- Home
- /
- Butte
- /
- Sandwiches
- /
- Staggering Ox - Butte
Staggering Ox - Butte
No reviews yet
549 S. Main St
Butte, MT 59701
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Clubfoot Sandwiches
Swingin Single
1 Meat, 1 Cheese, Lettuce, Bread & Sauce
The Vegi
Mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, sunflower seeds, swiss, monterey jack, lettuce, alfalfa sprouts & sauce
The Pepperoni Vegi
Same ingredients as the Vegi™, plus pepperoni, or other meat, & sauce
Crab Trap
Imitation crab, alfalfa sprouts, bacon bits, dill pickle, onions, sunflower seeds, monterey jack, swiss, lettuce & sauce
Mouse Trap
Swiss, provolone, cheddar, jack, sunflower seeds, sprouts, lettuce & sauce
Rabbit Habit
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, pineapple, tomatoes, mozzarella, monterey jack, cheddar, lettuce, sprouts & sauce
The Broken Heart
Artichoke hearts, sun dried tomatoes, garlic cream cheese, alfalfa sprouts, black olives, provolone, lettuce & sauce.
The Blackfoot
Black beans, cheddar, monterey jack, salsa, tomato, onions, sour cream, lettuce & sauce
BLT
Mount St. Helens
Ham, turkey, beef, pepperoni, turkey pastrami, swiss, provolone, cheddar, monterey jack, mozzarella, black olives, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, sunflower seeds, lettuce & sauce
The Nuke
Ham, turkey, beef, swiss, provolone, cheddar, lettuce & sauce
The Clubhouse
Ham, turkey, bacon, cheddar, swiss, guacamole, tomato, lettuce & sauce.
The Beastie
Beef, onions, mushrooms, cheddar, monterey jack, sunflower seeds, horseradish, lettuce, sprouts & sauce
Three Mile Island
Ham, turkey, beef, pepperoni, swiss, provolone, cheddar, monterey jack, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, sunflower seeds, lettuce & sauce
Isis Crisis
Gyro meat, feta, monterey jack, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, lettuce & sauce. Traditionally served with Camel Spit
Sorry Charlie
Tuna & mayo mix (sorry, we don’t use that miracle stuff), cheddar, pickle spears, lettuce & a sauce if you wish.
Yo Momma Osama
Gyro meat, bacon, black beans, onions, gorgonzola, pepper jack, salsa & your choice of sauce
The All American`
Try one of 4 new versions our All American Clubfoot for a Limited Time Only!
9 O’Cluck Sandwich
Buffalo Chicken, Bacon, Celery, Red Onion, Tomato, Gorgonzola, Mozzarella, Lettuce and your choice of Sauce
The 406
4 cheeses. 0 veggies. 6 meats. Ham, turkey, beef, pepperoni, turkey pastrami, salami, swiss, provolone, cheddar, monterey jack & choice of sauce. Lettuce on request at no charge.
Jamaican Jerk
Limited Time Special
Major Cojones
Potato or Rice
MRL
Choice of 3 veggies & 2 cheeses
Rude Dude
Pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, black olives, butter, monterey jack & gorgonzola.
Black Beans & Rice
(Opt for potato instead) Black bean mixture, cheddar, a side of ox salsa and your choice of sauce (sour cream is recommended).
Rajun Cajun
Ham, onions, green peppers, kidney beans, Tabasco®, cajun sausage gravy & cajun spice.
Teriyaki Chicken Bowl
Rice or potato, teriyaki chicken, broccoli, cauliflower, mushrooms & onion, and topped with green onions & sesame seeds.
Broccoli & Cheese Spud
Broccoli, cheddar, onions & real bacon bits.
Potato of the Sea
Plenty o’ imitation crab, butter, onions, chives & monterey jack.
So Crates The Potato
Gyro meat, feta, monterey jack, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes & we recommend Camel Spit™
Chili Cheddar Potato
Don Juan’s Infamous Chili™ , cheddar & onions.
Pizza Potato
Pizza sauce, black olives, pepperoni, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella & sharp cheddar. Choose a sauce (pizza sauce is available, or any of our homemade sauces.)
The Nuke Potato
Ham, turkey, beef, swiss, provolone & cheddar.
The Nuke Potato Deluxe
The Nuke™ plus mushrooms, onions & green peppers.
French Onion Potato
The Dud Spud
Butter, chives & bacon bits.
Plain Jane
Potato or rice with butter.
Flatfoots
Ham Melt
Ham, cheddar, creamy swiss, dijon mustard & choice of sauce
Teriyaki Melt
Teriyaki chicken, monterey jack, green onion, sesame seeds, tomato & sauce
Tuna Melt
Tuna & mayo mix, cheddar, pickles, lettuce & sauce.
Vegi Dip
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, sunflower seeds, creamy swiss, mozzarella & sauce
Pepperoni Vegi Dip
Same ingredients as the Vegi Dip™ plus pepperoni or other meat & sauce.
Chernobyl Meltdown
Turkey, salami, creamy swiss, cheddar, garlic cream cheese, onions, alfalfa sprouts, horseradish, white pepper, salsa & sauce.
Philly Melt
Philly steak, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, monterey jack, creamy swiss & sauce
French Dip
Beef, cheddar, creamy swiss & au jus or other sauce.
Turkey Melt
Turkey, provolone, creamy swiss, dijon mustard & sauce.
Rancho Deluxe
Beef, cheddar, creamy swiss, dijon mustard, dill pickles, sunflower seeds, onions, mushrooms & sauce
Pizza Melt
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, green pepper, onions, black olives, mushrooms, cheddar, mozzarella, creamy swiss & sauce (pizza sauce is available, or any of our homemade sauces.)
Hot Pastrami
Turkey pastrami, sauerkraut, creamy swiss, onions, mushrooms, dijon mustard & sauce.
Headbanger's Hoagie
Ham, salami, pepperoni, garlic cream cheese, cheddar, creamy swiss, mozzarella, lettuce & Italian Dressing
Grilled Cheesy
Cheddar, creamy swiss, monterey jack, mozzarella & sauce.
Countess
Gruyere Cheese, Creamy Swiss, Turkey, Ham served on 2 Grilled French Toast Rounds. Served with Raspberry Ranch Sauce, or any sauce of your choice.
Salads
SOB
Turkey, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomato, Sprouts, Sunflower Seeds, Cheddar Cheese, Gorgonzola Cheese. on a bed of Romaine Lettuce with your choice of sauce
Taco Salad
Lettuce, corn chips, cheddar, Don Juan’s Infamous Chili™ & guacamole (side of sour cream & salsa on request)
So Crates Salad
Lettuce, gyro meat, feta, black olives, green peppers, onions & tomato. Select dressing.
Small Dinner Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, mozzarella, croutons. Select dressing.
Summer Salad
Romaine, chicken breast, salami, red onions, mandarin orange wedges, spicy sweet cherry pepper rings, cranberries, almond slices & asiago cheese. Select dressing.
9 O’Cluck Salad
Try this NEW Butte Original as a Clubfoot or a Salad! Buffalo Chicken, Bacon, Celery, Red Onion, Tomato, Gorgonzola, Mozzarella, Lettuce and your choice of Sauce.
Salmagundi
Our biggest salad, chef surprise! Please specify what you don’t want. Select dressing.
Grilled Salads
Teriyaki Chicken Salad
Chicken grilled in teriyaki sauce, monterey jack, green onions, tomatoes, sesame seeds & side of Sesame Vinaigrette.
Fajita Chicken Salad
Chicken grilled with fajita seasoning, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, green onions, green chiles, sharp cheddar & a side of one of our famous sauces.
Quesadillas
Philly Steak Quesadilla
Philly beef, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, monterey jack & creamy swiss & a side of one of our famous sauces.
Havalina
Ham, pineapple, mushrooms, cheesy blend & a side of one of our famous sauces.
Black Bean Quesadilla
Black beans, cheesy blend, tomatoes, green chiles & a side of one of our famous sauces.
Hoagadilla
Salami, pepperoni, ham, monterey jack & lettuce, plus onions, tomato & spicy sweet peppers sautéed in our Italian sauce, plus one of our famous sauces.
Who Cut the Cheese?
Our cheesy blend with a side of one of our famous sauces.
Pizzadilla
Pizza sauce, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, pepperoni, cheesy blend & a side of one of our famous sauces.
Vegidilla
Chickadilla
Other Stuff
Naoxchos
Pronounced “nachos” (the ox is silent). Tortilla chips, black olives, onions, cheesy blend, pepper jack, jalapeños, guacamole & sour cream (salsa on request).
Fajita Naoxchos
Our regular Naoxchos™ with chicken or philly beef in fajita seasoning.
Don Juan's Infamous Chili
Sharp cheddar on request—99¢ Onion—No Charge.
French Onion Soup
A customer favorite! Made with beef broth, onions, croutons & broiled monterey jack on top.
Chips & Salsa
A pile of tri-color tortilla chips served with our famous salsa.
Cheese Wheels
Three wheels covered with cheesy blend on French Clubfoot™ rounds.
Three Pizza Wheels
Pizza sauce, black olives, pepperoni, green peppers, onions, mushrooms & cheesy blend on three French Clubfoot® rounds.
Soup Du Jour
Served September through April. Call for daily soups.
Desserts
Kids Menu
Sauces
Ranch
Garlic Ranch
Chipotle Ranch
Wasabi Ranch
Salsa
Italian Vinaigrette
Mustard Vinaigrette
Sesame Vinaigrette
Creamy Basil
Camel Spit
Blue Horsies
Raspberry Ranch
Grey Poupon
Yellow mustard
Ketchup
BBQ Sauce
Pizza Sauce
Sour Cream
Guacamole
Au Jus
Fountain
Bottled Drinks
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
549 S. Main St, Butte, MT 59701
Photos coming soon!