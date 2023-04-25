Main picView gallery

Stacked Burgers

18 Nevins Street

Brooklyn, NY 11217

Food Menu

Burgers

Original Stack

$7.99

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, 100% Pure Beef Patty, Melted American Cheese, Caramelized Onions and our Signature Stack’d Sauce.

Volcano Stack

$9.99

Creamy Guacamole, Crisp Shredded Lettuce, Tangy Pico, 100% Pure Beef Patty, Melted Pepper Jack Cheese, Fresh Jalapeño, and our Signature Stack’d Spicy Sauce.

Blue Stack

$9.99

Crisp Shredded Lettuce, Savory Tomato Slices, 100% Pure Beef Patty, Perfectly Aged Blue Cheese, Crispy Turkey Bacon, topped with our Homemade Blue Cheese Garlic Puree.

Texas BBQ Stack

$10.99

Crisp Shredded Lettuce, Savory Tomato Slices, 100% Pure Beef Patty, Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Turkey Bacon, Sweet BBQ sauce, topped with our Crispy Onion Strings

Wake n' Stack

$11.99

Caramelized Onion, Savory Tomato Slices, 100% Pure Beef Patty, Melted Swiss Cheese, Crispy Turkey Bacon, Fried Egg, topped with our Signature Stack’d Sauce in between a perfectly melted Grilled Cheese.

Porta'stack

$10.99

Crisp Shredded Lettuce, Savory Tomato Slices, 100% Pure Beef Patty, Caramelized Onions, Sauteed Mushrooms, Melted Swiss Cheese, topped with our Famous Garlic Aioli.

Brooklyn Stack

$11.99

Fresh Cut Lettuce, Savory Tomato Slices, Crunchy Pickles, 100% Pure Beef Patty, Melted American Cheese, Swiss Cheese, and Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Fried Egg, Crispy Turkey Bacon, , topped with Mayonnaise and our Signature Stack’d Sauce

Heart a'Stack

$13.99

Lettuce, Tomato, 100% Double Beef Patty with melted American Cheese, Caramelized Onions, topped with our Signature Stack'd Sauce.

Make Combo

$4.00

Extra Sauce

$0.75

Black Bean Burgers

Cilantro Cream Stack

$9.99

Creamy Cilantro Cream, Crisp Shredded Lettuce, Savory Tomato Slices, Finely Sliced Onion, Juicy Black Bean Patty, topped with our Signature Stack’d Sauce

Black Bean Cheesy

$10.99

Crisp Shredded Lettuce, Savory Tomato Slices, Sliced Onion, Crunchy Pickle Chips, Juicy Black Bean Patty, Melted Provolone Cheese, topped with our Signature Stack’d Sauce

Make Combo

$4.00

Extra Sauce

$0.75

Chicken Sandwiches

Stack'd Crispy

$7.99

Creamy Cilantro Cream, Crisp Shredded Lettuce, Savory Tomato Slices, Hand Battered Chicken Breast, topped with our Signature Stack’d Sauce

Spicy Stack'd Crispy

$7.99

Perfectly Sauced Creamy Coleslaw, Crunchy Pickle Chips, Hand Battered Spicy Fried Chicken Breast, topped with our Signature Spicy Stack’d Sauce

Buffalo Crispy

$7.99

Crisp Shredded Lettuce, Crunchy Pickle Chips, Hand Battered Fried Chicken Breast dipped in a Tangy Buffalo Sauce, topped with our Homemade Blue Cheese Puree

Cajun Stack'd Crispy

$8.99

Crisp Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Crunchy Pickle Chips, Hand Battered Fried Chicken Breast tossed in our Cajun Seasoning, Perfectly Sauced Creamy Coleslaw, Savory Tomato Slices, Fresh Jalapeno, Melted American Cheese, topped with our Southern Cajun Sauce

Make Combo

$4.00

Extra Sauce

$0.75

Loaded Fries

Cheese Fries

$6.99

Crispy Cut Potato Fries topped off with our Savory Seasoned Nacho Cheese

Crispy Fries

$11.99

Crispy Cut Potato Fries, Savory Seasoned Nacho Cheese, Crispy Hand Battered Chicken Tender Bits, topped with Shredded Cheese, Sweet BBQ Sauce, and Citrusy Cilantro

Chicken Alfredo Fries

$12.99

Crispy Hand Battered Chicken Tender bits, Crispy Cut Potato Fries, topped with our perfect combination of five Cheese Alfredo

Extra Sauce

$0.75

Sides

Crispy Cut Potato Fries

$4.49

Onion Strings

$6.49

Onion Rings without the onion falling out

Jalapeno Poppers

$5.49

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.49

Extra Sauce

$0.75

Shakes

Very Vanilla Shake

$6.49

Chocolate Shake

$6.49

Strawberry Shake

$6.49

Oreos Shake

$6.99

Wings

Original Wings

$6.99+

Original wings hand battered in our secret mix of herbs and spices crisped to perfection!

Buffalo Wings

$6.99+

Tangy Buffalo dipped wings that will blow your mind.

BBQ Wings

$6.99+

Wings dipped in BBQ Heaven

Extra Sauce

$0.75

Drinks Menu

Canned Soda

Canned Drink (REGULAR SIZE)

$1.50

Sanpallegrino

$3.00

Water Bottle

$1.50

Jarritos

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
18 Nevins Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217

