Stallone's Italian Eatery
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
New York style Italian cuisine with a BKLYN flair! Get Ready for that TRUE BLUE Pizza and a lot more!! Fuggedaboutit...🍕🇮🇹🍝"
Location
467 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd., Suite 125, Las Vegas, NV 89183
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill - Silverado Ranch and Maryland
No Reviews
1263 E Silverado Ranch Boulevard Las Vegas, NV 89183
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Las Vegas
Volcano Grille, Japanese Protein House
4.5 • 5,415
7150 S. Durango Drive Las Vegas, NV 89113
View restaurant