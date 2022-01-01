  • Home
Stachia's Fully Loaded Grill N Bar.B.Q 1161 North Bragg Blvd

No reviews yet

1161 North Bragg Blvd

Spring Lake, NC 28390

Fried Rice Entrees

Veggie Fried Rice

$8.50

Shrimp Fried Rice

$9.00

Beef Fried Rice

$9.00

Deluxe Fried Rice

$11.50

VFR Family Size

$10.00

SFR Family Size

$11.50

CFR Family Size

$11.50

BFR Family Size

$11.50

DFR Family Size

$13.50

Chicken Fried Rice

$9.00

Kid's Meals

2 CHEESEBURGER SLIDERS

$5.75

HOT DOG

$5.50

2 side Veggie Plate

$4.95

2PC TENDER SNACK

$6.25

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.50

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$6.50

Loaded Baked Potatoes

Plain Jane (Butter, Sour Cream, Cheese)

$7.00

Veggie Loaded Potato

$8.00

Shrimp Loaded Potato

$9.00

Steak Loaded Potato

$9.00

Chicken Loaded Potato

$9.00

Half Chick/Shrimp Potato

$9.50

Half Steak/Shrimp Potato

$9.50

Half Chick/Steak Potato

$9.50

Brisket Loaded Potato

$10.75

Deluxe Loaded Potato (All Meats)

$10.00

Steak Philly Style

$9.75

Chicken Philly Style

$9.75

Shrimp Philly Style

$9.75

Deluxe Philly Style

$11.25

Brisket Loaded Potato

$11.25

Loaded Fries

Beef Philly Fries

$7.50

Chicken Philly Fries

$7.75

Shrimp Philly Fries

$7.95

Deluxe Philly Fries

$8.25

Fried Chicken Bacon Ranch Fries

$7.75

Sizzlin Sweet Chicken & Shrimp Fries

$8.25

Chili Cheese Fries

$4.25

Large Chili Cheese Fries

$6.00

Plates and Platters

3PC Tender

$9.75

BRISKET

$13.95

CAJUN BUTTERMILK CATFISH

$14.00

DOROTHY'S PLATE (P.PORK/WHITING)

$14.00

FRIED CHICKEN BREAST

$11.50

FRIED QUARTER

$10.00

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST

$11.50

HAMBURGER STEAK ( served w/Peppers and Onion)

$10.00

PORK CHOP 2PC

$13.00

PULLED PORK

$9.95

RIB PLATE

$15.95

SMOTHERED QUARTER

$10.95

TILAPIA PLATE 2PC

$11.50

WHITING PLATE 2PC

$11.50

WOODYS PLATTER (3 MEAT SELECTION) catfish excluded

$21.95

2pc Dark (Leg & Thigh, If avail)

$10.00

2pc White (WIng & Breast, if avail)

$12.00

Hamburger Steak (over rice + 2 sides)

$12.00

Hamburger Steak (over MP +2 side)

$12.00

Salads

SIDE SALAD

$3.95

CHEF SALAD

$6.95

FRIED CHICKEN SALAD

$8.00

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$8.00

GRILLED SHRIMP SALAD

$8.00

PORK CHOP SALAD

$8.00

TILAPIA SALAD

$8.00

WHITING SALAD

$8.00

STEAK SALAD

$8.95

Wings

10PC WINGS

$11.99

20 PC WINGS

$22.95

30PC WINGS

$34.95

40PC WINGS

$45.50

50 PC WINGS

$59.95

75PC WINGS

$83.99

100PC WINGS

$105.99

Burgers, Dogs, Phillies, and Sandwiches

Angus Cheeseburger

$7.00

Angus Hamburger

$6.50

All Beef Hot Dog

$2.25

Bright leaf (Red Dogs)

$2.25

Smoked Sausage Dog

$3.50

Beef Philly

$8.00

Chicken Philly

$8.50

Shrimp Philly

$9.00

Deluxe Philly

$9.95

Chicken Tender Hoagie

$8.95

Fish Sandwich (Tilapia)

$5.00

Fish Sandwich (Whiting)

$5.00

Hot Fish Hoagie (tilapia)

$8.00

Hot Fish Hoagie (whiting)

$8.00

Catfish Sandwich

$8.00

Shrimp Po Boy

$9.25

Brisket Sandwich

$8.95

Pork Chop Sandwich

$6.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich w/slaw

$5.35

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$5.00

Double Angus Cheeseburger

$7.50

Double Angus Hamburger

$7.00

Sides

Mac n Cheese

$2.09

Green Beans

$1.99

Mashed Potatoes

$1.99

Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy

$1.99

Rice

$1.99

Rice w/Gravy

$1.99

Collards

$2.09

Candied Yams

$1.99

Cabbage

$1.99

Fries

$1.99

Fried Okra

$2.09

Onion Rings

$2.09

Coleslaw

$1.99

Potato Salad

$1.99

Desserts

Apple Pie ala mode

$4.00

Apple Pie Slice

$2.69

Pecan Pie Slice

$2.99Out of stock

Pecan Pie ALA mode

$4.25Out of stock

Peach Cobbler Cup

$3.00

Peach Cobbler (Bowl)

$4.75

Strawberry Shortcake (no ice cream)

$3.00

Strawberry Shortcake Sundae

$5.00

Vanilla Ice Cream cup

$1.69

Old Fashioned Banana Split

$4.50

Banana Pudding Cup

$3.00

Banana Pudding Large

$4.75

Pound Cake

$2.00

Buffet Option

Buffet (Regular)

$12.50

Buffet Military (Vet or Active) discount applied

$11.50

Buffets Kids 10 & Under

$9.50

EVENT LATE NIGHT

10 pc Wings Plain

$13.00

10 HOT

$13.00

10 MILD

$13.00

10 GARLIC PARM

$13.00

10 SWEET CHILI

$13.00

10 HOT HONEY

$13.00

10 WET LEMON PEPPER

$13.00

10 DRY LEMON PEPPER

$13.00

10 BBQ

$13.00

10 HONEY LEMON PEPPER

$13.00

10 HONEY

$13.00

10 BUFFALO WET

$13.00

10 BUFFALO DRY

$13.00

10 BUFFALO RANCH DRY

$13.00

PORK CHOP SANDWICH

$6.00

WHITING SANDWICH

$6.00

TILAPIA SANDWICH

$8.00

CHICKEN NACHOS

$10.00

STEAK NACHOS

$10.00

SHRIMP NACHOS

$10.00

DELUXE NACHOS

$13.00

BEEF PHILY

$10.00

CHICKEN PHILLY

$10.00

SHRIMP PHILLY

$10.00

DELUXE PHILLY

$13.00

CHICKEN PHILLY FRIES

$11.00

BEEF PHILLY FRIES

$11.00

SHRIMP PHILLY FRIES

$11.00

6 MOZ STIX

$5.99

ADD FRIES

$2.00

DELUXE PHILLY FRIES

$13.00

BAR DRINKS

1738 Remy

$10.00

Absolute

$7.00

Amaretta Sour

$7.00

Blue MFz

$8.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Ciroc

$9.00

Ciroc Peach

$9.00

Coke

$1.00

Corona

$4.00

Crown

$9.00

Crown Apple

$9.00

Duece'

$9.00

Fireball Whiskey

$8.00

Gin Well

$6.00

Happy Go Lucky

$8.00

Hennessey

$9.00

In My Bag

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jamaica Me Crazy

$8.00

Jello Shots

$2.00

Jose Gold

$7.00

Jose Silver

$7.00

Lil Tipsy

$6.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Modelo

$4.00

Patron

$9.00

Paul Mason

$7.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Reece's Pnut Butter Cup

$8.00

Rum Well

$6.00

Seagrams

$7.00

Sprite

$1.00

Tequila Well

$6.00

Top Shelf Long Island Ice Tea

$9.00

Top Shelf Blue MFz

$9.00

Top Shelf Lil Tipsy

$8.00

Vodka Well

$6.00

Water

$1.00

Wray n Nephew

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Kinky Red

$7.00

Tito's vodka

$9.00

Pineapple Ciroc

$9.00

GreyGoose

$9.00

Peach Paul

$7.00

Water

$1.00

1800 Tequila

$9.00

Casamigos

$10.00

Heineken

$4.00

Splash red bull

$2.00

Slushy

$5.00

Rum punch

$5.00

Fully loaded

$5.00

Lil tipsy

$6.00

BEVERAGES

COKE

$1.09

DT COKE

$1.09

SPRITE

$1.09

PEPSI

$1.09

DR PEPPER

$1.09

LRG SWEET TEA

$2.49

LRG PINK LEMONADE

$2.49

SWEET TEA

$1.79

PINK LEMONADE

$1.79

RED BULL

$3.29

UNSWEETENED TEA

$1.79

BOTTLED WATER

$1.19

MT DEW

$1.09

DT Pepsi

$1.09

Old Tyme Drinks

$1.09

GREAT $8 SPECIAL

Great $8 Special

$8.25

Omelet Plates

FULLY LOADED OMELET

$12.99

MEAT LOVERS

$12.50

STEAK & CHEESE

$9.99

HAM & CHEESE

$9.99

VEGGIE

$8.99

CHEESE

$8.50
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 am
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 am
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 am
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 am
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 am
Restaurant info

Food so Good, your taste buds will thank you!

Location

1161 North Bragg Blvd, Spring Lake, NC 28390

Directions

Gallery
