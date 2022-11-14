Stained Glass Pub | Elkridge Location
6751 Dorsey rd
Elkridge, MD 21075
Popular Items
STARTERS
Baked Wings
One full pound of baked jumbo wings served with celery sticks Your choice of Bleu Cheese or Ranch Dressing.
Boneless Wings
10 Boneless wings with your choice of sauce, with Ranch or Bleu Cheese dressing on the side.
Wings
One full pound of fried jumbo wings served with celery sticks Your choice of Bleu Cheese or Ranch Dressing.
Appetizer Sampler
Can’t decide on a single item to order? Try a sampling of our house favorites – 2 cheese quesadillas, 4 mozzarella sticks, white queso nachos, 2 Santa Fe Rolls and 4 Buffalo wings. (Sorry no substitutions)
Extreme Appetizer Platter
Now enjoy the full appetizer size for a chicken quesadilla, white queso nachos, mozzarella sticks, Santa Fe Rolls, and wings with your choice of sauce. Served with ranch, bleu cheese, chipotle ranch, sour cream, salsa, guacamole and marinara sauces. Sorry no substitutions or requests for all flats/drums.
Asian Sampler
Seared rare tuna with Japanese mustard, 2 vegetable pot stickers with sesame ginger sauce and 2 won ton shrimp with sweet & spicy Thai sauce.
Buffalo Tenders
Served with house made bleu cheese (or) Ranch dressing and French fries.
Chicken Tenders
Served with house made honey mustard, and French fries.
Cheeseburger Sliders
Three mini burgers with American cheese on soft rolls with onions, ketchup and mustard, served with potato chips.
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortillas with baked chicken breast tomatoes, scallions and Jack & cheddar cheeses. Served with sour cream and salsa.
Crabby Cheesy Pretzel
Creamy crab dip baked open face on pretzel bread halves with Jack & cheddar cheeses, garnished with scallions and a dusting of Old Bay.
Hot Crab Dip
Lump Crab meat with Old Bay spiced cream cheese in baked in a crock, served with your choice of corn chips or a toasted garlic baguette.
Hot Pretzel
A soft pretzel served hot with kosher salt with yellow and honey mustard.
Irish Nachos
A Pub Favorite! Fried potato slices, queso dip, crispy bacon bits, scallions, jalapenos with a side of sour cream.
8" Margarita Pie
EVOO, fresh garlic, spices, mozzarella, provolone, diced tomatoes and fresh basil.
12" Margarita Pizza
EVOO, fresh garlic, spices, mozzarella, provolone, diced tomatoes and fresh basil.
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with warm Marinara sauce
1/2 lb. Old Bay Steamed Shrimp
Steamed in beer with red potatoes, onions and Old Bay.
1 lb. Old Bay Steamed Shrimp
Steamed in beer with red potatoes, onions and Old Bay.
Santa Fe Chicken Rolls
Served with a side of Chipotle Ranch dipping sauce.
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Served hot with your choice of celery, toasted French bread or tortilla chips.
8" White Pizza
EVOO, fresh garlic, spices, Provolone and imported Fontina.
12" White Pizza
EVOO, fresh garlic, spices, Provolone and imported Fontina.
White Queso Nachos
White corn chips topped with our house made pepper Jack cheese sauce, garnished with tomatoes, scallions and black olives. Served with sour cream, salsa and guacamole.
Fresh Guacamole & Chips
Veggie Quesadilla
SOUPS
SALADS
Large Garden Salad
Romaine lettuce, shaved carrots, sliced red onion, red pepper and grape tomatoes. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.
Small Garden Salad
Romaine lettuce, shaved carrots, sliced red onion, red pepper and grape tomatoes. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.
Large Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, house made Caesar dressing, croutons, and Argentine Parmesan.
Small Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, house made Caesar dressing, croutons, and Argentine Parmesan.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce, choice of grilled or fried chicken, tossed in Buffalo sauce with bleu cheese crumbles, red peppers, shaved carrots, red onion, grape tomatoes and crispy bacon bits. Garnished with celery sticks and served with your choice of dressing on the side.
Greek Salad
Chopped Romaine hearts, diced tomatoes, cucumber, red onion and Calamate Olives tossed in a Greek Red Wine, garnished with feta cheese.
Iceberg Wedge
An Iceberg Wedge with creamy bleu cheese dressing, crispy bacon bits, bleu cheese crumbles and diced tomatoes.
Italian Chopped Salad
Romaine lettuce, chopped Cappacolla ham, Genoa salami, Provolone & fresh mozzarella cheeses, diced tomatoes, red onion and Calamata olives tossed in house made creamy Italian dressing
Sedona Salad
Romaine lettuce, roasted corn, black bean and red onion salsa, garnished with grape tomatoes, feta cheese, and wonton strips. Served with a side of your choice of dressing.
Spinach Salad
Baby spinach, grape tomatoes, red onions, carrots, sliced avocados, red pepper, cucumbers and served with a side your choice of dressing.
ENTREES
Balsamic Glazed Salmon Dinner
Baked Atlantic Salmon seasoned with lemon pepper and garnished with a balsamic glaze, served with rice pilaf and sautéed spinach.
Blackened Chicken Penne
Cajun seasoned baked chicken breast and penne tossed with tomatoes and peas in a Parmesan herb butter cream sauce.
Cheese Ravioli
Cheese Ravioli topped with your choice of marinara, meat sauce or butter. Served with garlic bread.
Chicken Parmesan
A marinated chicken breast grilled or flash fried with Japanese Panko topped with our zesty marinara sauce and finished in the oven with melted provolone & Parmesan cheese. Served with a side of thin spaghetti and toasted garlic bread.
Double Crab Cake Dinner
Two 5-ounce cakes, broiled or fried, served with a baked potato and green beans.
Fish & Chips
Haddock dipped in beer batter and flash fried. Served with breaded potato wedges, coleslaw, lemon wedge and a side of our house made tartar sauce.
Franks Meatloaf
A generous portion of our house made meatloaf crusted with a tangy ketchup blend served with mashed potatoes, roasted beef gravy and fresh green beans.
Mom's Lasagna
Made with ground beef, Italian sausage, farm fresh cheeses and Marinara sauce. Served with garlic bread.
NY Strip Steak
12-ounce center cut choice beef garnished with an onion ring and baked potato and fresh green beans.
Roasted Chicken Dinner
Roasted half chicken dinner served with a side of red skin mashed potatoes and sautéed spinach.
Seafood Gumbo
Sautéed Shrimp, baked chicken breast and Andouille sausage in a zesty Cajun sauce, served over rice pilaf and garnished with crabmeat.
Single Crab Cake Dinner
One 5-ounce cakes, broiled or fried, served with a baked potato and green beans.
Stuffed Shrimp
Five jumbo shrimp stuffed with mini lump crab cakes, topped with Imperial glaze and baked. Served with rice pilaf and green beans.
SANDWICH/WRAPS
BLT
Chicken Steak Sub
Lettuce, tomato, mayo and Provolone on a toasted sub roll.
Crab Cake Sandwich
5 oz. cake, broiled or fried, served with crackers –or- on a roll.
Cuban Sandwich
Turkey, Black Forest ham, melted Swiss, bread & butter pickles and mustard on a flat grilled sub roll.
Deli Sandwich
Build your own deli sandwich.
French Dip Sandwich
Warm roast beef and melted Swiss cheese on toasted French bread, served with a side of au jus.
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Marinated and grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a toasted Brioche roll.
Haddock Sandwich
Fillet of Haddock dipped in beer batter and fried, served with lettuce, tomato on a toasted Kaiser roll with a side of our house made tartar sauce.
Hot Italian Grinder
Cappacolla ham, Genoa salami, pepperoni, Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions and creamy Italian dressing on a toasted Sub roll.
Hot Roast Beef
Served open face on white bread with roasted beef gravy and mashed red skin potatoes or fries.
NY Reuben
Extra lean corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing on grilled rye bread.
Pretzel Turkey Sandwich
Sliced thin turkey breast on a pretzel roll with bacon, melted cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions and honey mustard.
Pub Club Sandwich
Turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo stacked on your choice of white, wheat or rye bread.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Smoky pork barbecue on a toasted Brioche roll served with French fries and coleslaw.
Roberts Bet Sandwich
Warm roast beef, bacon and melted Swiss on grilled rye.
Salmon BLT
Grilled Atlantic salmon, bacon, lettuce, tomato and a side of basil aioli on a toasted Brioche roll.
Seafood Club Sandwich
Our 5 oz. crab cake, Old Bay shrimp salad, bacon, lettuce and tomato stacked on toast. Be hungry!
Steak & Cheese Sub
Lettuce, tomato, mayo and Provolone on a toasted sub roll.
Veggie Sub
Blackened Chicken Wrap
Blackened chicken breast wrapped in a warm flour tortilla with rice pilaf, Jack & cheddar cheeses, lettuce, tomato & roasted red pepper mayo.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Fried chicken tenders or a grilled chicken breast, Jack & cheddar cheeses, lettuce and Buffalo sauce wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Served with a side of Ranch or Bleu cheese dressing.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Romaine lettuce, house made Caesar dressing, and Argentine Parmesan wrapped in a warm flour tortilla
Old Bay Shrimp Wrap
House made shrimp salad wrapped in a flour tortilla with lettuce and tomato.
BURGERS
Hamburger
Grilled to your liking with your choice of condiments.
Cheeseburger
American, Swiss*, Cheddar*, Provolone* or Pepper Jack
Black & Bleu Burger
Cajun spice and melted bleu cheese.
The Humdinger
Black forest Ham and melted cheddar.
Patty Melt
Sautéed onions and cheddar on grilled rye bread.
Smokehouse Burger
Bacon, cheddar cheese, sautéed onions & barbecue sauce.
The Matterhorn
Sautéed fresh mushrooms, onions, bacon and melted Swiss.
Pepper Burger
Fajita spice, pepper Jack cheese, hot cherry peppers, mild banana peppers.
SoCal Pretzel Burger
Provolone cheese, avocado, sautéed mushrooms, 1000 Island dressing on a toasted pretzel bun.
PIZZA
SIDES
**Add Protein
Baked Potato
Basket of Corn Chips
Basket of Curly Wedge Fries
Basket of Fries
Basket of Onion Rings
Basket of Potato Chips
Basket Sweet Potato Fries
Extra Dressing/Sauce
Fresh Guacamole & Chips
Garlic Baguette - Large
Garlic Baguette - Small
Loaded Baked Potato
Melted Butter
Queso & Chips
Salsa & Chips
Side of Applesauce
Side of Au Jus - Large
Side of Au Jus - Small
Side of Avocado
Side of Carrots
Side of Celery
Side of Coleslaw
Side of Curly Wedge FF
Side of Dill Pickles (3)
Side of French Fries
Side of Green Beans
Side of Garlic Bread
Side of Gravy
Side of Marinara
Side of Mashed Potato w/ Gravy
Side of Mashed Potatoes
Side of Onion Rings
Side of Potato Chips
Side of Queso Dip - Large
Side of Queso Dip - Small
Side of Rice Pilaf
Side of Salsa
Side of Sauteed Spinach
Side of Sweet Potato Fries
Side of Tortilla Chips
DESSERT
Apple Pie
Brownie Supreme
Cheesecake
Drug Store Sundae
Heath Bar Bread Pudding
Hot Donut Sundae
Warm glazed donut, vanilla ice cream, heath bar crumbs, whipped cream and a cherry on top.
Kids Sundae
Root Beer Float
Vanilla Ice Cream - Double Scoop
Vanilla Ice Cream - Single Scoop
KIDS MENU
Tea To-Go
Soda To-Go
Coffee To-Go
Juice To-Go
32oz Drafts To-Go
Beer Bottle To-Go
Amstel Light
Angry Orch Crisp
Bass Ale
Bud
Bud Light
Bud Lime
Coors Lite
Corona
Corona Light
Corona Prem
Dogfish 60 Min
Dogfish 90 Min
Dominion Oak Stout
Dos Equis Ambar
Dos Equis Lager
Eight Point IPA
Fat Tire
Heineken 0.0% NA
Heineken Light
Heineken
LandShark
Magic Hat
Michelob Gold
Michelob Light
Michelob Ultra
Mikes Hard Lemonade
Miller Lite
New Castle
O'Douls NA
Omission
Redds Apple
Sierra Nevada
Two Hearted Ale
Beer Can To-Go
Specialty Mixed Drinks
12 oz. Specialty Mixed Drinks
12oz Vodka Mixed Drink
House Vodka
3 Olives Blueberry
3 Olives Bubblegum
3 Olives Cherry
3 Olives Chocolate
3 Olives Loopy
Deep Eddy Lime
3 Olives Strawberry
Absolut
Absolut Grapefruit
Absolut Mandarin
Absolut Peach
Absolut Strawberry
Belevdere
Chopin
Circo
Crystal Head
Deep Eddy Cran
Deep Eddy Lemon
Deep Eddy Ruby
Grey Goose
Firefly Sweet Tea
Kettle One
Pinnacle Raspberry
Pinnacle Vanilla
Recipe Orange
Stoli
Stoli Cucumber
Tito's
Van Gogh Dbl Espresso
12oz Rum Mixed Drink
12oz Gin Mixed Drink
12oz Tequila Mixed Drink
12oz Whiskey/Bourbon Mixed Drink
House Bourbon
House Whiskey
Basil Hayden
Bookers
Bulleit
Bulleit Rye
Bushmill
Canadian Club
Cask IPA
Cask Stout
Crown Apple
Crown Royal
Crown Rye
Crown Salted Caramel
Crown Vanilla
Fireball
Jack Apple
Jack Daniels
Jack Fire
Jack Honey
Jameson
Jameson Black
Jameson Cold Brew
Jim Beam
Jameson Orange
Knob Creek
Knob Creek Rye
Makers 46
Makers Mark
Old Forester
Old Grandad
Red Stag
Sagamore
Seagrams 7
Seagrams VO
SkrewBall
Tullamoredew
Wild Turkey
Woodford Reserve
12oz Liqueur/Cordial Mixed Drink
Baileys
Disaronno Amaretto
Dry Vermouth
Frangelico
Goldschlager
Grand Marnier
Irish Mist
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Licor 43
Melon Liqueur
Peach Schnapps
Peppermit Schnapps
Rumple Minze
Sambuca Romana
Sour Apple Pukcer
Southern Comfort
Sweet Vermouth
Triple Sec
E & J Brandy
Tuaca
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
Store Hours: Monday - Saturday: 11:30am - 1:00a Sunday: 12:00pm - 12:00am The Stained Glass Pub was established as a Family Restaurant and Sports Bar in 1973. It was considered one of the first sports bars in Montgomery County. Our Elkridge location opened it's doors 2008. Through the years, the Stained Glass Pub has grown to be known for its delicious pizza, affordable menu, and welcoming atmosphere.
