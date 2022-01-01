Bars & Lounges
American
Stagecoach Bar & Grill
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Providing an elevated small-town bar experience with a clean, updated interior, friendly staff, talented bartenders, Chef Pete’s tasty bar menu, craft cocktails and beers on tap, bar games, events, and live music all at affordable, small-town prices. Ojibwe & Woman Owned.
Location
315 Main St E, Ashland, WI 54806
Gallery