Barbeque
Dessert & Ice Cream
Sandwiches

Staghorn Kitchen 728 E sugarland hwy

86 Reviews

$$

728 E sugarland hwy

Clewiston, FL 33440

Popular Items

Whole Boston Butt
Whole Rack of Ribs
Smoked Mahi Spread

Meats

Whole Boston Butt

$35.00

1 Whole Boston Butt slow smoked using local Oak wood for 12 hrs.

Whole Rack of Ribs

$30.00

1 rack of St Louis Style Spare ribs (12-13 bones) Slow smoked over local oak wood for 4 hours.

Whole chicken

$17.00

4 lb average. These birds spend the night in our dry brine, before smoking low and slow over local oak wood until perfectly juicy and tender.

Whole Smoked Brisket (12-15 lb average)

$165.00

Creamy Horseradish sauce for smoked prime rib (1 pt)

$10.00

25 jumbo smoked chicken wings

$35.00Out of stock

Sides

Green beans Family Size (about 20-25 portions)

$40.00Out of stock

Green beans (1 qt or 6-8 portions)

$10.00Out of stock

Scratch made mashed potatoes and homemade gravy Family size ( about 15- 20 portions)

$50.00Out of stock

Scratch made mashed potatoes and homemade gravy (1 qt or 6 portions)

$18.00Out of stock

Macaroni and Cheese (Family Size)

$50.00Out of stock

Macaroni and Cheese qt

$17.00

Desserts

Family size Guava Bread Pudding w/ lime cream cheese glaze (20-25 portions)

$65.00Out of stock

Whole pan of scratchmade White Chocolate Chunk Brownies

$50.00Out of stock

1 dozen scratch made Chocolate chip cookies

$24.00Out of stock

Family Size Banana Pudding

$35.00

Family Size Dirt Cake

$35.00

Snacks/extras

Pimento Cheese 8oz

$8.49

Smoked Mahi Spread

$12.00

Slab Bacon 1 lb

$14.00

House made BBQ sauce 16oz

$7.00
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Staghorn Kitchen is a community driven restaurant serving Florida Style BBQ, Smoked seafood, and daily homestyle specials.

728 E sugarland hwy, Clewiston, FL 33440

Directions

