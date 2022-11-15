STALLIONZ PIZZA imageView gallery

STALLIONZ PIZZA 1200 CIRBY WAY SUITE H

review star

No reviews yet

1200 CIRBY WAY SUITE H

Roseville, CA 95661

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

10" Garlic Cheese Sticks
14" PEPPERONI
14" Half n Half Specialty

6" MINI PIZZA

6" BUILD YOUR OWN

$9.99

10" Small

10" CHEESE

10" CHEESE

$12.49

Red Sauce, Mozzarella

10" PEPPERONI

10" PEPPERONI

$13.49

Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni

10" STALLIONZ SUPREME

10" STALLIONZ SUPREME

$16.49

White Sauce, Chicken, Red Onion, Jalapeño

10" CHEFS COMBO

10" CHEFS COMBO

$16.49

Red Sauce, Salami, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, Bel Pepper, Black Olive, Sausage

10" BACON SUPREME

10" BACON SUPREME

$16.49

White Sauce, Chicken, Mushroom, Bacon, Tomatoes, Green onion after cook

10" VEGETERIAN

10" VEGETERIAN

$16.49

Red Sauce, Mushroom, Onion, Bell-Pepper, Black Olives, Diced Tomatoes, Artichokes, Green onion after cook

10" STALLZ BBQ

10" STALLZ BBQ

$16.49

Barbeque Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Pineapple

10" ALL MEAT COMBO

10" ALL MEAT COMBO

$16.49

Red Sauce, Salami, Ham, Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, La Hot

10" GARLIC COMBO

10" GARLIC COMBO

$16.49

Red Sauce, Salami, Ham, Black Olive, Garlic, La Hot Links, Green onion after cook, Dry Tomato after cook

10" BACON & HAM CLASSIC

10" BACON & HAM CLASSIC

$16.49

White Sauce, Ham, Mushroom, Black Olive, Bacon, Green onion after cook

10" HAWAIIAN

10" HAWAIIAN

$16.49

White Sauce, Bacon, Ham, Pineapple

10" Half n Half Specialty

12" Medium

12" CHEESE

12" CHEESE

$14.49

Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese

12" PEPPERONI

12" PEPPERONI

$15.49

Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni

12" STALLIONZ SUPREME

12" STALLIONZ SUPREME

$19.49

White Sauce, Chicken, Mushroom, Red Onion, Jalapeño

12" CHEFS COMBO

12" CHEFS COMBO

$19.49

Red Sauce, Salami, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, Bell Pepper, Black Olives, Sausage

12" BACON SUPREME

12" BACON SUPREME

$19.49

White Sauce, Chicken, Mushroom, Bacon, Tomatoes, Green onion after cook

12" VEGETERIAN

12" VEGETERIAN

$19.49

Red Sauce, Mushroom, Onion, Bell-Pepper, Black Olives, Diced Tomatoes, Artichokes, Green onion after cook

12" STALLZ BBQ

12" STALLZ BBQ

$19.49

Barbeque Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Pineapple

12" ALL MEAT COMBO

12" ALL MEAT COMBO

$19.49

Red Sauce, Salami, Ham, Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, La Hot

12" GARLIC COMBO

12" GARLIC COMBO

$19.49

ed Sauce, Salami, Ham, Black Olive, Garlic, La Hot Links, Green onion after cook, Dry Tomato after cook

12" BACON & HAM CLASSIC

12" BACON & HAM CLASSIC

$19.49

White Sauce, Ham, Mushroom, Black Olives, Bacon, Green onion after cook

12" HAWAIIAN

12" HAWAIIAN

$19.49

White Sauce, Bacon, Ham, Pineapple

12" Half n Half Specialty

14" Large

14" CHEESE

14" CHEESE

$19.49

Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese

14" PEPPERONI

14" PEPPERONI

$20.49

Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni

14" STALLIONZ SUPREME

14" STALLIONZ SUPREME

$27.49

White Sauce, Chicken, Mushroom, Red Onion, Jalapeño

14" CHEFS COMBO

14" CHEFS COMBO

$27.49

Red Sauce, Salami, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, Bell Pepper, Black Olives, Sausage

14" BACON SUPREME

14" BACON SUPREME

$27.49

White Sauce, Chicken, Mushroom, Bacon, Tomatoes, Green onion after cook

14" VEGETERIAN

14" VEGETERIAN

$27.49

Red Sauce, Mushroom, Onion, Bell-Pepper, Black Olives, Diced Tomatoes, Artichokes, Green onion after cook

14"" STALLZ BBQ

14"" STALLZ BBQ

$27.49

Barbeque Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Pineapple

14" ALL MEAT COMBO

14" ALL MEAT COMBO

$27.49

Red Sauce, Salami, Ham, Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, La Hot

14" GARLIC COMBO

14" GARLIC COMBO

$27.49

ed Sauce, Salami, Ham, Black Olive, Garlic, La Hot Links, Green onion after cook, Dry Tomato after cook

14" BACON & HAM CLASSIC

14" BACON & HAM CLASSIC

$27.49

White Sauce, Ham, Mushroom, Black Olives, Bacon, Green onion after cook

14" HAWAIIAN

14" HAWAIIAN

$27.49

White Sauce, Bacon, Ham, Pineapple

14" Half n Half Specialty

18" X-Large

18" CHEESE

18" CHEESE

$27.49

Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese

18" PEPPERONI

18" PEPPERONI

$28.49

Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni,

18" STALLIONZ SUPREME

18" STALLIONZ SUPREME

$35.99

White Sauce, Chicken, Mushroom, Red Onion, Jalapeño

18" CHEFS COMBO

18" CHEFS COMBO

$35.99

Red Sauce, Salami, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, Bell Pepper, Black Olives, Sausage

18" BACON SUPREME

18" BACON SUPREME

$35.99

White Sauce, Chicken, Mushroom, Bacon, Tomatoes, Green onion after cook

18" VEGETERIAN

18" VEGETERIAN

$35.99

Red Sauce, Mushroom, Onion, Bell-Pepper, Black Olives, Diced Tomatoes, Artichokes, Green onion after cook

18" STALLZ BBQ

18" STALLZ BBQ

$35.99

Barbeque Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Pineapple

18" ALL MEAT COMBO

18" ALL MEAT COMBO

$35.99

Red Sauce, Salami, Ham, Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, La Hot

18" GARLIC COMBO

18" GARLIC COMBO

$35.99

ed Sauce, Salami, Ham, Black Olive, Garlic, La Hot Links, Green onion after cook, Dry Tomato after cook

18" BACON & HAM CLASSIC

18" BACON & HAM CLASSIC

$35.99

White Sauce, Ham, Mushroom, Black Olives, Bacon, Green onion after cook

18" HAWAIIAN

18" HAWAIIAN

$35.99

White Sauce, Bacon, Ham, Pineapple

18" Half N Half Specialty

Mini Combos

Combo Options

$14.49

Sides

Boneless Wings (7)

$10.49

Boneless Wings (14)

$18.49

Bone In (6)

$10.49

Six piece bone in wings

Bone In (12)

$18.49

Twelve piece bone in wings

Bone In (24)

$33.99Out of stock
Calzone

Calzone

$13.99

White Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Jalapeño

Build your own Calzone

Build your own Calzone

$11.99
Caeser Salad

Caeser Salad

$7.99
10" Garlic Cheese Sticks

10" Garlic Cheese Sticks

$8.99
12" Garlic Cheese Sticks

12" Garlic Cheese Sticks

$11.99
Ranch

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

House Marinara Sauce

$0.50

Caeser Dressing

$0.50

CRUSHED PEPPER PACKET

PARMESAN CHEESE PACKET

Dessert

Cookie Pizza

Cookie Pizza

$7.99

10" Cinnamon Pizza

$10.99

12" Cinnamon Pizza

$15.99

NA Beverage

PEPSI 2L

PEPSI 2L

$4.05
DIET PEPSI 2L

DIET PEPSI 2L

$4.05
ROOT BEER 2L

ROOT BEER 2L

$4.05
BRISK 2L

BRISK 2L

$4.05
SIERRA MIST 2L

SIERRA MIST 2L

$4.05Out of stock
MOUNTAIN DEW 2L

MOUNTAIN DEW 2L

$4.05
PEPSI 20 OZ

PEPSI 20 OZ

$3.10
DIET PEPSI 20 OZ

DIET PEPSI 20 OZ

$3.10
ROOT BEER 20 OZ

ROOT BEER 20 OZ

$3.10
BRISK 20 OZ

BRISK 20 OZ

$3.10Out of stock
SIERRA MIST 20 OZ

SIERRA MIST 20 OZ

$3.10
MOUNTAIN DEW 20 OZ

MOUNTAIN DEW 20 OZ

$3.10
BOTTLED WATER

BOTTLED WATER

$2.50Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

PIZZA THAT GOES!

Location

1200 CIRBY WAY SUITE H, Roseville, CA 95661

Directions

Gallery
STALLIONZ PIZZA image

Similar restaurants in your area

Nixtaco Mexican Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
1805 Cirby Way Suite 12 Roseville, CA 95661
View restaurantnext
Campelli's Pizza - Cirby Location
orange starNo Reviews
1805 Cirby Way Suite 3 Roseville, CA 95661
View restaurantnext
Lorenzo's Mexican Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
135 Sunrise Avenue Roseville, CA 95661
View restaurantnext
Bruchi's - Cheesesteaks, Subs, Salads and Burgers
orange starNo Reviews
1850 Douglas Boulevard Roseville, CA 95661
View restaurantnext
My Thai Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 20,975
1465 Eureka Rd, St-140 Roseville, CA 95661
View restaurantnext
Mario's Early Toast - Douglas - 1950 Douglas Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
1950 Douglas Boulevard Roseville, CA 95661
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Roseville

My Thai Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 20,975
1465 Eureka Rd, St-140 Roseville, CA 95661
View restaurantnext
Jack's Urban Eats
orange star4.6 • 5,868
8620 Sierra College Blvd Roseville, CA 95661
View restaurantnext
Raku Sushi Roseville
orange star4.4 • 5,766
6726 Stanford Ranch Rd. #7 Roseville, CA 95678
View restaurantnext
Garden of Eat'n - Galleria
orange star4.7 • 5,212
1228 Galleria Blvd Roseville, CA 95678
View restaurantnext
Jalisco Fresh Grill - Foothills Blvd
orange star4.5 • 3,749
5180 Foothills Blvd Roseville, CA 95747
View restaurantnext
Ahipoki - Roseville
orange star4.5 • 2,993
3984 Douglas Blvd Roseville, CA 95661
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Roseville
Rocklin
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Antelope
review star
Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)
Citrus Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Orangevale
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Granite Bay
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Fair Oaks
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Loomis
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Carmichael
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Folsom
review star
Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston