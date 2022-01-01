- Home
Stacked Pickle - Purdue
No reviews yet
516 Northwestern Ave, #1700
West Lafayette, IN 47906
1/2 Fried Pickles
Bowl Of Chili
Cheddar Cheese Curds
A pile of cheddar cheese curds breaded and fried, served with a spicy aoli
Chili Cup
Chips & Salsa
Fried Pickles
Dill pickles breaded and fried served ranch
Mac & Cheese Bites
10 mac and cheese wedges deep fried and served with a mexi-ranch
Nachos
Tortilla chips, covered in homemade queso, topped with tomatoes, jalapenos, black olives, green onions, sour cream and a side of salsa
Pizza Stuffed Breadsticks
3 large breadsticks stuffed with mozzarella cheese and pepperoni then topped with a light sprinkle of parsley and Parmesan cheese. Served with marina and queso.
Pretzel Bites
A heaping handful of pretzel bites lightly fried and topped with kosher salt. Served with queso
Sampler Platter
A bit of everything, wings, onion rings, fried pickles, and mac bites.
Sliders
3 Sliders of your choice between: BBQ Pulled Pork Buffalo Chicken Hamburger Cheeseburger BBQ Pork, Buffalo Chicken, and Burgers are topped with onion straws and jalapeno ranch. Pork Tenderloin topped with chipotle mayo
Southwest Eggrolls
Chicken, peppers, corn, black beans, and pepper jack cheese rolled into an egg roll. Served on a bed of cabbage and drizzled with sriracha. Served with mexi-ranch
Southwest Quesadilla
BBQ Pork Nachos
BONELESS WINGS (Purdue)
12 hand breaded boneless chicken wings tossed in your favorite sauce or dry rub. Served with celery and choice of ranch or blue cheese
WINGS TRADITIONAL (Purdue)
One pound of jumbo bone-in buffalo wings. Tossed in your favorite sauce or dry rub and served with celery and ranch or blue cheese.
Cauliflower Wings
Our very own vegetarian wings. Hand-breaded chunks of cauliflower fried just like our boneless wings. Toss them in your choice of sauce or dry rub.
BBQ BACON BURGER
Cheddar cheese, bacon, onion straws, and sweet BBQ sauce on a brioche bun.
BEYOND Burger
Beyond veggie burger, pepper jack cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo on a brioche bun.
SOUTHWEST BURGER
Pepper jack cheese, mix cheese, shredded lettuce, black bean corn salsa, and chipotle ranch on wheat tortillas
BIG PICKLE BURGER
Cheddar cheese, bacon, sauteed onions and mushroom, fried pickles, on brioche bun
BURNER BURGER
Pepper jack, hot sauce, jalapenos, onion straws, with a jalapeno ranch drizzle
CALIFORNIA BURGER
Provolone cheese, bacon, avocado on a brioche bun.
CHILI CON QUESO DOUBLE
2 quarter pound patties, stacked and topped with cheddar cheese, house made chili con queso, and jalapenos. Served on a brioche bun
HANGOVER BURGER
Cheddar cheese, bacon, egg, on brioche bun
HOOSIER MAC BURGER
Creamy Mac & Cheese, bacon bits on brioche bun
HOT RANCH BURGER
Pepper jack cheese, bacon, onion straws with ranch drizzle, on brioche bun
IMPOSSIBLE BURGER
Impossible veggie burger, pepper jack cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo on a brioche bun.
MOBSTER BURGER
Mushrooms Onions Bacon Swiss On a Brioche Bun
RING OF FIRE BURGER
Sriracha seasoning, cheddar cheese, bacon, egg over medium, avocado, onion ring, topped with spicy aioli on brioche bun
ROYALE BURGER
It's ok to be basic. Choice of cheese, on brioche bun
ANGRY BIRD
Fried chicken, cheddar cheese, chipotle mayo, lettuce tomato, onion on brioche bun
BUFFALO SANDWICH
Hand-breaded chicken breast tossed in medium sauce, served with a side of blue cheese dressing on a Kaiser Bun
CLUB
Turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on Texas Toast
CUBAN
Pulled Pork, ham, pickles, mustard, sauteed onions, Swiss cheese on a hoagie bun
BBQ PULLED PORK
BBQ Pulled Pork, onion straws, cole slaw, on a Kaiser Bun
SOUTHWEST GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
Avocado, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, lettuce, on a kaiser bun
PORK TENDERLOIN (Purdue)
Fried or Grilled with spicy mayo on a kaiser bun
STEAK PHILLY
Sauteed mushrooms, onions, green peppers, provolone, on a hoagie bun
GARLIC CHICKEN PARM SANDWICH
Hand breaded chicken breast. Tossed in Garlic Parmesan sauce, topped with marinara and provolone cheese on a kaiser bun.
BUFFALO CHICKEN FLATBREAD
Blue cheese dressing, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, medium sauce, celery, ranch drizzle
BUILD-YOUR-OWN
Choose up to 3 toppings. Additional Toppings: $.50 each
ORIGINAL FLATBREAD
Sausage, bacon, pepperoni, red onion, mushroom
PEPPERONI FLATBREAD
VEGGIE FLATBREAD
Mushrooms, red onions, black olives and diced tomatoes
BBQ Pork Tacos
Three ultragrain tortillas stuffed with our homemade coleslaw, BBQ pulled pork, onion straws, and topped with our NEW jalapeno ranch dressing.
Buffalo Cauliflower Tacos
3 whole wheat tortilla tacos filled with fried cauliflower chunks, sour cream, shredded lettuce, medium sauce, tomatoes, and mixed cheese. Served with fries.
Fish Tacos (Purdue)
Blackened basa, mixed cheese, mango-cilantro salsa, coleslaw on three wheat tortillas served with a Caesar Salad
Spicy Chicken Tacos (Purdue)
Fried buffalo chicken tenders, sour cream, tomatoes, lettuce, mixed cheese on three wheat tortillas, served with fries
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Fried buffalo chicken tenders, lettuce, pico de gallo, mixed cheese and ranch in a spinach wrap
Cajun Steak Wrap
Steak, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, diced tomatoes and ranch in a jalapeno cheddar wrap
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Chicken, romaine, Caesar dressing and Parmesan cheese in a spinach wrap
Chicken Club Wrap
Fried Chicken tenders, lettuce, diced tomatoes, mixed cheese, ranch and bacon in a spinach wrap
Chicken Fajita Wrap
Grilled chicken tenders, lettuce, pico de gallo, mixed cheese, chipotle ranch, in a jalapeno cheddar wrap
Honey Bbq Wrap
Grilled BBQ chicken, lettuce, green onion, bacon and mixed cheese in a spinach wrap
The Skinny
Sliced turkey, bacon, guacamole, lettuce, diced tomatoes and Swiss served hot in a spinach wrap
BBQ CHICKEN SALAD
CHEF SALAD
Mixed greens, ham, turkey, mix cheese, diced tomato, red onion
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
Romaine, grilled chicken, Parmesan, croutons, tossed in Caesar dressing
COBB SALAD
Romaine, avocado, bacon, black olives, egg, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes and grilled chicken with choice of dressing
CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD
Romaine, fried chicken tenders, mixed cheese, bacon, red onions, tomatoes, croutons, served with ranch dressing (Make it Buffalo style for $1.00 more)
GREEK SALAD
Romaine, diced tomatoes, red onion, feta cheese, black olives, grilled chicken breast. Served with balsamic vinaigrette (recommended)
SPINACH BERRY SALAD
Spinach leaves, strawberries, dried cranberries, blue cheese crumbles, grilled chicken breast. Served with raspberry vinaigrette dressing
TACO SALAD
Choice of chicken or beef. Romaine, tortilla chips, diced tomatoes, jalapenos, black olives, sour cream, mixed cheese, green onion, salsa, served with ranch dressing (recommended)
A La Carte Side Caesar
A La Carte Side Salad
A La Carte Side Wedge
Chicken Rice Bowl
Grilled chicken breast, jasmine rice, mixed veggies, scallions and your choice of sauce
Pork Rice Bowl
Pulled pork, jasmine rice, mixed veggies, scallions and your choice of sauce
Korean BBQ Chicken Rice Bowl
Jasmine rice, Korean BBQ bonesless chicken wings, mixed veggies, scallions, and sesame seeds in a Korean BBQ sauce
Chili Cup
Cole Slaw
Cottage Cheese
1/2 Fried Pickles
Fries
Fruit Cup
Jasmine Rice
Mac & Cheese
Onion Rings
Served with Tarter Sauce
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
Tater Tots
Veggies
Queso 2oz
Queso 4oz
Guacamole 2oz
Guacamole 4oz
Bowl Of Chili
House Caesar
House Salad
House Wedge
Iceberg lettuce wedge, blue cheese crumbles, ranch dressing, tomatoes, red onions, scallions, BACON (not pictured)
SIDE Chips & Salsa
Onion Straws
Tortilla Chips
1 Scoop of Ice Cream
FIREBALL (IUPUI)
Kentucky Burbon Mule (IUPUI Thursday)
Texas Orange Mule (IUPUI Thursdays)
Moscow Mule (IUPUI Thursdays)
Apple Bourbon Mule (IUPUI Thursdays)
Mexican Mule (IUPUI Thursdays)
LONG ISLAND ICE TEA (IUPUI Tuesdays)
HOUSE RUM (IUPUI Thursday)
HOUSE TEQUILA (IUPUI Thursdays)
HOUSE GIN (IUPUI Thursdays)
HOUSE BOURBON (IUPUI Thursdays)
HOUSE VODKA (IUPUI Thursdays)
JIM BEAM (IUPUI Thursdays)
JIM BEAM APPLE (IUPUI Thursdays)
JIM BEAM BLACK (IUPUI Thursdays)
JIM BEAM DEVILS CUT (IUPUI Thursday)
JIM BEAM FIRE (IUPUI Thursdays)
JIM BEAM MAPLE (IUPUI Thursdays)
JIM BEAM VANILLA (IUPUI Thursdays)
JIM BEAM RED STAG (IUPUI Thursdays)
DR MCGILLICUDDY PEACH (IUPUI Thursdays)
CANADIAN CLUB (IUPUI Thursdays)
PINNACLE BERRY (IUPUI)
PINNACLE BLUEBERRY (IUPUI)
PINNACLE CHERRY (IUPUI)
PINNACLE CITRUS (IUPUI)
PINNACLE GRAPE (IUPUI Thursdays)
PINNACLE HABANERO (IUPUI)
PINNACLE PEACH (IUPUI)
PINNACLE PINEAPPLE (IUPUI)
PINNACLE RASPBERRY (IUPUI)
PINNACLE VANILLA (IUPUI)
PINNACLE CAKE (IUPUI)
PINNACLE WHIPPED (IUPUI)
PINNACLE TROPICAL PUNCH (IUPUI)
DEEP EDDY VODKA (IUPUI Thursdays)
DEEP EDDY CRANBERRY (IUPUI Thursdays)
DEEP EDDY LEMON (IUPUI Thursdays)
DEEP EDDY ORANGE (IUPUI Thursdays)
DEEP EDDY PEACH (IUPUI Thursdays)
DEEP EDDY RUBY RED (IUPUI Thursdays)
DEEP EDDY SWEET TEA (IUPUI Thursdays)
TITO’S VODKA (IUPUI Thursdays)
CRUZAN COCONUT (IUPUI Thursdays)
CRUZAN MANGO (IUPUI Thursdays)
CRUZAN PINEAPPLE (IUPUI Thursdays)
CRUZAN BANANA (IUPUI Thursdays)
BACARDI (IUPUI Thursdays)
MALIBU (IUPUI Thursdays)
CAPTAIN MORGAN (IUPUI Thursdays)
TANQUERAY (IUPUI Thursdays)
SAUZA BLUE (IUPUI Thursdays)
HORNITOS (IUPUI Thursdays)
MILAGRO TEQUILA (IUPUI Thursdays)
JAGERMEISTER (IUPUI Thursdays)
RUMPLEMINZ (IUPUI Thursdays)
GOLDSCHLAGER (IUPUI Thursdays)
KAMORA (IUPUI Thursdays)
RYAN'S IRISH CREAM (IUPUI Thursdays)
ORCHATA (IUPUI Thursdays)
PURPLE PEOPLE EATER (IUPUI)
ISLAND BREEZE (IUPUI)
GOBSTOPPER (IUPUI)
ELECTRIC LEMONADE (IUPUI)
NEON GUMMY WORM (IUPUI)
WOO GIRL (IUPUI)
LONG BEACH ICE TEA (IUPUI)
SUAZA BLUE MARGARITA (IUPUI Wednesday)
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:30 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:30 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:30 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:30 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:30 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:30 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:30 am
516 Northwestern Ave, #1700, West Lafayette, IN 47906