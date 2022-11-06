Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Bars & Lounges

Stage Kitchen and Bar 2000 PGA BLVD

939 Reviews

$$

2000 PGA Blvd

#5502

Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33408

Order Again

Popular Items

BUTTER CHICKEN MASALA
GARLIC NAAN
BANG BANG CAULIFLOWER

COLD SNACKS

CORVINA CEVICHE

CORVINA CEVICHE

$22.00

puffed rice, cucumber, peanuts, coconut leche de tigre

TUNA BOMB

$22.00

semolina puri, spicy soy, avocado

PLANTAIN CHAAT

PLANTAIN CHAAT

$15.00

yogurt, pomegranate, tamarind, mint, crispy potato

CHICKEN LIVER PATE

CHICKEN LIVER PATE

$16.00

Aioli's grilled sourdough bread

'OUR' FISH DIP

'OUR' FISH DIP

$17.00

Served with tortilla chips

MAINE LOBSTER ROLL

$33.00

HOT SNACKS

MASALA DOSA

$15.00
KARANJI WHITE TRUFFLE & MUSHROOM

KARANJI WHITE TRUFFLE & MUSHROOM

$15.00

gruyere, leeks, truffle dust

LAMB KEBAB

LAMB KEBAB

$20.00

red onion, mint cilantro chutney

BANG BANG CAULIFLOWER

BANG BANG CAULIFLOWER

$18.00

mushrooms, paneer, mint & cilantro

KOREAN BBQ RIBS

$24.00

gochujang, garlic, pineapple slaw

DUCK ROLLS

DUCK ROLLS

$15.00

SHISHITO PEPPERS

$15.00
STREET CORN

STREET CORN

$12.00

chili lime butter, crispy garlic

PATATAS BRAVAS

PATATAS BRAVAS

$11.00

spicy aioli

BREADS, CHUTNEY & THINGS

SPICY CHEESE NAAN

SPICY CHEESE NAAN

$14.00

BLACK TRUFFLE NAAN

$12.00
GARLIC NAAN

GARLIC NAAN

$6.00

PLAIN NAAN

$6.00

BUTTERMILK BLUE

$8.00

CANA DE CABRA

$8.00

PARATHA

$4.00

RICOTTA

$8.00

TRUFFLE HONEY

$8.00

SOURDOUGH

CUCUMBER RAITA

$4.00

EGGPLANT PICKLE

$4.00

TAMARIND CHUTNEY

$4.00

APPLE CHUTNEY

$4.00

STRAWBERRY JAM

$4.00

SERRANO PICKLE

$4.00

CHUTNEY PICKLE BOARD

$12.00

SIDE OF HOT SAUCE

KETCHUP

CURRIES

served with basmati rice
SHRIMP COCONUT CURRY

SHRIMP COCONUT CURRY

$25.00
BUTTER CHICKEN MASALA

BUTTER CHICKEN MASALA

$23.00

Cashew allergy

KALE + PANEER SAAG

KALE + PANEER SAAG

$17.00
CHICKPEA CURRY

CHICKPEA CURRY

$17.00

MEAT & FISH

SPANISH OCTOPUS

SPANISH OCTOPUS

$36.00

marbled potatoes, kaffir lime, green apple, nuoc cham

RED SNAPPER

$39.00

okra, heirloom tomato, rassam hollandaise

WOOD GRILLED 1/2 PERI PERI CHICKEN

WOOD GRILLED 1/2 PERI PERI CHICKEN

$33.00

butternut squash, raisin agrodolce, tarragon, parsley

"OUR" FRIED CHICKEN

$27.00

"OUR" LOMO

$31.00
TANDOORI NIMAN RANCH PRIME CHURRASCO

TANDOORI NIMAN RANCH PRIME CHURRASCO

$36.00

tomato, blue cheese, black garlic ranch

WAGYU TENDERLOIN

$59.00

SIMPLE DISHES

SIMPLE FISH

$37.00

SIMPLE CHICKEN

$31.00

SIMPLE CHURRASCO

$33.00

VEGETABLES & GRAINS

SHRIMP & GROUPER FRIED RICE

SHRIMP & GROUPER FRIED RICE

$23.00

Bentons bacon, “Our kimchi”, peas, sesame oil, fried egg

KAI KAI EGGPLANT

$12.00
VEGETABLE "PACHADI" SALAD

VEGETABLE "PACHADI" SALAD

$15.00

carrots, tomatoes, corn, peanuts, turmeric vin

BABY GEM SALAD

$12.00

BRUSSEL CAESAR

$13.00

BROCCOLI

$12.00
LOCAL BEETS

LOCAL BEETS

$10.00

yogurt, cilantro, scallions

STEAMED BASMATI

$5.00

TWISTED

SPICY FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$16.00

pineapple slaw

STAGE BURGER

STAGE BURGER

$17.00

aged cheddar, caramelized onions, sunflower sprouts, “Aioli’ sourdough bun

DESSERTS

STICKY DATE CAKE

$12.00

ginger toffee sauce, vanilla bean ice cream

"BANOFFEE PIE"

"BANOFFEE PIE"

$12.00

grilled banana, white chocolate dulce de leche, graham cracker

ROSE CHEESECAKE

$12.00

MACARONS

$9.00

key lime pie / nutella / lychee cherry blossom

VEGAN MACARON

$3.00

blackberry | apricot | oreo

EXTRA MACARON

$3.00
TRIPLE CHOCOLATE COOKIE

TRIPLE CHOCOLATE COOKIE

$3.00

CAKE CUTTING

$25.00

MERCHANDISE

Stage Hat

$20.00

Stage Tshirt

$20.00

STAGE PANTRY

Our Hot Sauce

Our Hot Sauce

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markWi-Fi
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Flavor forward cuisine

Website

Location

2000 PGA Blvd, #5502, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33408

Directions

Gallery
Stage Kitchen and Bar image
Stage Kitchen and Bar image

Map
