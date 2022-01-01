Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Stadium Brew Co 26731 ALISO CREEK RD

26731 ALISO CREEK RD

Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Full service Bar, Restaurant & Brewery with a 60 tap beer selection! New American Cuisine, Fresh Cocktails and the largest rotating selection of Draft in Orange County. The local favorite, family and dog friendly, expansive outdoor seating and view of over 25 large screen TV's perfect for any sporting event.

26731 ALISO CREEK RD, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

