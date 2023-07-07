- Home
- /
- East Glacier Park
- /
- Stageline Pizza - 308 US RTE 2
Stageline Pizza 308 US RTE 2
No reviews yet
308 US RTE 2
East Glacier Park, MT 59434
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
SPECIALTY PIZZA
STAGECOACH
Our version of “The Works”, comes with pepperoni, sausage, onion, green pepper, black olives, mushrooms, and cheese!
TACO SUPREME
The best of both worlds. Special taco meat and extra cheese are cooked to perfection, then topped with tortilla chips, fresh lettuce, tomato and cheddar. Tastes great with a little hot sauce on top!
DEATH VALLEY
For the very brave at heart! Pepperoni, sausage, taco meat, onions, jalapenos, extra cheese, & crushed read peppers. Don’t forget to order a drink with that!
VEGETARIAN
All the veggies we’ve got & a little fruit to boot! Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, pineapple, tomato and extra cheese.
CAJUN SPECIAL
Cajun Spice, Italian Sausage, Cajun Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Cheese, & Black Peppers
MEAT EATERS DELIGHT
So much flavor! Pepperoni, beef sausage, Canadian bacon, and bacon bits all smothered in extra cheese.
SPICY HAWAIIAN STAGECOACH
Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Black Olives, Onions, Green Pepper, Mushrooms, Pineapple, Cheese
WESTERN BBQ
Pepperoni, American Bacon, Onions, & Cheese
CHICKEN VEGGIE RANCH
Chicken, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onion, Garlic, Ranch Dressing, & Cheese
THE DESPERADO
Salsa, Seasoned Beef, Onions, Crushed Red Peppers, Banana Peppers, Tomatoes, Onions, Feta Cheese, & Parmesan
THE SWEATLODGE
Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Jalapeno, Sweet Chill Sauce, & Cheese
BLACKFOOT CONFEDERACY
Pepperoni, Bison, Canadian Bacon, Mushrooms, Cheese, & Wild Onions
NACHOS
SALAD BAR
SOUP OR CHILI
HANDHELD SANDWICHES
COLD SANDWICHS
(Turkey, Ham, or Roast Beef) Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato & Cheese
ROAST BEEF
Warm Slow Roasted Roast Beef piled high with Mayo & Pickles
BBQ CHICKEN
Shredded Chicken marinated in a delicious BBQ Sauce on our Homemade Bread
BBQ BEEF
Shredded Beef marinated in a delicious BBQ Sauce on our Homemade Bread
CALZONE/PIZZA POCKET
Your Choice of Fillings
FRY BREAD BURGER
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, & Cheese on Fresh Homemade Fry Bread
NY STRIP STEAK SANDWICH
New York Strip Steak Sandwich Served Open Faced on our Homemade Bread
TACOS
GRINGO TACOS
(Fried Corn Shell OR Soft Shell) (Seasoned Ground Beef OR Shredded Chicken) Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, & Shredded Cheese
BIRRIA TACOS
Slow Roasted Birria Style Shredded Beef with Cilantro & Onion
INDIAN TACO
(Ground Beef, Shredded Beef, OR Chicken) Traditional Fry Bread, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Onions, Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream, & Salsa
RIBS
FRENCH FRY SPECIALS
PASTA
KIDS MEALS
DESSERTS
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Sit down pizza and ribs pasta salads place
308 US RTE 2, East Glacier Park, MT 59434