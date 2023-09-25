Apps/Sides

Loaded Potato Skins

$8.99

Chili Cup

$4.99

Chili Bowl

$6.99

Fries

$3.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

Fried Pickles

$6.99

PRETZEL BITES

$6.99

Fried Pepp Rolls

$7.99

GarParm Mozz Stix

$7.99

CHEEZY BREAD

$5.99

Honey Buff Chick 'N pop

$10.99

Loaded Tots

$6.00

Loaded Fries

$5.00

Soup Cup

$3.99

Soup Bowl

$5.99

Side of BC

$0.50

Side of BBQ

$0.50

SIde of Hot

$0.50

Side of RR88

$0.50

Salads

Sideline Salad

$3.99

Stadium Salad

$10.99

Chef Salad

$12.99

Buff Chicken Salad

$12.99

Turkey Bacon Ranch Salad

$12.99

Burgers/Sandwiches

Classic Burger

$9.99

Bacon Cheese burger

$10.99

Sunset Burger

$12.99

Jack Daniels Burger

$12.99

HOT ITALIAN SUB

$10.99

Meatball Sub

$10.99

Kickin' Chicken Sammy

$12.99

The Mind Cluck

$12.99

Loaded Grilled Cheese

$10.99

Stadium Chx Wrap

$10.00

Basic Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Entrees

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

Pizza-Dilla

$10.99

10 Boneless Wings

$11.00

Chicken Fingers

$8.99

6 traditional wings

$7.00

Pizza

Custom Pizza

$9.99

Hot Honey Pepperoni

$11.99

Deluxe Pizza

$14.99

Meat Lovers Pizza

$14.99

Veggie Pizza

$13.99

Stadium Spec Pizza

$13.99

Chix Parm Pizza

$12.99

French Fry Pi'

$13.99

BUFF chx Ranch pizza

$11.99

Stadi-Yum Calzone

$8.99

Breakfast

French Toast Frenzy

$13.99

Sausage Griddle Sandwich

$7.99

Breakfast Pizza

$12.99

Scram Slam

$6.99

Early Bird Burrito

$10.99

The Basic

$7.99

MeatLovers Skillet

$13.99

Side of toast

$1.99

Side of Saus patties

$4.99

Side of Bacon

$1.99

Side of Hash Browns

$3.99

Side of 2 french toast

$5.00

Side of 2 eggs-scrambled

$1.50

Side of 2 eggs-over easy

$1.50

Side of 2 eggs

$1.50