Stagecoach Restaurant
No reviews yet
4365 Florin Road
Sacramento, CA 95823
COACH STYLE FOUR EGG OMELETS*
1. Linguisia omelet
Stagecoach omelets are made with 4 eggs; served with your choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits with molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit. Choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin
2. Ham n' Cheese omelte
Stagecoach omelets are made with 4 eggs; served with your choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits with molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit. Choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin
3. The "WESTERN" (ham, onion, & bell pepper)
Stagecoach omelets are made with 4 eggs; served with your choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits with molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit. Choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin
4. Ground beef, mushrooms, onion, and cheddar cheese
Stagecoach omelets are made with 4 eggs; served with your choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits with molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit. Choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin
5. Bacon or pork sausage and cheddar cheese
Stagecoach omelets are made with 4 eggs; served with your choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits with molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit. Choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin
6. Mushrooms n' cheese omelet
Stagecoach omelets are made with 4 eggs; served with your choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits with molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit. Choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin
7. Bay shrimp, bacon, avocado, n' cheddar cheese
Stagecoach omelets are made with 4 eggs; served with your choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits with molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit. Choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin
8. Ground beef, Spanish sauce, and cheddar cheese
Stagecoach omelets are made with 4 eggs; served with your choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits with molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit. Choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin
9. Ham, mushrooms, onion, and cheddar cheese
Stagecoach omelets are made with 4 eggs; served with your choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits with molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit. Choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin
10. Bacon, avocado, and cheddar cheese
Stagecoach omelets are made with 4 eggs; served with your choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits with molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit. Choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin
11. Philly Steak lover omelet
Stagecoach omelets are made with 4 eggs; served with your choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits with molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit. Choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin
12. Bacon, mushrooms, and Swiss cheese
Stagecoach omelets are made with 4 eggs; served with your choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits with molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit. Choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin
13. Ground beef, mushrooms, fresh spinach, onion, and country gravy
Stagecoach omelets are made with 4 eggs; served with your choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits with molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit. Choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin
14. "Meat n' Cheese Lover's" omelet
Stagecoach omelets are made with 4 eggs; served with your choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits with molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit. Choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin
15. Turkey sausage, spinach, mushrooms n' Swiss cheese
Stagecoach omelets are made with 4 eggs; served with your choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits with molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit. Choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin
16. Grilled chicken, bacon, mushrooms, n ' Swiss cheese
Stagecoach omelets are made with 4 eggs; served with your choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits with molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit. Choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin
17. Grilled chicken, avocado, onion, bell pepper, and Jack cheese
Stagecoach omelets are made with 4 eggs; served with your choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits with molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit. Choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin
18. Hot link and Cheddar cheese
Stagecoach omelets are made with 4 eggs; served with your choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits with molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit. Choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin
19. Polish sausage and Cheddar cheese
Stagecoach omelets are made with 4 eggs; served with your choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits with molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit. Choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin
20. Chicken-apple sausage and Swiss cheese
Stagecoach omelets are made with 4 eggs; served with your choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits with molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit. Choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin
21. Grilled chicken, bay shrimp, hot link, Spanish sauce, and Cheddar cheese
Stagecoach omelets are made with 4 eggs; served with your choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits with molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit. Choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin
22. "Vegetarian Delight" omelet
Stagecoach omelets are made with 4 eggs; served with your choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits with molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit. Choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin
23. "Turkey n’ Cheese Lover’s" Omelet
Stagecoach omelets are made with 4 eggs; served with your choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits with molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit. Choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin
BREAKFAST BURRITOS
Mexican Jumbo Burrito
Jumbo flour tortilla filled with 3 scrambled eggs, pork chorizo, green chilies, onion, bell pepper, jack cheese, and fresh medium salsa, served with home fries or fresh fruit
American Jumbo Burrito
Jumbo flour tortilla filled with 3 scrambled eggs, ham, bacon, pork sausage, ground beef, cheddar cheese, bell pepper, onion, diced tomatoes served with home fries or fresh fruit
Vegetarian Jumbo Burrito
Jumbo flour tortilla filled with 3 scrambled eggs, mushrooms, bell pepper, onion, diced tomatoes, fresh spinach, avocado, and Monterey Jack Cheese served with home fries or fresh fruit
HOT OFF THE GRIDDLE
Thick Homemade Waffle
Served with whipped butter, maple syrup and powdered sugar.
Homemade Bacon Waffle
Served with whipped butter, maple syrup and powdered sugar.
Stack of Buttermilk Pancakes (3)
Served with whipped butter and maple syrup.
Short Stack of Pancakes (2)
Served with whipped butter and maple syrup.
French Toast Rack
Served with whipped butter, maple syrup and cinnamon powdered sugar.
Strawberry Waffle (w/ topping)
Served with whipped butter, maple syrup and powdered sugar.
Strawberry Pancakes (w/ topping)
Served with whipped butter and maple syrup.
Strawberry French Toast (w/topping)
Served with whipped butter, maple syrup and cinnamon powdered sugar.
Waffle Combination*
Served with 2 eggs; and choice of: 2 bacon strips, 2 sausage links, 1 sausage patty, or ½ ham slice
Pancake Combination*
Served with 2 eggs; and choice of: 2 bacon strips, 2 sausage links, 1 sausage patty, or ½ ham slice
French Toast Combination
Served with 2 eggs; and choice of: 2 bacon strips, 2 sausage links, 1 sausage patty, or ½ ham slice
CHICKEN FRIED SPECIALTIES*
Chicken Fried Beef Steaks
Served with three fresh eggs, homemade country gravy. Choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits n' molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit. Also choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin.
Chicken Fried Boneless Chops
Served with three fresh eggs, homemade country gravy. Choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits n' molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit. Also choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin.
Chicken Fried Chicken Breasts
Served with three fresh eggs, homemade country gravy. Choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits n' molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit. Also choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin.
Chicken Fried Beef Steaks
Served with three fresh eggs, homemade country gravy. Choice of: homemade waffle, French toast or buttermilk pancakes served with maple syrup n' butter.
Chicken Fried Boneless Chops
Served with three fresh eggs, homemade country gravy. Choice of: homemade waffle, French toast or buttermilk pancakes served with maple syrup n' butter.
Chicken Fried Chicken Breasts
Served with three fresh eggs, homemade country gravy. Choice of: homemade waffle, French toast or buttermilk pancakes served with maple syrup n' butter.
OLD SCHOOL BREAKFAST ENTREES
TWO EGGS
Served with choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits n' molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit. And choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin.
SMALL BREAKFAST
Served with choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits n' molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit. And choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin.
REGULAR BREAKFAST*
Served with choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits n' molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit. And choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin.
TURKEY BREAKFAST
Served with choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits n' molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit. And choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin.
1/3 POUND GROUND BEEF STEAK & 3 EGGS
Served with choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits n' molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit. And choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin.
HOMEMADE CORNED BEEF HASH & 3 EGGS*
Served with choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits n' molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit. And choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin.
HALF POUND NEW YORK STEAK
Served with choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits n' molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit. And choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin.
4 EGG N' DICED MEAT SCRAMBLE
Served with choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits n' molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit. And choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin.
RANCHER'S BREAKFAST*
Served with choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits n' molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit. And choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin.
FARMER'S BREAKFAST*
Served with choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits n' molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit. And choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin.
COUNTRY BOY BREAKFAST*
Served with 3 eggs; and choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits n' molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit
COACH S.O.S.
3 drop biscuits smothered with beef n’ pork sausage country gravy
COACH S.O.S. with 2 eggs
3 drop biscuits smothered with beef n’ pork sausage country gravy 2 eggs any style
BREAKFAST SANDWICH*
Your choice of: ham, bacon, or pork sausage patty and 1 fried egg, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise served on a grilled Brioche bun. Includes choice of: French fries, home fried potatoes, or fresh fruit
BREAKFAST BURGER*
1/3 lb. ground beef patty, 1 fried egg, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise served on a grilled Brioche bun. Includes choice of: French fries, home fried potatoes, or fresh fruit
BISCUITS N' GRAVY
3 drop biscuits smothered with homemade county gravy
BISCUITS N' GRAVY w/meat choice
3 drop biscuits smothered with homemade county gravy, Add choice of: 2 bacon, 2 sausage links, 1 sausage patty, or. ½ ham slice
*STAGECOACH SPECIALS
Catfish Nuggets n' 3 eggs
Served with choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits n' molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit and choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin.
Snapper Filet n' 3 eggs
Served with choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits n' molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit and choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin.
Grilled Meatloaf n' 3 eggs
Served with choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits n' molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit and choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin.
Smoked Hot Link n' 3 eggs
Served with choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits n' molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit and choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin.
Polish Sausage n' 3 eggs
Served with choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits n' molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit and choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin.
Chicken-Apple Sausage n'3eggs
Served with choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits n' molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit and choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin.
Linguisia Sausage n' 3 eggs
Served with choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits n' molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit and choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin.
Grilled Liver & Onions n' 3 eggs
Served with choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits n' molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit and choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin.
*DAILY SPECIALS
1 lb bone-in smoked ham steak n’ 4 eggs
Below Entrees served with choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits n' molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit and choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin.
Grilled “low sodium” Spam n’ 3 eggs
Below Entrees served with choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits n' molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit and choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin.
Boneless Fried trout n’ 3 eggs
Below Entrees served with choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits n' molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit and choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin.
Philly Style pork scrapple n’ 3 eggs
Below Entrees served with choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits n' molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit and choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin.
TENDERFOOT KIDS BREAKFAST MENU
KIDS Sm Brkfst
12oz. Milk, Hot Cocoa, or 6oz. Juice (Refills ... $1.00 extra). choice of: 2 bacon strips, 2 pork sausage links, or 1 pork sausage patty, home fries or grits; and 1 slice of toast.
KIDS 2 French toast halves-
12oz. Milk, Hot Cocoa, or 6oz. Juice (Refills ... $1.00 extra). choice of: 2 bacon strips, 2 sausage links, or 1 pork sausage patty; and 1 egg any style.
KIDS Pancake brkfst
12oz. Milk, Hot Cocoa, or 6oz. Juice (Refills ... $1.00 extra). choice of: 2 bacon strips, 2 sausage links, or 1 pork sausage patty; and 1 egg any style.
KIDS 2 EGG HAM N CHEESE OMELET
12oz. Milk, Hot Cocoa, or 6oz. Juice (Refills ... $1.00 extra). choice of: home fries or grits; and 1 slice of toast.
KIDS WAFFLE BRKFST
12oz. Milk, Hot Cocoa, or 6oz. Juice (Refills ... $1.00 extra). choice of: 2 bacon strips, 2 sausage links, or 1 pork sausage patty; and 1 egg any style.
SENIOR BREAKFAST MENU
Senior #1 Bowl of Oatmeal with fresh fruit; - toast/drine
served with raisins, brown sugar & milk); fresh fruit; and choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry Muffin.
Senior#2 eggs any style - meat/side/toast/drink
choice of: 2 bacon strips, 2 pork sausage links, 1 pork sausage patty, or ½ ham slice; and choice of: home fries, grits, fried grits; rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit Choice of drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin.
Senior #3 2 egg cheese omelet /side/toast/drink
choice of: home fries, grits, fried grits, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit. Choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin
Senior #4 halves of thick French toast - meat/1 egg/drink
choice of: 2 bacon strips, 2 pork sausage links, 1 pork sausage patty, or ½ ham slice; and 1 egg any style.
Senior#5 2 pancakes - meat/1 egg/drink
choice of: 2 bacon strips, 2 pork sausage links, 1 pork sausage patty, or ½ ham slice; and 1 egg any style.
Senior #6 Homemade waffle - meat/1 egg/drink
choice of: 2 bacon strips, 2 pork sausage links, 1 pork sausage patty, or ½ ham slice; and 1 egg any style.
Senior#7 2 eggs n' diced meat scramble - side/toast/drink
(choice of: bacon, pork sausage, ham, or turkey sausage); choice of: home fries, grits, fried grits, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit; and choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin
Senior#8 Chefs Choice 2 egg omelet - - side/toast/drink
2 egg omelet served with choice of: home fries, grits, fried grits, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit; and choice of: drop biscuit, toast, sourdough or blueberry muffin.
Senior #9 2 biscuits smothered with Country gravy; - meat/2 eggs/drink
choice of: 2 bacon strips, 2 pork sausage links, 1 pork sausage patty, or ½ ham slice, and 2 eggs any style.
Senior #10 Southern fried catfish nuggets (4 oz. portion) - 2 eggs/ side/toast/drink
served with 2 eggs; choice of: home fries, grits, fried grits, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit; and choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin
Senior #11 Southern fried snapper filet (4 oz.) 2 eggs/side/toast/drink
served with 2 eggs; choice of: home fries, grits, fried grits, rice n’ gravy, or fresh fruit; and choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin
Senior #12 Chicken Fried (Beef steak, Pork chop or Chicken breast; one 4 oz. piece) - 2 eggs/side/toast/drink
served with country gravy; includes 2 eggs; choice of: home fries, grits, fried grits, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit; and choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin
WEEKEND SPECIALS
Southern Fried Chicken Wangs n’ 3 eggs
Served with three fresh eggs. choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits n' molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit and choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin.
Southern Fried Chicken Wangs n’ 3 eggs
Served with three fresh eggs. Choice of: homemade waffle, French toast or buttermilk pancakes served with maple syrup n' butter.
Stagecoach Style Eggs Benedict w/orange Hollandaise
Served with choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits n' molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit
Cheesy Shrimp and Andouille Sausage grits
creamy grits blended with cajun butter and white cheddar cheese blend: topped with pork Andouille sausage, shrimp, green onions and cheese served with 3 eggs and drop biscuit
Cheesy Beefy Bacony Grits
Mexicali Grits
Beverages (Copy)
Fresh Brewed Coffee
Fresh Brewed Decaffeinated Coffee
Hot Tea
Hot Chocolate with Whipped Cream
Whole Milk Large (24oz)
Whole Milk Small (12 oz.)
Coca-Cola
Diet Cola
Sprite
Strawberry Fanta
Root Beer
Lemonade
Strawberry Lemonade (1 refill)
Sweet Iced Tea
Iced Tea
Orange Juice (12oz.)
Apple Juice (12oz.)
Tomato Juice (12oz.)
Side order (Copy)
S/ 1 Egg
2 Eggs
1 Fresh Jalapeno pepper
1 pc. Chicken fried beef steak served w/ country gravy
1 pc. Chicken fried chicken breast served w/ country gravy
1 pc. Chicken fried pork chop served w/ country gravy
1 pancake
1 Slice French Toast
1/2 Slice ham 4oz.
1/3 lb. Ground beef steak
Bacon strips
Bell Pepper
Bowl of Fresh fruit
Buttered grits
Chicken-apple sausage (2) Halves
Cup of country gravy
Fresh drop biscuits (2)
Fresh Medium Salsa(2OZ)
Fried grits n’ molasses
Grits dry- no butter
French Fries
Home fried potatoes
Home Fried Potatoes w/ Bell pepper & Onions
Homemade Corned Beef Hash (8oz)
Hot links (2 halves)
Hot Oatmeal (Made FRESH daily, limited supply)
Linguisia sausage (3pcs)
Onions
Polish sausage (2 halves)
Pork sausage links
Pork sausage patties
Rice n' gravy
Smoked turkey bacon (4)
Southern fried catfish nuggets (l/2 lb.)
Southern fried red snapper filet (1/2 lb)
Toast and jelly
Turkey sausage links (4)
¼ lb. Ham steak
Chorizo
Spanish Sauce
Blueberry Muffin
1 bis n Gravy
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
