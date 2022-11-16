Staggering Ox - Helena
400 Euclid Ave
Helena, MT 59601
Popular Items
Clubfoot Sandwiches
Swingin' Single
Any single meat and cheese with lettuce & sauce.
The Vegi
Mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, sunflower seeds, swiss, monterey jack, lettuce, alfalfa sprouts & sauce.
Pepperoni Vegi or (Meat Vegi)
Same ingredients as the Vegi™, plus pepperoni, or any other meat & sauce.
Crab Trap
Imitation crab, alfalfa sprouts, dill pickle, bacon bits, onions, sunflower seeds, monterey jack, swiss, lettuce & sauce.
Mouse Trap
Swiss, provolone, cheddar, monterey jack, sunflower seeds, alfalfa sprouts, lettuce & sauce.
Rabbit Habit
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, pineapple, tomatoes, mozzarella, monterey jack, cheddar, lettuce, sprouts & sauce.
The Broken Heart
Artichoke hearts, sun dried tomatoes, garlic cream cheese, black olives, provolone, alfalfa sprouts, lettuce & sauce.
The Blackfoot
Black beans, cheddar, monterey jack, salsa, tomato, onions, sour cream, lettuce & sauce.
The Capitol Complex
Ham, salami, pepperoni, turkey pastrami, pepper jack, swiss, onions, tomato, lettuce & sauce.
BLT
Not to be confused with the “Baconzilla”, a seasonal special. Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato & sauce.
Mount St. Helens
Ham, turkey, beef, pepperoni, turkey pastrami, swiss, provolone, cheddar, monterey jack, mozzarella, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, sunflower seeds, lettuce & sauce.
The Nuke
Ham, turkey, beef, swiss, provolone, cheddar, lettuce & sauce.
Turkey & Cheese
Turkey, provolone, lettuce & sauce.
The Clubhouse
Ham, turkey, bacon, cheddar, swiss, guacamole, tomato, lettuce & sauce.
The Beastie
Beef, onions, mushrooms, cheddar, monterey jack, sunflower seeds, horseradish, lettuce, alfalfa sprouts & sauce.
Three Mile Island
Ham, turkey, beef, pepperoni, swiss, provolone, cheddar, monterey jack, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, sunflower seeds, lettuce & sauce.
Isis Crisis
Gyro meat, feta, monterey jack, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, lettuce & sauce. Traditionally served with Camel Spit™ or substitute any other sauce.
Sorry Charlie
Tuna & mayo mix (sorry, we don’t use that miracle stuff), cheddar, pickle spears, lettuce & a sauce if you wish.
Yo Momma Osama
Gyro meat, bacon, black beans, onions, gorgonzola, pepper jack, salsa, lettuce & sauce.
The All American
Original: Angus burger, bacon, american, monterey jack, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, mustard, ketchup, lettuce & sauce. Bacon Bleu Version: Burger, bacon, gorgonzola, jack & lettuce. Chili Cheddar Version: Burger, Don Juan’s chili, cheddar, onions & lettuce. Mushroom Swiss Version: Burger, mushrooms, 2 kinds of swiss, grilled onion & lettuce. The Texan Version: Burger, jalapeños, cheddar, grilled onion, BBQ sauce & lettuce.
What's on the Cover
Beef, salami, pepperoni, turkey, bacon, tomato, mushrooms, black olives, lettuce & sauce. Add Cheese - 99¢. Scroll to the bottom.
BaconZilla
Our BLT on steroids. Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato & sauce.
Texas / Ukraine Land Grab
A monthly special brought back from the past for a limited time. Beef Brisket crowned with Monterey Jack Cheese, drowned in a savory BBQ sauce on a bed of lettuce and contained in any of our Clubfoot Buns.
Potato or Rice
MRL
Named after the famous Helena train wreck of 1989. Choice of 3 veggies & 2 cheeses from list below.
Rude Dude
Pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, black olives, butter, monterey jack & gorgonzola.
Black Beans & Rice
You may opt for potato instead of rice. Black bean mixture and cheddar. (Ox salsa or your choice of sauce on request. Sour cream is recommended.)
Rajun Cajun
Ham, onions, green peppers, kidney beans, Tabasco®, cajun sausage gravy & cajun spice.
Teriyaki Chicken Bowl
Comes with rice (or choose potato), teriyaki chicken, broccoli, cauliflower, mushrooms & onion and topped with green onions & sesame seeds.
Broccoli & Cheese Spud
Broccoli, cheddar, onions & real bacon bits.
Potato of the Sea
Plenty o’ imitation crab, butter, onions, chives & monterey jack.
So Crates The Potato
Gyro meat, feta, monterey jack, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes & we recommend Camel Spit™.
Chili Cheddar Potato
Don Juan’s Infamous Chili™, cheddar & onions.
Pizza Potato
Pizza sauce, black olives, pepperoni, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella & sharp cheddar.
The Nuke Potato
Ham, turkey, beef, swiss, provolone & cheddar.
The Nuke Potato Deluxe
The Nuke™ plus mushrooms, onions & green peppers.
French Onion Potato
French onion soup served over potato or rice covered with monterey jack cheese.
The Dud Bowl
Butter, chives & bacon bits.
Plain Jane
Potato or rice with butter.
Flatfoots
Ham Melt
Ham, cheddar, creamy swiss, dijon mustard & choice of sauce.
Teriyaki Melt
Teriyaki chicken, monterey jack, green onions, sesame seeds, tomato & choice of sauce.
Tuna Melt
Tuna & mayo mix, cheddar, pickles, lettuce & sauce
Vegi Dip
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, sunflower seeds, creamy swiss, mozzarella & sauce.
Pepperoni (Meat) Vegi Dip
Same ingredients as the Vegi Dip™, plus pepperoni, or any other meat, & choice of sauce.
Chernobyl Meltdown
Turkey, salami, creamy swiss, cheddar, garlic cream cheese, onions, alfalfa sprouts, horseradish, white pepper, salsa & sauce
Philly Melt
Philly steak, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, monterey jack, creamy swiss & choice of sauce.
French Dip
Beef, cheddar, creamy swiss & choice of sauce. (we recommend au jus)
Turkey Melt
Turkey, provolone, creamy swiss, dijon mustard & choice of sauce.
Rancho Deluxe
Beef, cheddar, creamy swiss, dijon mustard, dill pickles, sunflower seeds, onions, mushrooms & sauce.
The Aftermath
A Nuke, Flatfoot style. Ham, turkey, beef, swiss, provolone, sharp cheddar.
Pizza Melt
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, black olives, onions, mushrooms, green pepper, cheddar, mozzarella, creamy swiss & sauce.
Hot Pastrami
Turkey pastrami, sauerkraut, creamy swiss, onions, mushrooms, dijon mustard & sauce.
Headbanger's Hoagie
Ham, salami, pepperoni, garlic cream cheese, cheddar, creamy swiss, mozzarella, lettuce & Italian dressing or choice of sauce.
Grilled Cheesy
Cheddar, creamy swiss, monterey jack, mozzarella & sauce.
Salads
Mount Helena
Iceberg lettuce, turkey, bacon strips, egg, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts, sunflower seeds, cheddar and gorgonzola. Select dressing.
Taco Salad
Iceberg lettuce, corn chips, cheddar, Don Juan’s Infamous Chili™ & guacamole (sour cream & salsa on request).
So Crates Salad
Iceberg lettuce, gyro meat, feta, black olives, green peppers, onions & tomato. Select dressing.
Small Dinner Salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, mozzarella & croutons. Select dressing.
Grilled Salads
Teriyaki Chicken Salad
Chicken grilled in teriyaki sauce, monterey jack, green onions, tomatoes and sesame seeds on top of iceberg lettuce & side of Sesame Vinaigrette or sauce of your choice.
Fajita Chicken Salad
Chicken grilled with fajita seasoning, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, green onions, green chiles and sharp cheddar on top of iceberg lettuce & a side of one of our famous sauces.
Quesadillas
Philly Steak Quesadilla
Philly beef, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, monterey jack & creamy swiss & a side of one of our famous sauces.
Havalina
Ham, pineapple, mushrooms, cheesy blend & a side of one of our famous sauces.
Black Bean Quesadilla
Black beans, cheesy blend, tomatoes, green chiles & a side of one of our famous sauces.
Hoagadilla
Salami, pepperoni, ham, monterey jack & lettuce, plus onions, tomato & spicy sweet peppers sautéed in our Italian sauce, & a side of one of our famous sauces.
Who Cut the Cheese?
Our cheesy blend with a side of one of our famous sauces.
Pizzadilla
Pizza sauce, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, pepperoni, cheesy blend & a side of one of our famous sauces.
Vegidilla
Mushrooms, broccoli, cauliflower, artichoke hearts, sun dried tomatoes, black olives, cheesy blend, feta, garlic cream cheese & a side of one of our famous sauces.
Chickadilla
Chicken, mushrooms, green chilis, gorgonzola, cheesy blend & garlic cream cheese & a side of one of our famous sauces.
Other Stuff
Naoxchos
Pronounced “nachos” (the ox is silent). Tortilla chips, black olives, onions, cheesy blend, pepper jack, jalapeños, guacamole & sour cream (salsa on request).
Fajita Naoxchos
Our regular Naoxchos™ with chicken or philly beef in fajita seasoning.
Don Juan's Infamous Chili
Famous Ox chili, different than the rest.
Soup of the Day
Changes Daily - Call to find out what today's soup is.
French Onion Soup
A customer favorite! Made with beef broth, onions & broiled monterey jack on top with optional croutons.
Cheese Ox
A BBQ cheese steak, OX-style. Beef, monterey jack & BBQ sauce sautéed together and served in a full length Clubfoot® boat.
Cheese Ox Deluxe
The Cheese Ox plus mushrooms, onions & green peppers.
Chips & Salsa
A pile of tri-color tortilla chips served with our famous salsa.
Cheese Wheels
Three French Clubfoot® rounds covered with cheesy blend & sauce.
Pizza Wheels
Pizza sauce, black olives, pepperoni, green peppers, onions, mushrooms & cheesy blend on three French Clubfoot® rounds & sauce.
One Ox Finger
A small sandwich made with French or wheat Bread Guts, your choice of one meat & served with creamy swiss. Heated.
Three Ox Fingers & Ranch
Three small sandwiches made with French or wheat Bread Guts, your choice of one meat & served with creamy swiss. Heated.
Camel Toes
Ox Fingers™ made with gyro meat, feta & black olives. 3 Toes come with a side of Camel Spit™ or any of our famous sauces. Available on French or wheat. Heated.
Cheesy Guts
4 Guts served with melted cheese of your choice & one of our famous sauces. Available on French or whole wheat. May not be available at all times.
Sticky Fingers
3 Guts served with PB&J, available on French or whole wheat.
Desserts
Sauce Options
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Celebrating over 35 years of Sandwiches, Art & Political Irreverence. Chosen as America's 2nd best sandwich by Maxim Magizine and Montana's single must try sandwich by Food Network Magazine.
400 Euclid Ave, Helena, MT 59601