Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Stadium View Sports Bar & Banquet Hall

review star

No reviews yet

1963 Holmgren Way

Ashwaubenon, WI 54304

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers *

Cheese Curds

$9.99

White Cheddar, lightly breaded and fried to perfection. Served with choice of sauce.

Pretzel Sticks (4)

$9.99

Crispy on the outside, soft and warm on the inside. These pretzel sticks are lightly salted and served with our homemade Wisconsin beer cheese, nacho cheese and our signature mustard.

Balsamic Pesto Fries

$6.99

Crispy french fries drizzles with balsamic glaze, pesto aioli and shredded parmesan cheese

NAKED Wings

$12.99

BONELESS Wings

$12.99

Chicken Tenders

$11.99

Served with complimentary fries (no substitutions and choice of dipping sauce. Try it Buffalo Style for .99

The Sampler

$15.99

Tortilla chips, Nacho Cheese, Onion Rings, Boneless Wings, Cheese Curds and your choice of 2 dipping sauces!

Nacho Platter

$11.99

Sweet Heat Cheesy Bacon Fries

$10.99

Crab Stuffed Mushrooms

$10.90

Everything Veggie Hummus Plate

$10.99

Buffalo Chicken Dip & Chips

$8.99

Kettle Chips & Vidalia Dip

$6.99

Chips & Salsa

$5.99

Chips & Cheese

$5.99

Basket French Fries

$3.99

Basket Waffle Fries

$4.99

Tots Basket

$4.99

Burgers *

Chipotle Burger

$14.99

Seasoned beef patty topped with peppered bacon, pepper jack cheese, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato & onion

Jack Daniels Steakhouse Burger

$14.99

SV Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.99

Monster Burger

$14.99

Hangover Burger

$14.99

Beef patty, fried egg, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & chipotle mayo

Cheeseburger

$10.99

Hamburger

$9.99

Lettuce, tomato and onion NOT INCLUDED

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.99

Lettuce, tomato and onion NOT INCLUDED

Sandwiches

Chipotle BLT Panini

$15.99

Marinated Tuscan Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Haddock Sandwich

$12.99

Breaded haddock fillet, American cheese and lettuce - served with tartar and coleslaw

Club Sub

$13.99

The New Philly

$16.99

Deli sliced prime rib or grilled chicken breast piled high on French bread, filled with sauteed green peppers, onions, mushrooms and topped with melted Wisconsin cheddar, & pepper jack cheese with a home made horsey sauce

Grilled Chicken Chipotle Ranch Sandwich

$13.99

Crispy or Grilled chicken - served with lettuce, tomato, onion and chipotle ranch

Prime Rib Dip

$15.99

Sliced roast beef, Au Jus and smoked provolone served on French bread

Tacos/Flatbread/Pasta

Taco Platter

$13.99

Chicken Fajita Quesadilla

$15.99

Crab Rangoon Flatbread

$12.99

Cream cheese base, topped with crab meat, mozzarella cheese, green onions and drizzled with sweet and sour sauce 10 in. Cauliflower crust available for an additional cost

Chicken Artichoke Pesto Alfredo & Spinach Flatbread

$12.99

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$12.99

Pesto Cavatappi w/ Chicken

$14.99

Salad

Side Salad

$4.99

THE NEW Garden Salad

$11.99

Fresh greens, tomatoes, red onion, cheese and bacon with your choice of dressing

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.99

Romaine, croutons and freshly shaved parmesan cheese tossed in our house caesar dressing

Keto Chef Salad

$15.99

Soup

Chili - Cup

$4.99

Our world famous homemade chili with spaghetti noodles. Served with oyster crackers. Add sour cream, shredded cheese, or Jalapenos for an extra cost

Chili - Bowl

$6.99

Our world famous homemade chili with spaghetti noodles. Served with oyster crackers. Add sour cream, shredded cheese, or Jalapenos for an extra cost

SOD - Cup

$3.99

Our homemade soup of the day served with oyster crackers

SOD - Bowl

$5.99

Our homemade soup of the day served with oyster crackers

Fish Menu (Friday)

Walleye

$17.99

Atlantic Cod

$17.99

Fried Shrimp

$17.99

Baked Cod

$17.99

Lemon Garlic Cod

$18.99

AYCE Reorder

Signature Sauces

Try one of our signature sauces

Chipotle Ranch

$0.99

Beer Cheese

$0.99

Jalapenos

$0.99

Avocado Ranch

$0.99

Spicy Garlic Parmesan

$0.99

Chipotle Mayo

$0.99

Coleslaw Side

$1.99

1000 Island

$0.99

Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

Pesto

$0.99

Horseradish

$0.50

Melted Butter

$0.99

Pesto Trio

$2.49

Fat Free French

$0.99

French

$0.99

Caesar Dressing

$0.99

Celery Boat

$0.99

Aujus

$0.99

Bacon

$1.99

Balsamic

$0.99

Apple

$1.99

Horsey Sauce

$0.99

bang bag sauce

$0.99

Side Of Sauce Of The Week

$0.99

Vidalia Dip Dip Only!! Black Cup

$2.99

Vidalia Dip 4 oz cup

$1.49

Vidalia Dip 2 oz cup

$0.99

Pesto Trio

$1.99

FOOD

Patty Melt

$13.99Out of stock

Savory beef patty, sautéed mushrooms, onions, Swiss and 1000 island dressing on grilled marble rye

BIG MAC SALAD

$14.99

Roast Beef sandwich

$10.99Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.99

TACOS

Korean Beef Tacos

$12.99

DESSERTS

PUMPKIN CHEESECAKE

$5.99
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

We pride ourselves on FANTASTIC SERVICE! Open since 1992! Centrally located in the heart of the entertainment district, Stadium View Sports Bar & Grille has the closest parking to Lambeau Field for all Packer games as well as any Resch Center, Brown County Arena and Shopko Hall event. While visiting Stadium View, you are just footsteps away from historical attractions including Lambeau Field, Packer Hall of Fame, The Don Hudson Center and the Walk of Legends. Stadium View is also known for specializing in first class receptions and events of all sizes. Whether you are planning a wedding, corporate meeting, trade show or a holiday party, our event planners will assist you to ensure all your needs are met for a successful event. If you plan to stay a few days please note Stadium View Sports Bar & Grille is within walking distance of 4 major hotels: The Hilton Garden Inn, Spring Hill Suites, Best Western Midway Motel and the Quality Inn.

Website

Location

1963 Holmgren Way, Ashwaubenon, WI 54304

Directions

Gallery
Stadium View image
Stadium View image
Stadium View image
Stadium View image

Similar restaurants in your area

Green Bay Distillery
orange starNo Reviews
835 Mike McCarthy Way Ashwaubenon, WI 54304
View restaurantnext
Anduzzi's Sports Club - Holmgren Way
orange star3.9 • 1,102
1992 Holmgren Way Green Bay, WI 54304
View restaurantnext
The Bar On Holmgren Way
orange starNo Reviews
2001 Holmgren Way Green Bay, WI 53051
View restaurantnext
White Dog - 201 S Broadway
orange starNo Reviews
201 S Broadway Green Bay, WI 54311
View restaurantnext
Hagemeister Park - 325 N. Washington St.
orange starNo Reviews
325 N. Washington St. Green Bay, WI 54304
View restaurantnext
Back 9 Pizza & Pub
orange starNo Reviews
1671 Hoffman Rd Suite 50 Green Bay, WI 54311
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Ashwaubenon

El Sarape West - 2615 S Oneida St
orange star4.5 • 1,800
2615 S Oneida St Green Bay, WI 54304
View restaurantnext
Anduzzi's Sports Club - Howard
orange star4.2 • 941
2555 Lineville Rd. Green Bay, WI 54313
View restaurantnext
Copper State Brewing Co.
orange star4.4 • 693
313 Dousman St Green Bay, WI 54303
View restaurantnext
Cheesesteak Rebellion
orange star4.7 • 661
1301 S Broadway Green Bay, WI 54304
View restaurantnext
The English Inn - Green Bay
orange star4.2 • 640
3597 Bay Settlement Rd Green Bay, WI 54311
View restaurantnext
Los Magueyes - Ashwaubenon
orange star4.4 • 610
2648 Packerland Dr Green Bay, WI 54313
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ashwaubenon
De Pere
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
Kaukauna
review star
Avg 3.3 (4 restaurants)
Appleton
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
Neenah
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Marinette
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Oshkosh
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
Crivitz
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Sheboygan
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Fond Du Lac
review star
Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston