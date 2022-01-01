Stacks Breakfast, Brunch & Lunch - Tinley Park imageView gallery

Stacks Breakfast, Brunch & Lunch - Tinley Park REBUILDING

review star

No reviews yet

7164 183rd Street

Tinley Park, IL 60467

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All About The Eggs

Two Egg Breakfast

$12.99

Meat Sampler

$15.99

CBH & Eggs

$14.99

Salmon Patties

$18.99

Skirt Steak & EGGS

$24.99

CFS & Egg

$15.99

Mia Migas

$14.29

Omelettes & Scrambles

Spinach and Bacon

$14.99

Meat Lovers Oml

$14.99

Denver

$14.49

Chorizo Oml

$14.99

Philly Steak Oml

$15.49

Tuscan Scrm

$14.99

Athena Scrm

$13.99

Wisconsin Scrm

$12.99

Bacon Avocado Scrm

$14.99

Colorado Jack Scrm

$14.99

CYO Scramble

$13.99

CYO Omelette

$13.99

Skillets

Cambridge

$14.49

Chorizo Skillet

$14.49

Philly Steak Skillet

$15.49

Skirt Steak Skillet

$21.99

CBH Skillet

$14.99

Chx Anthony

$14.99

Meat Lover Skillet

$14.99

Veggie Skillet

$13.99

CYO Skillet

$13.99

Eggs-clusives

Huevos Ranchero

$12.99

Breakfast Quesadilla

$14.49

Deluxe Egg Sandwich

$14.49

Breakfast Burrito

$14.49

Breakfast Tacos

$14.49

Biscuits&Gravy

$13.49

Chicken and Waffle

$18.99

Benedicts

Hikers

$14.49

Parisian

$13.49

Veggie Bene

$13.49

Country Benedict

$14.49

Corned Beef Benedict

$14.99

Classic Bene

$12.49

Pancakes

Buttermilk Pancake

$12.99

Straw/Ban Cake

$14.49

Apple Cin Cake

$14.49

Cheesecake Pancake

$14.49

Cupcake Pancake

$14.49

Oreo Pancake

$14.49

Lemon/Blue Cake

$14.49

S'more Cake

$14.49

Short Stack

$8.99

Full Stack

$13.99

Blueberry Pancakes

$13.99

Choc Chip Pancakes

$13.99

Banana Nut Pancakes

$14.49

Choc chip/ Banana Cakes

$14.49

Sweet Indulgence

Viva

$12.99

Straw Banana French Toast

$14.49

Nutella FT

$14.49

Berry Stuffed FT

$15.49

Red Velvet FT

$14.99

Belgian Waffle

$12.99

Straw/Ban Waffle

$14.49

Berry Waffle

$14.49

Nutella Crepe

$14.99

Straw/Cream Crepe

$14.49

Plain Crepe

$12.99

Ban/Foster FT

$14.49

Chx/Spinach Crepe

$14.49

Lemon Blueberry CREPES

$14.49

Healthier Side

Chx & Avocado Omlt

$14.49

Veggie Omlt

$13.99

Fruit & Yogurt

$10.49

Avocado Toast

$12.99

Garden Frittata

$13.49

Mediterranean Frittata

$14.49

Fresh Berry Oatmeal

$10.49

Baked Banana Oatmeal

$10.49

Healthy Waffle

$12.99

Sandwiches & Wraps

Reuben

$14.49

Arizona Turkey

$13.99

Bacon Avocado Chx

$14.49

Southwest Chx

$14.49

Philly Cheese Steak

$14.49

Paremsan Chx Sandwich

$14.49

Double Decker BLT

$13.99

Crispy Chx Wrap

$14.99

Caesar Wrap

$13.99

Classic Club

$13.99

Mediterranean Wrap

$13.99

Chx Quesadilla

$13.99

Steak Quesadilla

$14.99

Veggie Quesadilla

$12.99

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$13.49

Savory Burgers

Stacks Cheeseburger

$13.99

Southwest Cheeseburger

$15.29

Bacon Avocado Cheeseburger

$15.29

Bacon & Egg Cheeseburger

$15.29

Patty Melt

$13.99

Salads

Cobb Salad

$13.99

Greek Salad

$13.99

Chx Spinach Salad

$13.99

Crispy Chx Salad

$14.99

Chx Caesar Salad

$13.99

Taco Salad

$15.99

Kids Menu

Kids Funny Face Pancake

$6.99

Kids Chocolate Chipper

$6.99

Kids Cupcake Pancake

$6.99

Kids Poptart Pancake

$6.99

Kids French Toast

$6.99

Kids Scrambled Egg & Bacon

$6.99

Kids Cheese Omelette

$6.99

Kids Ham and Cheese Omel

$7.49

Kids Waffle W Egg and Meat

$6.99

Kids Mac and Cheese

$6.99

Kids Tenders and Fries

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Sides

B&G

$5.99

Bacon

$4.99

Chips

$3.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Eggs (1)

$1.49

Eggs (2)

$2.49

Eggs (3)

$2.99

French Fries

$3.99

Fruit Bowl

$5.99

Fruit Cup

$3.99

Grits Bowl

$4.99

Grits Cup

$2.99

Ham

$4.99

Hashbrowns

$4.99

Links

$4.99

Patties

$4.99

Diced Potatoes

$4.99

S (1) Cake

$1.99

S/ (1) Bacon

$1.67

S/ (1) French Toast

$3.29

S/ (1) Patty

$2.49

S/ (1) Tortilla

$0.39

S/ 1/4 Avocado

$1.79

S/ Biscuit

$2.79

S/ CBH

$7.99

S/ Chx Breast

$6.99

S/ Croissant

$2.79

S/ Hollandaise

$1.29

S/ Sal Patties

$8.99

S/ Salsa Ram

$0.79

S/ Sour Cream

$0.79

S/ Ssg Gravy

$2.29

S/ Waffle

$9.99

S/ Wings

$10.99

S/Bagel

$12.49

S/Cream Chz

$0.79

S/Skirt Steak

$18.99

S/Tomatoes

$1.29

Soup Bowl

$4.99

Soup Cup

$3.50

Toast

$2.79

Turkey Bacon

$4.99

Turkey Sausage

$4.99

Oat Cup

$2.99

Oat Bowl

$4.99

Soup Cup

$3.50

Soup Bowl

$4.99

Specials

Pumpkin Pancakes

$13.99

Pumpkin Waffle

$13.99

Sweet Potato Hash Skillet

$14.99

Chicken Sausage Oml

$11.99

Tuscan Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

California Panini

$11.99

Buffalo Wings & Fries

$11.99

Cafe Americano

$3.50

Cafe Latte

$3.50

Mocha Latte

$3.75

Vanilla Latte

$3.75

Cappuccino

$3.50

Vanilla Cappuccino

$3.50

Espresso

$2.50

Vanilla Milkshake

$3.99

Strawberry Milkshake

$3.99

Chocolate Milkshake

$3.99

Orange Cream Milkshake

$3.99

Kale Refresher

$3.99

Carrot Refresher

$3.99

TO GO

TO GO

$0.50

LTO Spring

Chicken Sausage Skillet

$12.99

Peach Waffle

$12.49

Spicy Guac Burger

$13.99

Fish Tacos

$14.99

Fish and Chips

$14.99

Fish Sandwich

$13.99

Mango Peach Smoothie

$5.25

Beverages

No Bev

Coffee

$3.29

Decaf Coffee

$3.29

Hot Chocolate

$3.99

Hot Tea

$2.79

Orange Juice

$3.99

Apple Juice

$3.79

Cranberry Juice

$3.79

Grapefruit Juice

$3.99

Tomato Juice

$3.29

Kale Refresher

$5.99

Soda

$3.29

Iced Tea

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$3.29

Lemonade

$3.29

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.09

Milk

$3.29

Chocolate Milk

$3.29

Iced Coffee

$3.29

Mocha Latte

$3.75

Espresso

$2.50

Cafe Latte

$3.50

Cappuccino

$3.50

Vanilla Cappucino

$3.50

Vanilla Latte

$3.75

Cafe Americano

$3.50

Seasonal Juice

$4.99

Kids Orange Juice

$1.99

Kids Apple Juice

Kids Cranberry

$1.49

Kids Soda

$1.99

Kids Milk

$1.49

Kids Choc Milk

$1.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7164 183rd Street, Tinley Park, IL 60467

Directions

Gallery
Stacks Breakfast, Brunch & Lunch - Tinley Park image

Similar restaurants in your area

Al's #1 Italian Beef
orange starNo Reviews
7132 183rd Street Tinley Park, IL 60477
View restaurantnext
Flipside Brewing
orange starNo Reviews
7144 W 183RD Tinley Park, IL 60477
View restaurantnext
North & Maple - North & Maple Kitchen + Bar
orange starNo Reviews
18401 NORTH CREEK DRIVE Tinley Park, IL 60477
View restaurantnext
Avocado Theory - 17302 Oak Park Ave Tinley Park, IL
orange starNo Reviews
17302 Oak Park Ave Tinley Park, IL 60477
View restaurantnext
Michaels on the Green
orange starNo Reviews
19110 S. Ridgeland Ave Tinley Park, IL 60477
View restaurantnext
FAT RICKY'S TINLEY PARK
orange starNo Reviews
16703 S Harlem Ave Tinley Park, IL 60477
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Tinley Park

Square Celt Ale House & Grill
orange star4.1 • 557
39 Orland Square Drive Orland Park, IL 60462
View restaurantnext
The Brass Tap - Orland Park IL
orange star4.4 • 402
14225 95th Avenue Orland Park, IL 60462
View restaurantnext
Kismet of Orland - Orland Park
orange star4.5 • 372
9931 W 151st St Orland Park, IL 60462
View restaurantnext
Vegan T'ease
orange star4.5 • 294
14600 S. LaGrange Unit 1 Orland Park, IL 60462
View restaurantnext
Phlavz - Orland Park
orange star4.3 • 201
24 Orland Square Dr Orland Park, IL 60462
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tinley Park
Tinley Park
review star
Avg 4.9 (18 restaurants)
Mokena
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Country Club Hills
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Homer Glen
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Lemont
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Frankfort
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Oak Lawn
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
New Lenox
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Lockport
review star
Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston