Restaurant header imageView gallery

St. Vincent Wine

review star

No reviews yet

3212 Georgia Ave. NW

Washington, DC 20010

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

Part wine garden, party cozy cocktail bar, part live music venue with a wide ranging food menu - we also do brunch. Bring your dogs!

Location

3212 Georgia Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20010

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Call Your Mother Deli - PARK VIEW LOCATION
orange starNo Reviews
3301 Georgia Ave NW Washington DC, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Call Your Mother - Washington D.C. Catering
orange star4.5 • 488
3301 Georgia Ave NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Call Your Mother Deli - Farmer's Markets #1 - Farmer's Markets #1
orange star4.5 • 488
3301 Georgia Ave NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Halal Wrist
orange starNo Reviews
3019 Georgia Ave Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Hook Hall
orange star4.0 • 556
3400 Georgia Ave. NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
El Chucho - 3313 11th St NW
orange star4.0 • 1,180
3313 11th St NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Washington

The Dabney
orange star5.0 • 17,431
122 Blagden Alley NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
orange star4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Sushi Taro
orange star4.4 • 10,139
1503 17th St NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Georgia Brown’s
orange star4.1 • 9,938
950 15th ST NW Washington, DC 20005
View restaurantnext
Sprig and Sprout - Glover Park
orange star4.7 • 8,736
2317 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Purple Patch
orange star4.6 • 7,910
3155 Mt Pleasant St NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (440 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (129 restaurants)
Hyattsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Takoma Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (19 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Capitol Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Suitland
review star
No reviews yet
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston