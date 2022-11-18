Restaurant header imageView gallery

STACKED

review star

No reviews yet

7007 Friars Rd Ste 356

San Diego, CA 92108

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Stack Your Own Mac
French Fries
Stack Your Own Burger

Appetizers & Sides

Chicken Tender Bites

Chicken Tender Bites

$11.65

served with your choice of dipping sauce

Boneless Buffalo Wings

Boneless Buffalo Wings

$11.65

tossed in buffalo sauce, served with carrots + bleu cheese dressing

Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$11.85

medium spiced wings served with carrots + ranch

Habanero Wings

Habanero Wings

$11.85

habanero spiced wings served with carrots + ranch

Stacked Nachos

Stacked Nachos

fresh tortilla chips | house-made pork + beef + bean chili | jack + cheddar | avocado | diced tomatoes | red onion | sour cream | cilantro

Spinach Artichoke Dip

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$11.75

topped with tomato relish and served with fresh tortilla chips

Guacamole, Chips & Salsa

Guacamole, Chips & Salsa

$7.95

house made chips, salsa + guac.

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$5.85

house made chips + salsa

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$11.25

sourdough | avocado | tomato relish | feta | balsamic glaze

Ahi Poke

Ahi Poke

$12.85

sushi grade ahi tuna | poke sauce | avocado | green onion | red onion | toasted sesame seeds | side of wonton chips + wasabi sauce

Poke Nachos

Poke Nachos

$14.95

wonton chips | Sushi grade ahi tuna | poke sauce | avocado | green onion | red onion | cilantro | toasted sesame seeds | wasabi drizzle | sweet chili sriracha

Seared Ahi Sashimi

Seared Ahi Sashimi

$13.95

seared, blackened ahi sashimi served with a sweet soy vinaigrette

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$4.85

topped with jack + cheddar cheeses

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.65

topped with sour cream + green onions

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.85

with your choice of dippings sauces

Garlic Parmesan Fries

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$4.95

tossed in garlic, topped with shredded parmesan + green onion

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.65

with your choice of dippings sauces

Gluten-Free Fries

Gluten-Free Fries

$3.65Out of stock

with your choice of dippings sauces

French Fries

French Fries

$3.65

with your choice of dippings sauces

Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$3.95

romaine + iceberg | parmesan | croutons | caesar dressing

Side House Salad

Side House Salad

$3.95

romaine + iceberg | tomato | red onion | cucumber | carrots | choice of dressing

Bowls

Korean Beef Bowl

Korean Beef Bowl

$13.95

marinated korean ribs | white rice | vegetable medley | toasted white sesame seeds | aloha sauce

Poke Bowl

Poke Bowl

$13.95

ahi poke | white rice | avocado | grilled pineapple | toasted white sesame seeds | nori seaweed | wonton strips | spicy + sweet sauce | pickled carrot

Sriracha Chicken Bowl

Sriracha Chicken Bowl

$13.95

grilled chicken breast | white rice | black beans | avocado | roasted poblano pepper | roasted corn | cotija cheese | cilantro | sriracha

Sliders

Wagyu Beef Sliders w/ Cheese

Wagyu Beef Sliders w/ Cheese

$11.50

brioche | american cheese | iceberg lettuce | tomato | pickles | red onion | stacked sauce

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sliders

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sliders

$11.50

brioche | buttermilk fried chicken | pickles | red onion | chipotle mayo

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

$11.50

brioche | buttermilk fried chicken tossed in wing sauce | pickles | red onion | ranch

Salads

Stack Your Own Salad

Stack Your Own Salad

Build your own STACKED Salad!

Seared Ahi Salad

Seared Ahi Salad

mixed greens | seared, blackened ahi | avocado | diced tomato | red onion | cucumbers | balsamic wasabi vinaigrette | mild wasabi drizzle

Asian Chicken

Asian Chicken

napa cabbage | grilled chicken breast | red cabbage | carrots | jicama | green onion | roasted red peppers | sliced almonds | toasted sesame seeds | wonton strips | asian dressing

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

iceberg + romaine lettuce | grilled chicken breast | diced tomato | jicama | black beans | cilantro | jack cheese | crispy onion strings | creamy bbq dressing | bbq drizzle

Chicken Caesar

Chicken Caesar

romaine lettuce | grilled chicken | shredded parmesan cheese | oven-baked crisp croutons | caesar dressing

Cow in the Garden

Cow in the Garden

spring lettuce mix | flat iron steak | bleu cheese | diced tomato | cucumber | red onion | sliced almonds | crispy onion strings | bleu cheese + balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Cranberry Walnut

Cranberry Walnut

spinach | grilled chicken breast | applewood smoked bacon | walnuts | avocado | red onion | dried cranberries | bleu cheese | cranberry walnut dressing

Harvest Grain

Harvest Grain

romaine + iceberg lettuce | mixed grains | grilled chicken | avocado | cilantro | tortilla strips | honey chipotle dressing

Mediterranean

Mediterranean

romaine lettuce | feta cheese | diced tomato | cucumber | red onion | kalamata olives | champagne vinaigrette

Protein Style

Protein Style

romaine + iceberg lettuce | bleu cheese crumble | applewood bacon | diced tomato | red onion | ranch dressing | wagyu beef patty + melted sharp cheddar

Wrangler

Wrangler

romaine + iceberg lettuce | crispy chicken tenders | pepper jack | avocado | jicama | red onion | roasted red peppers | cilantro | black beans | tortilla strips | southwestern dressing

Side House Salad

Side House Salad

$3.95

romaine + iceberg | tomato | red onion | cucumber | carrots | choice of dressing

Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$3.95

romaine + iceberg | parmesan | croutons | caesar dressing

Soups

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$6.85

chicken | tomato | black beans | tortilla strips | jack cheese | avocado | cilantro

Chili

Chili

$6.85

beef + pork + beans + spices | sour cream | green onions | sharp cheddar

Burgers

Stack Your Own Burger

Stack Your Own Burger

Build your own STACKED burger! (Gluten-Free available)

BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

brioche bun | wagyu beef | sharp cheddar cheese | applewood smoked bacon | tomato | crispy onion strings | bbq sauce

Double Stack

Double Stack

brioche bun | two wagyu beef patties | green leaf lettuce | tomato | pickles | stacked sauce

Hawaiian

Hawaiian

brioche bun | wagyu beef | jack cheese | grilled fresh pineapple | iceberg lettuce | red onion | tomato | teriyaki pineapple sauce

Jalapeño Burger

Jalapeño Burger

brioche bun | wagyu beef | pepper jack | jalapeños | applewood* bacon | Tomato | red onion | green leaf lettuce | chipotle mayo *due to CA Prop 12, jalapeño bacon will be unavailable indefinitely

Mac 'n' Cheese Burger

Mac 'n' Cheese Burger

brioche bun | wagyu beef | stacked mac ‘n’ cheese | applewood smoked bacon | american cheese | onion ring | tomato | cheese sauce

Pepper Stack

Pepper Stack

brioche bun | wagyu beef | pepper jack | roasted poblano pepper | grilled tomato | caramelized onions | roasted red pepper aioli

Simple Stack

Simple Stack

brioche bun | wagyu beef patties | green leaf lettuce | tomato | pickles | STACKED sauce

Stack 'n' Blue

Stack 'n' Blue

brioche bun | wagyu beef | bleu cheese | applewood smoked bacon | crispy onion strings | roasted shallot mayo | balsamic glaze drizzle

Vegan Burger

Vegan Burger

pretzel bun | garden veggie patty | Daiya cheese | guacamole | green leaf lettuce | tomato | red onion

Wake Up Call

Wake Up Call

pretzel bun | wagyu beef | swiss cheese | applewood smoked bacon | fried egg | roasted red pepper aioli

Sandwiches

Stack Your Own Sandwich

Stack Your Own Sandwich

Build your own STACKED sandwich! (Gluten-Free available)

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich

brioche bun | crispy buttermilk fried chicken breast | pickles | red onion | green leaf lettuce | chipotle mayo

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

brioche bun | crispy buttermilk fried chicken breast tossed in wing sauce | pickles | red onion | ranch

Prime Rib

Prime Rib

rustic french roll | thinly sliced prime rib | caramelized onions | horseradish sauce + au jus on the side

Chicken Avocado

Chicken Avocado

sourdough | chicken breast | jack cheese | applewood smoked bacon | smashed avocado | mayo

Santa Fe Chicken

Santa Fe Chicken

brioche bun | blackened chicken breast | pepper jack cheese | roasted poblano pepper | grilled tomato | avocado | roasted red pepper aioli

Macs

Topped with parmesan bread crumbs.
Stack Your Own Mac

Stack Your Own Mac

Build your own STACKED Mac n Cheese! (Gluten-Free Available)

Surf 'n' Turf Mac

Surf 'n' Turf Mac

flat iron steak | blackened shrimp | diced tomato | fresh garlic | parmesan breadcrumbs

Lobster & Seafood Mac

Lobster & Seafood Mac

lobster + seafood | diced tomato | fresh garlic | basil | parmesan breadcrumbs

Bacon Cheeseburger Mac

Bacon Cheeseburger Mac

ground beef | applewood smoked bacon | American cheese | diced tomato | red onion | parmesan breadcrumbs

Chicken Pesto Mac

Chicken Pesto Mac

grilled chicken | mushrooms | diced tomato | fresh roasted garlic | basil pesto | parmesan breadcrumbs

Cajun Shrimp Mac

Cajun Shrimp Mac

blackened, cajun shrimp | pepper jack | roasted red peppers | green onion | parmesan breadcrumbs

Flamin' Hot Mac

Flamin' Hot Mac

fried chicken dipped in buffalo sauce | flamin' hot cheetos

Pizza

Stack Your Own Pizza

Build your own STACKED pizza!

Pepperoni + Mushroom

Pepperoni + Mushroom

dough | pizza sauce | mozzarella | pepperoni | mushrooms

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

dough | bbq sauce | mozzarella | cilantro | red onion | grilled chicken

Hoisin Chicken

Hoisin Chicken

dough | hoisin sauce | mozzarella | carrots | cilantro | napa cabbage | grilled chicken

Pesto Chicken + Bacon

Pesto Chicken + Bacon

dough | pesto sauce | mozzarella | diced tomato | applewood bacon | grilled chicken

Kids

Kid's Mini Burgers

Kid's Mini Burgers

$6.50

choice of: pickles | tomato | iceberg lettuce | american cheese | bacon // includes choice of 2 sides

Kid's Chicken Tenders

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$5.95

includes choice of 2 sides

Kid's Mac & Cheese

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$5.95

kraft mac ‘n’ cheese // includes choice of 2 sides

Kid's Grilled Cheese

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.95

includes choice of 2 sides

Kid’s Mini Pizza

$5.95

Takeout Desserts

Blondie Brownie

Blondie Brownie

$3.00
Chocolate Brownie

Chocolate Brownie

$3.00
Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.50
Salted Caramel Cookie

Salted Caramel Cookie

$2.50
Chewy Marshmallow Treat

Chewy Marshmallow Treat

$2.50Out of stock

4x Takeout Special

Your choice of any 4 beers for $20 or any combination of select cocktails for $24.

4x Cocktail Special

$24.00

Mix & match any select 4 cocktails for only $24.

4x Beer Special

$20.00

Mix & match any 4 draft beers for only $20.

Soda & Water To-Go

Coke Can

$2.50

can

Diet Coke Can

$2.50

can

Sprite Can

$2.50

can

Bottled Water

$2.50

bottle

Red Bull

Red Bull

$4.00

Can | 8.4oz

Red Bull Sugarfree

Red Bull Sugarfree

$4.00

Can | 8.4oz

Fever Tree's Ginger Beer

Fever Tree's Ginger Beer

$4.00

Bottle | 6.8oz

Beer

AleSmith's 394 Pale Ale

AleSmith's 394 Pale Ale

$8.00

Draft | 6% ABV

AleSmith's Nut Brown

AleSmith's Nut Brown

$8.00

Draft | 5% ABV

Belching Beaver's No Worries IPA

Belching Beaver's No Worries IPA

$8.00

Draft | 6.2% ABV

Firestone's 805

Firestone's 805

$8.00

Draft | 4.7% ABV

Heineken Lager

Heineken Lager

$8.00

Draft | 5% ABV

Hoegaarden

Hoegaarden

$8.00

Draft | 4.9% ABV

Julian Cider Co's Harvest Apple

Julian Cider Co's Harvest Apple

$8.00

Draft | 6.9% ABV

Karl Strauss's Red Trolley

Karl Strauss's Red Trolley

$8.25

Draft | 5.8% ABV

Mike Hess's Mandatory Fun IPA

Mike Hess's Mandatory Fun IPA

$8.00Out of stock

Draft | 8.5% ABV

Mike Hess’s Grapefruit Solis IPA

Mike Hess’s Grapefruit Solis IPA

$8.50

Draft | 7.5% ABV

Modelo Especial

Modelo Especial

$8.00

Draft | 4.4% ABV

Modern Times’s Terebellum

Modern Times’s Terebellum

$9.00

Draft | 6.3% ABV

pFriem's Double IPA

pFriem's Double IPA

$9.00

Draft | 9.1% ABV

pFriem’s Hazy IPA

pFriem’s Hazy IPA

$8.50Out of stock

Draft | 6.8% ABV

Second Chance's Fluffy Tangerine Clouds Hazy IPA

Second Chance's Fluffy Tangerine Clouds Hazy IPA

$8.50

Draft | 7% ABV

Second Chance's Tabula Rosa Porter

Second Chance's Tabula Rosa Porter

$8.00

Draft | 6.2% ABV

Societe's Light Beer

Societe's Light Beer

$6.00

Draft | 4.5% ABV

Stone's Delicious IPA

Stone's Delicious IPA

$8.50

Draft | 7.7% ABV

Bud Light

Bud Light

$4.50

Bottle | 4.2% ABV

Coors Light

Coors Light

$4.50

Bottle | 4.2% ABV

Michelob Ultra

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Bottle | 4.2% ABV

Pacifico

Pacifico

$6.00

Bottle | 4.5% ABV

Truly Fruit Punch

Truly Fruit Punch

$6.00

Can | 5% ABV

White Claw Mango

White Claw Mango

$6.00

Can | 5% ABV

Cocktails

Berry Jameson

$11.50

Jameson / Peach Schnapps / Strawberries / Lime Juice

Blackberry Mojito

$11.50

Cruzan Light / Blackberries / Lime / Pomegranate Juice

BLT

$11.50

Jack Daniels / Lemonade / Blackberries

Cucumber Mint Cooler

$11.50

Effen Cucumber / Ginger Beer / Cucumbers / Mint

Fraternity Punch

$10.50

Malibu Mango Rum / Chambord / Pineapple Juice / Pomegranate Juice

Michelada

$10.50

Modelo / SEBUSCA / Lime / Tajin Rim

Raspberry Peach Lemonade

$11.00

Peach Schnapps / Absolut Raspberri / Lemonade

Strawberry Basil Champagne

$12.00

Absolut / St. Germain / Strawberries / Lemon / Basil / Champagne

Breakfast Shot

$12.50

Butterscotch Schnapps / Orange Juice / Bacon

Cadillac Margarita

$11.50

Avion Reposado / Agave / Lime Juice / Grand Marnier

Jalapeño Margarita

$11.00

Avion Reposado / Agave / Lime Juice / Jalapenos

Margarita

$10.00

Tequila / Triple Sec / Agave / Lime Juice / Salt Rim

Pretty in Pink

$11.00

Altos Tequila / Lemonade / Cranberry Juice / Agave

Strawberry Cucumber Margarita

$11.50

Altos Tequila / Strawberry / Lime / Cucumber

Appletini

$10.50

Absolut / Apple Pucker / Sweet & Sour / Sprite / Sugar Rom

Cosmopolitan

$10.50

Barton's Vodka / Triple Sec / Lime Juice / Cranberry Juice

Cucumber Ginger Martini

$11.00

Effen Cucumber / Simple Syrup / Lime / Cucumber / Ginger Beer

Lemon Drop Martini

$10.50

Vodka / Sweet & Sour / Triple Sec / Lemon Juice / Sprite

Martini

$10.00

Gin or Vodka / Vermouth

Pomegranate Martini

$11.00

Absolut Citron / Cointreau / Lime Juice / Pomegranate Juice

Raspberry Lemon Drop Martini

$11.50

Absolut Citron / Chambord / Lemon / Simple Syrup / Sugar Rim

Blackberry Mule

$11.50

Jack Daniels / Blackberries / Mint

Moscow Mule

$10.50

Absolut / Ginger Beer / Lime / Mint

Adios

$11.00

Vodka / Gin / Rum / Blue Curacao / Sweet & Sour / Sprite

Amaretto Sour

$10.00

Amaretto / Sweet & Sour / Cherry

Appletini

$10.50

Absolut / Apple Pucker / Sweet & Sour / Sprite / Sugar Rom

Baileys Coffee

$11.00

Bailey's Cream / Coffee

Bay Breeze

$9.00

Vodka / Cranberry Juice / Pineapple Juice

Berry Jameson

$11.50

Jameson / Peach Schnapps / Strawberries / Lime Juice

Blackberry Mojito

$11.50

Cruzan Light / Blackberries / Lime / Pomegranate Juice

Blackberry Mule

$11.50

Jack Daniels / Blackberries / Mint

Bloody Maria

$10.00Out of stock

Tequila / Bloody Mary Mix / Tomato Juice

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Vodka / Bloody Mary Mix / Tomato Juice

BLT

$11.50

Jack Daniels / Lemonade / Blackberries

Blue Hawaiian

$10.00

Rum / Blue Curacao / Pineapple Juice / Sweet & Sour

Breakfast Shot

$12.50

Butterscotch Schnapps / Orange Juice / Bacon

Cactus Cooler Bomb

$12.50

Cadillac Margarita

$11.50

Avion Reposado / Agave / Lime Juice / Grand Marnier

Cape Cod

$9.00

Vodka / Cranberry Juice

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Absolut / Frangelico

Cosmopolitan

$10.50

Barton's Vodka / Triple Sec / Lime Juice / Cranberry Juice

Cucumber Ginger Martini

$11.00

Effen Cucumber / Simple Syrup / Lime / Cucumber / Ginger Beer

Cucumber Mint Cooler

$11.50

Effen Cucumber / Ginger Beer / Cucumbers / Mint

Cupid's Arrow

Cupid's Arrow

$9.00

Tito's / Amaretto / Orange Juice / Cranberry Juice

Fraternity Punch

$10.50

Malibu Mango Rum / Chambord / Pineapple Juice / Pomegranate Juice

Gibson

$9.50Out of stock

Gin / Vermouth

Gimlet

$9.50

Gin or Vodka / Lime Juice

Gin and Tonic

$7.00Out of stock

Gin / Tonic Water

Greyhound

$9.00

Vodka / Grapefruit

Gummy Bear

$9.50

Vodka / Peach Schnapps / Sweet & Sour / Sprite

Irish Coffee

$11.00

Jameson / Coffee

Jack and Coke

$10.50

Jack Daniel's / Coke

Jalapeño Margarita

$11.00

Avion Reposado / Agave / Lime Juice / Jalapenos

Jäger Bomb

$12.50

Kamikaze

$9.50

Vodka / Triple Sec / Lime Juice

LA Water

$11.00

Vodka / Gin / Rum / Blue Curacao / Chamboard / Sweet & Sour / Sprite

Lemon Drop Martini

$10.50

Vodka / Sweet & Sour / Triple Sec / Lemon Juice / Sprite

Long Beach Iced Tea

$11.00

Vodka / Gin / Rum / Triple Sec / Sweet & Sour / Cranberry Juice

Long Island Iced Tea

$11.00

Vodka / Gin / Rum / Triple Sec / Sweet & Sour / Coke

Love Potion

Love Potion

$8.00

Tito's / Peach Schnapps / Cranberry Juice / Agave Nectar

Lynchburg Lemonade

$11.00

Jack Daniel's / Triple Sec / Sweet & Sour / Sprite

Madras

$9.00

Vodka / Cranberry Juice / Orange Juice

Mai Tai

$10.00

Rum / Triple Sec / Pineapple Juice / Orange Juice / Lime Juice / Grenadine / Myer's Rum

Manhattan

$10.50

Whiskey / Sweet Vermouth / Bitters

Margarita

$10.00

Tequila / Triple Sec / Agave / Lime Juice / Salt Rim

Martini

$10.00

Gin or Vodka / Vermouth

Mexican Coffee