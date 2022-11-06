  • Home
  • /
  • Melrose Park
  • /
  • 8349 w north avenue - Stacks Breakfast, Brunch & Lunch- Melrose Park
A map showing the location of 8349 w north avenue Stacks Breakfast, Brunch & Lunch- Melrose ParkView gallery

8349 w north avenue Stacks Breakfast, Brunch & Lunch- Melrose Park

review star

No reviews yet

8349 w north avenue

melrose park, IL 60160

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All About The Eggs

Two Egg Breakfast

$12.99

Meat Sampler

$15.99

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$14.99

Skirt Steak & EGGS

$24.99

Country Fried Steak & Egg

$15.99

Mia Migas

$14.29

Omelettes & Scrambles

Spinach and Bacon

$14.99

Meat Lovers Oml

$14.99

Philly Steak Oml

$15.49

Denver

$14.49

Chorizo Oml

$14.99

Athena Scrm

$13.99

Bacon Avocado Scrm

$14.99

Tuscan Scrm

$14.99

Colorado Jack Scrm

$14.99

Wisconsin Scrm

$12.99

CYO Scramble

$13.99

CYO Omelette

$13.99

Skillets

Cambridge

$14.49

CBH Skillet

$14.99

Chorizo Skillet

$14.49

Chx Anthony

$14.99

Meat Lover Skillet

$14.99

Philly Steak Skillet

$15.49

Skirt Steak Skillet

$21.99

Veggie Skillet

$13.99

CYO Skillet

$13.99

Eggs-clusives

Biscuits&Gravy

$13.49

Breakfast Burrito

$14.49

Breakfast Quesadilla

$14.49

Breakfast Tacos

$14.49

Chicken and Waffle

$18.99

Deluxe Egg Sandwich

$14.49

Huevos Ranchero

$12.99

Benedicts

Hikers

$14.49

Classic Bene

$12.49

Corned Beef Benedict

$14.99

Country Benedict

$14.49

Parisian

$13.49

Veggie Bene

$13.49

Pancakes

Buttermilk Pancake

$12.99

Straw/Ban Cake

$14.49

Cheesecake Pancake

$14.49

S'more Cake

$14.49

Blueberry Pancakes

$13.99

Apple Cin Cake

$14.49

Lemon/Blue Cake

$14.49

Choc Chip Pancakes

$13.99

Banana Nut Pancakes

$14.49

Cookies and Cream Pancake

$14.49

Chocolate Chip Banana

$14.49

Short Stack

$8.99

Sweet Indulgence

Viva

$12.99

Straw Banana French Toast

$14.49

Berry Stuffed FT

$15.49

Nutella FT

$14.49

Red Velvet FT

$14.99

Ban/Foster FT

$14.49

Belgian Waffle

$12.99

Straw/Ban Waffle

$14.49

Berry Waffle

$14.49

Plain Crepe

$12.99

Straw/Cream Crepe

$14.49

Nutella Crepe

$14.99

Chx/Spinach Crepe

$14.49

Lemon Blueberry Crepe

$14.49

Healthier Side

Avocado Toast

$12.99

Baked Banana Oatmeal

$10.49

Chx & Avocado Omlt

$14.49

Fresh Berry Oatmeal

$10.49

Fruit & Yogurt

$10.49

Garden Frittata

$13.49

Healthy Waffle

$12.99

Mediterranean Frittata

$14.49

Veggie Omlt

$13.99

Sandwiches & Wraps

Arizona Turkey

$13.99

Bacon Avocado Chx

$14.49

Caesar Wrap

$13.99

Chx Quesadilla

$13.99

Classic Club

$13.99

Crispy Chx Wrap

$14.99

Double Decker BLT

$13.99

Mediterranean Wrap

$13.99

Paremsan Chx Sandwich

$14.49

Philly Cheese Steak

$14.49

Reuben

$14.49

Southwest Chx

$14.49

Steak Quesadilla

$14.99

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$13.49

Veggie Quesadilla

$12.99

Single Blt

$10.99

plain grilled cheese

$10.99

Savory Burgers

Bacon & Egg Cheeseburger

$15.29

Bacon Avocado Cheeseburger

$15.29

Patty Melt

$13.99

Southwest Cheeseburger

$15.29

Stacks Cheeseburger

$13.99

Salads

Chx Caesar Salad

$13.99

Chx Spinach Salad

$13.99

Cobb Salad

$13.99

Crispy Chx Salad

$14.99

Greek Salad

$13.99

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Omelette

$6.99

Kids Chocolate Chipper

$6.99

Kids Cupcake Pancake

$6.99

Kids French Toast

$6.99

Kids Funny Face Pancake

$6.99

Kids Mac and Cheese

$6.99

Kids Cookies & Cream

$6.99

Kids Scrambled Egg & Bacon

$6.99

Kids Tenders and Fries

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kids S’more Cake

$6.99

Sides

B&G

$5.99

Bacon

$4.99

Bacon crispy

$4.99

Chicken sausage

$4.99

Chips

$3.99

Diced Potatoes

$4.99

Eggs (1)

$1.49

Eggs (2)

$2.29

Eggs (3)

$2.99

French Fries

$3.99

Fruit Bowl

$4.99

Fruit Cup

$2.99

Grits Bowl

$4.99

Grits Cup

$2.99

Ham

$4.99

Hashbrowns

$4.99

ice cream scoop

$2.99

Jalapeno

$1.00

Links

$4.99

Oat Bowl

$4.99

Oat Cup

$2.99

Patties

$4.99

S (1) Cake

$1.99

S/ (1) Bacon

$1.67

S/ (1) French Toast

$3.29

S/ (1) Patty

$2.49

S/ (1) Tortilla

$0.39

Avocado side

$1.79

S/ Biscuit

$2.79

CBH side

$7.99

Chicken breast side

$6.99

S/ Hollandaise

$1.29

S/ Sal Patties

$8.99

Salsa side

$0.79

Sour Cream side

$0.79

Gravy side

$2.29

Waffle

$8.99

Wings side

$10.99

Skirt Steak whole side

$18.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Soup Bowl

$4.99

Soup Cup

$3.50

Toast

$3.29

Tomatoes side

$1.29

Turkey Bacon

$4.99

Turkey Sausage

$4.99

TO GO

TO GO

$0.50

Specials

Pumpkin Pancakes

$14.99

Pumpkin Waffle

$14.99

Sweet Potato Skillet

$14.99

Chilli

Tuscan Chick Sandwich

$13.99

Pumpkin Milkshake

$5.59

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$3.99

Spicy Guac Burger

$13.99

Fish Tacos

$14.99

Fish and Chips

$14.99

Red Chilaquiles

$10.99

Green Chilaquiles

$10.99

chicken tortilla soup

Dinner

Buffalo Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

BBQ Burger

$12.99

Pepper Jack Burger

$12.99

Macaroni Burger

$13.99

Chopped Steak

$15.99

Open Faced Turkey Sandwich

$15.99

Meatloaf platter

$15.99

Cup

Mason Jar

$7.99

Beverages

Coffee

$3.29

Decaf

$3.29

Hot tea

$2.79

Hot Chocolate

$3.99

Iced coffee

$3.29

cafe latte

$3.50

cappucino

$3.45

cafe mocha

$3.50

cafe americano

$3.50

Chai Tea Latte

$3.50

espresso

$2.45

Iced latte

$3.50

Dolce

$3.95

salted caramel candy

$3.95

chunky monkey

$3.50

sticky bun

$3.95

Soda

$3.29

lemonade

$3.29

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.59

Ice tea

$3.29

Arnold Palmer

$3.29

Large Milk

$3.79

Small milk

$2.19

Large Chocolate milk

$3.99

Small Chocolate milk

$2.29

Large Orange juice

$3.99

Small Orange juice

$2.59

Large Apple juice

$3.79

Small apple juice

$2.19

Large Grapefruit juice

$3.99

Small Grapefruit juice

$3.19

Large Cranberry juice

$3.99

Small Cranberry juice

$2.19

Large Tomato juice

$3.79

Small Tomato juice

$2.19

kid's drink

$1.99

Berry

$5.99

Strawberry Banana

$5.99

Very Green

$5.99

Breakfast

$5.99

Vegan

$5.99

Basics

$5.99

Flue fighter

$5.25

Slim & Sassy

$5.25

Sunset

$5.25

Chocolate

$5.99

Vanilla

$5.99

Strawberry

$5.99

Coffee

$5.99

Caramel

$5.99

Orange cream

$5.99

Mint Chocolate

$5.99

Strawberry Cheesecake

$5.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8349 w north avenue, melrose park, IL 60160

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Gringo & Blondie
orange star4.5 • 633
7514 W NORTH AVE ELMWOOD PARK, IL 60707
View restaurantnext
Massa Café Italiano
orange star4.7 • 1,490
7434 W NORTH AVE Elmwood Park, IL, IL 60707
View restaurantnext
Slice Factory - Elmwood Park
orange starNo Reviews
1732 North Harlem Avenue Elmwood Park, IL 60707
View restaurantnext
Lotus Chinese Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 438
7230 W North Ave Suite 210 Elmwood Park, IL 60707
View restaurantnext
Blue Fire
orange starNo Reviews
7440 W North Ave Elmwood Park, IL 60707
View restaurantnext
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch - Elmwood Park
orange star4.5 • 271
16 S Conti Parkway Elmwood Park, IL 60707
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in melrose park

Slice Factory - Melrose Park
orange star4.2 • 650
2212 W North Ave Melrose Park, IL 60160
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near melrose park
Stone Park
review star
Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Elmwood Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Elmhurst
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Oak Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)
La Grange Park
review star
No reviews yet
Bensenville
review star
No reviews yet
Berwyn
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Brookfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston