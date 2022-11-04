A map showing the location of The Talk of the Town 3020 S. Broad stView gallery
Pizza

The Talk of the Town 3020 S. Broad st

3020 S. Broad st

Philadelphia, PA 19146

Order Again

Cold Sandwiches

The Swan

$11.00Out of stock

Fresh Mozzarella, Artichokes, Dried Tomatoes, Roasted Eggplant, Portabella Mushroom, Basil

The Caprese

$11.00

Fresh Mozzarela, Tomato, Basil, Balsalmic Glaze, Olive Oil

The Godfather

$12.00

Proscuito, Hot Coppa, Pepperoni, Sharp Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

The Nona

$12.00

Sopressata, Genoa Salami, Mortadella, Fresh Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

Cold Turkey Hoagie

$12.00Out of stock

Mix Cheese Hoagie

$11.00

Prosciutto And Sharp

$12.00

Hot Sandwiches

Pochetta

$13.50

Sharp Provolone, Broccoli Rabe, Long Hot

Roasted Turkey

$12.00Out of stock

Rosemary Mayo, Arugala, Roasted Bell Peppers

Meatball Grinder

$12.00

House Marinnara, Parmesan Cheese

Warm Veggie Grinder

$12.00

Broccoli Rabe, Spinach, Tomato, Olive, Onion, Mushrooms, Provolone Cheese, Rosemary Aioli

Plain Sausage Sweet

$10.00

Long Hot, Roasted Bell Peppers

The Milstein

$13.00

Chicken Cutlet, Sharp Provolone, Broccoli Rabe, Long Hot, Roasted Bell Peppers

Chicken Parm

$12.00

Chicken Cutlet, Marinara Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella

Cutlet Hoagie

$12.00

Pork

$11.00

Cheeseburger

$8.00

Cutlet

$10.25

Cutlet With Cheese

$11.00

Cutlet Itl

$12.00

Hamburger

$7.50

Pizza Burger

$8.50

Bacon Cheese Burger

$9.00

Pork With Cheese

$12.00

Pork Itl Rabe Sharp

$12.50

Meatball Plain

$10.00

Meatball With Cheese

$11.00

Sweet. Sausage With Cheese

$11.00

Sweet Sausage William Prov Roasted Onions

$12.00

Sweet Sausage Parm

$11.75

Sweet Sausage Italian Rabe Sharp

$13.00

Plain Hot Sausage

$10.00

Hot Sausage With Cheese

$11.00

Hot Sausage William Prov Roasted Onions

$12.00

Hot Sausage Parm

$11.75

Hot Sausage Italian Rabe Sharp

$13.00

Double Chheseburger

$13.00

Steaks/chicken St/eggs

Plain Steak

$10.00

Cheese Steak

$11.00

Plain Chicken Steak

$10.00

Chicken Cheese Steak

$11.00

Ch Steak Special

$15.00

Chix Ch Steak Special

$15.00

Chicken Stk Buffalo

$12.00

Old Fashison Grill Tom Prov Orgeano

$12.00

Pizza Steak

$12.00

Cheesesteak Hoagie

$12.50

Chicken Ch Stk Hoagie

$12.50

Chicken Pizza Stk

$12.00

Plain Egg Sandwich

$8.00

Egg With Cheese

$8.50

Pepper And Egg Sandwich

$9.00

Steak And Egg Sandwich

$10.00

Bacon And Egg Sandwich

$9.00

Bbq special

$15.00

Bbq Pork Special

$10.00

Sides

6 pc. Wings

$10.00

Plain sausage only

Tater TToTTs

$6.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Comes with sauce, provolone, and oregano

5 pc. Mozzarella

$6.00

Sweet Potato

$6.00

Fries

$6.00

Side of Cheese

$1.00

Inside Out

$6.50

Cheese Fries

$7.00

Add Salt Pepper Ketchup

Add Old Bay

$1.00

Chips

$1.00

Side Of Whiz

$1.00

Side Ranch

$0.75

Side Blue Cheese

$0.75

Mild Sauce Wings

Hot Sauce Wings

Bq Sauce Wings

Extra Sauce Wings

$0.75

No Sauce Wings

Wing Sauce On Side

Pizza Fries

$9.00

TOWN Specialties

The Way Back Burger

$10.00

7oz. Angus Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar, House Sauce, Bacon

Korean-Style Fried Chicken

$11.00

Breaded Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Korean Sauce, American Cheese on Brioche

Side Fries

$2.00

Beverages

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Cherry Pepsi

$3.00

Orange

$3.00

Can Cherry Pepsi

$2.00

Can Ginger Ale

$2.00

Can Ice Tea

$2.00

Can Pepsi

$2.00

Can Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Can Mountain Dew

$2.00

Can Orange

$2.00

Can Rootbeer

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Can Grape

$2.00

Can Dr Pepper

$2.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Seltzer

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
