Un Pollo - Whole Chicken

Our signature dish, the "Pollo en Brasa" is a whole roasted chicken cooked very slowly over an open flame. It is juicy, flavorful, and perfect for sharing. Served with your choice of two sides, this is a dish that you won't soon forget. Our chickens are never frozen, so they retain their natural juices and flavor, without antibiotics, so you can be sure that you are eating healthy, They are raised cage-free, so they have plenty of space to roam and exercise.