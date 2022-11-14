Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Stained Glass Pub | Elkridge Location

237 Reviews

$$

6751 Dorsey rd

Elkridge, MD 21075

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Wings
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Santa Fe Chicken Rolls

STARTERS

Baked Wings

$14.99

One full pound of baked jumbo wings served with celery sticks Your choice of Bleu Cheese or Ranch Dressing.

Boneless Wings

$9.79

10 Boneless wings with your choice of sauce, with Ranch or Bleu Cheese dressing on the side.

Wings

Wings

$14.99

One full pound of fried jumbo wings served with celery sticks Your choice of Bleu Cheese or Ranch Dressing.

Appetizer Sampler

Appetizer Sampler

$21.99

Can’t decide on a single item to order? Try a sampling of our house favorites – 2 cheese quesadillas, 4 mozzarella sticks, white queso nachos, 2 Santa Fe Rolls and 4 Buffalo wings. (Sorry no substitutions)

Extreme Appetizer Platter

Extreme Appetizer Platter

$54.99

Now enjoy the full appetizer size for a chicken quesadilla, white queso nachos, mozzarella sticks, Santa Fe Rolls, and wings with your choice of sauce. Served with ranch, bleu cheese, chipotle ranch, sour cream, salsa, guacamole and marinara sauces. Sorry no substitutions or requests for all flats/drums.

Asian Sampler

Asian Sampler

$13.99

Seared rare tuna with Japanese mustard, 2 vegetable pot stickers with sesame ginger sauce and 2 won ton shrimp with sweet & spicy Thai sauce.

Buffalo Tenders

$13.79

Served with house made bleu cheese (or) Ranch dressing and French fries.

Chicken Tenders

$12.99

Served with house made honey mustard, and French fries.

Cheeseburger Sliders

$12.79

Three mini burgers with American cheese on soft rolls with onions, ketchup and mustard, served with potato chips.

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.79

Grilled flour tortillas with baked chicken breast tomatoes, scallions and Jack & cheddar cheeses. Served with sour cream and salsa.

Crabby Cheesy Pretzel

$15.79

Creamy crab dip baked open face on pretzel bread halves with Jack & cheddar cheeses, garnished with scallions and a dusting of Old Bay.

Hot Crab Dip

$15.79

Lump Crab meat with Old Bay spiced cream cheese in baked in a crock, served with your choice of corn chips or a toasted garlic baguette.

Hot Pretzel

$6.99

A soft pretzel served hot with kosher salt with yellow and honey mustard.

Irish Nachos

Irish Nachos

$10.99

A Pub Favorite! Fried potato slices, queso dip, crispy bacon bits, scallions, jalapenos with a side of sour cream.

8" Margarita Pie

$12.29

EVOO, fresh garlic, spices, mozzarella, provolone, diced tomatoes and fresh basil.

12" Margarita Pizza

$14.79

EVOO, fresh garlic, spices, mozzarella, provolone, diced tomatoes and fresh basil.

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.49

Served with warm Marinara sauce

1/2 lb. Old Bay Steamed Shrimp

1/2 lb. Old Bay Steamed Shrimp

$13.99

Steamed in beer with red potatoes, onions and Old Bay.

1 lb. Old Bay Steamed Shrimp

1 lb. Old Bay Steamed Shrimp

$25.99

Steamed in beer with red potatoes, onions and Old Bay.

Santa Fe Chicken Rolls

Santa Fe Chicken Rolls

$11.49

Served with a side of Chipotle Ranch dipping sauce.

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$12.79

Served hot with your choice of celery, toasted French bread or tortilla chips.

8" White Pizza

$11.49

EVOO, fresh garlic, spices, Provolone and imported Fontina.

12" White Pizza

$13.79

EVOO, fresh garlic, spices, Provolone and imported Fontina.

White Queso Nachos

White Queso Nachos

$11.49

White corn chips topped with our house made pepper Jack cheese sauce, garnished with tomatoes, scallions and black olives. Served with sour cream, salsa and guacamole.

Fresh Guacamole & Chips

$10.99

Veggie Quesadilla

$9.99

SOUPS

Cup of MD Crab

$6.99

Cup of Cream of Crab

$6.99

Cup of Half & Half Crab

$6.99
Cup of Chili

Cup of Chili

$6.49

Bowl of MD Crab

$8.49

Bowl of Cream of Crab

$8.49
Bowl of Half & Half Crab

Bowl of Half & Half Crab

$8.49
Bowl of Chili

Bowl of Chili

$7.99

Quart of MD Crab Soup

$22.50

Quart of Cream of Crab Soup

$22.50

Quart of MD Half & Half Soup

$22.50

SALADS

Large Garden Salad

$8.79

Romaine lettuce, shaved carrots, sliced red onion, red pepper and grape tomatoes. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.

Small Garden Salad

$5.79

Romaine lettuce, shaved carrots, sliced red onion, red pepper and grape tomatoes. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.

Large Caesar Salad

$8.79

Romaine lettuce, house made Caesar dressing, croutons, and Argentine Parmesan.

Small Caesar Salad

$5.79

Romaine lettuce, house made Caesar dressing, croutons, and Argentine Parmesan.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$16.79

Romaine lettuce, choice of grilled or fried chicken, tossed in Buffalo sauce with bleu cheese crumbles, red peppers, shaved carrots, red onion, grape tomatoes and crispy bacon bits. Garnished with celery sticks and served with your choice of dressing on the side.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$10.79

Chopped Romaine hearts, diced tomatoes, cucumber, red onion and Calamate Olives tossed in a Greek Red Wine, garnished with feta cheese.

Iceberg Wedge

$10.79

An Iceberg Wedge with creamy bleu cheese dressing, crispy bacon bits, bleu cheese crumbles and diced tomatoes.

Italian Chopped Salad

Italian Chopped Salad

$15.99

Romaine lettuce, chopped Cappacolla ham, Genoa salami, Provolone & fresh mozzarella cheeses, diced tomatoes, red onion and Calamata olives tossed in house made creamy Italian dressing

Sedona Salad

Sedona Salad

$10.79

Romaine lettuce, roasted corn, black bean and red onion salsa, garnished with grape tomatoes, feta cheese, and wonton strips. Served with a side of your choice of dressing.

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$10.79

Baby spinach, grape tomatoes, red onions, carrots, sliced avocados, red pepper, cucumbers and served with a side your choice of dressing.

ENTREES

Balsamic Glazed Salmon Dinner

Balsamic Glazed Salmon Dinner

$20.99

Baked Atlantic Salmon seasoned with lemon pepper and garnished with a balsamic glaze, served with rice pilaf and sautéed spinach.

Blackened Chicken Penne

$18.99

Cajun seasoned baked chicken breast and penne tossed with tomatoes and peas in a Parmesan herb butter cream sauce.

Cheese Ravioli

$15.99

Cheese Ravioli topped with your choice of marinara, meat sauce or butter. Served with garlic bread.

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$18.99

A marinated chicken breast grilled or flash fried with Japanese Panko topped with our zesty marinara sauce and finished in the oven with melted provolone & Parmesan cheese. Served with a side of thin spaghetti and toasted garlic bread.

Double Crab Cake Dinner

$35.99

Two 5-ounce cakes, broiled or fried, served with a baked potato and green beans.

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$20.99

Haddock dipped in beer batter and flash fried. Served with breaded potato wedges, coleslaw, lemon wedge and a side of our house made tartar sauce.

Franks Meatloaf

$18.99

A generous portion of our house made meatloaf crusted with a tangy ketchup blend served with mashed potatoes, roasted beef gravy and fresh green beans.

Mom's Lasagna

$18.99

Made with ground beef, Italian sausage, farm fresh cheeses and Marinara sauce. Served with garlic bread.

NY Strip Steak

$26.99

12-ounce center cut choice beef garnished with an onion ring and baked potato and fresh green beans.

Roasted Chicken Dinner

Roasted Chicken Dinner

$18.99

Roasted half chicken dinner served with a side of red skin mashed potatoes and sautéed spinach.

Seafood Gumbo

$23.99

Sautéed Shrimp, baked chicken breast and Andouille sausage in a zesty Cajun sauce, served over rice pilaf and garnished with crabmeat.

Single Crab Cake Dinner

$21.99

One 5-ounce cakes, broiled or fried, served with a baked potato and green beans.

Stuffed Shrimp

$25.99

Five jumbo shrimp stuffed with mini lump crab cakes, topped with Imperial glaze and baked. Served with rice pilaf and green beans.

SANDWICH/WRAPS

All sandwiches/wraps are served with a dill pickle spear & chips unless otherwise noted

BLT

$9.99

Chicken Steak Sub

$12.99

Lettuce, tomato, mayo and Provolone on a toasted sub roll.

Crab Cake Sandwich

Crab Cake Sandwich

$19.99

5 oz. cake, broiled or fried, served with crackers –or- on a roll.

Cuban Sandwich

$12.99

Turkey, Black Forest ham, melted Swiss, bread & butter pickles and mustard on a flat grilled sub roll.

Deli Sandwich

$7.99

Build your own deli sandwich.

French Dip Sandwich

French Dip Sandwich

$12.99

Warm roast beef and melted Swiss cheese on toasted French bread, served with a side of au jus.

Grilled Cheese

$10.99
Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Marinated and grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a toasted Brioche roll.

Haddock Sandwich

$14.99

Fillet of Haddock dipped in beer batter and fried, served with lettuce, tomato on a toasted Kaiser roll with a side of our house made tartar sauce.

Hot Italian Grinder

$12.99

Cappacolla ham, Genoa salami, pepperoni, Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions and creamy Italian dressing on a toasted Sub roll.

Hot Roast Beef

$12.99

Served open face on white bread with roasted beef gravy and mashed red skin potatoes or fries.

NY Reuben

NY Reuben

$12.99

Extra lean corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing on grilled rye bread.

Pretzel Turkey Sandwich

$12.99

Sliced thin turkey breast on a pretzel roll with bacon, melted cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions and honey mustard.

Pub Club Sandwich

$12.99

Turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo stacked on your choice of white, wheat or rye bread.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.99

Smoky pork barbecue on a toasted Brioche roll served with French fries and coleslaw.

Roberts Bet Sandwich

Roberts Bet Sandwich

$12.99

Warm roast beef, bacon and melted Swiss on grilled rye.

Salmon BLT

$16.99

Grilled Atlantic salmon, bacon, lettuce, tomato and a side of basil aioli on a toasted Brioche roll.

Seafood Club Sandwich

Seafood Club Sandwich

$27.99

Our 5 oz. crab cake, Old Bay shrimp salad, bacon, lettuce and tomato stacked on toast. Be hungry!

Steak & Cheese Sub

$12.99

Lettuce, tomato, mayo and Provolone on a toasted sub roll.

Veggie Sub

$11.99

Blackened Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Blackened chicken breast wrapped in a warm flour tortilla with rice pilaf, Jack & cheddar cheeses, lettuce, tomato & roasted red pepper mayo.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Fried chicken tenders or a grilled chicken breast, Jack & cheddar cheeses, lettuce and Buffalo sauce wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Served with a side of Ranch or Bleu cheese dressing.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.99

Grilled Chicken, Romaine lettuce, house made Caesar dressing, and Argentine Parmesan wrapped in a warm flour tortilla

Old Bay Shrimp Wrap

Old Bay Shrimp Wrap

$16.99

House made shrimp salad wrapped in a flour tortilla with lettuce and tomato.

BURGERS

Our burgers are ½ lb. of choice ground beef, fresh, hand-formed patties, never frozen. Served on a toasted Brioche roll with a dill pickle spear and French fries.

Hamburger

$13.99

Grilled to your liking with your choice of condiments.

Cheeseburger

$15.29

American, Swiss*, Cheddar*, Provolone* or Pepper Jack

Black & Bleu Burger

$15.29

Cajun spice and melted bleu cheese.

The Humdinger

The Humdinger

$16.79

Black forest Ham and melted cheddar.

Patty Melt

$15.99

Sautéed onions and cheddar on grilled rye bread.

Smokehouse Burger

$16.79

Bacon, cheddar cheese, sautéed onions & barbecue sauce.

The Matterhorn

The Matterhorn

$16.79

Sautéed fresh mushrooms, onions, bacon and melted Swiss.

Pepper Burger

Pepper Burger

$16.79

Fajita spice, pepper Jack cheese, hot cherry peppers, mild banana peppers.

SoCal Pretzel Burger

$16.99

Provolone cheese, avocado, sautéed mushrooms, 1000 Island dressing on a toasted pretzel bun.

PIZZA

We make our own dough. We make our own sauce. We grate our own cheese. House Recipe since 1973.

Sm Plain Pizza

$10.49

Sm 1 Topping Pizza

$12.29

Sm 2 Topping Pizza

$13.39

Sm 3+ Topping Pizza

$15.99

Md Plain Pizza

$14.99

Md 1 Topping Pizza

$16.49

Md 2 Topping Pizza

$17.59

Md 3+ Topping Pizza

$19.99

Lg Plain Pizza

$19.99

Lg 1 Topping Pizza

$21.99

Lg 2 Topping Pizza

$23.99

Lg 3+ Topping Pizza

$25.99

SIDES

**Add Protein

Baked Potato

$4.99

Basket of Corn Chips

$6.99

Basket of Curly Wedge Fries

$10.99

Basket of Fries

$7.99

Basket of Onion Rings

$10.99

Basket of Potato Chips

$4.99

Basket Sweet Potato Fries

$9.99

Extra Dressing/Sauce

$0.80

Fresh Guacamole & Chips

$10.99

Garlic Baguette - Large

$2.99

Garlic Baguette - Small

$1.99

Loaded Baked Potato

$6.49

Melted Butter

$0.75

Queso & Chips

$9.99

Salsa & Chips

$7.99

Side of Applesauce

$4.99

Side of Au Jus - Large

$3.99

Side of Au Jus - Small

$2.99

Side of Avocado

$1.25

Side of Carrots

$2.99

Side of Celery

$2.99

Side of Coleslaw

$4.99

Side of Curly Wedge FF

$6.99

Side of Dill Pickles (3)

$2.00

Side of French Fries

$5.25

Side of Green Beans

$4.99

Side of Garlic Bread

$1.00

Side of Gravy

$1.00

Side of Marinara

$4.99

Side of Mashed Potato w/ Gravy

$5.99

Side of Mashed Potatoes

$4.99

Side of Onion Rings

$5.75

Side of Potato Chips

$2.99

Side of Queso Dip - Large

$5.99

Side of Queso Dip - Small

$3.99

Side of Rice Pilaf

$4.99

Side of Salsa

$4.99

Side of Sauteed Spinach

$4.99

Side of Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99

Side of Tortilla Chips

$4.99

DESSERT

Apple Pie

$6.99

Brownie Supreme

$7.99

Cheesecake

$7.99

Drug Store Sundae

$6.99
Heath Bar Bread Pudding

Heath Bar Bread Pudding

$7.99
Hot Donut Sundae

Hot Donut Sundae

$7.99

Warm glazed donut, vanilla ice cream, heath bar crumbs, whipped cream and a cherry on top.

Kids Sundae

$3.99

Root Beer Float

$6.99

Vanilla Ice Cream - Double Scoop

$6.00

Vanilla Ice Cream - Single Scoop

$4.00

KIDS MENU

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.49

Kids Hamburger

$5.99

Kids Tenders

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Kids Hot Dog

$5.99

Kids Penne

$5.99

Kids Ravioli

$5.99

Kids Spaghetti

$5.99

Tea To-Go

Arnold Palmer To-Go

$4.00

Hot Tea To-Go

$3.50

Unsweet Tea To-Go

$4.00

Sweet Tea To-Go

$4.00

Water To-Go

Soda To-Go

Bottle Water To-Go

$2.00

Water To-Go

Club Soda To-Go

$3.00

Coke Zero To-Go

$4.00

Coke To-Go

$4.00

Diet Coke To-Go

$4.00

Ginger Ale To-Go

$4.00

Ginger Beer To-Go

$5.00

Kids Soda To-Go

$2.75

Lemonade To-Go

$4.00

Orange Soda To-Go

$4.00

Red Bull To-Go

$5.50

Rootbeer To-Go

$4.00

Sprite To-Go

$4.00

Tonic To-Go

$4.00

Coffee To-Go

Coffee To-Go

$2.50

Decaf To-Go

$2.50

Juice To-Go

Apple Juice To-Go

$3.00

Cranberry Juice To-Go

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice To-Go

$3.00

Orange Juice To-Go

$3.00

Pineapple Juice To-Go

$3.00

Tomato Juice To-Go

$3.00

Virgin Mary To-Go

$4.00

Dairy To-Go

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Milk

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

32oz Drafts To-Go

32z Heineken To-Go

$11.50

Beer Bottle To-Go

PLEASE HAVE ID READY AT PICK-UP | MUST BE ORDERED WITH FOOD!

Amstel Light

$5.75

Angry Orch Crisp

$5.75

Bass Ale

$5.75

Bud

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Bud Lime

$5.00

Coors Lite

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Corona Light

$5.75

Corona Prem

$6.00

Dogfish 60 Min

$6.25Out of stock

Dogfish 90 Min

$6.25

Dominion Oak Stout

$6.00

Dos Equis Ambar

$5.75

Dos Equis Lager

$5.75

Eight Point IPA

$6.00

Fat Tire

$6.00

Heineken 0.0% NA

$4.50

Heineken Light

$5.75

Heineken

$5.75

LandShark

$5.75

Magic Hat

$6.00

Michelob Gold

$5.00

Michelob Light

$5.00Out of stock

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Mikes Hard Lemonade

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

New Castle

$6.00

O'Douls NA

$5.00

Omission

$6.00Out of stock

Redds Apple

$6.00

Sierra Nevada

$5.75

Two Hearted Ale

$6.50

Beer Can To-Go

PLEASE HAVE ID READY AT PICK-UP | MUST BE ORDERED WITH FOOD!

Dos Equis Ranch Water

$5.50

Feed The Monkey

$5.75

Guinness Blonde

$5.25

Dogfish Sea Quench

$6.50

Natural Light

$3.75

Speedy Wobbles IPA

$5.50

Truly

$5.50Out of stock

Wolf Pup IPA

$6.00

Specialty Mixed Drinks

32oz Bloody Mary To-Go

$15.00

32oz Crush To-Go

$16.00

32oz Margarita To-Go

$15.00

32oz Mimosa To-Go

$15.00

L.I. Tea

$7.75

Moscow Mule

$7.50

Screwball Old Fashioned

$7.75

Screwdriver

$5.50

Southern Mule

$7.25

12 oz. Specialty Mixed Drinks

12oz Crush To-Go

$6.00

Skull Crusher To-Go

$8.25

12oz Margarita To-Go

$7.00

12oz Bloody Mary To-Go

$6.25

12oz Mimosa To-Go

$6.25

12oz Vodka Mixed Drink

House Vodka

$5.00

3 Olives Blueberry

$6.50

3 Olives Bubblegum

$6.50

3 Olives Cherry

$6.50Out of stock

3 Olives Chocolate

$6.50Out of stock

3 Olives Loopy

$6.50Out of stock

Deep Eddy Lime

$6.50

3 Olives Strawberry

$6.50Out of stock

Absolut

$6.50

Absolut Grapefruit

$6.50

Absolut Mandarin

$6.50

Absolut Peach

$6.50

Absolut Strawberry

$6.50Out of stock

Belevdere

$7.25Out of stock

Chopin

$7.50

Circo

$7.50

Crystal Head

$7.50Out of stock

Deep Eddy Cran

$6.25Out of stock

Deep Eddy Lemon

$6.50

Deep Eddy Ruby

$6.50

Grey Goose

$7.50

Firefly Sweet Tea

$6.50

Kettle One

$7.50

Pinnacle Raspberry

$6.25

Pinnacle Vanilla

$6.50

Recipe Orange

$6.50

Stoli

$6.25

Stoli Cucumber

$6.25Out of stock

Tito's

$6.50

Van Gogh Dbl Espresso

$6.75

12oz Rum Mixed Drink

House Rum

$5.00

Appleton Estate

$6.50

Bacardi O

$6.50

Bacardi

$6.50

Bacardi Limon

$6.50

Captain Morgan

$6.50

Malibu

$6.50

Mt.Gay

$6.50

Myers'

$6.50

Parrot Bay

$6.50Out of stock

Rumchata

$6.50

12oz Gin Mixed Drink

House Gin

$5.00

Beefeater 24

$6.75

Bombay Saphire

$6.75

Dogfish Gin

$7.25Out of stock

Hendricks

$7.50

Tanqueray

$6.50

Monkey 47

$9.20

12oz Tequila Mixed Drink

House Tequila

$5.00

1800 Silver

$7.75

Dobel

$8.25

Don Julio Blanco

$8.50

Don Julio Reposado

$8.50

Tres Organic

$8.00Out of stock

Hornitos Reposado

$8.25

Jose Gold

$6.50

Jose Silver

$6.50

Patron Silver

$8.25

Patron Citronage

$8.25Out of stock

Casamigos Anejo

$9.25

Tres Generations

$8.50

12oz Whiskey/Bourbon Mixed Drink

House Bourbon

$5.00

House Whiskey

$5.00

Basil Hayden

$8.25

Bookers

$9.25Out of stock

Bulleit

$6.75

Bulleit Rye

$6.75

Bushmill

$7.25Out of stock

Canadian Club

$6.50

Cask IPA

$6.75

Cask Stout

$6.75

Crown Apple

$7.25

Crown Royal

$7.25

Crown Rye

$7.25

Crown Salted Caramel

$7.25Out of stock

Crown Vanilla

$7.25

Fireball

$6.50

Jack Apple

$6.75

Jack Daniels

$6.75

Jack Fire

$6.75

Jack Honey

$6.75

Jameson

$6.50

Jameson Black

$7.25

Jameson Cold Brew

$7.00

Jim Beam

$6.50

Jameson Orange

$7.25

Knob Creek

$7.50

Knob Creek Rye

$7.50

Makers 46

$8.00

Makers Mark

$7.50

Old Forester

$7.50

Old Grandad

$6.50

Red Stag

$6.50

Sagamore

$7.50

Seagrams 7

$6.50

Seagrams VO

$6.50

SkrewBall

$6.50

Tullamoredew

$7.00

Wild Turkey

$6.50

Woodford Reserve

$8.50

12oz Liqueur/Cordial Mixed Drink

Baileys

$6.50

Disaronno Amaretto

$7.50

Dry Vermouth

$6.25

Frangelico

$6.50

Goldschlager

$6.50

Grand Marnier

$8.25

Irish Mist

$7.50

Jagermeister

$6.50

Kahlua

$6.50

Licor 43

$6.75Out of stock

Melon Liqueur

$6.00

Peach Schnapps

$6.25

Peppermit Schnapps

$6.25

Rumple Minze

$6.50

Sambuca Romana

$6.50

Sour Apple Pukcer

$6.25

Southern Comfort

$6.50

Sweet Vermouth

$6.25

Triple Sec

$5.50

E & J Brandy

$6.50

Tuaca

$6.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markSports
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markContactless Payments
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Store Hours: Monday - Saturday: 11:30am - 1:00a Sunday: 12:00pm - 12:00am The Stained Glass Pub was established as a Family Restaurant and Sports Bar in 1973. It was considered one of the first sports bars in Montgomery County. Our Elkridge location opened it's doors 2008. Through the years, the Stained Glass Pub has grown to be known for its delicious pizza, affordable menu, and welcoming atmosphere.

Website

Location

6751 Dorsey rd, Elkridge, MD 21075

Directions

Gallery
Stained Glass Pub image
Stained Glass Pub image
Stained Glass Pub image
Stained Glass Pub image

Similar restaurants in your area

Coal Fire - Ellicott City
orange starNo Reviews
5725 Richard's Valley Rd Unit A-12 Ellicott City, MD 21043
View restaurantnext
Neo Pizza & Taphouse - Columbia, MD
orange star4.6 • 419
8872 McGaw Rd, Ste A Columbia, MD 21045
View restaurantnext
Sorrento of Arbutus
orange star4.7 • 878
5401 East Drive Halethorpe, MD 21227
View restaurantnext
Zella's Pizzeria
orange star4.2 • 566
1145 Hollins St Baltimore, MD 21223
View restaurantnext
Hersh's - 1843-45 LIGHT STREET
orange starNo Reviews
1843-45 LIGHT STREET Baltimore, MD 21230
View restaurantnext
Forno Restaurant & Wine Bar - 17 N Eutaw Street
orange starNo Reviews
17 N Eutaw Street Baltimore, MD 21201
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Elkridge

The Elkridge Furnace Inn
orange star4.6 • 3,797
5745 Furnace Ave Elkridge, MD 21075
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Elkridge
Hanover
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Catonsville
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Linthicum Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Columbia
review star
Avg 4.1 (41 restaurants)
Annapolis Junction
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Ellicott City
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Glen Burnie
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Laurel
review star
Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)
Clarksville
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston