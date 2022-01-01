Restaurant header imageView gallery

Stacked Pickle Houston

9 Reviews

$$

6944 Farm to Market 1960 Rd W

Houston, TX 77069

Order Again

Starters

Bowl Of Chili

$5.99
Cheddar Cheese Curds

Cheddar Cheese Curds

$8.99

A pile of cheddar cheese curds breaded and fried, served with a spicy aoli

Chili Cup

Chili Cup

$3.99
Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$6.99

Dill pickles breaded and fried served ranch

Mac & Cheese Bites

Mac & Cheese Bites

$8.99

10 mac and cheese wedges deep fried and served with a mexi-ranch

Nachos

Nachos

$15.99

Tortilla chips, covered in homemade queso, topped with tomatoes, jalapenos, black olives, green onions, sour cream and a side of salsa

Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites

$9.99

A heaping handful of pretzel bites lightly fried and topped with kosher salt. Served with queso

Sampler Platter

Sampler Platter

$17.99

A bit of everything, wings, onion rings, fried pickles, and mac bites.

Sliders

$8.99

3 Sliders of your choice between: BBQ Pulled Pork Buffalo Chicken Hamburger Cheeseburger BBQ Pork, Buffalo Chicken, and Burgers are topped with onion straws and jalapeno ranch. Pork Tenderloin topped with chipotle mayo

Southwest Quesadilla

$10.99

Catering Wings

$44.49

Wings

BONELESS WINGS

BONELESS WINGS

$13.99

12 hand breaded boneless chicken wings tossed in your favorite sauce or dry rub. Served with celery and choice of ranch or blue cheese

WINGS TRADITIONAL

WINGS TRADITIONAL

$13.99

One pound of jumbo bone-in buffalo wings. Tossed in your favorite sauce or dry rub and served with celery and ranch or blue cheese.

CAULIFLOWER WINGS

$10.99

Chunks of cauliflower hand breaded, fried, then tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Burgers

ROYALE BURGER

ROYALE BURGER

$10.99

It's ok to be basic. Choice of cheese, on brioche bun

HOT RANCH BURGER

HOT RANCH BURGER

$11.99

Pepper jack cheese, bacon, onion straws with ranch drizzle, on brioche bun

BIG PICKLE BURGER

BIG PICKLE BURGER

$11.99

Cheddar cheese, bacon, sauteed onions and mushroom, fried pickles, on brioche bun

BBQ BACON BURGER

BBQ BACON BURGER

$11.99

Cheddar cheese, bacon, onion straws, and sweet BBQ sauce on a brioche bun.

MOBSTER BURGER

MOBSTER BURGER

$12.99

Mushrooms Onions Bacon Swiss On a Brioche Bun

HANGOVER BURGER

$12.99

Cheddar cheese, bacon, egg, on brioche bun

CALIFORNIA BURGER

CALIFORNIA BURGER

$12.99

Provolone cheese, bacon, avocado on a brioche bun.

TEXAS BURGER

$12.99
BURNER BURGER

BURNER BURGER

$12.99

Pepper jack, hot sauce, jalapenos, onion straws, with a jalapeno ranch drizzle

BEYOND Burger

BEYOND Burger

$13.99

Beyond veggie burger, pepper jack cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo on a brioche bun.

Border Burger

$11.99

MANAGER'S CHOICE BURGER

$13.99

Between The Slices

ANGRY BIRD

ANGRY BIRD

$11.99

Fried chicken, cheddar cheese, chipotle mayo, lettuce tomato, onion on brioche bun

BBQ PULLED PORK

BBQ PULLED PORK

$11.99

BBQ Pulled Pork, onion straws, cole slaw, on a Kaiser Bun

BUFFALO SANDWICH

BUFFALO SANDWICH

$11.99

Hand-breaded chicken breast tossed in medium sauce, served with a side of blue cheese dressing on a Kaiser Bun

CLUB

CLUB

$10.99

Turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on Texas Toast

CUBAN

CUBAN

$10.99

Pulled Pork, ham, pickles, mustard, sauteed onions, Swiss cheese on a hoagie bun

PORK TENDERLOIN

PORK TENDERLOIN

$10.99

Fried or Grilled with spicy mayo on a kaiser bun

STEAK PHILLY

STEAK PHILLY

$11.99

Sauteed mushrooms, onions, green peppers, provolone, on a hoagie bun

MVP

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$14.99

Three pieces of fried cod, served with tartar sauce, cole slaw, french fries

Fingers & Fries

Fingers & Fries

$11.99

Six fried chicken tenders served with french fries and your choice of sauce

Bang'N Tacos

BBQ Pork Tacos

BBQ Pork Tacos

$11.99

Three ultragrain tortillas stuffed with our homemade coleslaw, BBQ pulled pork, onion straws, and topped with our NEW jalapeno ranch dressing.

Buffalo Cauliflower Tacos

Buffalo Cauliflower Tacos

$11.99

3 whole wheat tortilla tacos filled with fried cauliflower chunks, sour cream, shredded lettuce, medium sauce, tomatoes, and mixed cheese. Served with fries.

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$12.99

Blackened basa, mixed cheese, mango-cilantro salsa, coleslaw on three wheat tortillas served with a Caesar Salad

Spicy Chicken Tacos

Spicy Chicken Tacos

$11.99

Fried buffalo chicken tenders, sour cream, tomatoes, lettuce, mixed cheese on three wheat tortillas, served with fries

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Fried buffalo chicken tenders, lettuce, pico de gallo, mixed cheese and ranch in a spinach wrap

Cajun Steak Wrap

Cajun Steak Wrap

$11.99

Steak, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, diced tomatoes and ranch in a jalapeno cheddar wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.99

Chicken, romaine, Caesar dressing and Parmesan cheese in a spinach wrap

Chicken Club Wrap

Chicken Club Wrap

$10.99

Fried Chicken tenders, lettuce, diced tomatoes, mixed cheese, ranch and bacon in a spinach wrap

Chicken Fajita Wrap

Chicken Fajita Wrap

$11.99

Grilled chicken tenders, lettuce, pico de gallo, mixed cheese, chipotle ranch, in a jalapeno cheddar wrap

Honey Bbq Wrap

Honey Bbq Wrap

$11.99

Grilled BBQ chicken, lettuce, green onion, bacon and mixed cheese in a spinach wrap

The Skinny

The Skinny

$10.99

Sliced turkey, bacon, guacamole, lettuce, diced tomatoes and Swiss served hot in a spinach wrap

Healthier Side

BBQ CHICKEN SALAD

$11.99
GREEK SALAD

GREEK SALAD

$11.99

Romaine, diced tomatoes, red onion, feta cheese, black olives, grilled chicken breast. Served with balsamic vinaigrette (recommended)

CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD

CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD

$10.99

Romaine, fried chicken tenders, mixed cheese, bacon, red onions, tomatoes, croutons, served with ranch dressing (Make it Buffalo style for $1.00 more)

TACO SALAD

TACO SALAD

$12.99

Choice of chicken or beef. Romaine, tortilla chips, diced tomatoes, jalapenos, black olives, sour cream, mixed cheese, green onion, salsa, served with ranch dressing (recommended)

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$10.99

Romaine, grilled chicken, Parmesan, croutons, tossed in Caesar dressing

COBB SALAD

COBB SALAD

$12.99

Romaine, avocado, bacon, black olives, egg, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes and grilled chicken with choice of dressing

SPINACH BERRY SALAD

SPINACH BERRY SALAD

$10.99

Spinach leaves, strawberries, dried cranberries, blue cheese crumbles, grilled chicken breast. Served with raspberry vinaigrette dressing

Rice Bowls

Chicken Rice Bowl

Chicken Rice Bowl

$11.99

Grilled chicken breast, jasmine rice, mixed veggies, scallions and your choice of sauce

Korean BBQ Chicken Rice Bowl

Korean BBQ Chicken Rice Bowl

$13.99

Jasmine rice, Korean BBQ bonesless chicken wings, mixed veggies, scallions, and sesame seeds in a Korean BBQ sauce

Pork Rice Bowl

Pork Rice Bowl

$11.99

Pulled pork, jasmine rice, mixed veggies, scallions and your choice of sauce

Sides

Chili Cup

Chili Cup

$3.99
Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$1.99
Cottage Cheese

Cottage Cheese

$1.99

1/2 Fried Pickles

$3.24

Fries

$1.99

Fruit Cup

$1.99

Jasmine Rice

$1.99

Mac & Cheese

$1.99
Onion Rings (8pc)

Onion Rings (8pc)

$1.99

Served with Tarter Sauce

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$1.99

Tater Tots

$1.99
Veggies

Veggies

$1.99

Queso 2oz

$0.50

Queso 4oz

$0.99

Guacamole 2oz

$0.50

Guacamole 4oz

$0.99

Bowl Of Chili

$5.99

House Caesar

$4.99

House Salad

$4.99
House Wedge

House Wedge

$4.99

Iceberg lettuce wedge, blue cheese crumbles, ranch dressing, tomatoes, red onions, scallions, BACON (not pictured)

SIDE Chips & Salsa

$1.99

Onion Straws

$1.99

Tortilla Chips

$1.99

1 Scoop of Ice Cream

$1.99

Kids Menu

For Kids 12 and Under. All kid's meals served with fries and a soft drink - Milk or juice is $.50
Kids Cheese Pizza

Kids Cheese Pizza

$5.99
Kid Chicken Fingers

Kid Chicken Fingers

$5.99
Kid Chicken Quesadilla

Kid Chicken Quesadilla

$5.99
Kid Grilled Cheese

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.99
Kid Mac And Cheese

Kid Mac And Cheese

$5.99
Kids Hamburger Sliders (2pc)

Kids Hamburger Sliders (2pc)

$5.99

Kids Cheeseburger Sliders (2pc)

$6.49
Kids CHEESE Quesadilla

Kids CHEESE Quesadilla

$5.49

Desserts

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$6.99

Plain, chocolate, strawberry, or caramel

Cookie Pie

Cookie Pie

$6.99

2 warm Double Chunk Chocolate Chip Cookies served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and a chocolate syrup drizzle.

1 Scoop of Ice Cream

$1.99

ROTATING DESSERT

$6.99

Flatbreads

BUFFALO CHICKEN FLATBREAD

$12.99

Blue cheese dressing, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, medium sauce, celery, ranch drizzle

BUILD-YOUR-OWN

$12.99

Choose up to 3 toppings. Additional Toppings: $.50 each

THE WORKS FLATBREAD

THE WORKS FLATBREAD

$14.99

Sausage, bacon, pepperoni, red onion, mushroom

PEPPERONI FLATBREAD

PEPPERONI FLATBREAD

$11.99

VEGGIE FLATBREAD

VEGGIE FLATBREAD

$10.99

Mushrooms, red onions, black olives and diced tomatoes

Catering

TRADITONAL WINGS

$44.99

SLIDERS

$42.99

CAT CHIX TENDERS

$29.99

CAT WINGS

$44.99

CAT SLIDERS

$44.99

N/A Beverages

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$5.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Water

Red Bull Watermelon

$5.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Topochico

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and Enjoy

Location

6944 Farm to Market 1960 Rd W, Houston, TX 77069

Directions

