St. Stephen's Green Publick House

No reviews yet

2031 New Jersey 71

Spring Lake, NJ 07762

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Hamburger Platter
Spring Laker
Potato Leek Soup

Children's Choices

Kids Chicken Fingers

$9.95

kids Fish & Chips

$9.95

kids Grilled Cheese

$9.95

Kids Hamburger

$9.95

kids Hot Dog

$9.95

kids Mac & Cheese

$9.95

PB&J Sandwich

$9.95

Desserts

Apple Crisp

$6.95

Banoffee Pie

$6.95

Belgium Waffle

$6.95

Black Forest CaKe

$6.95

Bread Pudding

$6.95

Brownie A la Mode

$6.95

Car Bomb Cheese Cake

$6.95

Carrot Cake

$6.95

Choc Peanut Butter Cake

$6.95

Creme Brule

$5.95

Ice Cream

$5.00

PECAN PIE

$6.95

PUMPKIN CHEESECAKE

$6.95

Rice Pudding

$5.00

WW BROWNIE ALA MODE

WW CHEESE CAKE

WW RICE PUDDING

WW ICE CREAM

Entrees

Bangers and Mash

$19.95

Bantry Bay Crab Cakes

$29.95

Boston Baked Cod

$24.95

Brown Derby

$22.95

Chicken & Dumpling

$24.95

Chicken Murphy

$24.95

Chicken Pot Pie

$19.95

Cider Salmon

$27.95

Danny Boy

$35.95

Fish & Chips

$22.95

Guinness Beef Stew

$22.95

Irish Breakfast

$18.95

Irish Whiskey Chicken

$24.95

Kenmare Steak

$28.95

Lemon Sole

$26.95

Lobster Mac

$28.95

NY Strip Steak

$35.95

Old Style Pot Roast

$19.95

Pork Chop

$29.95

Rack of Lamb

$36.95

Roasted Chicken

$21.95

Seafood Pot Pie

$24.95

Shepherds Pie

$20.95

Shrimp & Chips

$25.95

Sandwiches & Burgers

Ale Cod Sandwich

$16.95

B.L.T.

$11.95

Causeway

$19.95

Celtic Burger

$20.95

Chicken Sandwich

$16.95

Corned Beef Sandwich

$14.95

Dubliner

$16.95

Fried Tomato BLT

$14.95

Half & Half Sand

$14.95

Hamburger Platter

$15.95

Irish Dip

$17.95

Irish Lass

$16.95

Irish Toasty

$11.95

Lamb Burger

$17.95

Open Face Turkey

$20.95

Po Irish Lad

$19.95

Railbender

$16.95

Red Reuben

$16.95

Shore Club

$15.95

Steak Sandwich

$22.95

Tipperary Reuben

$16.95

Tullemore Tuna Wrap

$14.95

Turkey Burger

$15.95

Veggie Burger

$13.95

Waterford Wrap

$19.95

Wolfhound

$14.95

Wyckham Wrap

$16.95

Turkey Sandwich

$14.95

Sides

Baked Potato

$3.95

Bangers Side

$5.95

Black & White Pudding

$5.95

Colcannon Potatoes

$3.95

Garlic Bread

$2.00

Home-made Cole Slaw

$4.95

Home-made Whipped Potatoes

$4.95

Irish Beans

$4.95

Irish Soda Bread

$5.95

Irish Stout & Ale Bread

$5.95

Onion Rings

$6.95

Plate of Fries

$5.95

Rashers

$5.95

Rice

$3.95

Rosemary Garlic Fries

$5.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.95

Vegetable of the Day

$3.95

Soups & Salads

Caesar Salad

$14.95

Cobb Salad

$15.95

Crock of Homemade Chili

$7.95

Din Salad

Din Soup

Essex & Sussex Salad

$22.95

Fairway Mews

$15.95

House salad

$4.95

Onion Soup

$7.95

Potato Leek Soup

$5.95+

Shannon

$22.95

side caesar

$4.95

Soup of the Day

$5.95+

Spring Laker

$15.95

-TOGETHER-

Starters

Baked Brie

$16.95

Baked Irish Cheddar

$14.95

Bangor Shrimp

$16.95

Boxty Potato Pancakes

$11.95

Calamari

$16.95

Celtic wings

$14.95

Char Grilled Oysters

$13.95

Chicken Tender App

$11.95

Crab Cakes App

$19.95

Drunken Clams

$15.95

Dublin Rolls

$15.95

Emerald Isle Mussels

$15.95

Galway Salmon

$19.95

Irish Kettle Chips

$11.95

LA's Crock of Cheese

$9.95

Lamb Sliders

$17.95

Sandy Cove Scallops

$20.95

Sligo Skins

$13.95

Soft Baked Pretzel

$11.95

Spin & Art Dip

$13.95

Steak Bites

$16.95

Wing Special

$8.00

Party

Prty Shepherds Pie

$35.95

Prty Guinness Stew

$35.95

Prty Cider Salmon

$35.95

Prty Irish Whiskey Chicken

$35.95

Prty Boston Cod

$35.95

Prty Roasted Chicken

$35.95

Prty Kenmare Stk

$35.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Food Styles: Brunch (Served on Saturday and Sunday) Fresh Seafood Steaks Irish (Traditional) Burgers Sandwiches We have a full-bar featuring 20 draft beers and fine wine. We also have the BEST Irish Coffee!!!

Website

Location

2031 New Jersey 71, Spring Lake, NJ 07762

Directions

Map
