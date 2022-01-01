Restaurant header imageView gallery

Stacked Pickle - Purdue

review star

No reviews yet

516 Northwestern Ave, #1700

West Lafayette, IN 47906

Order Again

GAME DAY FOOD

Cheddar Cheese Curds (GD)

Cheddar Cheese Curds (GD)

$8.99

A pile of cheddar cheese curds breaded and fried, served with a spicy aoli

Chicken Quesadilla (GD)

Chicken Quesadilla (GD)

$9.99

Grilled chicken, pico de gallo, bacon, and cheese sandwiched between two flour tortillas. Served with salsa and sour cream

Fried Pickles (GD)

Fried Pickles (GD)

$7.99

Dill pickles breaded and fried served ranch

Mac & Cheese Bites (GD)

Mac & Cheese Bites (GD)

$8.99

10 mac and cheese wedges deep fried and served with a mexi-ranch

Nachos (GD)

Nachos (GD)

$11.99

Tortilla chips, covered in homemade queso, topped with tomatoes, jalapenos, black olives, green onions, sour cream and a side of salsa

WINGS TRADITIONAL (GD)

WINGS TRADITIONAL (GD)

$11.99

One pound of jumbo bone-in buffalo wings. Tossed in your favorite sauce or dry rub and served with celery and ranch or blue cheese.

BONELESS WINGS (GD)

BONELESS WINGS (GD)

$11.99

12 hand breaded boneless chicken wings tossed in your favorite sauce or dry rub. Served with celery and choice of ranch or blue cheese

Cauliflower Wings (GD)

$10.99

Our very own vegetarian wings. Hand-breaded chunks of cauliflower fried just like our boneless wings. Toss them in your choice of sauce or dry rub.

BEYOND Burger (GD)

BEYOND Burger (GD)

$13.99

Impossible veggie burger, pepper jack cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo on a brioche bun.

BIG PICKLE BURGER (GD)

BIG PICKLE BURGER (GD)

$11.49

Cheddar cheese, bacon, sauteed onions and mushroom, fried pickles, on brioche bun

BURNER BURGER (GD)

BURNER BURGER (GD)

$11.99

Pepper jack, hot sauce, jalapenos, onion straws, with a jalapeno ranch drizzle

HANGOVER BURGER (GD)

$11.49

Cheddar cheese, bacon, egg, on brioche bun

HOT RANCH BURGER (GD)

HOT RANCH BURGER (GD)

$11.49

Pepper jack cheese, bacon, onion straws with ranch drizzle, on brioche bun

MOBSTER BURGER (GD)

MOBSTER BURGER (GD)

$11.49

Mushrooms Onions Bacon Swiss On a Brioche Bun

ROYALE BURGER (GD)

ROYALE BURGER (GD)

$9.99

It's ok to be basic. Choice of cheese, on brioche bun

Fish & Chips (GD)

Fish & Chips (GD)

$12.99

Three pieces of fried cod, served with tartar sauce, cole slaw, french fries

Fingers & Fries (GD)

Fingers & Fries (GD)

$10.99

Six fried chicken tenders served with french fries and your choice of sauce

BBQ Pork Tacos (GD)

BBQ Pork Tacos (GD)

$11.99

Three ultragrain tortillas stuffed with our homemade coleslaw, BBQ pulled pork, onion straws, and topped with our NEW jalapeno ranch dressing.

Cauliflower Tacos (GD)

Cauliflower Tacos (GD)

$10.99

3 whole wheat tortilla tacos filled with fried cauliflower chunks, sour cream, shredded lettuce, medium sauce, tomatoes, and mixed cheese. Served with fries.

Fish Tacos (GD)

Fish Tacos (GD)

$12.99

Blackened basa, mixed cheese, mango-cilantro salsa, coleslaw on three wheat tortillas served with a Caesar Salad

Spicy Chicken Tacos (GD)

Spicy Chicken Tacos (GD)

$11.99

Fried buffalo chicken tenders, sour cream, tomatoes, lettuce, mixed cheese on three wheat tortillas, served with fries

ANGRY BIRD (GD)

ANGRY BIRD (GD)

$10.99

Fried chicken, cheddar cheese, chipotle mayo, lettuce tomato, onion on brioche bun

CLUB (GD)

CLUB (GD)

$9.99

Turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on Texas Toast

PORK TENDERLOIN (GD)

PORK TENDERLOIN (GD)

$10.99

Fried or Grilled with spicy mayo on a kaiser bun

STEAK PHILLY (GD)

STEAK PHILLY (GD)

$10.99

Sauteed mushrooms, onions, green peppers, provolone, on a hoagie bun

Buffalo Chicken Wrap (GD)

Buffalo Chicken Wrap (GD)

$9.99

Fried buffalo chicken tenders, lettuce, pico de gallo, mixed cheese and ranch in a spinach wrap

Cajun Steak Wrap (GD)

Cajun Steak Wrap (GD)

$9.99

Steak, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, diced tomatoes and ranch in a jalapeno cheddar wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap (GD)

Chicken Caesar Wrap (GD)

$9.99

Chicken, romaine, Caesar dressing and Parmesan cheese in a spinach wrap

Chicken Club Wrap (GD)

Chicken Club Wrap (GD)

$9.99

Fried Chicken tenders, lettuce, diced tomatoes, mixed cheese, ranch and bacon in a spinach wrap

Chicken Fajita Wrap (GD)

Chicken Fajita Wrap (GD)

$9.99

Grilled chicken tenders, lettuce, pico de gallo, mixed cheese, chipotle ranch, in a jalapeno cheddar wrap

Honey Bbq Wrap (GD)

Honey Bbq Wrap (GD)

$9.99

Grilled BBQ chicken, lettuce, green onion, bacon and mixed cheese in a spinach wrap

The Skinny (GD)

The Skinny (GD)

$9.99

Sliced turkey, bacon, guacamole, lettuce, diced tomatoes and Swiss served hot in a spinach wrap

COBB SALAD (GD)

COBB SALAD (GD)

$12.49

Romaine, avocado, bacon, black olives, egg, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes and grilled chicken with choice of dressing

CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD (GD)

CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD (GD)

$10.99

Romaine, fried chicken tenders, mixed cheese, bacon, red onions, tomatoes, croutons, served with ranch dressing (Make it Buffalo style for $1.00 more)

TACO SALAD (GD)

TACO SALAD (GD)

$12.49

Choice of chicken or beef. Romaine, tortilla chips, diced tomatoes, jalapenos, black olives, sour cream, mixed cheese, green onion, salsa, served with ranch dressing (recommended)

A La Carte Side Salad (GD)

$5.99

A La Carte Side Caesar (GD)

$5.99

A La Carte Side Wedge (GD)

$5.99
Kids Cheese Pizza (GD)

Kids Cheese Pizza (GD)

$6.49
Kid Chicken Fingers (GD)

Kid Chicken Fingers (GD)

$6.49
Kid Chicken Quesadilla (GD)

Kid Chicken Quesadilla (GD)

$6.49
Kid Grilled Cheese (GD)

Kid Grilled Cheese (GD)

$6.49
Kid Mac And Cheese (GD)

Kid Mac And Cheese (GD)

$6.49
Kids Hamburger (GD)

Kids Hamburger (GD)

$6.49

Kids Cheeseburger (GD)

$6.49
Kids CHEESE Quesadilla (GD)

Kids CHEESE Quesadilla (GD)

$5.99

Starters

1/2 Fried Pickles

$3.24

Bowl Of Chili

$5.99
Cheddar Cheese Curds

Cheddar Cheese Curds

$8.49

A pile of cheddar cheese curds breaded and fried, served with a spicy aoli

Chili Cup

Chili Cup

$3.99

Chips & Salsa

$6.99
Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$6.49

Dill pickles breaded and fried served ranch

Mac & Cheese Bites

Mac & Cheese Bites

$8.49

10 mac and cheese wedges deep fried and served with a mexi-ranch

Nachos

Nachos

$10.49

Tortilla chips, covered in homemade queso, topped with tomatoes, jalapenos, black olives, green onions, sour cream and a side of salsa

Pizza Stuffed Breadsticks

Pizza Stuffed Breadsticks

$8.99

3 large breadsticks stuffed with mozzarella cheese and pepperoni then topped with a light sprinkle of parsley and Parmesan cheese. Served with marina and queso.

Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites

$8.99

A heaping handful of pretzel bites lightly fried and topped with kosher salt. Served with queso

Sampler Platter

Sampler Platter

$12.99

A bit of everything, wings, onion rings, fried pickles, and mac bites.

Sliders

$8.99

3 Sliders of your choice between: BBQ Pulled Pork Buffalo Chicken Hamburger Cheeseburger BBQ Pork, Buffalo Chicken, and Burgers are topped with onion straws and jalapeno ranch. Pork Tenderloin topped with chipotle mayo

Southwest Eggrolls

Southwest Eggrolls

$8.99

Chicken, peppers, corn, black beans, and pepper jack cheese rolled into an egg roll. Served on a bed of cabbage and drizzled with sriracha. Served with mexi-ranch

Southwest Quesadilla

$8.99

BBQ Pork Nachos

$11.49

Wings (Purdue)

BONELESS WINGS (Purdue)

BONELESS WINGS (Purdue)

$9.99

12 hand breaded boneless chicken wings tossed in your favorite sauce or dry rub. Served with celery and choice of ranch or blue cheese

WINGS TRADITIONAL (Purdue)

WINGS TRADITIONAL (Purdue)

$10.49

One pound of jumbo bone-in buffalo wings. Tossed in your favorite sauce or dry rub and served with celery and ranch or blue cheese.

Cauliflower Wings

$9.99

Our very own vegetarian wings. Hand-breaded chunks of cauliflower fried just like our boneless wings. Toss them in your choice of sauce or dry rub.

Burgers (Purdue)

BBQ BACON BURGER

BBQ BACON BURGER

$10.49

Cheddar cheese, bacon, onion straws, and sweet BBQ sauce on a brioche bun.

BEYOND Burger

BEYOND Burger

$12.99

Beyond veggie burger, pepper jack cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo on a brioche bun.

SOUTHWEST BURGER

SOUTHWEST BURGER

$11.99

Pepper jack cheese, mix cheese, shredded lettuce, black bean corn salsa, and chipotle ranch on wheat tortillas

BIG PICKLE BURGER

BIG PICKLE BURGER

$11.49

Cheddar cheese, bacon, sauteed onions and mushroom, fried pickles, on brioche bun

BURNER BURGER

BURNER BURGER

$11.99

Pepper jack, hot sauce, jalapenos, onion straws, with a jalapeno ranch drizzle

CALIFORNIA BURGER

CALIFORNIA BURGER

$11.99

Provolone cheese, bacon, avocado on a brioche bun.

CHILI CON QUESO DOUBLE

CHILI CON QUESO DOUBLE

$12.99

2 quarter pound patties, stacked and topped with cheddar cheese, house made chili con queso, and jalapenos. Served on a brioche bun

HANGOVER BURGER

$11.49

Cheddar cheese, bacon, egg, on brioche bun

HOOSIER MAC BURGER

HOOSIER MAC BURGER

$11.99

Creamy Mac & Cheese, bacon bits on brioche bun

HOT RANCH BURGER

HOT RANCH BURGER

$11.49

Pepper jack cheese, bacon, onion straws with ranch drizzle, on brioche bun

IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

$12.99

Impossible veggie burger, pepper jack cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo on a brioche bun.

MOBSTER BURGER

MOBSTER BURGER

$11.49

Mushrooms Onions Bacon Swiss On a Brioche Bun

RING OF FIRE BURGER

RING OF FIRE BURGER

$10.99

Sriracha seasoning, cheddar cheese, bacon, egg over medium, avocado, onion ring, topped with spicy aioli on brioche bun

ROYALE BURGER

ROYALE BURGER

$9.49

It's ok to be basic. Choice of cheese, on brioche bun

Between The Slices (Purdue)

ANGRY BIRD

ANGRY BIRD

$10.99

Fried chicken, cheddar cheese, chipotle mayo, lettuce tomato, onion on brioche bun

BUFFALO SANDWICH

BUFFALO SANDWICH

$10.99

Hand-breaded chicken breast tossed in medium sauce, served with a side of blue cheese dressing on a Kaiser Bun

CLUB

CLUB

$9.99

Turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on Texas Toast

CUBAN

CUBAN

$10.99

Pulled Pork, ham, pickles, mustard, sauteed onions, Swiss cheese on a hoagie bun

BBQ PULLED PORK

BBQ PULLED PORK

$9.99

BBQ Pulled Pork, onion straws, cole slaw, on a Kaiser Bun

SOUTHWEST GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

SOUTHWEST GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.99

Avocado, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, lettuce, on a kaiser bun

PORK TENDERLOIN (Purdue)

$9.99

Fried or Grilled with spicy mayo on a kaiser bun

STEAK PHILLY

STEAK PHILLY

$10.99

Sauteed mushrooms, onions, green peppers, provolone, on a hoagie bun

GARLIC CHICKEN PARM SANDWICH

GARLIC CHICKEN PARM SANDWICH

$9.99

Hand breaded chicken breast. Tossed in Garlic Parmesan sauce, topped with marinara and provolone cheese on a kaiser bun.

Flatbreads

BUFFALO CHICKEN FLATBREAD

$12.99

Blue cheese dressing, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, medium sauce, celery, ranch drizzle

BUILD-YOUR-OWN

$11.99

Choose up to 3 toppings. Additional Toppings: $.50 each

ORIGINAL FLATBREAD

ORIGINAL FLATBREAD

$11.99

Sausage, bacon, pepperoni, red onion, mushroom

PEPPERONI FLATBREAD

PEPPERONI FLATBREAD

$10.49

VEGGIE FLATBREAD

VEGGIE FLATBREAD

$10.49

Mushrooms, red onions, black olives and diced tomatoes

Bang'N Tacos

BBQ Pork Tacos

BBQ Pork Tacos

$10.99

Three ultragrain tortillas stuffed with our homemade coleslaw, BBQ pulled pork, onion straws, and topped with our NEW jalapeno ranch dressing.

Buffalo Cauliflower Tacos

Buffalo Cauliflower Tacos

$10.99

3 whole wheat tortilla tacos filled with fried cauliflower chunks, sour cream, shredded lettuce, medium sauce, tomatoes, and mixed cheese. Served with fries.

Fish Tacos (Purdue)

$11.49

Blackened basa, mixed cheese, mango-cilantro salsa, coleslaw on three wheat tortillas served with a Caesar Salad

Spicy Chicken Tacos (Purdue)

$10.99

Fried buffalo chicken tenders, sour cream, tomatoes, lettuce, mixed cheese on three wheat tortillas, served with fries

MVP

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$11.99

Three pieces of fried cod, served with tartar sauce, cole slaw, french fries

Fingers & Fries

Fingers & Fries

$10.49

Six fried chicken tenders served with french fries and your choice of sauce

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Fried buffalo chicken tenders, lettuce, pico de gallo, mixed cheese and ranch in a spinach wrap

Cajun Steak Wrap

Cajun Steak Wrap

$8.99

Steak, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, diced tomatoes and ranch in a jalapeno cheddar wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.99

Chicken, romaine, Caesar dressing and Parmesan cheese in a spinach wrap

Chicken Club Wrap

Chicken Club Wrap

$8.99

Fried Chicken tenders, lettuce, diced tomatoes, mixed cheese, ranch and bacon in a spinach wrap

Chicken Fajita Wrap

Chicken Fajita Wrap

$8.99

Grilled chicken tenders, lettuce, pico de gallo, mixed cheese, chipotle ranch, in a jalapeno cheddar wrap

Honey Bbq Wrap

Honey Bbq Wrap

$8.99

Grilled BBQ chicken, lettuce, green onion, bacon and mixed cheese in a spinach wrap

The Skinny

The Skinny

$8.99

Sliced turkey, bacon, guacamole, lettuce, diced tomatoes and Swiss served hot in a spinach wrap

Healthier Side

BBQ CHICKEN SALAD

$10.49

CHEF SALAD

$9.99

Mixed greens, ham, turkey, mix cheese, diced tomato, red onion

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$9.99

Romaine, grilled chicken, Parmesan, croutons, tossed in Caesar dressing

COBB SALAD

COBB SALAD

$11.49

Romaine, avocado, bacon, black olives, egg, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes and grilled chicken with choice of dressing

CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD

CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD

$10.49

Romaine, fried chicken tenders, mixed cheese, bacon, red onions, tomatoes, croutons, served with ranch dressing (Make it Buffalo style for $1.00 more)

GREEK SALAD

GREEK SALAD

$10.49

Romaine, diced tomatoes, red onion, feta cheese, black olives, grilled chicken breast. Served with balsamic vinaigrette (recommended)

SPINACH BERRY SALAD

SPINACH BERRY SALAD

$10.99

Spinach leaves, strawberries, dried cranberries, blue cheese crumbles, grilled chicken breast. Served with raspberry vinaigrette dressing

TACO SALAD

TACO SALAD

$10.99

Choice of chicken or beef. Romaine, tortilla chips, diced tomatoes, jalapenos, black olives, sour cream, mixed cheese, green onion, salsa, served with ranch dressing (recommended)

A La Carte Side Caesar

$4.99

A La Carte Side Salad

$4.99

A La Carte Side Wedge

$4.99

Rice Bowls

Chicken Rice Bowl

Chicken Rice Bowl

$9.99

Grilled chicken breast, jasmine rice, mixed veggies, scallions and your choice of sauce

Pork Rice Bowl

Pork Rice Bowl

$10.99

Pulled pork, jasmine rice, mixed veggies, scallions and your choice of sauce

Korean BBQ Chicken Rice Bowl

Korean BBQ Chicken Rice Bowl

$9.99

Jasmine rice, Korean BBQ bonesless chicken wings, mixed veggies, scallions, and sesame seeds in a Korean BBQ sauce

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Pizza

Kids Cheese Pizza

$5.99
Kid Chicken Fingers

Kid Chicken Fingers

$5.99
Kid Chicken Quesadilla

Kid Chicken Quesadilla

$5.99
Kid Grilled Cheese

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.99
Kid Mac And Cheese

Kid Mac And Cheese

$5.99
Kids Hamburger Sliders (2pc)

Kids Hamburger Sliders (2pc)

$5.99

Kids Cheeseburger Sliders (2pc)

$6.49
Kids CHEESE Quesadilla

Kids CHEESE Quesadilla

$5.49

Desserts

Brownie

Brownie

$5.99

Warm chocolate brownie, ice cream, chocolate and caramel syrup

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$5.99

Plain, chocolate, strawberry, or caramel

Cookie Pie

Cookie Pie

$5.99

2 warm Double Chunk Chocolate Chip Cookies served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and a chocolate syrup drizzle.

1 Scoop of Ice Cream

$1.99

Sides

Chili Cup

Chili Cup

$3.99
Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$1.99
Cottage Cheese

Cottage Cheese

$1.99

1/2 Fried Pickles

$3.24

Fries

$1.99

Fruit Cup

$1.99

Jasmine Rice

$1.99

Mac & Cheese

$1.99
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$1.99

Served with Tarter Sauce

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$1.99

Tater Tots

$1.99
Veggies

Veggies

$1.99

Queso 2oz

$0.50

Queso 4oz

$0.99

Guacamole 2oz

$0.50

Guacamole 4oz

$0.99

Bowl Of Chili

$5.99

House Caesar

$4.99

House Salad

$4.99
House Wedge

House Wedge

$4.99

Iceberg lettuce wedge, blue cheese crumbles, ranch dressing, tomatoes, red onions, scallions, BACON (not pictured)

SIDE Chips & Salsa

$1.99

Onion Straws

$1.99

Tortilla Chips

$1.99

1 Scoop of Ice Cream

$1.99

N/A Beverages

Coffee

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Juice

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Milk

$2.75

Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$5.00

Root Beer

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Water

FIREBALL (IUPUI)

$3.00

Kentucky Burbon Mule (IUPUI Thursday)

$5.00

Texas Orange Mule (IUPUI Thursdays)

$5.00

Moscow Mule (IUPUI Thursdays)

$5.00

Apple Bourbon Mule (IUPUI Thursdays)

$5.00

Mexican Mule (IUPUI Thursdays)

$5.00

LONG ISLAND ICE TEA (IUPUI Tuesdays)

$2.00

HOUSE RUM (IUPUI Thursday)

$2.00

HOUSE TEQUILA (IUPUI Thursdays)

$2.00

HOUSE GIN (IUPUI Thursdays)

$2.00

HOUSE BOURBON (IUPUI Thursdays)

$2.00

HOUSE VODKA (IUPUI Thursdays)

$2.00

JIM BEAM (IUPUI Thursdays)

$3.00

JIM BEAM APPLE (IUPUI Thursdays)

$3.00

JIM BEAM BLACK (IUPUI Thursdays)

$3.00

JIM BEAM DEVILS CUT (IUPUI Thursday)

$3.00

JIM BEAM FIRE (IUPUI Thursdays)

$3.00

JIM BEAM MAPLE (IUPUI Thursdays)

$3.00

JIM BEAM VANILLA (IUPUI Thursdays)

$3.00

JIM BEAM RED STAG (IUPUI Thursdays)

$3.00

DR MCGILLICUDDY PEACH (IUPUI Thursdays)

$3.00

CANADIAN CLUB (IUPUI Thursdays)

$3.00

PINNACLE BERRY (IUPUI)

$4.75

PINNACLE BLUEBERRY (IUPUI)

$4.75

PINNACLE CHERRY (IUPUI)

$4.75

PINNACLE CITRUS (IUPUI)

$4.75

PINNACLE GRAPE (IUPUI Thursdays)

$3.00

PINNACLE HABANERO (IUPUI)

$4.75

PINNACLE PEACH (IUPUI)

$4.75

PINNACLE PINEAPPLE (IUPUI)

$4.75

PINNACLE RASPBERRY (IUPUI)

$4.75

PINNACLE VANILLA (IUPUI)

$4.75

PINNACLE CAKE (IUPUI)

$4.75

PINNACLE WHIPPED (IUPUI)

$4.75

PINNACLE TROPICAL PUNCH (IUPUI)

$4.75

DEEP EDDY VODKA (IUPUI Thursdays)

$3.00

DEEP EDDY CRANBERRY (IUPUI Thursdays)

$3.00

DEEP EDDY LEMON (IUPUI Thursdays)

$3.00

DEEP EDDY ORANGE (IUPUI Thursdays)

$3.00

DEEP EDDY PEACH (IUPUI Thursdays)

$3.00

DEEP EDDY RUBY RED (IUPUI Thursdays)

$3.00

DEEP EDDY SWEET TEA (IUPUI Thursdays)

$3.00

TITO’S VODKA (IUPUI Thursdays)

$3.00

CRUZAN COCONUT (IUPUI Thursdays)

$3.00

CRUZAN MANGO (IUPUI Thursdays)

$3.00

CRUZAN PINEAPPLE (IUPUI Thursdays)

$3.00

CRUZAN BANANA (IUPUI Thursdays)

$3.00

BACARDI (IUPUI Thursdays)

$3.00

MALIBU (IUPUI Thursdays)

$3.00

CAPTAIN MORGAN (IUPUI Thursdays)

$3.00

TANQUERAY (IUPUI Thursdays)

$3.00

SAUZA BLUE (IUPUI Thursdays)

$3.00

HORNITOS (IUPUI Thursdays)

$3.00

MILAGRO TEQUILA (IUPUI Thursdays)

$3.00

JAGERMEISTER (IUPUI Thursdays)

$3.00

RUMPLEMINZ (IUPUI Thursdays)

$3.00

GOLDSCHLAGER (IUPUI Thursdays)

$3.00

KAMORA (IUPUI Thursdays)

$3.00

RYAN'S IRISH CREAM (IUPUI Thursdays)

$3.00

ORCHATA (IUPUI Thursdays)

$3.00

PURPLE PEOPLE EATER (IUPUI)

$6.00

ISLAND BREEZE (IUPUI)

$6.00

GOBSTOPPER (IUPUI)

$6.00

ELECTRIC LEMONADE (IUPUI)

$6.00

NEON GUMMY WORM (IUPUI)

$6.00

WOO GIRL (IUPUI)

$6.00

LONG BEACH ICE TEA (IUPUI)

$6.00

SUAZA BLUE MARGARITA (IUPUI Wednesday)

$3.00
Sunday 8:00 am - 3:30 am
Monday 8:00 am - 3:30 am
Tuesday 8:00 am - 3:30 am
Wednesday 8:00 am - 3:30 am
Thursday 8:00 am - 3:30 am
Friday 8:00 am - 3:30 am
Saturday 8:00 am - 3:30 am
Come in and Enjoy

Location

516 Northwestern Ave, #1700, West Lafayette, IN 47906

Directions

Stacked Pickle image
Stacked Pickle image
Stacked Pickle image
Stacked Pickle image

