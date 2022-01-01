Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Stagecoach Bar & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

315 Main St E

Ashland, WI 54806

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Non-Alcohol Beer

Guinness Zero

$4.00

16oz. can. All the body, flavor, and cascading eye candy of the original Guinness but without the alcohol. Served in a pint glass.

Busch Lager NA

$3.50

O'Douls Lager NA

$3.50

O'Douls Amber Lager NA

$3.50

Non-Alcohol Drinks

Coke Can

$2.00

Diet Coke Can

$2.00

Diet (Zero) Sprite

$2.00

Orange Soda Can

$2.00

Mountain Dew Can

$2.00

Diet Mountain Dew Can

$2.00

Dr. Pepper Can

$2.00

Diet (Zero) Dr. Pepper Can

$2.00

Squirt Can

$2.00

Diet (Zero) Squirt Can

$2.00

Canada Dry Ginger Ale Can

$2.00

1919 Rootbeer

$3.50

16oz Can. Real sugar + vanilla + caffeine free.

Goslings Ginger Beer Can

$3.50

12oz. can.

Strawberry Lemonade Can

$3.50

16oz can. 15 cal. 3g carbs. No sugar added.

Blueberry Ginger Kombucha

$5.00

12oz can. Organic. Sparkling. 35 cals. 13 carbs.

Gatorade

$3.00

16oz. bottle. Rotating flavor.

Drink Chip

Drink Chip

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Providing an elevated small-town bar experience with a clean, updated interior, friendly staff, talented bartenders, Chef Pete’s tasty bar menu, craft cocktails and beers on tap, bar games, events, and live music all at affordable, small-town prices. Ojibwe & Woman Owned.

Website

Location

315 Main St E, Ashland, WI 54806

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Burger Barn
orange starNo Reviews
519 Main St West Ashland, WI 54806
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Ashland

Black Cat Coffeehouse
orange star4.9 • 277
211 Chapple Ave Ashland, WI 54806
View restaurantnext
Ashland Baking Company
orange star5.0 • 188
212 Chapple Ave Ashland, WI 54806
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ashland
Duluth
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
North Branch
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Eau Claire
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Wausau
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
Mohawk
review star
No reviews yet
Stillwater
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Andover
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Stevens Point
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston