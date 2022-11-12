A map showing the location of Staggering Ox - ButteView gallery
Sandwiches

Staggering Ox - Butte

review star

No reviews yet

549 S. Main St

Butte, MT 59701

Order Again

Popular Items

Swingin Single
Teriyaki Chicken Bowl
The Clubhouse

Clubfoot Sandwiches

Swingin Single

$7.99

1 Meat, 1 Cheese, Lettuce, Bread & Sauce

The Vegi

$7.99

Mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, sunflower seeds, swiss, monterey jack, lettuce, alfalfa sprouts & sauce

The Pepperoni Vegi

$8.99

Same ingredients as the Vegi™, plus pepperoni, or other meat, & sauce

Crab Trap

$9.99

Imitation crab, alfalfa sprouts, bacon bits, dill pickle, onions, sunflower seeds, monterey jack, swiss, lettuce & sauce

Mouse Trap

$8.49

Swiss, provolone, cheddar, jack, sunflower seeds, sprouts, lettuce & sauce

Rabbit Habit

$9.49

Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, pineapple, tomatoes, mozzarella, monterey jack, cheddar, lettuce, sprouts & sauce

The Broken Heart

$9.69

Artichoke hearts, sun dried tomatoes, garlic cream cheese, alfalfa sprouts, black olives, provolone, lettuce & sauce.

The Blackfoot

$9.99

Black beans, cheddar, monterey jack, salsa, tomato, onions, sour cream, lettuce & sauce

BLT

$9.99

Mount St. Helens

$10.49

Ham, turkey, beef, pepperoni, turkey pastrami, swiss, provolone, cheddar, monterey jack, mozzarella, black olives, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, sunflower seeds, lettuce & sauce

The Nuke

$8.99

Ham, turkey, beef, swiss, provolone, cheddar, lettuce & sauce

The Clubhouse

$10.99

Ham, turkey, bacon, cheddar, swiss, guacamole, tomato, lettuce & sauce.

The Beastie

$9.69

Beef, onions, mushrooms, cheddar, monterey jack, sunflower seeds, horseradish, lettuce, sprouts & sauce

Three Mile Island

$10.39

Ham, turkey, beef, pepperoni, swiss, provolone, cheddar, monterey jack, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, sunflower seeds, lettuce & sauce

Isis Crisis

$10.29

Gyro meat, feta, monterey jack, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, lettuce & sauce. Traditionally served with Camel Spit

Sorry Charlie

$9.29

Tuna & mayo mix (sorry, we don’t use that miracle stuff), cheddar, pickle spears, lettuce & a sauce if you wish.

Yo Momma Osama

$10.79

Gyro meat, bacon, black beans, onions, gorgonzola, pepper jack, salsa & your choice of sauce

The All American`

$10.79

Try one of 4 new versions our All American Clubfoot for a Limited Time Only!

9 O’Cluck Sandwich

$9.49

Buffalo Chicken, Bacon, Celery, Red Onion, Tomato, Gorgonzola, Mozzarella, Lettuce and your choice of Sauce

The 406

$9.99

4 cheeses. 0 veggies. 6 meats. Ham, turkey, beef, pepperoni, turkey pastrami, salami, swiss, provolone, cheddar, monterey jack & choice of sauce. Lettuce on request at no charge.

Jamaican Jerk

$8.99

Limited Time Special

Major Cojones

$9.95

Potato or Rice

MRL

$8.99

Choice of 3 veggies & 2 cheeses

Rude Dude

$8.99

Pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, black olives, butter, monterey jack & gorgonzola.

Black Beans & Rice

$8.49

(Opt for potato instead) Black bean mixture, cheddar, a side of ox salsa and your choice of sauce (sour cream is recommended).

Rajun Cajun

$8.99

Ham, onions, green peppers, kidney beans, Tabasco®, cajun sausage gravy & cajun spice.

Teriyaki Chicken Bowl

$10.99

Rice or potato, teriyaki chicken, broccoli, cauliflower, mushrooms & onion, and topped with green onions & sesame seeds.

Broccoli & Cheese Spud

$8.99

Broccoli, cheddar, onions & real bacon bits.

Potato of the Sea

$8.99

Plenty o’ imitation crab, butter, onions, chives & monterey jack.

So Crates The Potato

$8.99

Gyro meat, feta, monterey jack, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes & we recommend Camel Spit™

Chili Cheddar Potato

$8.99

Don Juan’s Infamous Chili™ , cheddar & onions.

Pizza Potato

$8.49

Pizza sauce, black olives, pepperoni, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella & sharp cheddar. Choose a sauce (pizza sauce is available, or any of our homemade sauces.)

The Nuke Potato

$8.49

Ham, turkey, beef, swiss, provolone & cheddar.

The Nuke Potato Deluxe

$9.29

The Nuke™ plus mushrooms, onions & green peppers.

French Onion Potato

$7.99

The Dud Spud

$5.49

Butter, chives & bacon bits.

Plain Jane

$4.49

Potato or rice with butter.

Flatfoots

Ham Melt

$8.29

Ham, cheddar, creamy swiss, dijon mustard & choice of sauce

Teriyaki Melt

$9.99

Teriyaki chicken, monterey jack, green onion, sesame seeds, tomato & sauce

Tuna Melt

$8.49

Tuna & mayo mix, cheddar, pickles, lettuce & sauce.

Vegi Dip

$7.99

Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, sunflower seeds, creamy swiss, mozzarella & sauce

Pepperoni Vegi Dip

$8.49

Same ingredients as the Vegi Dip™ plus pepperoni or other meat & sauce.

Chernobyl Meltdown

$8.99

Turkey, salami, creamy swiss, cheddar, garlic cream cheese, onions, alfalfa sprouts, horseradish, white pepper, salsa & sauce.

Philly Melt

$10.39

Philly steak, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, monterey jack, creamy swiss & sauce

French Dip

$8.29

Beef, cheddar, creamy swiss & au jus or other sauce.

Turkey Melt

$7.99

Turkey, provolone, creamy swiss, dijon mustard & sauce.

Rancho Deluxe

$8.99

Beef, cheddar, creamy swiss, dijon mustard, dill pickles, sunflower seeds, onions, mushrooms & sauce

Pizza Melt

$8.49

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, green pepper, onions, black olives, mushrooms, cheddar, mozzarella, creamy swiss & sauce (pizza sauce is available, or any of our homemade sauces.)

Hot Pastrami

$8.39

Turkey pastrami, sauerkraut, creamy swiss, onions, mushrooms, dijon mustard & sauce.

Headbanger's Hoagie

$8.99

Ham, salami, pepperoni, garlic cream cheese, cheddar, creamy swiss, mozzarella, lettuce & Italian Dressing

Grilled Cheesy

$7.49

Cheddar, creamy swiss, monterey jack, mozzarella & sauce.

Countess

$9.99

Gruyere Cheese, Creamy Swiss, Turkey, Ham served on 2 Grilled French Toast Rounds. Served with Raspberry Ranch Sauce, or any sauce of your choice.

Salads

The Salads listed below are generally gluten free (except where croutons are included), although our kitchens are not gluten free so cross contact may occur.

SOB

$11.99

Turkey, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomato, Sprouts, Sunflower Seeds, Cheddar Cheese, Gorgonzola Cheese. on a bed of Romaine Lettuce with your choice of sauce

Taco Salad

$9.29

Lettuce, corn chips, cheddar, Don Juan’s Infamous Chili™ & guacamole (side of sour cream & salsa on request)

So Crates Salad

$8.49

Lettuce, gyro meat, feta, black olives, green peppers, onions & tomato. Select dressing.

Small Dinner Salad

$5.49

Lettuce, tomatoes, mozzarella, croutons. Select dressing.

Summer Salad

$11.99

Romaine, chicken breast, salami, red onions, mandarin orange wedges, spicy sweet cherry pepper rings, cranberries, almond slices & asiago cheese. Select dressing.

9 O’Cluck Salad

$10.49

Try this NEW Butte Original as a Clubfoot or a Salad! Buffalo Chicken, Bacon, Celery, Red Onion, Tomato, Gorgonzola, Mozzarella, Lettuce and your choice of Sauce.

Salmagundi

$9.49

Our biggest salad, chef surprise! Please specify what you don’t want. Select dressing.

Grilled Salads

Teriyaki Chicken Salad

$11.29

Chicken grilled in teriyaki sauce, monterey jack, green onions, tomatoes, sesame seeds & side of Sesame Vinaigrette.

Fajita Chicken Salad

$11.39

Chicken grilled with fajita seasoning, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, green onions, green chiles, sharp cheddar & a side of one of our famous sauces.

Quesadillas

Philly Steak Quesadilla

$11.99

Philly beef, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, monterey jack & creamy swiss & a side of one of our famous sauces.

Havalina

$11.49

Ham, pineapple, mushrooms, cheesy blend & a side of one of our famous sauces.

Black Bean Quesadilla

$10.79

Black beans, cheesy blend, tomatoes, green chiles & a side of one of our famous sauces.

Hoagadilla

$10.89

Salami, pepperoni, ham, monterey jack & lettuce, plus onions, tomato & spicy sweet peppers sautéed in our Italian sauce, plus one of our famous sauces.

Who Cut the Cheese?

$9.49

Our cheesy blend with a side of one of our famous sauces.

Pizzadilla

$10.99

Pizza sauce, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, pepperoni, cheesy blend & a side of one of our famous sauces.

Vegidilla

$9.99

Chickadilla

$11.99

Other Stuff

Naoxchos

$11.99

Pronounced “nachos” (the ox is silent). Tortilla chips, black olives, onions, cheesy blend, pepper jack, jalapeños, guacamole & sour cream (salsa on request).

Fajita Naoxchos

$13.99

Our regular Naoxchos™ with chicken or philly beef in fajita seasoning.

Don Juan's Infamous Chili

$5.49+

Sharp cheddar on request—99¢ Onion—No Charge.

French Onion Soup

$7.49

A customer favorite! Made with beef broth, onions, croutons & broiled monterey jack on top.

Chips & Salsa

$3.99

A pile of tri-color tortilla chips served with our famous salsa.

Cheese Wheels

$7.79

Three wheels covered with cheesy blend on French Clubfoot™ rounds.

Three Pizza Wheels

$8.99

Pizza sauce, black olives, pepperoni, green peppers, onions, mushrooms & cheesy blend on three French Clubfoot® rounds.

Soup Du Jour

$4.79+

Served September through April. Call for daily soups.

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$4.49

Ox Chip Cookies

$1.99

Lays Classic Chips

$1.50

Lays Baked BBQ Chips

$1.50

Ruffles Cheddar & Sour Cream Chips

$1.50

Miss Vickies Salt & Vinegar Chips

$1.50

Miss Vickies Jalapeño Chips

$1.50

Harvest Cheddar Sunchips

$1.50

Garden Salsa Sunchips

$1.50

Kids Menu

Kids Queso

$4.99

Kids Pizza Queso

$5.99

Kids Cheese Wheels

$4.99

2 Wheels with our Five Cheese Blend

Kids Pizza Wheel

$5.99

2 Wheels with Pepperoni, Pizza Sauce and our Five Cheese Blend

Chips n Cheese

$4.99

Tri-Colored Tortilla Chips with our Five Cheese Blend.

Sauces

Ranch

$0.99

Garlic Ranch

$0.99

Chipotle Ranch

$0.99

Wasabi Ranch

$0.99

Salsa

$0.99

Italian Vinaigrette

$0.99

Mustard Vinaigrette

$0.99

Sesame Vinaigrette

$0.99

Creamy Basil

$0.99

Camel Spit

$0.99

Blue Horsies

$0.99

Raspberry Ranch

$0.99

Grey Poupon

Yellow mustard

Ketchup

BBQ Sauce

Pizza Sauce

Sour Cream

$0.99

Guacamole

$0.99

Au Jus

$0.99

Fountain

Pepsi

$2.49

Water Cup

$1.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.49

Mountain Dew

$2.49

Code Red Mountain Dew

$2.49

Mug Root beer

$2.49

Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Sobe Lifewater

$2.49

Tropicana Lemonade

$2.49

Squirt

$2.49

7-Up

$2.49

Cherry Pepsi

$2.49

Bottled Drinks

Gatorade

$3.00

Humm Zero

$3.00

Iced Tea

$2.49

Red Bull

$2.99

Rockstar

$3.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.00

7-Up

$2.00

Ruby Red Squirt

$2.00

Water

$1.00

Cherry Pepsi

$2.00

Squirt

$2.00

T shirts

Stag ox

$10.00

Jon Jon Art T-shirt Short Sleeve

$20.00

Jon Jon Art T-shirt Long Sleeve

$25.00

Open Merch

Open Merch

Sticker

$2.00

Magnet

$1.00

Keychain

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
549 S. Main St, Butte, MT 59701

