Stache West Hollywood

8941 Santa Monica Boulevard

West Hollywood, CA 90069

Order Again

Mocktails & Elixirs

Somewhere That's Green

$13.00

fresh green juice, cucumber, celery, ginger, lemon, tonic, black pepper

Like a Virgin

$13.00

fresh watermelon juice, basil, lemon, club soda

Hard Seltzer & Kombucha

Stone Buenavida Mango

$8.00
Guava Mimosa Kombucha

Guava Mimosa Kombucha

$8.00

a tropical twist on the traditional mimosa enhanced with vibrant guava puree (5% abv)

Wine by the Glass

Nomadica Red Blend

Nomadica Red Blend

$12.00

100% Barbera | NV California 14% alc/vol | Zero grams of sugar per can

Nomadica Chardonnay

Nomadica Chardonnay

$12.00

100% Chardonnay | NV California 13% alc/vol | Zero grams of sugar per can

Moet Imperial Brut

Moet Imperial Brut

$16.00

Moët Impérial is the House’s iconic champagne. Created in 1869, it embodies Moët & Chandon’s unique style, a style distinguished by its bright fruitiness, its seductive palate and its elegant maturity. Served by the glass or bottle.

Nomadica Rose

Nomadica Rose

$12.00

63% Pinot Noir, 22% Grenache, 9% Carignan, 6% Mourvedre | NV California 13% alc/vol | Zero grams of sugar per can

Nomadica Sparkling Rose

Nomadica Sparkling Rose

$12.00

100% Grenache | NV California 13% alc/vol | Zero grams of sugar per can

Nomadica Sparkling White

Nomadica Sparkling White

$12.00

75% Chardonnay, 25% Muscat | NV California 13% alc/vol | Zero grams of sugar per can

Stanford Prosecco

$10.00

Whispering Angel Glass

$12.00

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Red Bull Energy Drink

$6.00

Red Bull Watermelon

$6.00

Orange Juice

$6.00

WATER BOTTLE

$5.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday4:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday4:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Your neighborhood restaurant and bar :)

Location

8941 Santa Monica Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA 90069

Directions

Gallery
Stache image

