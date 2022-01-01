Restaurant header imageView gallery
Stages at One Washington

371 Reviews

$$$$

1 Washington St. Suite 325

Dover, NH 03820

Main

With scallion & potato pancakes, caviar remoulade, and grilled romaine

Citrus Grilled Chicken

$17.00

With grilled peach "Caprese" with truffle, macadamia nuts, and a smoked yogurt sauce

Brazilian BBQ'd leg of lamb

$18.00

With chimichurri sauce, fried potatoes, and watermelon-feta salad

Herb crusted Cod

$19.00

With a lobster Newburg Sauce, celery root, fresh herbs, and ginger

Dessert

Our homemade dog treats for your pupper!

Emma's Cookies

$2.00

2 cookies per order

Ellie's Biscuits

$1.00

Our homemade dog treats for your pupper!

Strawberry Cheesecake Ice Cream

$7.00Out of stock

Fresh strawberries baked in cream, then spun to a delicious "cheesecake" textured ice cream

Coffee & Dark Caramel

$7.00Out of stock

Our blend of medium roasted local coffee beans, fresh cream, and a nutty dark caramel, then spun into a fresh ice cream

Sides

Beets & Braised Cabbage

$5.00

Slow roasted red beets & red cabbage with a touch of caraway, roasted grapefruit, and orange zest

Fingerling Potato Salad

$5.00

Mixed with saurkraut, pickled onions, aioli, and fresh herbs

Cucumbers & Our smoked Salmon in a Yogurt Ranch Dressing

$8.00

Fresh cucumbers and baked carrots tossed with our yogurt ranch, fresh dill and a touch of lemon

Grilled Tofu with chick peas & carrots

$5.00

Firm pressed organic tofu, grilled and served over chick peas and coffee roasted carrots seasoned with Moroccan herbs & spices

Sauteed Brocolli Rabe

$5.00

Finished with subtle poached garlic, ginger oil and fresh herbs

Simple Salad

$3.50

A mixed salad of arugula, shaved fennel, hazelnuts, shaved pecorino, and a sherry vinaigrette

Watermelon & Feta Salad

$5.00

With fresh mint, parsley, and lime

Wild mushrooms

$10.00

A mixture of black trumpet, chanterelle, and chicken of the woods, simply sauteed with fresh herbs, coffee butter, and a smoked yogurt sauce

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Family style comfort food from award winning Chef Evan Hennessey

Location

Directions

