Stagecoach Restaurant

COACH STYLE FOUR EGG OMELETS*

1. Linguisia omelet

$15.95

Stagecoach omelets are made with 4 eggs; served with your choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits with molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit. Choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin

2. Ham n' Cheese omelte

$14.95

Stagecoach omelets are made with 4 eggs; served with your choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits with molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit. Choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin

3. The "WESTERN" (ham, onion, & bell pepper)

$14.95

Stagecoach omelets are made with 4 eggs; served with your choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits with molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit. Choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin

4. Ground beef, mushrooms, onion, and cheddar cheese

$15.95

Stagecoach omelets are made with 4 eggs; served with your choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits with molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit. Choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin

5. Bacon or pork sausage and cheddar cheese

$14.95

Stagecoach omelets are made with 4 eggs; served with your choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits with molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit. Choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin

6. Mushrooms n' cheese omelet

$14.95

Stagecoach omelets are made with 4 eggs; served with your choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits with molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit. Choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin

7. Bay shrimp, bacon, avocado, n' cheddar cheese

$17.95

Stagecoach omelets are made with 4 eggs; served with your choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits with molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit. Choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin

8. Ground beef, Spanish sauce, and cheddar cheese

$15.95

Stagecoach omelets are made with 4 eggs; served with your choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits with molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit. Choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin

9. Ham, mushrooms, onion, and cheddar cheese

$15.95

Stagecoach omelets are made with 4 eggs; served with your choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits with molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit. Choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin

10. Bacon, avocado, and cheddar cheese

$15.95

Stagecoach omelets are made with 4 eggs; served with your choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits with molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit. Choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin

11. Philly Steak lover omelet

$17.95

Stagecoach omelets are made with 4 eggs; served with your choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits with molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit. Choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin

12. Bacon, mushrooms, and Swiss cheese

$15.95

Stagecoach omelets are made with 4 eggs; served with your choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits with molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit. Choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin

13. Ground beef, mushrooms, fresh spinach, onion, and country gravy

$15.95

Stagecoach omelets are made with 4 eggs; served with your choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits with molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit. Choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin

14. "Meat n' Cheese Lover's" omelet

$17.95

Stagecoach omelets are made with 4 eggs; served with your choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits with molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit. Choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin

15. Turkey sausage, spinach, mushrooms n' Swiss cheese

$15.95

Stagecoach omelets are made with 4 eggs; served with your choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits with molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit. Choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin

16. Grilled chicken, bacon, mushrooms, n ' Swiss cheese

$16.95

Stagecoach omelets are made with 4 eggs; served with your choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits with molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit. Choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin

17. Grilled chicken, avocado, onion, bell pepper, and Jack cheese

$16.95

Stagecoach omelets are made with 4 eggs; served with your choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits with molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit. Choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin

18. Hot link and Cheddar cheese

$15.95

Stagecoach omelets are made with 4 eggs; served with your choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits with molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit. Choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin

19. Polish sausage and Cheddar cheese

$15.95

Stagecoach omelets are made with 4 eggs; served with your choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits with molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit. Choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin

20. Chicken-apple sausage and Swiss cheese

$15.95

Stagecoach omelets are made with 4 eggs; served with your choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits with molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit. Choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin

21. Grilled chicken, bay shrimp, hot link, Spanish sauce, and Cheddar cheese

$17.95

Stagecoach omelets are made with 4 eggs; served with your choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits with molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit. Choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin

22. "Vegetarian Delight" omelet

$16.95

Stagecoach omelets are made with 4 eggs; served with your choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits with molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit. Choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin

23. "Turkey n’ Cheese Lover’s" Omelet

$17.95

Stagecoach omelets are made with 4 eggs; served with your choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits with molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit. Choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin

BREAKFAST BURRITOS

Mexican Jumbo Burrito

$15.45

Jumbo flour tortilla filled with 3 scrambled eggs, pork chorizo, green chilies, onion, bell pepper, jack cheese, and fresh medium salsa, served with home fries or fresh fruit

American Jumbo Burrito

$15.45

Jumbo flour tortilla filled with 3 scrambled eggs, ham, bacon, pork sausage, ground beef, cheddar cheese, bell pepper, onion, diced tomatoes served with home fries or fresh fruit

Vegetarian Jumbo Burrito

$15.45

Jumbo flour tortilla filled with 3 scrambled eggs, mushrooms, bell pepper, onion, diced tomatoes, fresh spinach, avocado, and Monterey Jack Cheese served with home fries or fresh fruit

HOT OFF THE GRIDDLE

Thick Homemade Waffle

$9.95

Served with whipped butter, maple syrup and powdered sugar.

Homemade Bacon Waffle

$11.95

Served with whipped butter, maple syrup and powdered sugar.

Stack of Buttermilk Pancakes (3)

$9.95

Served with whipped butter and maple syrup.

Short Stack of Pancakes (2)

$8.45

Served with whipped butter and maple syrup.

French Toast Rack

$9.95

Served with whipped butter, maple syrup and cinnamon powdered sugar.

Strawberry Waffle (w/ topping)

$11.95

Served with whipped butter, maple syrup and powdered sugar.

Strawberry Pancakes (w/ topping)

$11.95

Served with whipped butter and maple syrup.

Strawberry French Toast (w/topping)

$11.95

Served with whipped butter, maple syrup and cinnamon powdered sugar.

Waffle Combination*

$15.95

Served with 2 eggs; and choice of: 2 bacon strips, 2 sausage links, 1 sausage patty, or ½ ham slice

Pancake Combination*

$15.95

Served with 2 eggs; and choice of: 2 bacon strips, 2 sausage links, 1 sausage patty, or ½ ham slice

French Toast Combination

$15.95

Served with 2 eggs; and choice of: 2 bacon strips, 2 sausage links, 1 sausage patty, or ½ ham slice

CHICKEN FRIED SPECIALTIES*

Chicken Fried Beef Steaks

$17.45

Served with three fresh eggs, homemade country gravy. Choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits n' molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit. Also choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin.

Chicken Fried Boneless Chops

$16.95

Served with three fresh eggs, homemade country gravy. Choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits n' molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit. Also choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin.

Chicken Fried Chicken Breasts

$17.45

Served with three fresh eggs, homemade country gravy. Choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits n' molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit. Also choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin.

Chicken Fried Beef Steaks

$17.45

Served with three fresh eggs, homemade country gravy. Choice of: homemade waffle, French toast or buttermilk pancakes served with maple syrup n' butter.

Chicken Fried Boneless Chops

$16.95

Served with three fresh eggs, homemade country gravy. Choice of: homemade waffle, French toast or buttermilk pancakes served with maple syrup n' butter.

Chicken Fried Chicken Breasts

$17.45

Served with three fresh eggs, homemade country gravy. Choice of: homemade waffle, French toast or buttermilk pancakes served with maple syrup n' butter.

OLD SCHOOL BREAKFAST ENTREES

TWO EGGS

$9.95

Served with choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits n' molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit. And choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin.

SMALL BREAKFAST

$11.95

Served with choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits n' molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit. And choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin.

REGULAR BREAKFAST*

$15.95

Served with choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits n' molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit. And choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin.

TURKEY BREAKFAST

$15.95

Served with choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits n' molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit. And choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin.

1/3 POUND GROUND BEEF STEAK & 3 EGGS

$15.95

Served with choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits n' molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit. And choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin.

HOMEMADE CORNED BEEF HASH & 3 EGGS*

$16.95

Served with choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits n' molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit. And choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin.

HALF POUND NEW YORK STEAK

$19.95

Served with choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits n' molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit. And choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin.

4 EGG N' DICED MEAT SCRAMBLE

$14.95

Served with choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits n' molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit. And choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin.

RANCHER'S BREAKFAST*

$16.95

Served with choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits n' molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit. And choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin.

FARMER'S BREAKFAST*

$18.95

Served with choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits n' molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit. And choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin.

COUNTRY BOY BREAKFAST*

$17.45

Served with 3 eggs; and choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits n' molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit

COACH S.O.S.

$10.95+

3 drop biscuits smothered with beef n’ pork sausage country gravy

COACH S.O.S. with 2 eggs

$13.95

3 drop biscuits smothered with beef n’ pork sausage country gravy 2 eggs any style

BREAKFAST SANDWICH*

$11.95

Your choice of: ham, bacon, or pork sausage patty and 1 fried egg, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise served on a grilled Brioche bun. Includes choice of: French fries, home fried potatoes, or fresh fruit

BREAKFAST BURGER*

$12.95

1/3 lb. ground beef patty, 1 fried egg, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise served on a grilled Brioche bun. Includes choice of: French fries, home fried potatoes, or fresh fruit

BISCUITS N' GRAVY

$9.45+

3 drop biscuits smothered with homemade county gravy

BISCUITS N' GRAVY w/meat choice

$11.95

3 drop biscuits smothered with homemade county gravy, Add choice of: 2 bacon, 2 sausage links, 1 sausage patty, or. ½ ham slice

*STAGECOACH SPECIALS

Catfish Nuggets n' 3 eggs

$16.95

Served with choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits n' molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit and choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin.

Snapper Filet n' 3 eggs

$16.95

Served with choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits n' molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit and choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin.

Grilled Meatloaf n' 3 eggs

$16.95

Served with choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits n' molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit and choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin.

Smoked Hot Link n' 3 eggs

$14.95

Served with choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits n' molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit and choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin.

Polish Sausage n' 3 eggs

$14.95

Served with choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits n' molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit and choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin.

Chicken-Apple Sausage n'3eggs

$15.25

Served with choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits n' molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit and choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin.

Linguisia Sausage n' 3 eggs

$14.95

Served with choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits n' molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit and choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin.

Grilled Liver & Onions n' 3 eggs

$15.95

Served with choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits n' molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit and choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin.

*DAILY SPECIALS

1 lb bone-in smoked ham steak n’ 4 eggs

$19.95

Below Entrees served with choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits n' molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit and choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin.

Grilled “low sodium” Spam n’ 3 eggs

$15.95

Below Entrees served with choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits n' molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit and choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin.

Boneless Fried trout n’ 3 eggs

$17.95

Below Entrees served with choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits n' molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit and choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin.

Philly Style pork scrapple n’ 3 eggs

$15.95

Below Entrees served with choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits n' molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit and choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin.

TENDERFOOT KIDS BREAKFAST MENU

KIDS Sm Brkfst

$9.95

12oz. Milk, Hot Cocoa, or 6oz. Juice (Refills ... $1.00 extra). choice of: 2 bacon strips, 2 pork sausage links, or 1 pork sausage patty, home fries or grits; and 1 slice of toast.

KIDS 2 French toast halves-

$9.95

12oz. Milk, Hot Cocoa, or 6oz. Juice (Refills ... $1.00 extra). choice of: 2 bacon strips, 2 sausage links, or 1 pork sausage patty; and 1 egg any style.

KIDS Pancake brkfst

$9.95

12oz. Milk, Hot Cocoa, or 6oz. Juice (Refills ... $1.00 extra). choice of: 2 bacon strips, 2 sausage links, or 1 pork sausage patty; and 1 egg any style.

KIDS 2 EGG HAM N CHEESE OMELET

$9.95

12oz. Milk, Hot Cocoa, or 6oz. Juice (Refills ... $1.00 extra). choice of: home fries or grits; and 1 slice of toast.

KIDS WAFFLE BRKFST

$9.95

12oz. Milk, Hot Cocoa, or 6oz. Juice (Refills ... $1.00 extra). choice of: 2 bacon strips, 2 sausage links, or 1 pork sausage patty; and 1 egg any style.

SENIOR BREAKFAST MENU

Senior #1 Bowl of Oatmeal with fresh fruit; - toast/drine

$10.95

served with raisins, brown sugar & milk); fresh fruit; and choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry Muffin.

Senior#2 eggs any style - meat/side/toast/drink

$10.95

choice of: 2 bacon strips, 2 pork sausage links, 1 pork sausage patty, or ½ ham slice; and choice of: home fries, grits, fried grits; rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit Choice of drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin.

Senior #3 2 egg cheese omelet /side/toast/drink

$10.95

choice of: home fries, grits, fried grits, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit. Choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin

Senior #4 halves of thick French toast - meat/1 egg/drink

$10.95

choice of: 2 bacon strips, 2 pork sausage links, 1 pork sausage patty, or ½ ham slice; and 1 egg any style.

Senior#5 2 pancakes - meat/1 egg/drink

$10.95

choice of: 2 bacon strips, 2 pork sausage links, 1 pork sausage patty, or ½ ham slice; and 1 egg any style.

Senior #6 Homemade waffle - meat/1 egg/drink

$10.95

choice of: 2 bacon strips, 2 pork sausage links, 1 pork sausage patty, or ½ ham slice; and 1 egg any style.

Senior#7 2 eggs n' diced meat scramble - side/toast/drink

$10.95

(choice of: bacon, pork sausage, ham, or turkey sausage); choice of: home fries, grits, fried grits, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit; and choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin

Senior#8 Chefs Choice 2 egg omelet - - side/toast/drink

$10.95

2 egg omelet served with choice of: home fries, grits, fried grits, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit; and choice of: drop biscuit, toast, sourdough or blueberry muffin.

Senior #9 2 biscuits smothered with Country gravy; - meat/2 eggs/drink

$10.95

choice of: 2 bacon strips, 2 pork sausage links, 1 pork sausage patty, or ½ ham slice, and 2 eggs any style.

Senior #10 Southern fried catfish nuggets (4 oz. portion) - 2 eggs/ side/toast/drink

$11.95

served with 2 eggs; choice of: home fries, grits, fried grits, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit; and choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin

Senior #11 Southern fried snapper filet (4 oz.) 2 eggs/side/toast/drink

$11.95

served with 2 eggs; choice of: home fries, grits, fried grits, rice n’ gravy, or fresh fruit; and choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin

Senior #12 Chicken Fried (Beef steak, Pork chop or Chicken breast; one 4 oz. piece) - 2 eggs/side/toast/drink

$11.95

served with country gravy; includes 2 eggs; choice of: home fries, grits, fried grits, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit; and choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin

WEEKEND SPECIALS

Southern Fried Chicken Wangs n’ 3 eggs

$18.95

Served with three fresh eggs. choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits n' molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit and choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin.

Southern Fried Chicken Wangs n’ 3 eggs

$18.95

Served with three fresh eggs. Choice of: homemade waffle, French toast or buttermilk pancakes served with maple syrup n' butter.

Stagecoach Style Eggs Benedict w/orange Hollandaise

$17.95

Served with choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits n' molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit

Cheesy Shrimp and Andouille Sausage grits

$19.95

creamy grits blended with cajun butter and white cheddar cheese blend: topped with pork Andouille sausage, shrimp, green onions and cheese served with 3 eggs and drop biscuit

Cheesy Beefy Bacony Grits

$17.95

Mexicali Grits

$17.95

Beverages (Copy)

Fresh Brewed Coffee

$3.50

Fresh Brewed Decaffeinated Coffee

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Hot Chocolate with Whipped Cream

$4.95

Whole Milk Large (24oz)

$4.95

Whole Milk Small (12 oz.)

$3.50

Coca-Cola

$3.50

Diet Cola

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Strawberry Fanta

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Strawberry Lemonade (1 refill)

$4.25

Sweet Iced Tea

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Orange Juice (12oz.)

$4.95

Apple Juice (12oz.)

$4.95

Tomato Juice (12oz.)

$4.95

Side order (Copy)

S/ 1 Egg

$2.25

2 Eggs

$3.95

1 Fresh Jalapeno pepper

$1.95

1 pc. Chicken fried beef steak served w/ country gravy

$7.95

1 pc. Chicken fried chicken breast served w/ country gravy

$7.95

1 pc. Chicken fried pork chop served w/ country gravy

$7.95

1 pancake

$4.95

1 Slice French Toast

$4.95

1/2 Slice ham 4oz.

$3.95

1/3 lb. Ground beef steak

$8.95

Bacon strips

$3.50+

Bell Pepper

$0.95

Bowl of Fresh fruit

$6.95

Buttered grits

$5.95

Chicken-apple sausage (2) Halves

$8.45

Cup of country gravy

$1.95

Fresh drop biscuits (2)

$4.95

Fresh Medium Salsa(2OZ)

$1.95

Fried grits n’ molasses

$5.95

Grits dry- no butter

$5.95

French Fries

$5.95

Home fried potatoes

$5.95

Home Fried Potatoes w/ Bell pepper & Onions

$6.95

Homemade Corned Beef Hash (8oz)

$8.95

Hot links (2 halves)

$8.45

Hot Oatmeal (Made FRESH daily, limited supply)

$6.95

Linguisia sausage (3pcs)

$8.45

Onions

$0.95

Polish sausage (2 halves)

$8.45

Pork sausage links

$3.50+

Pork sausage patties

$6.95+

Rice n' gravy

$5.95

Smoked turkey bacon (4)

$6.95+

Southern fried catfish nuggets (l/2 lb.)

$8.95

Southern fried red snapper filet (1/2 lb)

$8.95

Toast and jelly

$4.95

Turkey sausage links (4)

$6.95+

¼ lb. Ham steak

$6.95

Chorizo

$2.95

Spanish Sauce

$1.95

Blueberry Muffin

$2.50+

1 bis n Gravy

$4.95

SPECIAL OMELETS

PORK CHILE VERDE OMELET

$14.95
