Restaurant header imageView gallery

Stacked and Folded Evanston

review star

No reviews yet

824 Noyes St

Evanston, IL 60201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Caprese
Short Rib Bahn Mi *Spicy
Ahi Tuna Poke Taco

Specials

Grouper Sandwich

$16.95

Mahi Taco's

$13.95

Chicken Pita

$9.00

Shared

Chips and Guacamole

$12.95

House made Guacamole and tortilla chips

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$10.95

Crispy Wisconsin fried cheese curds with marinara sauce

Roasted Corn Nachos

Roasted Corn Nachos

$13.95

Roasted corn, black beans, jalapenos, pic de gallo, cheese sause, corn tortilla chips topped with fresh crema

Loaded Tots

Loaded Tots

$9.95

Crispy tater tots, bacon, scallions, fresh crema and Merkts cheese sauce

Short Rib Bao Sliders

Short Rib Bao Sliders

$13.95

Three short rib sliders, bulgogi sauce, pickled daikon radish slaw, cilantro, and serrano aioli served on steamed bao buns

Baja Chicken Rolls

$13.95

Three crispy eggrolls stuffed with shredded cheese, chicken, roasted corn, black beans, jalapenos, wrapped in a crispy wonton shell and served with a side of avocado dipping sauce

Blackened Chicken Quesadilla

Blackened Chicken Quesadilla

$13.95

Blackened Chicken, house blend cheese, crispy flour tortilla

Short Rib Quesadilla

$15.95

Spicy Braised short rib, house blend cheese, crispy flour tortilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.95

House blend cheese on a crispy flour tortlila

Stacked

BBQ Pulled Pork

BBQ Pulled Pork

$13.95Out of stock

Tender house braised BBQ pork, creamy cabbage slaw, pickles served on a brioche bun

Bulgogi Cheese Steak

Bulgogi Cheese Steak

$15.95

Tender marinated ribeye, caramelized onions, red and green peppers, provolone cheese and garlic aioli served on a baguette

Chicken Caprese

Chicken Caprese

$14.95

Marinated chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, house made walnut pesto, tomatoes, and basil aioli served on a baguette

Hummus and Falafel Wrap

$13.95

Crispy falafel, hummus, feta cheese, pickled red onion, pico de gallo, S&F slaw, with Tzatziki and spicy chili sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla

Hummus Panini

Hummus Panini

$11.95

House-made hummus, roasted red pepper, pickled red onion, cucumber, swiss cheese, mixed greens served on multi grain bread

Parmesan Chicken

Parmesan Chicken

$15.95

Breaded chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, basil aioli and San Marzano tomato sauce served on a baguette

Short Rib Bahn Mi *Spicy

Short Rib Bahn Mi *Spicy

$14.95

Sweet and tangy braised short rib, pickled carrot and daikon radish slaw, cilantro, with a serrano aioli served on a baguette

Simple Grilled Cheese & Tomato

Simple Grilled Cheese & Tomato

$12.95

Cheddar Cheese and tomato on crispy sourdough bread

The Cuban

The Cuban

$14.95

Tender braised pork, tavern ham, pickles, swiss cheese, spicy creole mustard sauce served on a baguette

Turkey and Brie

Turkey and Brie

$15.95

Hand carved oven roasted turkey, granny smith apples, brie cheese and cranberry aioli served on a country walnut raisin bread

Burgers

Kobe Bacon Brie

Kobe Bacon Brie

$18.95
Kobe BBQ Bacon

Kobe BBQ Bacon

$18.95

Kobe Mushroom Swiss

$17.95

Social Burger Single

$11.95

Social Burger Double

$15.95

Turkey Burger Single

$10.95

Turkey Burger Double

$14.95

Beyond

$14.95

Black Bean

$13.95

Folded

Carne Asada Taco

Carne Asada Taco

$6.50

Tender marinated ribeye, romaine, pico de gallo, queso fresco, topped with salsa verde served on a corn tortilla

Al Pastor Taco

Al Pastor Taco

$5.50

Guajillo chili marinated pork, fresh pineapple, pico de gallo, S&F slaw, queso fresco, with cilantro lime crema served on a corn tortilla

Short Rib Taco

Short Rib Taco

$6.50

Spicy, Sweet and Tangy braised short rib, pickled carrot and daikon slaw, serrano aioli served on a corn tortilla

Baja Chicken Taco

Baja Chicken Taco

$4.50

Blackened chicken, pico de gallo, lettuce, queso fresco, crema served on a corn tortilla

Garlic Shrimp Taco

Garlic Shrimp Taco

$7.00

Garlic lime marinated shrimp with pico de gallo, avocado, S&F slaw, queso fresco with salsa verde, served on a corn tortilla

Cajun Salmon Taco

Cajun Salmon Taco

$6.50

Cajun Salmon, avocado, pico de gallo, S&F slaw, queso fresco, with chipotle aioli served on a corn tortilla

Ahi Tuna Poke Taco

$7.00

Fresh sashimi grade tuna, avocado, cucumber, tossed is a sweet and tangy soy sauce topped with S&F slaw and wasabi crema served in a crispy wonton shell

Panko Crusted Avocado Taco

Panko Crusted Avocado Taco

$5.50

Panko crusted avocado, served with pico de gallo, S&F slaw, queso fresco topped Sriracha aioli served on a corn tortilla

Falafel Taco

$5.50

Crispy falafel, feta cheese, pickled red onion, pico de gallo, S&F slaw, with Tzatziki and spicy chili sauce, served on a flour tortilla

Brussel Single Taco

$5.50

Crispy brussel sprout tacos, pickled red onion, pico de gallo, S&F slaw, garlic aioli served on corn tortilla

Brussel Sprout Taco Platter

Brussel Sprout Taco Platter

$13.95

3 Crispy brussel sprout tacos, pickled red onion, pico de gallo, S&F slaw, garlic aioli served on corn tortillas

Forked

Cajun Salmon Salad

Cajun Salmon Salad

$17.95

Cajun salmon, avocado, pico de gallo, queso fresco, S&F slaw topped with chipotle aioli served on a bed of mixed greens

Garlic Lime Shrimp Salad

Garlic Lime Shrimp Salad

$17.95

Garlic Lime marinated shrimp with pico de gallo, avocado, red and green peppers, S&F slaw, queso fresco with salsa verde, served on a bed of mixed greens

Baja Chicken Salad

Baja Chicken Salad

$15.95

Blackened Chicken, bacon, roasted corn, black beans, cherry tomatoes, red onion, avocado, queso fresco and tortilla strips served on a bed of mixed greens

Panko Avocado Salad

$14.95

Ahi Poke Salad

$17.95

Short Rib Salad

$16.95

Falafel Salad

$15.95

Chicken Caprese Salad

$15.95

Kids

Kids Chicken Strips

$10.00

3 Chicken strips with small side

Kids Cheese Burger

$10.00

Beef patty with cheese and small side

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Grilled cheese on Brioche bun with small side

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Small cheese quesadilla with small side

Kids Mac N Cheese Balls

$10.00

Kids Turkey Burger W/ Cheese

$10.00

Kids Plain Hamburger

$10.00

Sides

3 Falafel w/Tzatziki

$8.00

Avocado

$2.00

Bacon

$3.00

Basket of Cheese Fries

$7.00

Basket of Fries

$5.00

Basket of Hand Cut Chips

$5.00

Basket of Onion Rings

$6.00

Basket of Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Basket of Tater Tots

$5.00

Beyond Burger Patty

$5.00

Beyond Sausage Patty

$4.00

Black Bean Patty

$4.00

Extra Dressing / Sauce

$0.75

Mac n Cheese Balls

$6.00

Medium Cheese Sauce

$6.00

Side of Chicken

$5.00

Side of French Toast

$3.00

Side of Fruit

$5.00

Side of Guacamole

$4.00

Side of Hash Browns

$3.00

Side of Hummus

$5.00

Side of Pancakes

$3.00

Side of Panko Avocado

$3.00

Side of Pork Belly

$4.00

Side of Rice and Beans

$3.00

Side of Salmon

$8.00

Side of Shrimp

$7.00

Side of SnF Slaw

$2.00

Side of Steak

$6.00

Side of Tortilla Chips

$1.75

Side Salad

$5.00

Small Side of Fries

$2.50

Small Side of Potato Chips

$2.50

Small Side of Sweets

$3.00

Small Side of Tots

$2.50

Soup

Cup of Soup

$6.00

Bowl of Soup

$9.00

Merch

Stacked Logo Beer Glass

$6.00

Stacked T Shirt

$15.00

N/A Beverage

Can of Coke

$2.50

Can of Diet Coke

$2.50

Can of Sprite

$2.50

IBC Rootbeer

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Jarritos

$3.00

Izze

$3.00

Juice Box

$2.50

Water

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:59 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:59 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:59 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:59 pm
Restaurant info

We're blending our passion for making delicious food with our extensive knowledge of our cuisine to create authentic and classic dishes for your enjoyment. We use the freshest, locally-sourced ingredients and promise to give your taste buds something to be excited about.

Location

824 Noyes St, Evanston, IL 60201

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Dave's New Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
815 Noyes Street Evanston, IL 60201
View restaurantnext
Double Clutch Brewing Company
orange starNo Reviews
2121 Ashland Avenue Evanston, IL 60201
View restaurantnext
Soul & Smoke
orange star4.8 • 385
1601 Payne St Evanston, IL 60201
View restaurantnext
Soul & Smoke Evanston
orange starNo Reviews
1601 Payne Street Suite C EVANSTON, IL 60201
View restaurantnext
Tomo Japanese Street Food - 1726 Sherman Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
1726 Sherman Avenue Evanston, IL 60201
View restaurantnext
elephant + vine - 719 Church Street
orange starNo Reviews
719 Church Street Evanston, IL 60201
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Evanston

Tapas Barcelona - 1615 Chicago Ave
orange star4.2 • 2,351
1615 Chicago Ave Evanston, IL 60201
View restaurantnext
Kansaku - Evanston
orange star4.4 • 1,646
1514 Sherman Ave Evanston, IL 60201
View restaurantnext
Prairie Moon
orange star4.1 • 1,539
1635 Chicago Ave Evanston, IL 60201
View restaurantnext
Bluestone
orange star4.1 • 796
1932 Central St Evanston, IL 60201
View restaurantnext
Viet Nom Nom
orange star4.2 • 495
618 1/2 Church St Evanston, IL 60201
View restaurantnext
Soul & Smoke
orange star4.8 • 385
1601 Payne St Evanston, IL 60201
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Evanston
Skokie
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Wilmette
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Morton Grove
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Winnetka
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Niles
review star
Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)
Glencoe
review star
No reviews yet
Glenview
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Park Ridge
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Northbrook
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston