sauteed Mushrooms

$1.39

Side of Carmelized Onions

$1.39

Side of Celery

$1.50

Side of Bacon

$1.39

Fried Egg

$1.39

Crispy Onions

$1.39

Side of Giardiniera Peppers

$0.49

Side Jalapeno Bacon

$1.49

Side of Peanut Butter

$0.99

Side Of Applesauce

$1.00

Side of Pickles

$0.49

Waffle Fries

$4.99Out of stock

Kid's Menu

Kid Cheeseburger

$6.99

Served With Choice Of Fries Or Apple Sauce & Choice Of Soda, Juice, White Or Chocolate Milk.

Kid Hamburger

$6.99

Served With Choice Of Fries Or Apple Sauce & Choice Of Soda, Juice, White Or Chocolate Milk.

Kid Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Served With Choice Of Fries Or Apple Sauce & Choice Of Soda, Juice, White Or Chocolate Milk.

Kid Mac

$6.99

Served With Choice Of Fries Or Apple Sauce & Choice Of Soda, Juice, White Or Chocolate Milk.

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Served With Choice Of Fries Or Apple Sauce & Choice Of Soda, Juice, White Or Chocolate Milk.

Kid Cheese Pizza

$6.99

Served With Choice Of Fries Or Apple Sauce & Choice Of Soda, Juice, White Or Chocolate Milk.

Kid Pepperoni Pizza

$6.99

Served With Choice Of Fries Or Apple Sauce & Choice Of Soda, Juice, White Or Chocolate Milk.

Kid Sausage Pizza

$6.99

Served With Choice Of Fries Or Apple Sauce & Choice Of Soda, Juice, White Or Chocolate Milk.

Add On

Chicken Breast

$5.00

Burger Patty

$5.00

Turkey Patty

$5.00

Impossible Patty

$6.00

Taco Chicken

$3.95

Taco Beef

$3.95

Pepperoni

$1.49

Sasauge

$1.49

Jalapeno

$0.83

Olives

$0.83

Xtra Cheese

$0.99

Bacon

$1.49

Green Pepper

$0.83

Red Onion

$0.83

Xtra Pizza Sauce

$0.49

Foccocia Bread

$0.99

B&B Pickles

$0.49

Add Avocado

$2.00

Starters

Chips & Salsa for 10

$21.49

Chips & Guac for 10

$37.49

Boneless for 10

$69.99

Chicken Tenders for 10

$69.99

Queso Fundido for 10

$42.99

Chips & Salsa for 20

$37.49

Chips & Guac for 20

$69.99

Boneless for 20

$129.99

Chicken Tenders for 20

$129.99

Queso Fundido for 20

$79.99

Wings For 20

$129.99

Wings For 10

$69.99

Sandwich Bar

10 People

$144.99

20 People

$269.99

Salads

Southwest Salad - 10

$139.49

Southwest Salad - 20

$269.99

Pub Salad - 10

$139.49

Pub Salad - 20

$269.99

House Salad - 10

$42.99

House Salad - 20

$79.99

Mac-N-Cheese

House Mac - 10

$149.99

House Mac - 20

$280.49

BBQ Pork - 10

$171.49

BBQ Pork - 20

$320.99

Chicken Mac - 10

$171.49

Chicken Mac - 20

$320.99

Soda

10 People

$26.99

20 People

$48.49
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Drink Local tap beer featuring the best in St Paul & Minnesota brewed beers. Play all of our arcade games as well as Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch. Enjoy great food and drink while playing our games and watching your favorite sports on TV.

Website

Location

825 Jefferson Ave, Saint Paul, MN 55102

Directions

Gallery
St. Paul Tap image
St. Paul Tap image
St. Paul Tap image

Map
