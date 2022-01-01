Stadium imageView gallery

Stadium Oxford NY

1 Main Street

Oxford, NY 13830

Popular Items

Fresh Jumbo Wings (Dozen)
Giant Stadium Burger
Stadium Chicken Wrap

Starting Lineup- Online

Battered Cauliflower

$7.95

Served with Ranch

Housemade Fried Pickle Chips

Housemade Fried Pickle Chips

$5.95

Served with Petal Sauce

Chicken Wing Dip

Chicken Wing Dip

$8.95Out of stock
Chips & Shullsa

Chips & Shullsa

$6.95

Fresh Tortilla Chips Served with our Homemade Family Recipe "Shullsa"

Chips & Queso

Chips & Queso

$7.95
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$7.95

Served with Petal Sauce

Bavarian Pretzel Sticks

Bavarian Pretzel Sticks

$7.95

Served with Cheese Sauce

Fried Mushrooms

$7.95

Served with Ranch

Mac & Cheese Wedges

$8.50Out of stock

Served with Boom-Boom Sauce

Fried Cheese Curds

Fried Cheese Curds

$8.50Out of stock

Served with Ranch

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.50

Served with Marinara

Cheesy Garlic Bread

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$7.95

Served with Marinara

Fried Ravioli

$7.95

Served with Marinara Sauce

Loaded Potato Skins

Loaded Potato Skins

$8.50

Topped with Sour Cream and Scallions

Cheddar Broccoli Bites

$8.50

Hall of Famers

Super Nachos

$11.95

Topped with Olives, Jalapeños, Tomatoes, Black Beans, Scallions & Shredded Cheese. With sides of Sour Cream & Salsa.

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$11.95

Smothered with Shredded Cheese, Bacon & Scallions. Served with Ranch. Fries can be tossed in any wing sauce.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$12.95

Stuffed with Shredded Cheese, Tomatoes & Scallions. Served with sides of Sour Cream & Salsa. Chicken can be tossed in Wing Sauce.

Loaded Mac & Cheese

$11.95

House made Mac & Cheese loaded with Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Shredded Cheese, Sides of Scallions & Sour Cream. Chicken can be tossed in Wing Sauce.

Award Winning Wings

Fresh Jumbo Wings (Dozen)

Fresh Jumbo Wings (Dozen)

$16.95

Wings Served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese

Fresh Jumbo Wings (1/2 Dozen)

$8.95

Wings Served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese

Breaded Boneless Wings (Dozen)

$13.95

Wings Served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese

Breaded Boneless (1/2 Dozen)

$7.95

Wings Served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese

Famous Flatbreads

Stadium Chicken Flatbread

$10.95

Topped with chicken tossed in your choice of wing sauce, crumbly Bleu Cheese & shredded cheese

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$10.95

Topped with BBQ chicken, bacon, caramelized onions & cheddar cheese

California Steak Flatbread

$12.95

Topped with seasoned steak, avocado, black beans, corn, shredded cheese, & chipotle ranch

Greek Steak Flatbread

Greek Steak Flatbread

$12.95

Topped with seasoned steak, feta, spring mix, tomato & balsamic glaze

CBR Flatbread

CBR Flatbread

$12.95

Chicken, bacon, ranch and shredded cheese.

Major League Burgers

Giant Stadium Burger

Giant Stadium Burger

$13.95

12oz fresh beef patty served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, choice of cheese, fries, mac salad & a pickle spear.

Junior Burger

Junior Burger

$10.95

6 oz fresh beef patty served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, choice of cheese, fries, mac salad & a pickle.

Turkey Burger

$11.95

Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, choice of cheese, fries, mac salad and & pickle spear

Veggie Burger

$12.95

Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, choice of cheese, fries, mac salad and & pickle spear

Stadium Sliders

$12.95

Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, choice of cheese, fries, mac salad and & pickle spear

Home Run Sandwiches Wraps & More

Stadium Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Grilled or crispy chicken tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomato & shredded cheese

Stadium Chicken Wrap

$12.95

Grilled or crispy chicken tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Filled with lettuce, tomato & shredded cheese

Philly Cheese Steak Sub

$12.95

Piled high with sliced steak, peppers, onions, mushrooms & American cheese.

Philly Cheese Steak Wrap

$12.95

Stuffed with sliced steak, peppers, onions, mushrooms & American cheese.

Fish Sandwich

$16.95

Hand Battered Haddock served with lettuce, tomato & tartar sauce.

Classic French Dip

$12.95

Thin sliced roast beef with horseradish mayo & served with au jus for dipping

Reuben Sandwich

$12.95

Corned Beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese & 1000 island dressing served on grilled rye bread

Club Sandwich

$12.95

Choice of ham, turkey or roast beef filled with bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$12.95

Choice of grilled or crispy chicken filled with lettuce, tomato, bacon, shredded cheese & ranch dressing.

Mexican Wrap

$12.95

Choice of chicken or beef filled with lettuce, tomato, jalapeno, black beans, shredded cheese, scallions & sour cream

Jumbo Hot Dog

$9.95

Served with fries

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$8.95

Served with Fries

Stadium Chicken Tender Platter

$11.95

Served with fries, celery & dipping sauce

Butterflied Fried Shrimp Platter

$13.95

Served with fries & cocktail sauce

Build A Wrap/Sandwich

$12.95

Boars Head Deli Wrap or Sandwich piled high with your choice of toppings! Served with fries.

Loaded Mac Wrap

$13.95

Our homemade Mac & Cheese, crispy chicken, bacon, sour cream, scallions, and shredded cheese, all wrapped up!

BLT

$11.95

Chicken Cordon Blue Wrap

$12.95

Salads

House Salad

$5.95

Fresh Greens, veggies, shredded cheese & croutons

Stadium Chicken Salad

$11.95

Choice of grilled or crispy chicken

California Steak Salad

$13.95

Topped with seasoned steak, diced tomatoes, corn, black olives, avocada & crumbly bleu cheese

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$12.95

Tortilla Shell stuffed with fresh greens, tomatoes, black olives, jalapenos, black beans, shredded cheese & scallions. Choice of chicken or beef

Sicilian Orange Salad

$10.95

Spring Mix topped with mandarin oranges, dried cranberries, almond slivers, feta cheese & onions. Served with house maple raspberry vinaigette

Honey Garlic Salmon Salad

$13.95

Topped with honey garlic salmon, diced tomatoes, broccoli & scallions.

Chef's Salad

$10.95

Topped with ham & turkey

Caesar Salad

$9.95

Mixed greens tossed with dressing, croutons & parmesan cheese.

Soups & Sides, and Extras

Chili

$4.95+
Soup of the Day

Soup of the Day

Macaroni & Cheese

$4.95+

Macaroni Salad Side

$4.00

Side Cheese Sauce

$2.00
French Fries

French Fries

$5.00
Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$5.00Out of stock
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00
Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$6.00

Mandarin Oranges Side

$4.00

Broccoli

$4.00

Sauce Sides

Extra Sauce Sides

$0.50+

Little Leaguers

Kids Tenders

$7.95

Served with fries & dipping sauce

Kids Quesadilla

$6.95

Kids size quesadilla with chicken, beef or cheese

Kids Kraft M & C

$6.95

The Cheesiest, Just the way you like it!

Kids Hot Dog

$5.95

Served with fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Served with fries

Kids Cheeseburger Slider

$7.95

Kids Cheese Flatbread

$7.95

N/A Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Club Soda

$2.50

Coffee

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Gatorade

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Gingerale

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Kids Drinks

Lemonade

$2.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Mug Rootbeer

$2.50

Orange Crush

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pepsi

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Raspberry Tea

$2.50

Red Bull

$5.00

Saranac Root Beer

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$2.75

Tonic

$2.50

Twist Mist

$2.50

Cup Tap Water

Desserts

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$6.50

New York Style Cheesecake

$6.00
Peanut Butter Brownie Tort

Peanut Butter Brownie Tort

$5.50

Fried Snickers

$5.50
Fried Ice Cream

Fried Ice Cream

$5.50

Lemon Berry Mascarpone Cake

$6.00

Strawberry Topping

$1.00

Fried Dough

$4.50
Oreo Cheesecake

Oreo Cheesecake

$6.50Out of stock

Apple Pie

$5.00Out of stock

Cookie Cheesecake

$6.50Out of stock

Caramel Apple Cheesecake

$6.50

Mint Chocolate Chip Cheesecake

$6.50Out of stock

Pecan Pie

$5.00Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Strawberry Cheesecake Chimichanga

$6.00Out of stock

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Blueberry Pie

$5.00Out of stock

Banana Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Roll

$5.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Pie

$5.00Out of stock

Turtle Cheesecake

$6.50Out of stock

Specialty Cheesecake

$6.50Out of stock
Sunday 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
1 Main Street, Oxford, NY 13830

