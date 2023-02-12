Restaurant header imageView gallery

Stacks on Route 66

review star

No reviews yet

640 West Route 66

Glendora, CA 91740

Popular Items

FRIED STEAK
BUTTERMILK (SHORT)
STUF FR TST

BREAKFAST

2+2+2

$12.50

Two buttermilk pancakes, two large eggs, and two bacon strips or sausage links. Served with butter and syrup.

2+2+HASH

$13.45

2+2+HAM

$15.75

2+2 GLUTEN FREE

$14.55

1/2 BACON 1/2 SAUSAGE

$13.85

AVOCADO TOAST

$13.85

Your choice of wheat, white, or sourdough toast, fresh sliced avocado, two eggs, arugula, and tomato, drizzled with olive oil. Served with your choice of fresh fruit or hash browns.

BACON & EGGS

$13.85

Serverd with two large eggs,hash browns cup of fruit, or cottage cheese,or tomatoes and toast or two buttermilk pancakes

BREAKFAST WRAP

$14.99

3 eggs mixed with bacon, sausage, ham, hash browns, and cheddar cheese. Wrapped in a flour tortilla with salsa on the side. Served with a cup of fruit.

BURGER PATTY & EGGS 1/2 lb

$19.35

Serverd with two large eggs,hash browns cup of fruit, or cottage cheese,or tomatoes and toast or two buttermilk pancakes

CANADIAN BACON & EGGS

$15.40

Serverd with two large eggs,hash browns cup of fruit, or cottage cheese,or tomatoes and toast or two buttermilk pancakes

CHICKEN & EGGS

$18.99

Serverd with two large eggs,hash browns cup of fruit, or cottage cheese,or tomatoes and toast or two buttermilk pancakes

CORN BEAF & EGGS

$15.99

Serverd with two large eggs,hash browns cup of fruit, or cottage cheese,or tomatoes and toast or two buttermilk pancakes

COUNTRY BREAKFAST

$13.30

Our fresh homemade biscuits are topped with country gravy and 3 sausage patties. Served with 2 eggs.

Chorizo Wrap

$15.30

DICED HAM

$14.80

Serverd withthree large eggs,hash browns cup of fruit, or cootage cheese,or tomatoes and toast or two buttermilk pancakes

FRIED STEAK

$16.80

Topped With Country Gravy Serverd with two large eggs,hash browns cup of fruit, or cootage cheese,or tomatoes and toast or two buttermilk pancakes

HAM & EGGS

$16.80

Serverd with two large eggs,hash browns cup of fruit, or cottage cheese,or tomatoes and toast or two buttermilk pancakes

HASH BROWN & EGGS

$11.85

Serverd with two large eggs,hash browns cup of fruit, or cottage cheese,or tomatoes and toast or two buttermilk pancakes

HAWAIIAN DELIGHT

$14.69

Very Refreshing!!! One half Pineapple filled with vanilla greek yogurt, diced pineapple,grapes,strawberry,granola,and walnuts. Served with a slice of banana walnut bread

POLISH & EGGS

$14.80

Serverd with two large eggs,hash browns cup of fruit, or cottage cheese,or tomatoes and toast or two buttermilk pancakes

PORK CHOP & EGGS

$20.45

Serverd with two large eggs,hash browns cup of fruit, or cottage cheese,or tomatoes and toast or two buttermilk pancakes

SAUSAGE & EGGS

$13.85

PATTIES (3) OR LINKS (4)Serverd with two large eggs,hash browns cup of fruit, or cootage cheese,or tomatoes and toast or two buttermilk pancakes

SAUS PATTY

$13.85

SPARTAN

$16.99

Charbroiled Turkey Patty, three scrambled eggs mixed with spinach,tomatoes and onions. Topped with feta cheese and served with your choice of hash browns or fresh fruit and toast or two buttermilk pancakes.

TRI TIP

$22.99

10 oz Tri-Tip Steak with our own special seasonings,flame-grilled to your liking.

TURK BURG PAT & EGGS

$17.85

Serverd with two large eggs,hash browns cup of fruit, or cottage cheese,or tomatoes and toast or two buttermilk pancakes

TURKEY BACON

$16.90

Serverd with two large eggs,hash browns cup of fruit, or cottage cheese,or tomatoes and toast or two buttermilk pancakes

Turkey Sausage (Patty)

$15.60

VEGGIE PATTY & EGGS

$16.95

VEGGIE WRAP

$14.35

three eggs with hashbrowns, sauteed mushrooms, spinach, diced tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, fresh avacado, mozz

BREAKFAST CREPES

$15.75

BREAKFAST SPECIALS

1/2 BACON 1/2 SAUSAGE

$10.95

BREAKFAST SPEC

$10.85

County Brkst / Spec

$11.05

Oats And Coffee Spec

$8.35

Oats Plus Fruit/ Toast

$9.65

Panck / Eggs Spec

$9.65

Two Egg / Spec

$9.65

OMLETTES

FLAPPY'S FAV OMLET

$17.99

Ham, bacon, sausage, bell peppers, & onions with monteray jack &cheddar cheese

TEXAS OMLET

$21.20

Seasoned steak, onions, bell peppers, & mushrooms, topped with monteray jack cheese

ATHENIAN OMLET

$18.99

Diced gyro meat, spinach, tomotoes, onions, mushrooms, & feta cheese

BROC&CHEESE OMLET

$15.99

Fresh broccoli and cheddar cheese

NEW MEXICO OMLET

$17.40

Spicy mexican sausage, topped with homemade salsa, and melted monteray jack cheese

MEDITERAN OMLET

$17.40

Fresh chopped spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, & imp feta cheese

DENVER OMLET

$17.40

Ham, onions, and bell peppers, topped with melted cheddar and Monteray jack cheese

NEPTUNE OMLET

$18.99

Bay shrimp, crab meat, bell peppers, & green onions, sauted with cajun seasoning, and toppped with homemade hollandaise sauce

WEST COAST OMLET

$19.99

Diced grilled chicken breast, with broccoli, mushrooms, tomotoes, and cheddar cheese, topped with fresh sliced avocado

MUSH & SWISS OMLET

$16.15

Fresh sliced mushrooms and swiss cheese

VEGGIE OMLET

$16.99

Fresh mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, and broccoli, & your choice of cheese

EL PASO OMLET

$17.85

Fresh jalopenos, bacon, onions, bell peppers & diced tomatoes, with monteray jack cheese

SPNCH& FETA OMLET

$16.45

Fresh chopped spinach, with imp feta cheese

POLSH SAUSGE OMLET

$17.20

Dice polish sausage, sauted onions & tomatoes, with melted monteray jack cheese

BAC & CH OMLET

$16.60

SAUS & CH OMLET

$16.60

DBL CHEESE OMLET

$14.99

Made with monteray jack and cheddar cheese

PLAIN OMLET

$13.75

SANTA MONICA OMLET

$21.99

TURKEY BAC OMLET

$19.69

TURKY AVOC OMLET

$19.19

TURKY SAUSGE OMLET

$17.49

HAM OMLET

$16.60

SKILLETS

ATHENIAN SKILLET

$16.99

Go for the Gold! Diced Gyrro meat, spinach, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms and fetta cheese.

CALI SKILLET

$16.99

Diced tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, broccoli, and mushrooms topped with cheddar cheese, and fresh sliced avacado.

CHICAGO SKILLET

$16.25

Coarned beef hash and Swiss cheese

COUNTRY SKILLET

$16.80

One fresh homemade biscuit, and diced fried steak, topped with gravy

DENVER SKILLET

$16.29

Ham, onions, and bell peppers, topped with cheddar and Monteray jack cheese

FLAPPY'S FAV SKILLET

$17.40

Diced ham, bacon, sausage, onions, and bell peppers, topped with cheddar and monteray jack cheese

OKLAHOMA SKILLET

$15.99

Your choice of ham, bacon or sausage, topped with cheddar cheese

POLISH SAUSAGE SKILLET

$16.60

Diced Polish sausage, tomatoes, and onions, topped with monteray jack cheese

SANTA FE SKILLET

$16.90

Onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, fresh jalopenos, and bacon, topped with monteray jack cheese

TEXAS SKILLET

$19.99

Steak, onions, bell pepper, and mushrooms, topped with monteray jack cheese

WEST COAST SKILLET

$19.60

Diced grilled chicken breast, with broccoli, mushrooms, tomotoes, and cheddar cheese, topped with fresh sliced avocado

TRADITIONAL FLAP JACKS

BACON PANCAKE

$13.95

Pancakes loaded with diced bacon and served with whipped butter

BAN NUT PANC

$14.59

Bananas and walnuts baked in pancake batter, garnished with pecans and whipped cream and powdered sugar

BLUEBERRY PANCAKE

$13.95

Blueberry pancakes sprinkled with powdered sugar served with whipped butter and a side of blueberry compote

BUTTERMILK (SHORT)

$9.45

Served with whipped butter and warm maple syrup

CHERRY PANCAKE

$13.95

Topped with poached cherries in cherry kijafa and grenadine syrup and dusted with powdered sugar

CHOC CHIP PANC

$13.95

Chocolate chips melted into pancakes and topped with chocolate mors;es, whipped cream, and powdered sugar

CREAM OF WHEAT

$11.99

Nabisco cream of wheat, moist and fluffy with a muffin texture.

HAWAIIAN PANCAKES

$14.79

Buttermilk pancakes filled with pineapple and coconute flakes. sprinkled with powdered sugar and topped with whipped cream, pineapple, and coconut flakes

OLD FASHION BUTTERMILK

$10.40

Served with whipped butter and warm maple syrup

PECAN PANCAKES

$13.95

PUMPKIN PANCAKES

$14.45

SHORT STACK PUMPKIN PANCAKES

$13.15

STRAWBERRY PANCAKE

$14.69

Topped with strawberries in compote and whipped cream and dusted powdered sugar

SWEET CARAMEL & WALNUTS

$14.89

Buttermilk pancakes mixed with caramel sauce and walnuts, sprinkled with powdered sugar and whipped cream

PANCAKE SPECIALTIES

DENVER POTATO CAKES

$13.20

Potato ground mixed with diced ham, bell peppers and onions. topped with melted chedder ceese and choice of apple sauce or sour cream

STACKS' SIGNATURE

$16.99

German pancake filled and wrapped with strawberries, blueberries, and bananas. Dusted with powdered sugar and served iwth lemons and syrup.

GERMAN PANCAKES

$15.60

Pancake dusted with powdered sugar, and served with lemons and syrup

STUFFED CREAM OF WHEAT PANCAKES

$13.75

Two cream of wheat pancakes stuffed with blended sweet cheeses, topped with real vanilla, dusted with powdered sugar and topped with choice of strawberry, blueberry, or cherry compote

STUFF STRAW PANC

$13.75

Two buttermilk layered with strawberries and blended sweet cheeses, real vanilla filling and dusted with powdered sugar

SWEDISH CAKES

$13.40

Served with lingonberry butter abd lingoberry sauce

FRENCH TOAST

1/2 Cinn French Toast

$13.09

1/2 French Toast

$10.95

AMERICAN TOAST

$14.99

Cinnamon swirl bread dipped in egg batter with fresh strawberries and blueberries. Topped with whipped cream and dusted with powdered sugar.

FRENCH TOAST

$12.15

Texas bread dipped in egg batter and topped with cinnamon sugar

FRENCH TOAST COMBO

$8.85

Texas bread dipped in egg batter. Served with two large eggs and two strips of bacon or sausage links. dusted with powdered sugar.

LE FRUITY

$14.99

French toast topped with whipped cream. Choice of strawberry, blueberry, or chery compote. Dusted with powdered sugar.

RAISN CINNAMON SWIRL FRENCH TOAST

$13.75

cinnamon swirl bread dipped in egg batter and sprinkled with powdered sugar.

STUF FR TST

$15.50

Sweet cheese with real vanilla stuffed into our egg battered bread logs, topped wit cinnamon sugar, and your choice of fruit compote.

WAFFLES

BACON WAFFLE

$12.60

Crisp bacon mixed in mBelgian waffle batter and topped with melted butter abd dusted powdered sugar

BAN NUT WAFF

$12.99

Pecans baked in Belgian waffle batter and topped with bananas and whipped cream and dusted with powdered sugar

BLUEBERRY WAFFLE

$12.60

Plump blueberries in Belgian waffle batter. Sprinkled mwith powdered sugar, served with a side of blueberry compote

CHERRY WAFFLE

$12.60

Home made Belgian waffle sprinkled with powdered sugar and a side of cherries poached in cherry kijafa and Grenadine syrup.

CHOC CHIP WAFF

$12.70

Chocolate chip baked in a belgian waffle batter, topped with whipped cream, chocolate chip, chocolate syrup and powdered sugar

HAWAIIAN WAFFLE

$12.70

Diced pineapple and coconut flakes baked in the Belgian waffle, topped with whipped cream, powdered sugar, pineapples, and coconut flake. Served with coconut syrup

PECAN WAFFLE

$12.60

STRAW WAFF

$12.60

Topped with fresh strawberries and whipped cream. Dusted with powdered sugar and served with a side of strawberry compote

WAFFLE

$10.15

Simple waffle served with melted butter and warm maple syrop

CREPES

BLINTZES

$12.60

Light crepe with creamy sweet cheese, vanilla, topped with powdered sugar, whipped cream, and a choice of cherry, blueberry or strawberry compote

BLUE & SOUR CREAM

$12.60

Blueberries crepes mixed with sour cream, sprinkled with powdered sugar and a side of blueberry compote

CHERRY & SOUR CREAM

$12.50

Filled with sour cream, cherries poached in cherry kijafa and grenadine syrup. dusted with powdered sugar, and a side of cherry compote.

CHOC STRW BAN CREPES

$13.45

Two homemade crepes stuffed with nutella, hazelniut chocolate spread, fresh strawberries and banans. topped iwth whipped cream dusted chocolate powder and drizzled ]with chocolate syrup

CREPES PARFAIT

$14.40

Two homestyle crepes topped with low fat vanilla yogurt, fresh fruit, and granola

PLAIN CREPES

$9.75

STRAW BAN CREPES

$13.30

Crepes wrapped around strawberries and banans, dusted with owdered sugar and served with tropical sauce on the side

STRAW CREPES

$12.60

Crepes wrapped wrapped around strawberries, dusted powdered sugar, and tropical sauce on the side

TRIPLE BERRY

$13.30

Fresh strawberries, blueberries and cherries in a compote rolled in two crepes. served with tropical sauce and powdered sugar

GLUTEN FREE

GF 1 PANCAKE

$5.89

GF BACON PANCAKE

$16.59

Pancakes loaded with diced bacon and served with whipped butter

GF BANANA NUT PANCAKE

$16.99

Banana and walnuts baked in our pancake batter, with garnished pecans, whipped butter, and dusted with powdered sugar

GF BLUEBERRY PANCAKE

$16.60

Blueberry pancakes sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with whipped butter and a side of blueberry compote

GF CHERRY PANCAKE

$16.60

Topped with cherries poached in cherry kijafa and geradine syrup/ dusted with powdered sugar

GF HAWAIIAN PANCAKE

$17.29

Traditional fuffy pancakes filled with diced pineapple and coconut flakes. sprinkled with powdered sugar and topped with whipped cream and more pineapples and cconut flakes

GF OLD FASHION BUTTERMILK

$13.99

Served with whipped butter, and warmed maple syrup

GF Pancakes

GF Short Stack

$12.38

GF STRAWBERRY PANCAKE

$16.99

Topped with strawberries in a compote and whipped cream. dusted with powdered sugar

GF SWEET CARAML & WALNTS PANCAKE

$16.59

Flappy's famous pancakes mixed with sweet caramel sauce and walnuts. sprinled with powdered sugar and whipped cream

GF WAFFLE

$12.59

Simple waffle served with melted butter and warmed maple syrup

GF BLUEBERRY WAFFLE

$14.99

Plump blueberries in batter. Sprinkled mwith powdered sugar.

GF STRAW WAFFLE

$14.99

Topped with strawberries, real whipped cream/, and dusted with powdered sugar

GF CHERRY WAFFLE

$14.99

Homemade Belgian waffle, sprinkled with powdered sugar, and a side of cherries poached in cherry kijafa and geradine syrup.

GF BACON WAFFLE

$14.99

Crisp bacon mixed in Belgian waffle batter and topped with melted butter abd dusted powdered sugar

GF BANANA NUT WAFFLE

$15.49

Pecans bakes in Belgian batter, topped with bananas, whipped cream and dusted with powdered sugar

GF HAWAIIAN WAFFLE

$14.99

Fresh diced pineapple and coconut flakes baked in Belgian batter. topped with whipped cream, powdered sugar, and more pineapples and coconut flakes. served with coconut syrup

OATMEAL / COFFE BAGS

BLUEBERRY & BANANA OATMEAL

$8.99

Traditional oatmeal topped with bananas and fresh blueberries. Served with brown sugar and raisins

OLD FASHION OATMEAL

$7.49

Served with brown sugar and raisins

THE EPICUREAN

$9.45

Fresh strawberries, blurberries, dried cranberries and almonds on top of oatmeal, drizzled with honey

COFFEE REG BAGS TO GO

$13.99

DECAF BAGS TO GO

$14.99

FLAPPY'S FITNESS

ALEXANDER'S FAVORITE

$17.99

Six scrambled egg whites with spinach, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, avocado and sprinkled with cheddar cheese, wrapped in tomato basil. served with fresh fruit

HAWAIIAN DELIGHT

$14.69

Half pineapple filled iwth vanilla greek yogurt, diced pineapple, grapes, strawberries, granola and walnuts. served with slice of banana walnut bread

JACK'S BREAKFAST

$17.99

Three turkey patties, six scrambled egg whites mixed with diced tomatoes, onions, green bell peppers, sprinkled with chedder cheese. served with your choice of fruit, tomato slices or cottage cheese and one slice of 12 grain honey wheat bread

LEONIDA'S FAVORITE

$17.99

Charboiled white meat turkey patty, six scrambled egg whites mixed with spinach, tomatoes, onions. sprinkled with feta cheese and served with fruiut amd one slice of 12 grain honey wheat bread

THE FITNESS OMLETTE

$20.99

Six egg whites, diced grilled with tomatoes, bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, and cheddar cheese. served with fruit or tomato slices or cottage cheese

THE WARM UP

$14.99

Bowl of oatmeal, six egg whites. served with choice of fruit, tomato slices, or cotton cheese and one slice 12 grain honey wheat bread

TONYA'S BREAKFAST

$15.49

Cup of vanilla greek yogurt sprinkled with almond granola, six scrambled egg whites mixed with spinach, tomatpes, onions. and served with bananas and strawberries

BENNY'S CORNER

CLASSIC BENEDICT

CLASSIC BENEDICT

$16.35

Two poached eggs and Canadian bacon on a grilled english muffin, blanketed with our rich home-made hollandaise sauce.

COUNTRY BENEDICT

$16.15

Two poached eggs nestled atop sausage patties on grilled buscuits blanketed with our rich home-made hollandaise sauce.

CRAB BENEDICT

$16.99

Two poached eggs atop two crap cakes and grilled tomato slices. Smothered with our rich home-made hollandaise sauce.

IRISH BENEDICT

$16.99

Two poached eggs atop of grilled comed beef hash, sauteed slices of tomatoes on a grilled English muffin. Smothered with our rich home-made hollandaise sauce.

VEGGIE BENEDICT

$16.90

Two poached eggs atop sauteed fresh spinach, mushrooms, tomato slices and fresh avacado on a grilled English muffin. Smothered in our rich home-made hollandaise sauce.

SIDE ORDERS

1 1/2 CHICKEN BREAST

$8.39

1 EGG A LA CARTE

$1.80

1 EGG WHITE

$1.89

1 PANCAKE

$4.96

1 PC CHICKEN STRIP

$2.99

1 PC CRAB CAKE

$4.99

1 PUMPKIN PANCAKE

$6.29

S/ O 1/2 BAC 1/2 SAUS

$6.40

2 EGG WHITES

$3.79

2 EGGS A LA CARTE

$3.60

2 PIECE BACON

$3.29

2 PIECE SAUSAGE

$3.29

3 PC POLISH SAUSAGE

$8.39

APPLE SAUCE

$3.29

AVOCADO

$3.99

BANANA BREAD

$3.49

BEER BATTERED ONION RINGS

$8.40

BEER BATTERED ZUCCHINI

$8.40

1/2 BIS AND GRAVY

$7.55

SIDE 1 BISC AND GRAVY

$6.45

SIDE 1 BISC NO GRAVY

$3.45

FULL BIS & GRAVY

$9.25

BURGER PATTY (1/2 LB)

$5.99

BURGER PATTY (1/3)

$3.99

CANIDIAN BACON (3)

$6.70

CARAMEL

$1.99

CHEESE

$2.30

CHICKEN FINGERS

$11.49

CHOCOLATE CHIP

$1.49

CHOCOLATE SYRUP

$1.99

CHORIZO

$6.99

COLESLAW

$3.79

COMPOTE TOPPING

$3.90

CORNED BEEF HASH

$7.35

COTTAGE CHEESE

$5.15

COUNTRY GRAVY

$2.80

CUPCAKE

$3.49

DRESSING

$2.30

FRENCH FRIES

$5.99

FRIED STEAK

$8.19

GARLIC BREAD

$3.49

GRANOLA

$2.29

GYRO MEAT

$6.50

HAM (DELI)

$6.29

HAM STEAK

$8.20

HASH BROWNS

$5.99

HOLLANDAISE SAUCE

$4.30

JALAPENOS

$1.49

LINGON BUTTER

$2.19

MUSHROOMS

$2.99

NUTELLA

$2.69

NUTS

$1.29

OLIVES

$2.19

PASTA

$3.79

PICKLES (3)

$1.99

PORK CHOP (2)

$14.99

ROUTE 66 SEASONED FRIES

$6.70

SALSA

SAUSAGE LINKS (4)

$6.40

SAUSAGE PATTY (3)

$6.40

SCOOP OF TUNA

$6.50

SIDE BACON

$6.40

SIDE FRUIT

$5.55

Side Toast

$3.45

SOUR CREAM

$2.49

SPICY BACON

$6.59

SPINACH

$2.99

SWEET BLINTZ CHEESE

$4.20

THICK SLICED BACON (4)

$6.40

TOAST OR ENGLISH MUFFIN

$3.45

TOMATOES

$3.69

TORTILLA

$4.69

TRI-TIP

$17.89

TURKEY BACON

$7.55

TURKEY BURGER

$6.99

TURKEY DELI

$6.99

TURKEY SAUSAGE PATTY (3)

$7.99

VEGGIE PATTY (1)

$5.99

WHIP CREAM

$1.69

YOGURT

$5.49

CLASSIC BURGERS

CALIFORNIA BURGER

$15.75

Fresh ground beef patty on grilled sourdough with parmesean cheese, accented with bacon, fresh avocado and mayo

JACK'S BURGER

$17.49

1/2 lb. pf fresh ground beef served on a toasted sesame seed bun with American cheese, bacon, avocado, lettuce. tomatoes, sliced onions and dressing

MUSHROOM BURGER

$15.99

1/2 kof fresh ground 100% beef served with sauteed mushrooms on a toasted sesame sed bun with lettuce, tomatoes, sliced onion, and special dressing

PATTY MELT BURGER

$13.99

fresh ground beef patty with American cheese and grilled onions on grilled rye bread

ROUTE 66 BURGER

$14.99

1/2 lb. of fresh ground beef served on a toasted sesame seed bun with lettuce, tomato and slced onions and special seasoning

TURKEY BURGER

$13.99

1/3 lb of ground turkey served on a toasted honey oat bun with lettuce, tomatoes, sliced onions and special dressing

VEGGIE BURGER

$13.49

Garden burger patty served on a toasted sesame seed bun wth lettuce, tomatoes, sliced onions, and mayo

LUNCH SPECIALS

1/2 SIZE SALAD

$11.19

1/2 Sand & Soup

$10.39

Classic Burger

$10.19

SANDWICHES

BLT

$13.30

Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes with mayo on white toast

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDO

$15.90

Crisp buffalo chicken breast strips on a sesame seed bun with melted monterey jack cheese, ranch dressing, lettuce ad tomatoes

COLD HAM & CHEESE SANDWICH

$14.29

EGG SANDWICH

$11.79

EGG/MEAT SANDWICH

$14.90

FRENCH DIP

$16.99

Thin slices of sirlion beef piled on a french roll. Served with natural au jus

FRISCO BEEF

$17.75

Thin sliced roasted beef with melted cheddar cheese on grilled parmesan sourdough bread

MALIBU CHICKEN SANDWICH

$17.19

MONTE CRISTO

$16.70

Lean ham, turkey and swiss cheese in a french toast. Sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with bpysenberry jam

RANCH CHICKEN

$16.80

Crisp chicken and two strips of bacon covered in cheddar and monterey jack cheese, ranch dressing, lettuce, and tomatoes

SANTA FE CHICKEN

$16.60

Charboiled chicken breast topped with bacon, fresh avocado, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, melted monterey jack cheese on honey oat bun.

STEAK SANDWICH

$23.99

THE SANTA MONICAN

$17.85

Layered of lean turkey breast, bacon, avocado, lettuce tomatoes, mayo on sour dough toast

TUNA & AVOCADO

$16.59

Tuna salad served on sour dough toast with sliced tomatoes, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo

TUNA MELT

$15.60

All white albacore tuna with a hint of celery on grilled rye bread with melted American cheese

TUNA SANDWICH

$15.69

TURKEY AVOCADO MELT

$16.59

On grilled sour dough bread with monterey jack cheese, turkey, bacon, avocado and tomatoes

TURKEY CLUB

$17.49

Layers of lean turkey breast, bacon, lettce, tomatoes, and mayo on white bred

TURKEY SANDWICH

$14.29

GRILLED CHEESE

$12.15

Cheddar and monterey jack cheese on grilled sour dough bread

SOUP & SALAD

ASAIN CHICKEN SALAD

$16.60

Boneless, skinless, herb marinated chicken breast, crisp wontons, romaine lettuce, celery, mandarin oranges, almonds and green onions.

BUFFALO CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD

$16.50

Buffalo brown chicken breast tenders crisps mixed greens, diced tomatoes, cheddar cheese, green onions and black olives.

CALIFORNIA CHICKEN SALAD

$17.60

Boneless, skinless herb marinated broiled chicken breast, sliced avocados, mushrooms, hard broiled egg, tomatoes and cucumbers on a garden fresh salad

COBB SALAD

$16.99

Turkey breast, bacon, cheddar cheese, hard boiled egg, avocado, tomatoes, crumbled bleu cheese, and black olives on crisp greens

FRENCH ONION SOUP

$6.99

A tasty broth full of caramelized sweet onions and garlic-herb croutons. topped with baked swiss, provalone and parmesean cheese

GARDEN SALAD

$8.59

Crisp mixed lettuce, red cabbage, tomatpes, cucumbers and carrots

GREEK SALAD

$15.60

Romaine lettuce, feta cheese, red onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes, and kalamata olives. Tossed with our own Aegean greek dressing.

JULIENNE SALAD

$16.99

Turkey, ham, american and swiss cheese over crisp greens with tomato wedges, hard boiled egg and diced bacon

SOUP & SALAD

$12.99

A cup of soup and fresh garden salad

SOUP OF THE DAY

$6.99

Savory soup of the day

TRADITIONAL CAESAR SALAD

$14.99

Romaine lettuce, garlic-herb croutons and parmesean cheese.tossed with our signature creamy dressing

TRI-TIP SALAD

$23.49

Charboiled Tri-tip sliced and served on a bed of mixed greens, tomatoes, sweet red onions, cucmnners, chopped hard boiled egg and avocado. Topped with garlic herb croutons

ADD SOUP OR SALAD

$3.45

WRAPS

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$14.99

Charboiled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, monterey jack cheese and hot buffalo ranch dressing wrapped in sun-dried tomato basil tortilla

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$15.49

Charboiled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, garlic herb croutons and parmesean cheese tossed in creamu Caesar dressing all wrapped in spinach tortilla

CHIPOTLE CHICKEN WRAP

CHIPOTLE CHICKEN WRAP

$16.49

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, monterey jack cheese and roasted red and green bell peppers wrapped in basil tortilla and chipotle ranch sauce

GREEK CHICKEN WRAP

GREEK CHICKEN WRAP

$16.50

Charboiled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, feta cheese, red onions, bell peppers, cucucumbers, tomatoes, kalamata olives tossed in Aegean greek dressing

LUNCH VEGGIE WRAP

$16.29
TURKEY AVOCADO RANCH WRAP

TURKEY AVOCADO RANCH WRAP

$16.49

Sliced lean turkey breast and romaine lettuce topped with fresh avocado, diced tomatoes, and ranch dressing

KIDS MENU

KIDS Meal

$6.39

KIDS BURGR

$6.79

KIDS CH BURGR

$7.09

KIDS CHICK BREAST

$8.19

KIDS CHICK STRIPS

$6.59

KIDS EGG MUFF

$6.39

KIDS FR TST

$6.39

KIDS FR TST / EGG

$6.59

KIDS FR TST / MEAT

$7.49

KIDS FT TST / EGG MEAT

$7.79

KIDS GRLL CHEESE

$6.59

KIDS OMEL CHEESE

$6.99

KIDS OMEL MEAT

$7.99

MICKEY / EGG

$6.69

MICKEY / EGG MEAT

$7.79

MICKEY / MEAT

$7.49

MICKEY PANCAKE

$6.39

SILVR / EGG

$6.69

SILVR / EGG MEAT

$7.69

SILVR /MEAT

$7.29

SILVR DOL KIDS

$6.29

KIDS DRINKS

KIDS CHOC MILK

$2.49

KIDS HOT CHOC

$2.19

KIDS JUICE

$2.49

KIDS MILK

$2.49

KIDS SODA

$2.19

DRINKS (Copy)

HOT COFFEE

$3.99

HOT TEA

$3.85

FRESH ORANGE JUICE

$4.99

HOT CHOCOLATE MILK

$3.99

APPLE JUICE

$4.60

CRANBERRY JUICE

$4.60

GUAVA PASSION FRUIT JUICE

$4.60

TOTMATO JUICE

$4.60

MILK (WHOLE OR 2%)

$4.20

CHOCOLATE MILK

$4.60

ASSORTIED SOFT DRINKS

$3.99

FRESH BREWED ICED TEA

$3.85

RASPBERRY ICED TEA

$3.85

WATER

DRINKS WEST

FRESH ORANGE JUICE

$4.99

APPLE JUICE

$4.60

CRANBERRY JUICE

$4.60

GUAVA PASSION FRUIT JUICE

$4.60

TOTMATO JUICE

$4.60

MILK (WHOLE OR 2%)

$4.20

CHOCOLATE MILK

$4.60

ASSORTIED SOFT DRINKS

$3.99

HOT COFFEE

$3.89

HOT TEA

$3.85

HOT CHOCOLATE MILK

$3.99

FRESH BREWED ICED TEA

$3.85

RASPBERRY ICED TEA

$3.85

WATER

KIDS DRINKS WEST

KIDS MILK

$2.49

KIDS CHOC MILK

$2.49

KIDS HOT CHOC

$2.19

KIDS JUICE

$2.49

KIDS SODA

$2.19

STACK'S GIFTS

T-SHIRTS

$15.99

COFFEE 14 OZ

$13.99

DECAF COFFEE 14 OZ

$14.99
All hours
Sunday5:50 am - 4:00 pm
Monday5:50 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday5:50 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday5:50 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday5:50 am - 4:00 pm
Friday5:50 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday5:50 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

We’re not just famous for our pancakes, come try our amazing omelettes too! Our Denver Omelette is a classic that will make you want more! 🍳🥞☕️ #breakfast #orangecounty #food#yummy

Location

640 West Route 66, Glendora, CA 91740

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

