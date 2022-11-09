Stacked Sandwich Shop imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Salad

Stacked Sandwich Shop

71 Reviews

$$

68-60 Austin Street 2nd floor

Forest Hills, NY 11375

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Build your own ROLL
Build your own HERO
Stacked OG Hero

SIGNATURE SANDWICHES

All sandwiches come with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Mayo unless otherwise stated. No substitutes on Meat and Cheese

Stacked OG Hero

$17.95

Salami, Ham, Turkey, Roast Beef, Mortadella, Provolone & American cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Sweet and Spicy Peppers, Mayo, Oil & Vinegar *Mortadella contains Pistachio nuts

Aged to Perfection Hero

$15.95

w/ Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, Semi-Sun-Dried-Tomatoes, Balsamic Glaze

The Rueben Hero

$15.95

Corned Beef, Pastrami, Sweet Cheese, Spicy Mustard, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato and Russian Dressing

The 2020 Hero

$14.95

Bologna, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Mayo

The Angel Hero

$15.95

Sweet Cappa, Honey Ham, Mortadella, Fresh Mozzarella, Spicy Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Spicy Mayo *Mortadella contains Pistachio nuts

The Devil Hero

$15.95

Sweet Cappa, Salami, Mortadella, Provolone, Spicy Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Spicy Mayo *Mortadella contains Pistachio nuts

US Open Fan Fav Hero

$15.95

The 112 Hero

$15.95

Genoa Salami, Mortadella, Capicola, Provolone, American Cheese, Spicy Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Mayo *Mortadella contains Pistachio nuts

Muffaletta Hero

$15.95

Salami, Capicola, Mortadella, Provolone, Mozzarella, Olive Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Mayo *Mortadella contains Pistachio nuts

Chicken Salad Hero

$14.95

House made Chicken Salad, Creamy Pesto, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion

Tuna Salad Hero

$14.95

Tuna Salad, Cucumber, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion

Egg Salad Hero

$14.95

House made dill egg salad, Cucumber, Lettuce and Tomato

Deviled Egg Salad Hero

$15.95

Deviled Egg Salad, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion

BLT Hero

$15.95

Pastrami Special Hero

$15.95

The Jeff Hero

$15.95

Meatball Hero

$15.95

Declan's Corned Beef Special

$17.95

The Agressive Adrian Hero

$16.95

The Gobble Gobble Hero

$17.95

Chopped Cheese Hero

$17.95

Aged to Perfection Roll

$12.95

The Rueben Roll

$12.95

Corned Beef, Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, Spicy Mustard, Kraut, Lettuce, Tomato, Russian dressing

The 2020 Roll

$12.95

Bologna, American cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo

The Angel Roll

$12.95

Sweet Capicola, Ham, Mortadella, Fresh Mozzarella, Red Pepper Hummus, Roasted red peppers Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo *Mortadella contains Pistachio nuts

The Devil Roll

$12.95

Hot Capicola, Salami, Mortadella, Provolone, Spicy Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Chipotle Mayo *Mortadella contains Pistachio nuts

US Open Fan Fav Roll

$12.95

The 112 Roll

$12.95

Genoa Salami, Mortadella, Capicola, Provolone, American cheese, Spicy Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Spicy Mayo *Mortadella contains Pistachio nuts

Muffaletta Roll

$12.95

Salami, Capicola, Mortadella, Provolone, Olive Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo *Mortadella contains Pistachio nuts

Chicken Salad Roll

$11.95

Tuna Salad Roll

$11.95

House made Tuna Salad, Cucumber, American cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

BLT Roll

$12.95

Pastrami Special Roll

$12.95

The Jeff Roll

$12.95

Meatball Roll

$12.95

The Aggressive Adrian Roll

$13.95

Gobble Gobble Roll

$14.95

Chopped Cheese Roll

$14.95

Vegan Chickpea Salad Hero

$14.95

Vegan Chickpea Salad Roll

$11.95

Lemon & Dill Chickpea salad, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

The Vegan Roll

$11.95

Vegan Turkey, Marinated Tofu, Vegan cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Vegan Mayo

The Vegan Hero

$14.95

Unreal Turkey Hero

$16.95

Unreal Turkey Roll

$13.95

Vegan Muffaleta Roll

$12.95

Vegan Turkey, Marinated Tofu, Olive salad, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Vegan Mayo

Vegan Muffuletta Hero

$16.95

Unreal Corn Beef Roll

$13.95Out of stock

Unreal Corn'd Beef Hero

$16.95Out of stock

Unreal Steak Hero

$16.95

Unreal Steak Roll

$13.95

Cheesy Crunch Hero

$14.95

Cheesy Crunch Roll

$12.95

Egg Salad Roll

$11.95

House made Dill Egg Salad, Cucumber, Lettuce, Tomato

Egg Salad Hero

$14.95

Super Test Sand

$13.45+

This is just a Test to show size pricing for Bread Type

B.Y.O SANDWICH

All sandwiches come with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Mayo unless specified

Build your own ROLL

$11.95

Build your own HERO

$14.95

SIGNATURE SALADS

Kale Caesar Salad

$11.95

Quinoa Bowl Salad

$12.95

Stacked Salad

$13.95

The Italian Salad

$13.95

Tofu Bowl Salad

$12.95

Tuna Cobb Salad

$13.95

B.Y.O SALAD

Large Salad

$12.95

$1 Extra Base

$1.00

BYO Bagels

Plain Bagel

$2.00

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$2.00

Everything Bagel

$2.00

Overnight Oats

Overnight Oats Blueberry Maple Syrup

$4.50

Overnight Oats Chocolate Strawberry

$4.50

Overnight Oats PB&J

$4.50

Apples & Cinnamon

$4.50

Hand-held Quesadillas

Pizza

$11.00

The Ascan

$11.00

The GCP

$11.00

The Austin street

$11.00

The Continental

$11.00

The Gardens

$11.00

The Kessel

$11.00

The Sweet Clyde

$11.00

The Smores

$11.00

BAGELS

Plain Bagel

$2.00

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$2.00

Everything Bagel

$2.00

Stacked Bagel

$6.00

Bacon Egg & Cheese

$7.95

Bacon Egg N Cheese Roll

$7.95

Pastrami Egg And Cheese

$7.95

Bacon Egg Avocado

$7.95

Ham Egg And Cheese

$7.95

Snacks

Vickys

$2.00

Fig Bar

$1.50

Cakebites

$3.00

Pringles

$2.50

Kitkats

$3.00

Reeses

$3.00

Snickers

$3.00

Donut

$4.00

Oreos

$2.00

Croissant

$2.00

Pastry

$3.00

Snyders

$2.00

Famous Amos

$1.50

Nutty Buddy

$1.00

Panettone

$4.00

Fudge Stripes

$1.50

Rainbow Cookies

$9.00

Belvita

$2.00

RX Bar

$4.00

Peanuts

$2.00

Cosmic Brownies

$1.00

Daisy Cookie

$3.00

Orbit

$3.00

Milkyway

$3.00

Doritos

$2.50

Rx Bars

$4.00

Soup

Soups may change daily - please call the shop for updated list of soups

Chicken Noodle LG

$8.50

Chicken Noodle SM

$6.50

Creamy Tomato - SM

$6.50

Creamy Tomato - LG

$8.50

Lobster Bisque - LG

$8.50

Lobster Bisque - SM

$6.50

Cheddar Broccoli Small

$6.50

Cheddar Broccoli Lg

$8.50

Shrimp Chowder Sm

$5.99

Shrimp Chowder LG

$7.99

Italian Wedding Sm

$5.99

Whole Wheat Roll - toasted & buttered

$2.00

Italian Wedding LG

$6.99

White Roll - toasted & buttered)

$2.00

Beef Stew Sm

$6.99

Beef Stew Lg

$8.99

ICE CREAM

Sundae

$6.00

Ice-Cream Sandwich

$7.00

Ice-cream Float

$7.00

Ice Cream Cone

$4.00

Salad sides

Chicken Salad LG

$18.00

Chicken Salad MD

$9.00

Chicken Salad SM

$4.50

Chickpea Salad LG

$18.00

Chickpea Salad MD

$9.00

Chickpea Salad SM

$4.50

Coleslaw LG

$16.00

Coleslaw MD

$8.00

Coleslaw SM

$4.00

Red Bliss Potato salad w/Dill LG

$18.00

Red Bliss potato's, Mayo, Onion, Dill