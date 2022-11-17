  • Home
  • Stags mobile kitchen and catering llc - 526 Enos Rd
Stags mobile kitchen and catering llc 526 Enos Rd

526 Enos Rd

Seymour, IN 47274

Food

6

$6.00

7

$7.00

8

$8.00

9

$9.00

10

$10.00

11

$11.00

12

$12.00

13

$13.00

14

$14.00

15

$15.00

16

$16.00

17

$17.00

18

$18.00

19

$19.00

20

$20.00

Drink

1

$1.00

2

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

526 Enos Rd, Seymour, IN 47274

