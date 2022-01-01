Italian
St. Vito
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Nashville based sfincione pizza and Sicilian street food pop up! Pick up orders only right now. Wednesday- Saturday at Hunters Station in East Nashville and pickup hours are 4pm-8pm. Free Parking available! Park in the back and make your way towards the staircase. My kitchen door is right by the stairs.
Location
975 Main Street, Nashville, TN 37206
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Florence pizza & pasta - 925 Gallatin ave suite 101
No Reviews
925 Gallatin ave suite 101 Nashville, TN 37206
View restaurant