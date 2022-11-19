The Stadium Sports Bar and Grille imageView gallery

The Stadium Sports Bar and Grille

8021 Hamilton ave

Cincinnati, OH 45231

Appetizers

Mac-N-Cheese, lightly battered, these are bite-size nuggets of rich, creamy perfection.

Cajun Salmon Bites

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$10.00
Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

Loaded fries

$10.00

House Salad

$8.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.00

Entrees

Chicken Wings (6)

$10.00

Traditional wings with your choice of sauce

Chicken Wings (12)

$16.00

Traditional wings with your choice of sauce

Stadium Burger

$15.00

Build your Burger

$10.00

Crispy chicken sandwich

$14.00

honey glazed burbon salmon

$15.00

Lime Rice Bowl

$8.00

Chicken Wings (18)

$22.00

Sides

Fries

$4.00

Hand cut fries

garlic parmesan fries

$6.00

lime rice

$4.00

broccoli

$4.00

mixed vegetables

$4.00

Specialties

Sunday Lamb chops

$22.00

Monday Coneys

$14.00

Tuesday Taco

$2.00

Wednesday creamy scampi pasta

$16.00

Thursday $1 Wing

$1.00

Friday Fish

$14.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Water

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Fiji water

$3.00

Lifestyle Alkaline H2O

$5.00

Fresh Lemonad (No Alcohol)

$5.00

$5.00

Beer

Budlight

$3.00

Budwiser

$3.00

Angry Orchard

$4.00

Modelo

$5.00

Heinken

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

MGD

$3.00

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Heinken Lt

$4.00

Blue moon

$4.00

Stella

$5.00

Miller lite

$3.00

Red Stripe

$5.00

Wine

Sweet Red

$7.00

Red

$7.00

Chardonnay

$7.00

Moscato

$7.00

Pink Moscato

$7.00

Moet

$175.00

Bel Aire

$175.00

Liquor

Patron Silver

$10.00

Patron Anejo

$14.00

Patron Reposado

$14.00

Casamigos Blanco

$10.00

Casamigos Anejo

$14.00

Casamigos Reposado

$14.00

1800 Silver

$8.00

1800 Gold

$8.00

Don Julio Blanco

$11.00

Don Julio 1942

$25.00

Clase Azul

$25.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$5.00

Jose Cuervo Silver

$5.00

Don Julio anejo

$13.00

Don Julio Reposado

$13.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Ciroc Peach

$8.00

Ciroc Pineapple

$8.00

Ciroc Apple

$8.00

Circo Mango

$8.00

Ciroc Berry

$8.00

Kettle One

$7.00

Titos

$6.00

Absolute

$5.00

Ciroc

$8.00

Bacardi Light

$5.00

Bacardi Gold

$5.00

Malibu

$6.00

Captian Morgan

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Paul Masson

$5.00

Seagrams 7

$5.00

Jameson

$6.00

Fireball

$6.00

Knob Creek

$7.00

Jim Beam

$5.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Crown Apple

$7.00

Crown Peach

$7.00

Hennessy

$10.00

Hennessy Privilege

$25.00

Remy VSOP

$9.00

Remy 1738

$11.00

Louis XIII

$100.00

Dusse

$13.00

Grand Marnier

$7.00

Martell

$7.00

Ciroc Congnac

$8.00

Remy xo

$25.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Bombay Sapphire

$7.00

Seagrams

$5.00

Cocktails

Strike Out

$10.00

Home Run

$10.00

Buzzer Beater

$8.00

The Stadium

$12.00

Touchdown

$10.00

Shot Clock

$12.00

Long Island

$8.00

Sex on the Beach

$7.00

Apple Martini

$8.00

Blue Mofo

$8.00

Sex on the BlackTop

$13.00

Strawberry Hennessy

$13.00

Slushies(Liquor Extra)

$5.00

Margarita

$7.00

THURSDAY SLUSHIE SPECIAL(NA)

$3.00

Specials

$5 Christmas special

$5.00

SATURDAY MIX DRINK

$4.00

HAPPY HOUR

BEER HAPPY

$2.00

LIQUOR HAPPY

$5.00

Happy Patron

$5.00

Happy Hennessy

$5.00

Happy vsop

$5.00

Happy titos

$5.00

Happy coso blanco

$5.00

Unlimited mimosas

$25.00

Strawberry Cake

Slice

$4.50

$34.99

Chocolate Cake

$4.50

$34.99

Yellow Cake(White icing)

$4.50

$34.99

Apple Cobbler

Slice

$5.50

$39.99

Lemon Cake

$4.50

$34.99

Hookahs

Hookah

$40.00

THURSDAY HOOKAH SPECIAL

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8021 Hamilton ave, Cincinnati, OH 45231

Directions

Gallery
The Stadium Sports Bar and Grille image

