St. Vito

975 Main Street

Nashville, TN 37206

St. Vito Focacciaria Menu

SMOKED EGGPLANT SFINCIONE

$28.00

Smoked Eggplant sauce draped over our st vito focaccia studded with fontina cheese, sun-dried tomato and finished with lemon, pecorino, urfa and Aleppo chili flakes

Classic Vito

$28.00

Mozz/Fontina,milled tomato,fresh oregano topped with seasoned breadcrumb.

Potato Sfincione

$28.00Out of stock

Potato focaccia with tellegio cheese, potato cream and crispy fried potato topping.

St. Vito Focaccia

$12.00

Our house focaccia straight up! Great for sandwiches or just to munch on.

Olive Verdi Schiacciate (Crushed Olive Salad)

$7.50Out of stock

Crushed Castelvetrano salad with celery and mint seasoned with house made summer mix pepper flakes, garlic, fennel pollen and lemon. Comes as a pint.

Dolce (desserts)

Torta All' Arancia (seaonal Orange pound cake) SLICE

$7.00Out of stock

Super sweet and butter rich orange pound cake served with Cara Cara orange marmalade.

Whole Torta All'Arancia

$40.00Out of stock

Whole Cake serves 10+people ...super sweet buttery and delicious seasonal orange pound cake served with Cara Cara orange marmalade.

Vito Gear

LONG SLEEVE VITO

$30.00Out of stock

LONG SLEEVE TEE 100% COTTON. ONLY AVAILABLE IN LARGE.

SHORT SLEEVE VITO

$30.00Out of stock

SHORT SLEEVE 100% COTTON.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nashville based sfincione pizza and Sicilian street food pop up! Pick up orders only right now. Wednesday- Saturday at Hunters Station in East Nashville and pickup hours are 4pm-8pm. Free Parking available! Park in the back and make your way towards the staircase. My kitchen door is right by the stairs.

975 Main Street, Nashville, TN 37206

