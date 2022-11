Winter Cocktail Workshop ❄️ - 12/11

$25.00

**PLEASE READ** Cost to attend is $25.00 per person which includes the one hour workshop with three cocktails and recipe cards to take home with you. Light snacks will be provided. Our Fall Cocktail Workshop will be held 12/11/22 at 12:00 pm, the date selected for pick up doesn’t matter and will not be used! **If you would like to sit next to another party please let us know in the special instructions below**