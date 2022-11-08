Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vietnamese

Stafford Prime

review star

No reviews yet

350 Clinton Street

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Thanksgiving 2022 - DELIVERY WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 23rd

Butterflied Free Range Turkey

$280.00+

(mary's) free-range turkey; butterflied & marinated in thyme, bay leaf & lemon w. homemade turkey gravy & preserved cranberries

Roasted Shallot Mashed Potatoes (Serves 4-6)

$52.00

whipped russet potatoes w. roasted shallots & crème fraiche

Sabatino's Sausage Stuffing (Serves 4-6)

$68.00

french baguette, (sabatino's) famous cheesy italian sausage, celery, leeks, herbs & turkey broth

Broiled Carrots & Turnips (Serves 4-6)

$54.00

baby carrots, baby turnips, w. fresh rosemary & olive oil finished w. salsa macha

Green Beans (Serves 4)

$61.00

blue lake green beans w. sliced garlic & salted butter

Pumpkin Cheesecake (Serves 6-8)

$65.00

extra thick graham cracker crust baked with spiced pumpkin custard w. toasted vanilla bean meringue

Pumpkin Muffins (9 each)

$45.00

w. cinnamon crumble

Cheese & Charcuterie (Serves 4-6)

$115.00

Finocchiona [salami flavored w. fennel pollen & black pepper] w. dehydrated persimmon Caciocavallo [mild, complex sicilian cow’s milk] w. smoked almonds & piparras Garlic & Parmesan Focaccia

Roasted Mushroom Salad (Serves 4-6)

$82.00

hazelnuts, castelvetrano olives, shaved red onion, wild arugula & parmesan reggiano w. sherry vinaigrette

Smoked Butternut Squash (Serves 4-6)

$74.00

lightly charred & thick sliced w. bright coriander sauce & toasted pine nuts

Baked Rigatoni (Tray - Serves 4-6)

$60.00

Freshly made tube shaped pasta w. classic Italian meatballs, fresh tomato basil sauce mozzarella & parmesan cream

Apple Cranberry Crostada (Serves 6-8)

$65.00

crunchy buttery crust, baked w. [arnette farms] apples & fresh cranberries finished w. apple cider glaze

Wine - Delavenne Pere & Fils, Brut Rose, Grand Cru Champagne, NV

$60.00

Sparkling 43% Pinot Noir, 40% Chardonnay, 17% Bouzy Rouge - Champagne, France

Wine - Peay Vineyards, Chardonnay, Sonoma Coast, 2020

$50.00

100% Chardonnay - Sonoma, California

Wine - Domaine De La Bonne Tonne, 'Cote Du Py', Morgon Beaujolais, 2019

$45.00

Gamay - Burgundy, France

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Catering and Meal Delivery

Location

350 Clinton Street, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Directions

Gallery
Stafford Prime image
Stafford Prime image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pickle Banh Mi Co. - Harbor
orange star4.5 • 142
16086 Harbor Blvd Fountain valley, CA 92708
View restaurantnext
THH Sandwiches - Fountain Valley
orange starNo Reviews
15972 Euclid St Fountain Valley, CA 92708
View restaurantnext
The Vox Kitchen - Fountain Valley
orange star4.6 • 8,426
16161 Brookhurst St Fountain Valley, CA 92708
View restaurantnext
Emily's Viet Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
201 E. 4th Street Santa Ana, CA 92701
View restaurantnext
Pickle Banh Mi Co. #1 - Brookhurst Street
orange starNo Reviews
12372 Brookhurst St. Garden Grove, CA 92843
View restaurantnext
THH Sandwiches - Westminster
orange star4.0 • 608
6926 Westminster Blvd Westminster, CA 92683
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Costa Mesa

Umami Burger - Costa Mesa
orange star4.5 • 9,138
2981 Bristol St. Costa Mesa, CA 92626
View restaurantnext
The Crack Shack Costa Mesa
orange star4.6 • 7,099
196 East 17th Street Costa Mesa, CA 92627
View restaurantnext
Al's New York Cafe
orange star4.6 • 4,338
1673 Irvine Ave B Costa Mesa, CA 92627
View restaurantnext
Arc Food & Libations
orange star4.5 • 3,291
3321 Hyland Ave Costa Mesa, CA 92626
View restaurantnext
Rance's Chicago Pizza - Costa Mesa
orange star4.2 • 2,625
1420 Baker St. Costa Mesa, CA 92626
View restaurantnext
Nice Burger 100% Vegan (Costa Mesa)
orange star4.9 • 2,396
615 W 19TH ST COSTA MESA, CA 92627
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Costa Mesa
Newport Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (70 restaurants)
Fountain Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Corona Del Mar
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Huntington Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)
Newport Coast
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Irvine
review star
Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)
Santa Ana
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
Aliso Viejo
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston