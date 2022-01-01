St. Stephen's Green Publick House
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Food Styles: Brunch (Served on Saturday and Sunday) Fresh Seafood Steaks Irish (Traditional) Burgers Sandwiches We have a full-bar featuring 20 draft beers and fine wine. We also have the BEST Irish Coffee!!!
2031 New Jersey 71, Spring Lake, NJ 07762
