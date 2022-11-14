Stained Glass Pub | Elkridge Location

Restaurant info

Store Hours: Monday - Saturday: 11:30am - 1:00a Sunday: 12:00pm - 12:00am The Stained Glass Pub was established as a Family Restaurant and Sports Bar in 1973. It was considered one of the first sports bars in Montgomery County. Our Elkridge location opened it's doors 2008. Through the years, the Stained Glass Pub has grown to be known for its delicious pizza, affordable menu, and welcoming atmosphere.

