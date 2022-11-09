- Home
Stacked Sandwich Shop
71 Reviews
$$
68-60 Austin Street 2nd floor
Forest Hills, NY 11375
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
SIGNATURE SANDWICHES
Stacked OG Hero
Salami, Ham, Turkey, Roast Beef, Mortadella, Provolone & American cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Sweet and Spicy Peppers, Mayo, Oil & Vinegar *Mortadella contains Pistachio nuts
Aged to Perfection Hero
w/ Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, Semi-Sun-Dried-Tomatoes, Balsamic Glaze
The Rueben Hero
Corned Beef, Pastrami, Sweet Cheese, Spicy Mustard, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato and Russian Dressing
The 2020 Hero
Bologna, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Mayo
The Angel Hero
Sweet Cappa, Honey Ham, Mortadella, Fresh Mozzarella, Spicy Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Spicy Mayo *Mortadella contains Pistachio nuts
The Devil Hero
Sweet Cappa, Salami, Mortadella, Provolone, Spicy Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Spicy Mayo *Mortadella contains Pistachio nuts
US Open Fan Fav Hero
The 112 Hero
Genoa Salami, Mortadella, Capicola, Provolone, American Cheese, Spicy Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Mayo *Mortadella contains Pistachio nuts
Muffaletta Hero
Salami, Capicola, Mortadella, Provolone, Mozzarella, Olive Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Mayo *Mortadella contains Pistachio nuts
Chicken Salad Hero
House made Chicken Salad, Creamy Pesto, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion
Tuna Salad Hero
Tuna Salad, Cucumber, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion
Egg Salad Hero
House made dill egg salad, Cucumber, Lettuce and Tomato
Deviled Egg Salad Hero
Deviled Egg Salad, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion
BLT Hero
Pastrami Special Hero
The Jeff Hero
Meatball Hero
Declan's Corned Beef Special
The Agressive Adrian Hero
The Gobble Gobble Hero
Chopped Cheese Hero
Aged to Perfection Roll
The Rueben Roll
Corned Beef, Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, Spicy Mustard, Kraut, Lettuce, Tomato, Russian dressing
The 2020 Roll
Bologna, American cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo
The Angel Roll
Sweet Capicola, Ham, Mortadella, Fresh Mozzarella, Red Pepper Hummus, Roasted red peppers Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo *Mortadella contains Pistachio nuts
The Devil Roll
Hot Capicola, Salami, Mortadella, Provolone, Spicy Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Chipotle Mayo *Mortadella contains Pistachio nuts
US Open Fan Fav Roll
The 112 Roll
Genoa Salami, Mortadella, Capicola, Provolone, American cheese, Spicy Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Spicy Mayo *Mortadella contains Pistachio nuts
Muffaletta Roll
Salami, Capicola, Mortadella, Provolone, Olive Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo *Mortadella contains Pistachio nuts
Chicken Salad Roll
Tuna Salad Roll
House made Tuna Salad, Cucumber, American cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion
BLT Roll
Pastrami Special Roll
The Jeff Roll
Meatball Roll
The Aggressive Adrian Roll
Gobble Gobble Roll
Chopped Cheese Roll
Vegan Chickpea Salad Hero
Vegan Chickpea Salad Roll
Lemon & Dill Chickpea salad, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion
The Vegan Roll
Vegan Turkey, Marinated Tofu, Vegan cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Vegan Mayo
The Vegan Hero
Unreal Turkey Hero
Unreal Turkey Roll
Vegan Muffaleta Roll
Vegan Turkey, Marinated Tofu, Olive salad, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Vegan Mayo
Vegan Muffuletta Hero
Unreal Corn Beef Roll
Unreal Corn'd Beef Hero
Unreal Steak Hero
Unreal Steak Roll
Cheesy Crunch Hero
Cheesy Crunch Roll
Egg Salad Roll
House made Dill Egg Salad, Cucumber, Lettuce, Tomato
Egg Salad Hero
