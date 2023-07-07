Main picView gallery

Stageline Pizza 308 US RTE 2

308 US RTE 2

East Glacier Park, MT 59434

Food

PIZZA

SMALL 10” Pizza

MEDIUM 12” Pizza

LARGE 14” Pizza

FAMILY 16” Pizza

JUMBO 20” Pizza

SPECIALTY PIZZA

STAGECOACH

Our version of “The Works”, comes with pepperoni, sausage, onion, green pepper, black olives, mushrooms, and cheese!

TACO SUPREME

The best of both worlds. Special taco meat and extra cheese are cooked to perfection, then topped with tortilla chips, fresh lettuce, tomato and cheddar. Tastes great with a little hot sauce on top!

DEATH VALLEY

For the very brave at heart! Pepperoni, sausage, taco meat, onions, jalapenos, extra cheese, & crushed read peppers. Don’t forget to order a drink with that!

VEGETARIAN

All the veggies we’ve got & a little fruit to boot! Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, pineapple, tomato and extra cheese.

CAJUN SPECIAL

Cajun Spice, Italian Sausage, Cajun Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Cheese, & Black Peppers

MEAT EATERS DELIGHT

So much flavor! Pepperoni, beef sausage, Canadian bacon, and bacon bits all smothered in extra cheese.

SPICY HAWAIIAN STAGECOACH

Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Black Olives, Onions, Green Pepper, Mushrooms, Pineapple, Cheese

WESTERN BBQ

Pepperoni, American Bacon, Onions, & Cheese

CHICKEN VEGGIE RANCH

Chicken, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onion, Garlic, Ranch Dressing, & Cheese

THE DESPERADO

Salsa, Seasoned Beef, Onions, Crushed Red Peppers, Banana Peppers, Tomatoes, Onions, Feta Cheese, & Parmesan

THE SWEATLODGE

Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Jalapeno, Sweet Chill Sauce, & Cheese

BLACKFOOT CONFEDERACY

Pepperoni, Bison, Canadian Bacon, Mushrooms, Cheese, & Wild Onions

WINGS

TRADITIONAL WINGS

$12.00+

Traditional slow roasted bone-in wings with a sauce of your choice.

NACHOS

NACHOS

$8.00

Only chips & cheese (add jalapenos)

STAGECOACH NACHOS

$12.00

Seasoned Meet (Chicken or Beef), Chips, Onions, Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Jalapenos, Cilantro, Sour Cream, & Salsa

HOMEMADE BREADS

BREAD STICKS

$8.75

CHEESE STICKS

$10.75

Jalapeno Popper Bread

$12.75

Fry Bread

$3.00

SALAD BAR

SALAD BAR WITH MEAL

$8.00

One trip to the salad bar.

SALAD BAR

$10.00

One trip to the salad bar.

SALAD BAR

$14.00

Multiple trips to the salad bar.

SOUP OR CHILI

SOUP

$4.50+

CHILI

$4.50+

HANDHELD SANDWICHES

COLD SANDWICHS

$8.00

(Turkey, Ham, or Roast Beef) Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato & Cheese

ROAST BEEF

$9.50

Warm Slow Roasted Roast Beef piled high with Mayo & Pickles

BBQ CHICKEN

$9.50

Shredded Chicken marinated in a delicious BBQ Sauce on our Homemade Bread

BBQ BEEF

$9.50

Shredded Beef marinated in a delicious BBQ Sauce on our Homemade Bread

CALZONE/PIZZA POCKET

$11.25

Your Choice of Fillings

FRY BREAD BURGER

$10.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, & Cheese on Fresh Homemade Fry Bread

NY STRIP STEAK SANDWICH

$17.00

New York Strip Steak Sandwich Served Open Faced on our Homemade Bread

TACOS

GRINGO TACOS

$15.00

(Fried Corn Shell OR Soft Shell) (Seasoned Ground Beef OR Shredded Chicken) Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, & Shredded Cheese

BIRRIA TACOS

$18.00

Slow Roasted Birria Style Shredded Beef with Cilantro & Onion

INDIAN TACO

$12.00

(Ground Beef, Shredded Beef, OR Chicken) Traditional Fry Bread, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Onions, Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream, & Salsa

RIBS

BBQ RIBS

$17.00+

Slow Roasted Pork Ribs Basted in a Delicious BBQ Sauce served with Homestyle Chips, & two sides of your choice.

FRENCH FRY SPECIALS

CHEESE FRIES

$7.00

Queso Cheese

POUTINE FRIES

$9.00

Cheese & Gravy

FRY BASKET

$5.00

NACHO FRIES

$9.00

(Taco Beef or Chicken) Tomato, Onion, Salsa, Sour Cream, & Queso Cheese

GRAVY FRIES

$7.00

Brown Gravy

GREEN CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$9.00

PASTA

CHICKEN ALFREDO

$9.00

Rotini Pasta, Chicken, Alfredo Sauce, & Cheese

STAGECOACH

$9.00

Rotini Pasta, Sausage, Mushrooms, Pepperoni, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Onion, 3 Cheeses, & Marinara

MEAT EATERS

$9.00

Rotini Pasta, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Beef, Pepperoni, Crisp Bacon, 3 Cheeses, & Marinara

KIDS MEALS

CHICKEN STRIPS

$8.00

3 Delicious Breast Strips with Fries

MAC & CHEESE

$10.75

Mac & Cheese with Fries

QUESADILLA

$12.75

Quesadilla & Fries

BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

$3.00

Pizza & Fries (Kids build your own pizza at your table)

DESSERTS

TURNOVERS

$8.00

Huckleberry, Apple, Blueberry OR Cherry

CINNAMON STICKS

$8.00

Cinnamon Sticks with a scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream

Drink

FOUNTAIN SODA

$2.00+

2 LITER BOTTLE

$4.00

LEMONADE

$7.00

HUCKLEBERRY LEMONADE

$7.00

SWEET TEA

$5.00

REGULAR TEA

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Sit down pizza and ribs pasta salads place

308 US RTE 2, East Glacier Park, MT 59434

