Staggering Ox - Helena

Popular Items

The Nuke
Turkey & Cheese
The Clubhouse

Clubfoot Sandwiches

Our signature sandwich. Tons of choices.

Swingin' Single

$7.99

Any single meat and cheese with lettuce & sauce.

The Vegi

$7.99

Mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, sunflower seeds, swiss, monterey jack, lettuce, alfalfa sprouts & sauce.

Pepperoni Vegi or (Meat Vegi)

$8.99

Same ingredients as the Vegi™, plus pepperoni, or any other meat & sauce.

Crab Trap

$9.99

Imitation crab, alfalfa sprouts, dill pickle, bacon bits, onions, sunflower seeds, monterey jack, swiss, lettuce & sauce.

Mouse Trap

$8.49

Swiss, provolone, cheddar, monterey jack, sunflower seeds, alfalfa sprouts, lettuce & sauce.

Rabbit Habit

$9.49

Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, pineapple, tomatoes, mozzarella, monterey jack, cheddar, lettuce, sprouts & sauce.

The Broken Heart

$9.69

Artichoke hearts, sun dried tomatoes, garlic cream cheese, black olives, provolone, alfalfa sprouts, lettuce & sauce.

The Blackfoot

$9.99

Black beans, cheddar, monterey jack, salsa, tomato, onions, sour cream, lettuce & sauce.

The Capitol Complex

$10.49

Ham, salami, pepperoni, turkey pastrami, pepper jack, swiss, onions, tomato, lettuce & sauce.

BLT

$7.99

Not to be confused with the “Baconzilla”, a seasonal special. Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato & sauce.

Mount St. Helens

$10.49

Ham, turkey, beef, pepperoni, turkey pastrami, swiss, provolone, cheddar, monterey jack, mozzarella, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, sunflower seeds, lettuce & sauce.

The Nuke

$8.99

Ham, turkey, beef, swiss, provolone, cheddar, lettuce & sauce.

Turkey & Cheese

$7.99

Turkey, provolone, lettuce & sauce.

The Clubhouse

$10.99

Ham, turkey, bacon, cheddar, swiss, guacamole, tomato, lettuce & sauce.

The Beastie

$9.69

Beef, onions, mushrooms, cheddar, monterey jack, sunflower seeds, horseradish, lettuce, alfalfa sprouts & sauce.

Three Mile Island

$10.39

Ham, turkey, beef, pepperoni, swiss, provolone, cheddar, monterey jack, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, sunflower seeds, lettuce & sauce.

Isis Crisis

$10.29

Gyro meat, feta, monterey jack, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, lettuce & sauce. Traditionally served with Camel Spit™ or substitute any other sauce.

Sorry Charlie

$9.29

Tuna & mayo mix (sorry, we don’t use that miracle stuff), cheddar, pickle spears, lettuce & a sauce if you wish.

Yo Momma Osama

$10.79

Gyro meat, bacon, black beans, onions, gorgonzola, pepper jack, salsa, lettuce & sauce.

The All American

$10.79

Original: Angus burger, bacon, american, monterey jack, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, mustard, ketchup, lettuce & sauce. Bacon Bleu Version: Burger, bacon, gorgonzola, jack & lettuce. Chili Cheddar Version: Burger, Don Juan’s chili, cheddar, onions & lettuce. Mushroom Swiss Version: Burger, mushrooms, 2 kinds of swiss, grilled onion & lettuce. The Texan Version: Burger, jalapeños, cheddar, grilled onion, BBQ sauce & lettuce.

What's on the Cover

$10.99

Beef, salami, pepperoni, turkey, bacon, tomato, mushrooms, black olives, lettuce & sauce. Add Cheese - 99¢. Scroll to the bottom.

BaconZilla

$9.99

Our BLT on steroids. Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato & sauce.

Texas / Ukraine Land Grab

Texas / Ukraine Land Grab

$10.99

A monthly special brought back from the past for a limited time. Beef Brisket crowned with Monterey Jack Cheese, drowned in a savory BBQ sauce on a bed of lettuce and contained in any of our Clubfoot Buns.

Potato or Rice

MRL

$8.99

Named after the famous Helena train wreck of 1989. Choice of 3 veggies & 2 cheeses from list below.

Rude Dude

$8.99

Pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, black olives, butter, monterey jack & gorgonzola.

Black Beans & Rice

$8.49

You may opt for potato instead of rice. Black bean mixture and cheddar. (Ox salsa or your choice of sauce on request. Sour cream is recommended.)

Rajun Cajun

$8.99

Ham, onions, green peppers, kidney beans, Tabasco®, cajun sausage gravy & cajun spice.

Teriyaki Chicken Bowl

$10.99

Comes with rice (or choose potato), teriyaki chicken, broccoli, cauliflower, mushrooms & onion and topped with green onions & sesame seeds.

Broccoli & Cheese Spud

$8.99

Broccoli, cheddar, onions & real bacon bits.

Potato of the Sea

$8.99

Plenty o’ imitation crab, butter, onions, chives & monterey jack.

So Crates The Potato

$8.99

Gyro meat, feta, monterey jack, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes & we recommend Camel Spit™.

Chili Cheddar Potato

$8.99

Don Juan’s Infamous Chili™, cheddar & onions.

Pizza Potato

$8.49

Pizza sauce, black olives, pepperoni, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella & sharp cheddar.

The Nuke Potato

$8.49

Ham, turkey, beef, swiss, provolone & cheddar.

The Nuke Potato Deluxe

$9.29

The Nuke™ plus mushrooms, onions & green peppers.

French Onion Potato

$7.99

French onion soup served over potato or rice covered with monterey jack cheese.

The Dud Bowl

$5.49

Butter, chives & bacon bits.

Plain Jane

$4.49

Potato or rice with butter.

Flatfoots

Ham Melt

$8.29

Ham, cheddar, creamy swiss, dijon mustard & choice of sauce.

Teriyaki Melt

$9.99

Teriyaki chicken, monterey jack, green onions, sesame seeds, tomato & choice of sauce.

Tuna Melt

$8.49

Tuna & mayo mix, cheddar, pickles, lettuce & sauce

Vegi Dip

$7.99

Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, sunflower seeds, creamy swiss, mozzarella & sauce.

Pepperoni (Meat) Vegi Dip

$8.49

Same ingredients as the Vegi Dip™, plus pepperoni, or any other meat, & choice of sauce.

Chernobyl Meltdown

$8.99

Turkey, salami, creamy swiss, cheddar, garlic cream cheese, onions, alfalfa sprouts, horseradish, white pepper, salsa & sauce

Philly Melt

$10.39

Philly steak, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, monterey jack, creamy swiss & choice of sauce.

French Dip

$8.29

Beef, cheddar, creamy swiss & choice of sauce. (we recommend au jus)

Turkey Melt

$7.99

Turkey, provolone, creamy swiss, dijon mustard & choice of sauce.

Rancho Deluxe

$8.99

Beef, cheddar, creamy swiss, dijon mustard, dill pickles, sunflower seeds, onions, mushrooms & sauce.

The Aftermath

$8.99

A Nuke, Flatfoot style. Ham, turkey, beef, swiss, provolone, sharp cheddar.

Pizza Melt

$8.49

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, black olives, onions, mushrooms, green pepper, cheddar, mozzarella, creamy swiss & sauce.

Hot Pastrami

$8.39

Turkey pastrami, sauerkraut, creamy swiss, onions, mushrooms, dijon mustard & sauce.

Headbanger's Hoagie

$8.99

Ham, salami, pepperoni, garlic cream cheese, cheddar, creamy swiss, mozzarella, lettuce & Italian dressing or choice of sauce.

Grilled Cheesy

$7.49

Cheddar, creamy swiss, monterey jack, mozzarella & sauce.

Salads

Mount Helena

$9.49

Iceberg lettuce, turkey, bacon strips, egg, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts, sunflower seeds, cheddar and gorgonzola. Select dressing.

Taco Salad

$9.29

Iceberg lettuce, corn chips, cheddar, Don Juan’s Infamous Chili™ & guacamole (sour cream & salsa on request).

So Crates Salad

$8.49

Iceberg lettuce, gyro meat, feta, black olives, green peppers, onions & tomato. Select dressing.

Small Dinner Salad

$5.49

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, mozzarella & croutons. Select dressing.

Grilled Salads

Teriyaki Chicken Salad

$11.29

Chicken grilled in teriyaki sauce, monterey jack, green onions, tomatoes and sesame seeds on top of iceberg lettuce & side of Sesame Vinaigrette or sauce of your choice.

Fajita Chicken Salad

$11.39

Chicken grilled with fajita seasoning, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, green onions, green chiles and sharp cheddar on top of iceberg lettuce & a side of one of our famous sauces.

Quesadillas

Philly Steak Quesadilla

$11.99

Philly beef, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, monterey jack & creamy swiss & a side of one of our famous sauces.

Havalina

$11.49

Ham, pineapple, mushrooms, cheesy blend & a side of one of our famous sauces.

Black Bean Quesadilla

$10.79

Black beans, cheesy blend, tomatoes, green chiles & a side of one of our famous sauces.

Hoagadilla

$10.89

Salami, pepperoni, ham, monterey jack & lettuce, plus onions, tomato & spicy sweet peppers sautéed in our Italian sauce, & a side of one of our famous sauces.

Who Cut the Cheese?

$9.49

Our cheesy blend with a side of one of our famous sauces.

Pizzadilla

$10.99

Pizza sauce, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, pepperoni, cheesy blend & a side of one of our famous sauces.

Vegidilla

$10.99

Mushrooms, broccoli, cauliflower, artichoke hearts, sun dried tomatoes, black olives, cheesy blend, feta, garlic cream cheese & a side of one of our famous sauces.

Chickadilla

$11.99

Chicken, mushrooms, green chilis, gorgonzola, cheesy blend & garlic cream cheese & a side of one of our famous sauces.

Other Stuff

Naoxchos

$11.99

Pronounced “nachos” (the ox is silent). Tortilla chips, black olives, onions, cheesy blend, pepper jack, jalapeños, guacamole & sour cream (salsa on request).

Fajita Naoxchos

$13.99

Our regular Naoxchos™ with chicken or philly beef in fajita seasoning.

Don Juan's Infamous Chili

$5.49+

Famous Ox chili, different than the rest.

Soup of the Day

$6.49

Changes Daily - Call to find out what today's soup is.

French Onion Soup

$7.49

A customer favorite! Made with beef broth, onions & broiled monterey jack on top with optional croutons.

Cheese Ox

$10.39

A BBQ cheese steak, OX-style. Beef, monterey jack & BBQ sauce sautéed together and served in a full length Clubfoot® boat.

Cheese Ox Deluxe

$11.29

The Cheese Ox plus mushrooms, onions & green peppers.

Chips & Salsa

$3.99

A pile of tri-color tortilla chips served with our famous salsa.

Cheese Wheels

$7.79

Three French Clubfoot® rounds covered with cheesy blend & sauce.

Pizza Wheels

$8.99

Pizza sauce, black olives, pepperoni, green peppers, onions, mushrooms & cheesy blend on three French Clubfoot® rounds & sauce.

One Ox Finger

$2.99

A small sandwich made with French or wheat Bread Guts, your choice of one meat & served with creamy swiss. Heated.

Three Ox Fingers & Ranch

$7.79

Three small sandwiches made with French or wheat Bread Guts, your choice of one meat & served with creamy swiss. Heated.

Camel Toes

$8.49

Ox Fingers™ made with gyro meat, feta & black olives. 3 Toes come with a side of Camel Spit™ or any of our famous sauces. Available on French or wheat. Heated.

Cheesy Guts

$4.49

4 Guts served with melted cheese of your choice & one of our famous sauces. Available on French or whole wheat. May not be available at all times.

Sticky Fingers

$3.49

3 Guts served with PB&J, available on French or whole wheat.

Desserts

Chips

$1.50

Tron

Sauce Options

Sauces for Charge

Celebrating over 35 years of Sandwiches, Art & Political Irreverence. Chosen as America's 2nd best sandwich by Maxim Magizine and Montana's single must try sandwich by Food Network Magazine.

