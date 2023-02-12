Stacks on Route 66
640 West Route 66
Glendora, CA 91740
Popular Items
BREAKFAST
2+2+2
Two buttermilk pancakes, two large eggs, and two bacon strips or sausage links. Served with butter and syrup.
2+2+HASH
2+2+HAM
2+2 GLUTEN FREE
1/2 BACON 1/2 SAUSAGE
AVOCADO TOAST
Your choice of wheat, white, or sourdough toast, fresh sliced avocado, two eggs, arugula, and tomato, drizzled with olive oil. Served with your choice of fresh fruit or hash browns.
BACON & EGGS
Serverd with two large eggs,hash browns cup of fruit, or cottage cheese,or tomatoes and toast or two buttermilk pancakes
BREAKFAST WRAP
3 eggs mixed with bacon, sausage, ham, hash browns, and cheddar cheese. Wrapped in a flour tortilla with salsa on the side. Served with a cup of fruit.
BURGER PATTY & EGGS 1/2 lb
Serverd with two large eggs,hash browns cup of fruit, or cottage cheese,or tomatoes and toast or two buttermilk pancakes
CANADIAN BACON & EGGS
Serverd with two large eggs,hash browns cup of fruit, or cottage cheese,or tomatoes and toast or two buttermilk pancakes
CHICKEN & EGGS
Serverd with two large eggs,hash browns cup of fruit, or cottage cheese,or tomatoes and toast or two buttermilk pancakes
CORN BEAF & EGGS
Serverd with two large eggs,hash browns cup of fruit, or cottage cheese,or tomatoes and toast or two buttermilk pancakes
COUNTRY BREAKFAST
Our fresh homemade biscuits are topped with country gravy and 3 sausage patties. Served with 2 eggs.
Chorizo Wrap
DICED HAM
Serverd withthree large eggs,hash browns cup of fruit, or cootage cheese,or tomatoes and toast or two buttermilk pancakes
FRIED STEAK
Topped With Country Gravy Serverd with two large eggs,hash browns cup of fruit, or cootage cheese,or tomatoes and toast or two buttermilk pancakes
HAM & EGGS
Serverd with two large eggs,hash browns cup of fruit, or cottage cheese,or tomatoes and toast or two buttermilk pancakes
HASH BROWN & EGGS
Serverd with two large eggs,hash browns cup of fruit, or cottage cheese,or tomatoes and toast or two buttermilk pancakes
HAWAIIAN DELIGHT
Very Refreshing!!! One half Pineapple filled with vanilla greek yogurt, diced pineapple,grapes,strawberry,granola,and walnuts. Served with a slice of banana walnut bread
POLISH & EGGS
Serverd with two large eggs,hash browns cup of fruit, or cottage cheese,or tomatoes and toast or two buttermilk pancakes
PORK CHOP & EGGS
Serverd with two large eggs,hash browns cup of fruit, or cottage cheese,or tomatoes and toast or two buttermilk pancakes
SAUSAGE & EGGS
PATTIES (3) OR LINKS (4)Serverd with two large eggs,hash browns cup of fruit, or cootage cheese,or tomatoes and toast or two buttermilk pancakes
SAUS PATTY
SPARTAN
Charbroiled Turkey Patty, three scrambled eggs mixed with spinach,tomatoes and onions. Topped with feta cheese and served with your choice of hash browns or fresh fruit and toast or two buttermilk pancakes.
TRI TIP
10 oz Tri-Tip Steak with our own special seasonings,flame-grilled to your liking.
TURK BURG PAT & EGGS
Serverd with two large eggs,hash browns cup of fruit, or cottage cheese,or tomatoes and toast or two buttermilk pancakes
TURKEY BACON
Serverd with two large eggs,hash browns cup of fruit, or cottage cheese,or tomatoes and toast or two buttermilk pancakes
Turkey Sausage (Patty)
VEGGIE PATTY & EGGS
VEGGIE WRAP
three eggs with hashbrowns, sauteed mushrooms, spinach, diced tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, fresh avacado, mozz
BREAKFAST CREPES
BREAKFAST SPECIALS
OMLETTES
FLAPPY'S FAV OMLET
Ham, bacon, sausage, bell peppers, & onions with monteray jack &cheddar cheese
TEXAS OMLET
Seasoned steak, onions, bell peppers, & mushrooms, topped with monteray jack cheese
ATHENIAN OMLET
Diced gyro meat, spinach, tomotoes, onions, mushrooms, & feta cheese
BROC&CHEESE OMLET
Fresh broccoli and cheddar cheese
NEW MEXICO OMLET
Spicy mexican sausage, topped with homemade salsa, and melted monteray jack cheese
MEDITERAN OMLET
Fresh chopped spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, & imp feta cheese
DENVER OMLET
Ham, onions, and bell peppers, topped with melted cheddar and Monteray jack cheese
NEPTUNE OMLET
Bay shrimp, crab meat, bell peppers, & green onions, sauted with cajun seasoning, and toppped with homemade hollandaise sauce
WEST COAST OMLET
Diced grilled chicken breast, with broccoli, mushrooms, tomotoes, and cheddar cheese, topped with fresh sliced avocado
MUSH & SWISS OMLET
Fresh sliced mushrooms and swiss cheese
VEGGIE OMLET
Fresh mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, and broccoli, & your choice of cheese
EL PASO OMLET
Fresh jalopenos, bacon, onions, bell peppers & diced tomatoes, with monteray jack cheese
SPNCH& FETA OMLET
Fresh chopped spinach, with imp feta cheese
POLSH SAUSGE OMLET
Dice polish sausage, sauted onions & tomatoes, with melted monteray jack cheese
BAC & CH OMLET
SAUS & CH OMLET
DBL CHEESE OMLET
Made with monteray jack and cheddar cheese
PLAIN OMLET
SANTA MONICA OMLET
TURKEY BAC OMLET
TURKY AVOC OMLET
TURKY SAUSGE OMLET
HAM OMLET
SKILLETS
ATHENIAN SKILLET
Go for the Gold! Diced Gyrro meat, spinach, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms and fetta cheese.
CALI SKILLET
Diced tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, broccoli, and mushrooms topped with cheddar cheese, and fresh sliced avacado.
CHICAGO SKILLET
Coarned beef hash and Swiss cheese
COUNTRY SKILLET
One fresh homemade biscuit, and diced fried steak, topped with gravy
DENVER SKILLET
Ham, onions, and bell peppers, topped with cheddar and Monteray jack cheese
FLAPPY'S FAV SKILLET
Diced ham, bacon, sausage, onions, and bell peppers, topped with cheddar and monteray jack cheese
OKLAHOMA SKILLET
Your choice of ham, bacon or sausage, topped with cheddar cheese
POLISH SAUSAGE SKILLET
Diced Polish sausage, tomatoes, and onions, topped with monteray jack cheese
SANTA FE SKILLET
Onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, fresh jalopenos, and bacon, topped with monteray jack cheese
TEXAS SKILLET
Steak, onions, bell pepper, and mushrooms, topped with monteray jack cheese
WEST COAST SKILLET
Diced grilled chicken breast, with broccoli, mushrooms, tomotoes, and cheddar cheese, topped with fresh sliced avocado
TRADITIONAL FLAP JACKS
BACON PANCAKE
Pancakes loaded with diced bacon and served with whipped butter
BAN NUT PANC
Bananas and walnuts baked in pancake batter, garnished with pecans and whipped cream and powdered sugar
BLUEBERRY PANCAKE
Blueberry pancakes sprinkled with powdered sugar served with whipped butter and a side of blueberry compote
BUTTERMILK (SHORT)
Served with whipped butter and warm maple syrup
CHERRY PANCAKE
Topped with poached cherries in cherry kijafa and grenadine syrup and dusted with powdered sugar
CHOC CHIP PANC
Chocolate chips melted into pancakes and topped with chocolate mors;es, whipped cream, and powdered sugar
CREAM OF WHEAT
Nabisco cream of wheat, moist and fluffy with a muffin texture.
HAWAIIAN PANCAKES
Buttermilk pancakes filled with pineapple and coconute flakes. sprinkled with powdered sugar and topped with whipped cream, pineapple, and coconut flakes
OLD FASHION BUTTERMILK
Served with whipped butter and warm maple syrup
PECAN PANCAKES
PUMPKIN PANCAKES
SHORT STACK PUMPKIN PANCAKES
STRAWBERRY PANCAKE
Topped with strawberries in compote and whipped cream and dusted powdered sugar
SWEET CARAMEL & WALNUTS
Buttermilk pancakes mixed with caramel sauce and walnuts, sprinkled with powdered sugar and whipped cream
PANCAKE SPECIALTIES
DENVER POTATO CAKES
Potato ground mixed with diced ham, bell peppers and onions. topped with melted chedder ceese and choice of apple sauce or sour cream
STACKS' SIGNATURE
German pancake filled and wrapped with strawberries, blueberries, and bananas. Dusted with powdered sugar and served iwth lemons and syrup.
GERMAN PANCAKES
Pancake dusted with powdered sugar, and served with lemons and syrup
STUFFED CREAM OF WHEAT PANCAKES
Two cream of wheat pancakes stuffed with blended sweet cheeses, topped with real vanilla, dusted with powdered sugar and topped with choice of strawberry, blueberry, or cherry compote
STUFF STRAW PANC
Two buttermilk layered with strawberries and blended sweet cheeses, real vanilla filling and dusted with powdered sugar
SWEDISH CAKES
Served with lingonberry butter abd lingoberry sauce
FRENCH TOAST
1/2 Cinn French Toast
1/2 French Toast
AMERICAN TOAST
Cinnamon swirl bread dipped in egg batter with fresh strawberries and blueberries. Topped with whipped cream and dusted with powdered sugar.
FRENCH TOAST
Texas bread dipped in egg batter and topped with cinnamon sugar
FRENCH TOAST COMBO
Texas bread dipped in egg batter. Served with two large eggs and two strips of bacon or sausage links. dusted with powdered sugar.
LE FRUITY
French toast topped with whipped cream. Choice of strawberry, blueberry, or chery compote. Dusted with powdered sugar.
RAISN CINNAMON SWIRL FRENCH TOAST
cinnamon swirl bread dipped in egg batter and sprinkled with powdered sugar.
STUF FR TST
Sweet cheese with real vanilla stuffed into our egg battered bread logs, topped wit cinnamon sugar, and your choice of fruit compote.
WAFFLES
BACON WAFFLE
Crisp bacon mixed in mBelgian waffle batter and topped with melted butter abd dusted powdered sugar
BAN NUT WAFF
Pecans baked in Belgian waffle batter and topped with bananas and whipped cream and dusted with powdered sugar
BLUEBERRY WAFFLE
Plump blueberries in Belgian waffle batter. Sprinkled mwith powdered sugar, served with a side of blueberry compote
CHERRY WAFFLE
Home made Belgian waffle sprinkled with powdered sugar and a side of cherries poached in cherry kijafa and Grenadine syrup.
CHOC CHIP WAFF
Chocolate chip baked in a belgian waffle batter, topped with whipped cream, chocolate chip, chocolate syrup and powdered sugar
HAWAIIAN WAFFLE
Diced pineapple and coconut flakes baked in the Belgian waffle, topped with whipped cream, powdered sugar, pineapples, and coconut flake. Served with coconut syrup
PECAN WAFFLE
STRAW WAFF
Topped with fresh strawberries and whipped cream. Dusted with powdered sugar and served with a side of strawberry compote
WAFFLE
Simple waffle served with melted butter and warm maple syrop
CREPES
BLINTZES
Light crepe with creamy sweet cheese, vanilla, topped with powdered sugar, whipped cream, and a choice of cherry, blueberry or strawberry compote
BLUE & SOUR CREAM
Blueberries crepes mixed with sour cream, sprinkled with powdered sugar and a side of blueberry compote
CHERRY & SOUR CREAM
Filled with sour cream, cherries poached in cherry kijafa and grenadine syrup. dusted with powdered sugar, and a side of cherry compote.
CHOC STRW BAN CREPES
Two homemade crepes stuffed with nutella, hazelniut chocolate spread, fresh strawberries and banans. topped iwth whipped cream dusted chocolate powder and drizzled ]with chocolate syrup
CREPES PARFAIT
Two homestyle crepes topped with low fat vanilla yogurt, fresh fruit, and granola
PLAIN CREPES
STRAW BAN CREPES
Crepes wrapped around strawberries and banans, dusted with owdered sugar and served with tropical sauce on the side
STRAW CREPES
Crepes wrapped wrapped around strawberries, dusted powdered sugar, and tropical sauce on the side
TRIPLE BERRY
Fresh strawberries, blueberries and cherries in a compote rolled in two crepes. served with tropical sauce and powdered sugar
GLUTEN FREE
GF 1 PANCAKE
GF BACON PANCAKE
Pancakes loaded with diced bacon and served with whipped butter
GF BANANA NUT PANCAKE
Banana and walnuts baked in our pancake batter, with garnished pecans, whipped butter, and dusted with powdered sugar
GF BLUEBERRY PANCAKE
Blueberry pancakes sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with whipped butter and a side of blueberry compote
GF CHERRY PANCAKE
Topped with cherries poached in cherry kijafa and geradine syrup/ dusted with powdered sugar
GF HAWAIIAN PANCAKE
Traditional fuffy pancakes filled with diced pineapple and coconut flakes. sprinkled with powdered sugar and topped with whipped cream and more pineapples and cconut flakes
GF OLD FASHION BUTTERMILK
Served with whipped butter, and warmed maple syrup
GF Pancakes
GF Short Stack
GF STRAWBERRY PANCAKE
Topped with strawberries in a compote and whipped cream. dusted with powdered sugar
GF SWEET CARAML & WALNTS PANCAKE
Flappy's famous pancakes mixed with sweet caramel sauce and walnuts. sprinled with powdered sugar and whipped cream
GF WAFFLE
Simple waffle served with melted butter and warmed maple syrup
GF BLUEBERRY WAFFLE
Plump blueberries in batter. Sprinkled mwith powdered sugar.
GF STRAW WAFFLE
Topped with strawberries, real whipped cream/, and dusted with powdered sugar
GF CHERRY WAFFLE
Homemade Belgian waffle, sprinkled with powdered sugar, and a side of cherries poached in cherry kijafa and geradine syrup.
GF BACON WAFFLE
Crisp bacon mixed in Belgian waffle batter and topped with melted butter abd dusted powdered sugar
GF BANANA NUT WAFFLE
Pecans bakes in Belgian batter, topped with bananas, whipped cream and dusted with powdered sugar
GF HAWAIIAN WAFFLE
Fresh diced pineapple and coconut flakes baked in Belgian batter. topped with whipped cream, powdered sugar, and more pineapples and coconut flakes. served with coconut syrup
OATMEAL / COFFE BAGS
BLUEBERRY & BANANA OATMEAL
Traditional oatmeal topped with bananas and fresh blueberries. Served with brown sugar and raisins
OLD FASHION OATMEAL
Served with brown sugar and raisins
THE EPICUREAN
Fresh strawberries, blurberries, dried cranberries and almonds on top of oatmeal, drizzled with honey
COFFEE REG BAGS TO GO
DECAF BAGS TO GO
FLAPPY'S FITNESS
ALEXANDER'S FAVORITE
Six scrambled egg whites with spinach, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, avocado and sprinkled with cheddar cheese, wrapped in tomato basil. served with fresh fruit
HAWAIIAN DELIGHT
Half pineapple filled iwth vanilla greek yogurt, diced pineapple, grapes, strawberries, granola and walnuts. served with slice of banana walnut bread
JACK'S BREAKFAST
Three turkey patties, six scrambled egg whites mixed with diced tomatoes, onions, green bell peppers, sprinkled with chedder cheese. served with your choice of fruit, tomato slices or cottage cheese and one slice of 12 grain honey wheat bread
LEONIDA'S FAVORITE
Charboiled white meat turkey patty, six scrambled egg whites mixed with spinach, tomatoes, onions. sprinkled with feta cheese and served with fruiut amd one slice of 12 grain honey wheat bread
THE FITNESS OMLETTE
Six egg whites, diced grilled with tomatoes, bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, and cheddar cheese. served with fruit or tomato slices or cottage cheese
THE WARM UP
Bowl of oatmeal, six egg whites. served with choice of fruit, tomato slices, or cotton cheese and one slice 12 grain honey wheat bread
TONYA'S BREAKFAST
Cup of vanilla greek yogurt sprinkled with almond granola, six scrambled egg whites mixed with spinach, tomatpes, onions. and served with bananas and strawberries
BENNY'S CORNER
CLASSIC BENEDICT
Two poached eggs and Canadian bacon on a grilled english muffin, blanketed with our rich home-made hollandaise sauce.
COUNTRY BENEDICT
Two poached eggs nestled atop sausage patties on grilled buscuits blanketed with our rich home-made hollandaise sauce.
CRAB BENEDICT
Two poached eggs atop two crap cakes and grilled tomato slices. Smothered with our rich home-made hollandaise sauce.
IRISH BENEDICT
Two poached eggs atop of grilled comed beef hash, sauteed slices of tomatoes on a grilled English muffin. Smothered with our rich home-made hollandaise sauce.
VEGGIE BENEDICT
Two poached eggs atop sauteed fresh spinach, mushrooms, tomato slices and fresh avacado on a grilled English muffin. Smothered in our rich home-made hollandaise sauce.
SIDE ORDERS
1 1/2 CHICKEN BREAST
1 EGG A LA CARTE
1 EGG WHITE
1 PANCAKE
1 PC CHICKEN STRIP
1 PC CRAB CAKE
1 PUMPKIN PANCAKE
S/ O 1/2 BAC 1/2 SAUS
2 EGG WHITES
2 EGGS A LA CARTE
2 PIECE BACON
2 PIECE SAUSAGE
3 PC POLISH SAUSAGE
APPLE SAUCE
AVOCADO
BANANA BREAD
BEER BATTERED ONION RINGS
BEER BATTERED ZUCCHINI
1/2 BIS AND GRAVY
SIDE 1 BISC AND GRAVY
SIDE 1 BISC NO GRAVY
FULL BIS & GRAVY
BURGER PATTY (1/2 LB)
BURGER PATTY (1/3)
CANIDIAN BACON (3)
CARAMEL
CHEESE
CHICKEN FINGERS
CHOCOLATE CHIP
CHOCOLATE SYRUP
CHORIZO
COLESLAW
COMPOTE TOPPING
CORNED BEEF HASH
COTTAGE CHEESE
COUNTRY GRAVY
CUPCAKE
DRESSING
FRENCH FRIES
FRIED STEAK
GARLIC BREAD
GRANOLA
GYRO MEAT
HAM (DELI)
HAM STEAK
HASH BROWNS
HOLLANDAISE SAUCE
JALAPENOS
LINGON BUTTER
MUSHROOMS
NUTELLA
NUTS
OLIVES
PASTA
PICKLES (3)
PORK CHOP (2)
ROUTE 66 SEASONED FRIES
SALSA
SAUSAGE LINKS (4)
SAUSAGE PATTY (3)
SCOOP OF TUNA
SIDE BACON
SIDE FRUIT
Side Toast
SOUR CREAM
SPICY BACON
SPINACH
SWEET BLINTZ CHEESE
THICK SLICED BACON (4)
TOAST OR ENGLISH MUFFIN
TOMATOES
TORTILLA
TRI-TIP
TURKEY BACON
TURKEY BURGER
TURKEY DELI
TURKEY SAUSAGE PATTY (3)
VEGGIE PATTY (1)
WHIP CREAM
YOGURT
CLASSIC BURGERS
CALIFORNIA BURGER
Fresh ground beef patty on grilled sourdough with parmesean cheese, accented with bacon, fresh avocado and mayo
JACK'S BURGER
1/2 lb. pf fresh ground beef served on a toasted sesame seed bun with American cheese, bacon, avocado, lettuce. tomatoes, sliced onions and dressing
MUSHROOM BURGER
1/2 kof fresh ground 100% beef served with sauteed mushrooms on a toasted sesame sed bun with lettuce, tomatoes, sliced onion, and special dressing
PATTY MELT BURGER
fresh ground beef patty with American cheese and grilled onions on grilled rye bread
ROUTE 66 BURGER
1/2 lb. of fresh ground beef served on a toasted sesame seed bun with lettuce, tomato and slced onions and special seasoning
TURKEY BURGER
1/3 lb of ground turkey served on a toasted honey oat bun with lettuce, tomatoes, sliced onions and special dressing
VEGGIE BURGER
Garden burger patty served on a toasted sesame seed bun wth lettuce, tomatoes, sliced onions, and mayo
SANDWICHES
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes with mayo on white toast
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDO
Crisp buffalo chicken breast strips on a sesame seed bun with melted monterey jack cheese, ranch dressing, lettuce ad tomatoes
COLD HAM & CHEESE SANDWICH
EGG SANDWICH
EGG/MEAT SANDWICH
FRENCH DIP
Thin slices of sirlion beef piled on a french roll. Served with natural au jus
FRISCO BEEF
Thin sliced roasted beef with melted cheddar cheese on grilled parmesan sourdough bread
MALIBU CHICKEN SANDWICH
MONTE CRISTO
Lean ham, turkey and swiss cheese in a french toast. Sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with bpysenberry jam
RANCH CHICKEN
Crisp chicken and two strips of bacon covered in cheddar and monterey jack cheese, ranch dressing, lettuce, and tomatoes
SANTA FE CHICKEN
Charboiled chicken breast topped with bacon, fresh avocado, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, melted monterey jack cheese on honey oat bun.
STEAK SANDWICH
THE SANTA MONICAN
Layered of lean turkey breast, bacon, avocado, lettuce tomatoes, mayo on sour dough toast
TUNA & AVOCADO
Tuna salad served on sour dough toast with sliced tomatoes, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo
TUNA MELT
All white albacore tuna with a hint of celery on grilled rye bread with melted American cheese
TUNA SANDWICH
TURKEY AVOCADO MELT
On grilled sour dough bread with monterey jack cheese, turkey, bacon, avocado and tomatoes
TURKEY CLUB
Layers of lean turkey breast, bacon, lettce, tomatoes, and mayo on white bred
TURKEY SANDWICH
GRILLED CHEESE
Cheddar and monterey jack cheese on grilled sour dough bread
SOUP & SALAD
ASAIN CHICKEN SALAD
Boneless, skinless, herb marinated chicken breast, crisp wontons, romaine lettuce, celery, mandarin oranges, almonds and green onions.
BUFFALO CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD
Buffalo brown chicken breast tenders crisps mixed greens, diced tomatoes, cheddar cheese, green onions and black olives.
CALIFORNIA CHICKEN SALAD
Boneless, skinless herb marinated broiled chicken breast, sliced avocados, mushrooms, hard broiled egg, tomatoes and cucumbers on a garden fresh salad
COBB SALAD
Turkey breast, bacon, cheddar cheese, hard boiled egg, avocado, tomatoes, crumbled bleu cheese, and black olives on crisp greens
FRENCH ONION SOUP
A tasty broth full of caramelized sweet onions and garlic-herb croutons. topped with baked swiss, provalone and parmesean cheese
GARDEN SALAD
Crisp mixed lettuce, red cabbage, tomatpes, cucumbers and carrots
GREEK SALAD
Romaine lettuce, feta cheese, red onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes, and kalamata olives. Tossed with our own Aegean greek dressing.
JULIENNE SALAD
Turkey, ham, american and swiss cheese over crisp greens with tomato wedges, hard boiled egg and diced bacon
SOUP & SALAD
A cup of soup and fresh garden salad
SOUP OF THE DAY
Savory soup of the day
TRADITIONAL CAESAR SALAD
Romaine lettuce, garlic-herb croutons and parmesean cheese.tossed with our signature creamy dressing
TRI-TIP SALAD
Charboiled Tri-tip sliced and served on a bed of mixed greens, tomatoes, sweet red onions, cucmnners, chopped hard boiled egg and avocado. Topped with garlic herb croutons
ADD SOUP OR SALAD
WRAPS
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
Charboiled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, monterey jack cheese and hot buffalo ranch dressing wrapped in sun-dried tomato basil tortilla
CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP
Charboiled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, garlic herb croutons and parmesean cheese tossed in creamu Caesar dressing all wrapped in spinach tortilla
CHIPOTLE CHICKEN WRAP
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, monterey jack cheese and roasted red and green bell peppers wrapped in basil tortilla and chipotle ranch sauce
GREEK CHICKEN WRAP
Charboiled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, feta cheese, red onions, bell peppers, cucucumbers, tomatoes, kalamata olives tossed in Aegean greek dressing
LUNCH VEGGIE WRAP
TURKEY AVOCADO RANCH WRAP
Sliced lean turkey breast and romaine lettuce topped with fresh avocado, diced tomatoes, and ranch dressing
KIDS MENU
KIDS Meal
KIDS BURGR
KIDS CH BURGR
KIDS CHICK BREAST
KIDS CHICK STRIPS
KIDS EGG MUFF
KIDS FR TST
KIDS FR TST / EGG
KIDS FR TST / MEAT
KIDS FT TST / EGG MEAT
KIDS GRLL CHEESE
KIDS OMEL CHEESE
KIDS OMEL MEAT
MICKEY / EGG
MICKEY / EGG MEAT
MICKEY / MEAT
MICKEY PANCAKE
SILVR / EGG
SILVR / EGG MEAT
SILVR /MEAT
SILVR DOL KIDS
DRINKS WEST
|Sunday
|5:50 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|5:50 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:50 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:50 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:50 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|5:50 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:50 am - 4:00 pm
We’re not just famous for our pancakes, come try our amazing omelettes too! Our Denver Omelette is a classic that will make you want more! 🍳🥞☕️ #breakfast #orangecounty #food#yummy
