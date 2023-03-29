Stacking Philly's

Main picView gallery

Popular Items

Cristiano's Cheesesteak

Stacking Phillys

Cheesesteak

$11.99

Your Choice of Steak or Chicken w/ Sauteed Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese, Mayo on a Sub Roll.

Bobo's Cheesesteak

$12.99

Steak w/ Pepperoni, American Cheese, Mayo on a Sub Roll.

Cristiano's Cheesesteak

$12.99

Your Choice of Steak or Chicken w/ Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Sauteed Onions, Provolone Cheese, Mayo on a Sub Roll

The Nicky Special

$12.99

Chicken Steak w/Applewood Smoked Bacon, Provolone Cheese, Swiss Cheese, Ranch Dressing, Oregano on a Sub Roll

Amaya's Hawaiian Cheesesteak

$12.99

Your Choice of Steak or Chicken. Served w/ Pineapple, Sauteed Onion, Swiss Cheese, Teriyaki Sauce, Mayo on a Sub Roll

Napoletana Mystro

$12.99

Capicola Ham, Virginia Baked Ham, Genoa Salami, Provolone Cheese. Served Hot w/Lettuce, Tomato, Italian Dressing, Oregano on a Sub Roll.

Roasting Robby

$13.99

Hot Savory Roast Beef, Melted Provolone Cheese, Sauteed Onions, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Horseradish on a Sub Roll.

South Street

$12.99

Steak, Sauteed Onions, Cheese Whiz on a Sub Roll.

Big Jim

$12.99

Steak w/ Applewood Smoked Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Sauteed Onions, BBQ Sauce on a Sub Roll

Al's Chipotle Chicken Cheesesteak

$12.99

Chicken Steak with Sweet Peppers, Sauteed Onions, Jalapenos, Chipotle Sauce and Provolone Cheese served on a Hoagie Roll.

Specialty Hoagies

Italian Hoagie

$11.99

Capicola Ham, Virginia Baked Ham, Genoa Salami, Provolone Cheese. Served w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Italian Dressing, Italian Seasoning on a Sub Roll.

Club Hoagie

$12.99

Virginia Baked Ham, Turkey Breast, Apple Wood Smoked Bacon, American Cheese. Served w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo on a Sub Roll.

TAB

$13.99

Fresh Blend of Turkey Breast, Avocado, Applewood Smoked Bacon, & Swiss Cheese. Served w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Italian Dressing on a Sub Roll.

Bull Roast

$11.99

Savory Roast Beef, Turkey Breast, American Cheese. Served w/Lettuce, Tomato, Thousand Island Dressing on a Sub Roll

The Fonz

$11.99

Fresh Blend of Turkey Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo on a Sub Roll

Vera's Hoagie

$13.99

Savory Roast Beef, Virginia Baked Ham, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Provolone Cheese Served w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Horse Radish on a Sub Roll.

Acropolis

$13.99

Savory Roast Beef, Feta Cheese, Black Olives, Tomato, Oil Vinegar on a Sub Roll.

Giant George

$12.99

Savory Roast Beef, Virginia Baked Ham, Corned Beef, Genoa Salami, & American Cheese. Served w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Spicy Brown Mustard on a Sub Roll.

Italian Special

$15.00

Stacking Sandwiches

BLT

$11.99

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato w/ Mayo on White, Wheat or Toasted Kaiser Roll

Reuben

$14.99

Your Choice of Corned Beef or Turkey Breast. Served w/ Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, Thousand Island Dressing on Rye Bread. Sliced Pickle on the Side.

Tuna Salad

$9.99

Served w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo on White, Wheat, or Rye.

Chicken Salad

$11.99Out of stock

Choose White, Wheat, or Rye.

Pita

Gyro

$11.99

Succulent Lamb & Beef. Served w/ Tzatziki Sauce Feta Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, on a pita.

Rita On A Pita

$10.99

Yummy Blend of Turkey Breast, Genoa Salami, Provolone Cheese w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo on Pita Bread.

Wallie's Veggie

$10.99

Avocado, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions & Italian Dressing Served on a Pita or Wrap.

Stacking Clubs

Turkey Club

$11.99

Yummy Blend of Turkey Breast, Applewood Smoked Bacon, American Cheese, w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo on 3 slices of White or Wheat bread.

Ashlie's Club

$11.99

Tasty Blend of Virginia Baked Ham, Turkey Breast, Applewood Smoked Bacon, American Cheese, w/ Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on 3 slices of White or Wheat.

Bevs

Craft Beers

Sierra Nevada Wild Little Things

$4.50

Funky Buddha Floridian

$4.50

Cigar City Frost Proof

$4.50

Dog Fish Head 60 Min

$4.50

Bells Too Hearted IPA

$4.50

New Belgium Fat Tire

$4.50

Terrapin Hopsecutioner

$4.50

Orange Blossom Pilsner

$4.50

Truly Pineapple Vodka Cran

$4.50

Crooked Can Workaholic

$4.50

Wops Hops Hopsic Waste

$4.50

3 Daughters Beach Blonde

$4.50

Armed Forces Catshot

$4.50

Elysian Contact Haze

$4.50

Elysian Space Dust

$4.50

Goose Island IPA

$4.50

Southern Tier 2x Haze

$4.50

Victory Sour Monkey

$4.50

Victory Golden Monkey

$4.50

Sweet Water 420

$4.75

Sweet Water G13

$4.75

Wicked Weed Pernicious

$4.75

Wicked Weed Coastal Love

$4.75

Locals

Brew Hub Goon Squad

$4.50

Brew Hub Keybilly Island

$4.50

Copper Tail Night Swim

$4.50

Athletic Brewing Freewave

$4.50

Jdubs Poolside

$4.50

Jdubs Passion wheat

$4.50

3 Daughters Key Lime Cider

$4.50

Shipyard Blood Orange

$4.50

Tampa Bay Reef Donkey

$5.00

Central 28 Sunshine Greetings

$4.00

Domestic

Bud

$3.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.25

Landshark

$3.25

Miller Lite

$3.00

Corona

$4.50

Corona Premier

$4.50

Blue Moon

$4.00

Soda 20 oz

Hank's Soda

$3.00

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Sprite Zero

$2.99

Cherry Coke

$2.99

Cherry Coke Zero

$2.99

Fanta Orange

$2.99

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.99

Soda Can

Coke Can

$1.89

Diet Coke Can

$1.89

Sprite Can

$1.89

Tea

Golden Peak

$2.99

Pure Leaf

$2.99

Lipton Tea

$2.99

Joe Tea

$3.50

Health Drinks

Aloe Vera

$2.99

Perrier Water

$2.99

Bai

$3.99

Dasani

$2.99

Smart Water

$3.50

Liquid Death

$3.00

Fiji Water

$2.99

Coffee Drinks

Starbucks Caramel

$4.99

Starbucks Mocha

$4.99

Energy Drinks

Red Bull

$3.59

Celsius

$3.59

Monster

$3.99

Wine

Barefoot Cabernet Sauvignon

$4.99

Barefoot Chardonnay

$4.99

Barefoot Pinot Grigio

$4.99

Barefoot Red Moscato

$4.99

Barefoot Moscato

$4.99

Vodka Soda

High Noon Peach

$4.99

High Noon Pineapple

$4.99

High Noon Watermelon

$4.99

Other Foods

Salads

Garden Salad

$10.99

Fresh Iceberg Lettuce, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Radishes and Green Peppers, Your Choice of Dressing.

Chef Salad

$13.99

Fresh Iceberg Lettuce, Virginia Baked Ham, Turkey Breast, Provolone Cheese, Hard Boiled Eggs, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, and Green Peppers. Your Choice of Dressing.

Greek Salad

$12.99

Fresh Iceberg Lettuce, Black Olives, Radishes, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, Feta Cheese. Your Choice of Dressing.

Potato Salad

$4.99

Macaroni Salad

$4.99

Kid's Corner

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Turkey Breast Sandwich

$6.99

Ham Sandwich

$6.99

Desserts

Red Velvet Cake

$4.59

Carrot Cake

$4.99

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$4.99

NY Cheesecake

$4.99

Baklava

$4.99

Pecan Pie

$4.99

Daisy's

$3.50

Chips

UTZ Flavors

$2.79

Todays's Special

TK Club

$15.00
