Popular Items
Appetizers & Sides
Chicken Tender Bites
served with your choice of dipping sauce
Boneless Buffalo Wings
tossed in buffalo sauce, served with carrots + bleu cheese dressing
Buffalo Wings
medium spiced wings served with carrots + ranch
Habanero Wings
habanero spiced wings served with carrots + ranch
Stacked Nachos
fresh tortilla chips | house-made pork + beef + bean chili | jack + cheddar | avocado | diced tomatoes | red onion | sour cream | cilantro
Spinach Artichoke Dip
topped with tomato relish and served with fresh tortilla chips
Guacamole, Chips & Salsa
house made chips, salsa + guac.
Chips & Salsa
house made chips + salsa
Avocado Toast
sourdough | avocado | tomato relish | feta | balsamic glaze
Ahi Poke
sushi grade ahi tuna | poke sauce | avocado | green onion | red onion | toasted sesame seeds | side of wonton chips + wasabi sauce
Poke Nachos
wonton chips | Sushi grade ahi tuna | poke sauce | avocado | green onion | red onion | cilantro | toasted sesame seeds | wasabi drizzle | sweet chili sriracha
Seared Ahi Sashimi
seared, blackened ahi sashimi served with a sweet soy vinaigrette
Cheese Fries
topped with jack + cheddar cheeses
Chili Cheese Fries
topped with sour cream + green onions
Onion Rings
with your choice of dippings sauces
Garlic Parmesan Fries
tossed in garlic, topped with shredded parmesan + green onion
Sweet Potato Fries
with your choice of dippings sauces
Gluten-Free Fries
with your choice of dippings sauces
French Fries
with your choice of dippings sauces
Side Caesar Salad
romaine + iceberg | parmesan | croutons | caesar dressing
Side House Salad
romaine + iceberg | tomato | red onion | cucumber | carrots | choice of dressing
Bowls
Korean Beef Bowl
marinated korean ribs | white rice | vegetable medley | toasted white sesame seeds | aloha sauce
Poke Bowl
ahi poke | white rice | avocado | grilled pineapple | toasted white sesame seeds | nori seaweed | wonton strips | spicy + sweet sauce | pickled carrot
Sriracha Chicken Bowl
grilled chicken breast | white rice | black beans | avocado | roasted poblano pepper | roasted corn | cotija cheese | cilantro | sriracha
Sliders
Wagyu Beef Sliders w/ Cheese
brioche | american cheese | iceberg lettuce | tomato | pickles | red onion | stacked sauce
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sliders
brioche | buttermilk fried chicken | pickles | red onion | chipotle mayo
Buffalo Chicken Sliders
brioche | buttermilk fried chicken tossed in wing sauce | pickles | red onion | ranch
Salads
Stack Your Own Salad
Build your own STACKED Salad!
Seared Ahi Salad
mixed greens | seared, blackened ahi | avocado | diced tomato | red onion | cucumbers | balsamic wasabi vinaigrette | mild wasabi drizzle
Asian Chicken
napa cabbage | grilled chicken breast | red cabbage | carrots | jicama | green onion | roasted red peppers | sliced almonds | toasted sesame seeds | wonton strips | asian dressing
BBQ Chicken
iceberg + romaine lettuce | grilled chicken breast | diced tomato | jicama | black beans | cilantro | jack cheese | crispy onion strings | creamy bbq dressing | bbq drizzle
Chicken Caesar
romaine lettuce | grilled chicken | shredded parmesan cheese | oven-baked crisp croutons | caesar dressing
Cow in the Garden
spring lettuce mix | flat iron steak | bleu cheese | diced tomato | cucumber | red onion | sliced almonds | crispy onion strings | bleu cheese + balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Cranberry Walnut
spinach | grilled chicken breast | applewood smoked bacon | walnuts | avocado | red onion | dried cranberries | bleu cheese | cranberry walnut dressing
Harvest Grain
romaine + iceberg lettuce | mixed grains | grilled chicken | avocado | cilantro | tortilla strips | honey chipotle dressing
Mediterranean
romaine lettuce | feta cheese | diced tomato | cucumber | red onion | kalamata olives | champagne vinaigrette
Protein Style
romaine + iceberg lettuce | bleu cheese crumble | applewood bacon | diced tomato | red onion | ranch dressing | wagyu beef patty + melted sharp cheddar
Wrangler
romaine + iceberg lettuce | crispy chicken tenders | pepper jack | avocado | jicama | red onion | roasted red peppers | cilantro | black beans | tortilla strips | southwestern dressing
Side House Salad
romaine + iceberg | tomato | red onion | cucumber | carrots | choice of dressing
Side Caesar Salad
romaine + iceberg | parmesan | croutons | caesar dressing
Soups
Burgers
Stack Your Own Burger
Build your own STACKED burger! (Gluten-Free available)
BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger
brioche bun | wagyu beef | sharp cheddar cheese | applewood smoked bacon | tomato | crispy onion strings | bbq sauce
Double Stack
brioche bun | two wagyu beef patties | green leaf lettuce | tomato | pickles | stacked sauce
Hawaiian
brioche bun | wagyu beef | jack cheese | grilled fresh pineapple | iceberg lettuce | red onion | tomato | teriyaki pineapple sauce
Jalapeño Burger
brioche bun | wagyu beef | pepper jack | jalapeños | applewood* bacon | Tomato | red onion | green leaf lettuce | chipotle mayo *due to CA Prop 12, jalapeño bacon will be unavailable indefinitely
Mac 'n' Cheese Burger
brioche bun | wagyu beef | stacked mac ‘n’ cheese | applewood smoked bacon | american cheese | onion ring | tomato | cheese sauce
Pepper Stack
brioche bun | wagyu beef | pepper jack | roasted poblano pepper | grilled tomato | caramelized onions | roasted red pepper aioli
Simple Stack
brioche bun | wagyu beef patties | green leaf lettuce | tomato | pickles | STACKED sauce
Stack 'n' Blue
brioche bun | wagyu beef | bleu cheese | applewood smoked bacon | crispy onion strings | roasted shallot mayo | balsamic glaze drizzle
Vegan Burger
pretzel bun | garden veggie patty | Daiya cheese | guacamole | green leaf lettuce | tomato | red onion
Wake Up Call
pretzel bun | wagyu beef | swiss cheese | applewood smoked bacon | fried egg | roasted red pepper aioli
Sandwiches
Stack Your Own Sandwich
Build your own STACKED sandwich! (Gluten-Free available)
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich
brioche bun | crispy buttermilk fried chicken breast | pickles | red onion | green leaf lettuce | chipotle mayo
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
brioche bun | crispy buttermilk fried chicken breast tossed in wing sauce | pickles | red onion | ranch
Prime Rib
rustic french roll | thinly sliced prime rib | caramelized onions | horseradish sauce + au jus on the side
Chicken Avocado
sourdough | chicken breast | jack cheese | applewood smoked bacon | smashed avocado | mayo
Santa Fe Chicken
brioche bun | blackened chicken breast | pepper jack cheese | roasted poblano pepper | grilled tomato | avocado | roasted red pepper aioli
Macs
Stack Your Own Mac
Build your own STACKED Mac n Cheese! (Gluten-Free Available)
Surf 'n' Turf Mac
flat iron steak | blackened shrimp | diced tomato | fresh garlic | parmesan breadcrumbs
Lobster & Seafood Mac
lobster + seafood | diced tomato | fresh garlic | basil | parmesan breadcrumbs
Bacon Cheeseburger Mac
ground beef | applewood smoked bacon | American cheese | diced tomato | red onion | parmesan breadcrumbs
Chicken Pesto Mac
grilled chicken | mushrooms | diced tomato | fresh roasted garlic | basil pesto | parmesan breadcrumbs
Cajun Shrimp Mac
blackened, cajun shrimp | pepper jack | roasted red peppers | green onion | parmesan breadcrumbs
Flamin' Hot Mac
fried chicken dipped in buffalo sauce | flamin' hot cheetos
Pizza
Stack Your Own Pizza
Build your own STACKED pizza!
Pepperoni + Mushroom
dough | pizza sauce | mozzarella | pepperoni | mushrooms
BBQ Chicken
dough | bbq sauce | mozzarella | cilantro | red onion | grilled chicken
Hoisin Chicken
dough | hoisin sauce | mozzarella | carrots | cilantro | napa cabbage | grilled chicken
Pesto Chicken + Bacon
dough | pesto sauce | mozzarella | diced tomato | applewood bacon | grilled chicken
Kids
Kid's Mini Burgers
choice of: pickles | tomato | iceberg lettuce | american cheese | bacon // includes choice of 2 sides
Kid's Chicken Tenders
includes choice of 2 sides
Kid's Mac & Cheese
kraft mac ‘n’ cheese // includes choice of 2 sides
Kid's Grilled Cheese
includes choice of 2 sides
Kid’s Mini Pizza
Beer
AleSmith's 394 Pale Ale
Draft | 6% ABV
AleSmith's Nut Brown
Draft | 5% ABV
Belching Beaver's No Worries IPA
Draft | 6.2% ABV
Firestone's 805
Draft | 4.7% ABV
Heineken Lager
Draft | 5% ABV
Hoegaarden
Draft | 4.9% ABV
Julian Cider Co's Harvest Apple
Draft | 6.9% ABV
Karl Strauss's Red Trolley
Draft | 5.8% ABV
Mike Hess's Mandatory Fun IPA
Draft | 8.5% ABV
Mike Hess’s Grapefruit Solis IPA
Draft | 7.5% ABV
Modelo Especial
Draft | 4.4% ABV
Modern Times’s Terebellum
Draft | 6.3% ABV
pFriem's Double IPA
Draft | 9.1% ABV
pFriem’s Hazy IPA
Draft | 6.8% ABV
Second Chance's Fluffy Tangerine Clouds Hazy IPA
Draft | 7% ABV
Second Chance's Tabula Rosa Porter
Draft | 6.2% ABV
Societe's Light Beer
Draft | 4.5% ABV
Stone's Delicious IPA
Draft | 7.7% ABV
Bud Light
Bottle | 4.2% ABV
Coors Light
Bottle | 4.2% ABV
Michelob Ultra
Bottle | 4.2% ABV
Pacifico
Bottle | 4.5% ABV
Truly Fruit Punch
Can | 5% ABV
White Claw Mango
Can | 5% ABV
Cocktails
Berry Jameson
Jameson / Peach Schnapps / Strawberries / Lime Juice
Blackberry Mojito
Cruzan Light / Blackberries / Lime / Pomegranate Juice
BLT
Jack Daniels / Lemonade / Blackberries
Cucumber Mint Cooler
Effen Cucumber / Ginger Beer / Cucumbers / Mint
Fraternity Punch
Malibu Mango Rum / Chambord / Pineapple Juice / Pomegranate Juice
Michelada
Modelo / SEBUSCA / Lime / Tajin Rim
Raspberry Peach Lemonade
Peach Schnapps / Absolut Raspberri / Lemonade
Strawberry Basil Champagne
Absolut / St. Germain / Strawberries / Lemon / Basil / Champagne
Breakfast Shot
Butterscotch Schnapps / Orange Juice / Bacon
Cadillac Margarita
Avion Reposado / Agave / Lime Juice / Grand Marnier
Jalapeño Margarita
Avion Reposado / Agave / Lime Juice / Jalapenos
Margarita
Tequila / Triple Sec / Agave / Lime Juice / Salt Rim
Pretty in Pink
Altos Tequila / Lemonade / Cranberry Juice / Agave
Strawberry Cucumber Margarita
Altos Tequila / Strawberry / Lime / Cucumber
Appletini
Absolut / Apple Pucker / Sweet & Sour / Sprite / Sugar Rom
Cosmopolitan
Barton's Vodka / Triple Sec / Lime Juice / Cranberry Juice
Cucumber Ginger Martini
Effen Cucumber / Simple Syrup / Lime / Cucumber / Ginger Beer
Lemon Drop Martini
Vodka / Sweet & Sour / Triple Sec / Lemon Juice / Sprite
Martini
Gin or Vodka / Vermouth
Pomegranate Martini
Absolut Citron / Cointreau / Lime Juice / Pomegranate Juice
Raspberry Lemon Drop Martini
Absolut Citron / Chambord / Lemon / Simple Syrup / Sugar Rim
Blackberry Mule
Jack Daniels / Blackberries / Mint
Moscow Mule
Absolut / Ginger Beer / Lime / Mint
Adios
Vodka / Gin / Rum / Blue Curacao / Sweet & Sour / Sprite
Amaretto Sour
Amaretto / Sweet & Sour / Cherry
Baileys Coffee
Bailey's Cream / Coffee
Bay Breeze
Vodka / Cranberry Juice / Pineapple Juice
Bloody Maria
Tequila / Bloody Mary Mix / Tomato Juice
Bloody Mary
Vodka / Bloody Mary Mix / Tomato Juice
Blue Hawaiian
Rum / Blue Curacao / Pineapple Juice / Sweet & Sour
Cape Cod
Vodka / Cranberry Juice
Chocolate Cake
Absolut / Frangelico
Cupid's Arrow
Tito's / Amaretto / Orange Juice / Cranberry Juice
Gibson
Gin / Vermouth
Gimlet
Gin or Vodka / Lime Juice
Gin and Tonic
Gin / Tonic Water
Greyhound
Vodka / Grapefruit
Gummy Bear
Vodka / Peach Schnapps / Sweet & Sour / Sprite
Irish Coffee
Jameson / Coffee
Jack and Coke
Jack Daniel's / Coke
Jäger Bomb
Kamikaze
Vodka / Triple Sec / Lime Juice
LA Water
Vodka / Gin / Rum / Blue Curacao / Chamboard / Sweet & Sour / Sprite
Long Beach Iced Tea
Vodka / Gin / Rum / Triple Sec / Sweet & Sour / Cranberry Juice
Long Island Iced Tea
Vodka / Gin / Rum / Triple Sec / Sweet & Sour / Coke
Love Potion
Tito's / Peach Schnapps / Cranberry Juice / Agave Nectar
Lynchburg Lemonade
Jack Daniel's / Triple Sec / Sweet & Sour / Sprite
Madras
Vodka / Cranberry Juice / Orange Juice
Mai Tai
Rum / Triple Sec / Pineapple Juice / Orange Juice / Lime Juice / Grenadine / Myer's Rum
Manhattan
Whiskey / Sweet Vermouth / Bitters
