Stadium Oxford NY
1 Main Street
Oxford, NY 13830
Starting Lineup- Online
Battered Cauliflower
Served with Ranch
Housemade Fried Pickle Chips
Served with Petal Sauce
Chicken Wing Dip
Chips & Shullsa
Fresh Tortilla Chips Served with our Homemade Family Recipe "Shullsa"
Chips & Queso
Onion Rings
Served with Petal Sauce
Bavarian Pretzel Sticks
Served with Cheese Sauce
Fried Mushrooms
Served with Ranch
Mac & Cheese Wedges
Served with Boom-Boom Sauce
Fried Cheese Curds
Served with Ranch
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with Marinara
Cheesy Garlic Bread
Served with Marinara
Fried Ravioli
Served with Marinara Sauce
Loaded Potato Skins
Topped with Sour Cream and Scallions
Cheddar Broccoli Bites
Hall of Famers
Super Nachos
Topped with Olives, Jalapeños, Tomatoes, Black Beans, Scallions & Shredded Cheese. With sides of Sour Cream & Salsa.
Loaded Fries
Smothered with Shredded Cheese, Bacon & Scallions. Served with Ranch. Fries can be tossed in any wing sauce.
Quesadilla
Stuffed with Shredded Cheese, Tomatoes & Scallions. Served with sides of Sour Cream & Salsa. Chicken can be tossed in Wing Sauce.
Loaded Mac & Cheese
House made Mac & Cheese loaded with Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Shredded Cheese, Sides of Scallions & Sour Cream. Chicken can be tossed in Wing Sauce.
Award Winning Wings
Fresh Jumbo Wings (Dozen)
Wings Served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese
Fresh Jumbo Wings (1/2 Dozen)
Wings Served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese
Breaded Boneless Wings (Dozen)
Wings Served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese
Breaded Boneless (1/2 Dozen)
Wings Served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese
Famous Flatbreads
Stadium Chicken Flatbread
Topped with chicken tossed in your choice of wing sauce, crumbly Bleu Cheese & shredded cheese
BBQ Chicken Flatbread
Topped with BBQ chicken, bacon, caramelized onions & cheddar cheese
California Steak Flatbread
Topped with seasoned steak, avocado, black beans, corn, shredded cheese, & chipotle ranch
Greek Steak Flatbread
Topped with seasoned steak, feta, spring mix, tomato & balsamic glaze
CBR Flatbread
Chicken, bacon, ranch and shredded cheese.
Major League Burgers
Giant Stadium Burger
12oz fresh beef patty served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, choice of cheese, fries, mac salad & a pickle spear.
Junior Burger
6 oz fresh beef patty served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, choice of cheese, fries, mac salad & a pickle.
Turkey Burger
Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, choice of cheese, fries, mac salad and & pickle spear
Veggie Burger
Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, choice of cheese, fries, mac salad and & pickle spear
Stadium Sliders
Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, choice of cheese, fries, mac salad and & pickle spear
Home Run Sandwiches Wraps & More
Stadium Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or crispy chicken tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomato & shredded cheese
Stadium Chicken Wrap
Grilled or crispy chicken tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Filled with lettuce, tomato & shredded cheese
Philly Cheese Steak Sub
Piled high with sliced steak, peppers, onions, mushrooms & American cheese.
Philly Cheese Steak Wrap
Stuffed with sliced steak, peppers, onions, mushrooms & American cheese.
Fish Sandwich
Hand Battered Haddock served with lettuce, tomato & tartar sauce.
Classic French Dip
Thin sliced roast beef with horseradish mayo & served with au jus for dipping
Reuben Sandwich
Corned Beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese & 1000 island dressing served on grilled rye bread
Club Sandwich
Choice of ham, turkey or roast beef filled with bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken filled with lettuce, tomato, bacon, shredded cheese & ranch dressing.
Mexican Wrap
Choice of chicken or beef filled with lettuce, tomato, jalapeno, black beans, shredded cheese, scallions & sour cream
Jumbo Hot Dog
Served with fries
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Served with Fries
Stadium Chicken Tender Platter
Served with fries, celery & dipping sauce
Butterflied Fried Shrimp Platter
Served with fries & cocktail sauce
Build A Wrap/Sandwich
Boars Head Deli Wrap or Sandwich piled high with your choice of toppings! Served with fries.
Loaded Mac Wrap
Our homemade Mac & Cheese, crispy chicken, bacon, sour cream, scallions, and shredded cheese, all wrapped up!
BLT
Chicken Cordon Blue Wrap
Salads
House Salad
Fresh Greens, veggies, shredded cheese & croutons
Stadium Chicken Salad
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken
California Steak Salad
Topped with seasoned steak, diced tomatoes, corn, black olives, avocada & crumbly bleu cheese
Taco Salad
Tortilla Shell stuffed with fresh greens, tomatoes, black olives, jalapenos, black beans, shredded cheese & scallions. Choice of chicken or beef
Sicilian Orange Salad
Spring Mix topped with mandarin oranges, dried cranberries, almond slivers, feta cheese & onions. Served with house maple raspberry vinaigette
Honey Garlic Salmon Salad
Topped with honey garlic salmon, diced tomatoes, broccoli & scallions.
Chef's Salad
Topped with ham & turkey
Caesar Salad
Mixed greens tossed with dressing, croutons & parmesan cheese.
Soups & Sides, and Extras
Sauce Sides
Little Leaguers
Kids Tenders
Served with fries & dipping sauce
Kids Quesadilla
Kids size quesadilla with chicken, beef or cheese
Kids Kraft M & C
The Cheesiest, Just the way you like it!
Kids Hot Dog
Served with fries
Kids Grilled Cheese
Served with fries
Kids Cheeseburger Slider
Kids Cheese Flatbread
N/A Beverages
Arnold Palmer
Bottled Water
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Club Soda
Coffee
Cranberry Juice
Diet Pepsi
Gatorade
Ginger Beer
Gingerale
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Kids Drinks
Lemonade
Strawberry Lemonade
Mountain Dew
Mug Rootbeer
Orange Crush
Orange Juice
Pepsi
Pineapple Juice
Raspberry Tea
Red Bull
Saranac Root Beer
Shirley Temple
Tonic
Twist Mist
Cup Tap Water
Desserts
Pumpkin Cheesecake
New York Style Cheesecake
Peanut Butter Brownie Tort
Fried Snickers
Fried Ice Cream
Lemon Berry Mascarpone Cake
Strawberry Topping
Fried Dough
Oreo Cheesecake
Apple Pie
Cookie Cheesecake
Caramel Apple Cheesecake
Mint Chocolate Chip Cheesecake
Pecan Pie
Carrot Cake
Strawberry Cheesecake Chimichanga
Chocolate Mousse Cake
Blueberry Pie
Banana Cake
Pumpkin Roll
Pumpkin Pie
Turtle Cheesecake
Specialty Cheesecake
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
1 Main Street, Oxford, NY 13830