Stacks Stacks 14067 Noblewood Plaza

14067 Noblewood Plaza

Woodbridge, VA 22193

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheeseburger
Kid's Cheeseburger
Steak and Cheese

Burgers

Cheeseburger

$12.95

Seasoned steak patty grilled and topped with your choice of cheese.

Bacon Cheese Burger

$14.95

Seasoned steak Patty grilled and topped with your choice of cheese and our delicious applewood bacon.

Big Stack

$16.95

Seasoned steak patty topped with fried mozzarella, smoked brisket, caramelized onion, applewood bacon and pepper jack cheese

BBQ Stack

$14.95

Seasoned steak patty. Topped with our house BBQ, fresh cut jalapenos, applewood smoked bacon, smoked gouda cheese and fried onion crisp.

Mac Stack

$14.95

Steak burger well-seasoned, served on a toasted brioche roll on a bed of lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle

Swiss stack

$14.95

Seasoned steak patty grilled and topped with our house bourbon glazed mushrooms and Swiss cheese. Served on a toasted brioche roll

Breakfast Burger

$15.95

Burger Monday

Cheeseburger

$9.95

Bacon Cheese Steakburger

$9.95

Swiss stack

$9.95

Big Stack

$13.95

Mac Stack

$9.95

BBQ Stack

$9.95

Sandwiches & More

Chopped Cheese Hero

$12.95

Chopped Cheese Roll

$10.95

Classic Grilled Cheese

$7.95

BLT

$9.95

BBQ Bacon & Chicken Philly

$13.95

Steak and Cheese

$13.95

Supreme Steak and Cheese

$15.45

Chicken and Cheese

$13.95

Supreme Chicken and Cheese

$15.45

Grilled Chicken

$13.95

Marinated chicken breast well seasoned and grilled resting on a bed of lettuce, tomato and red onion. Topped with your choice of cheese and our Naughty sauce.

Spicy Chicken

$13.95

Tender Basket

$12.95

Wings

Wings 8 Count

$11.95

Wings 10 Count

$13.95

Wings 12 Count

$15.95

Wings 15 Count

$17.95

Wings 20 Count

$23.95

8 Boneless

$9.99

12 Boneless

$11.99

16 Boneless

$13.99

20 Boneless

$15.99

30 Boneless

$21.99

Short Stacks

Kraft Mac-n-Cheese

$5.95

Corndog Bites

$5.95

Kid's Hamburger

$5.95

Kid's Cheeseburger

$5.95

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.95

6 Chicken Nuggets

$5.95

2 Chicken Tenders

$5.95

Kids Night

Kraft Mac-n-Cheese

Corn Dog Bites

Kid's Hamburger

Kid's Cheeseburger

Kid's Grilled Cheese

6 Chicken Nuggets

Salads

Summer Chicken

$16.95

Spring mix tossed with diced plum tomato, red onion, cheddar cheese and topped with freshly made croutons.

Fried Chicken

$14.95

Grilled Chicken

$14.95

Sides

Onion Rings

$2.95

French Fries

$2.95

Tator Tots

$2.95Out of stock

Game Specials

8 Bone In Wings W/ FF

$9.99

12 Boneless Wings W/ FF

$9.99

3 Cheeseburger Sliders W/ FF

$9.99

Chopped Cheese W/ FF

$9.99

8 Motz Sticks

$5.99

8 O-Rings

$5.99

Corn Bites

$5.99

Thursday Wings

8 Bone In

$6.00

10 Bone In

$8.00

12 Bone In

$10.00

15 Bone In

$12.00

20 Bone In

$18.00

Extras $$

2 Slices Bacon

$1.50

Sauteed Peppers

$0.75

Sauteed Onions

$0.75

Sauteed Mushrooms

$0.75

Egg

$0.95

Extra Cheese

$0.50

Extra Burger Patty

$3.00

Extra Philly Meat

$2.00

Extra Chicken Philly Meat

$2.00

Extra Chicken Breast

$4.00

Fountain Drinks

Fountain Drink

$1.95

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

All American Burger and Sandwich restaurant located at epiQ Food Hall in Woodbridge, VA.

Website

Location

14067 Noblewood Plaza, Woodbridge, VA 22193

Directions

