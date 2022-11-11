Restaurant header imageView gallery

Stallone's Italian Eatery

review star

No reviews yet

467 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd.

Suite 125

Las Vegas, NV 89183

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

#13 Large Old School
#13 Small Old School
#7 Garlic Knots

Starters and Sliders

#1 Chef Louie's Meatballs

#1 Chef Louie's Meatballs

$10.99

Try Chef Louie's "Famous" meatballs made with Beef, Veal, and Pork! Made fresh everyday!

#2 Eggplant Involtini

#2 Eggplant Involtini

$9.99

Italian Cheese Blend, rolled in thinly sliced Eggplant and baked in Pomodoro Sauce

#3 Mozzarella Triangle's

#3 Mozzarella Triangle's

$8.99

Mozzarella triangle's served with Pomodoro Sauce

#4 Shrimp Scampi

#4 Shrimp Scampi

$13.99

Sauteed in a garlic white wine lemon butter sauce. Served with Garlic Knot

#5 Caprese Ball

#5 Caprese Ball

$12.99

House-Made Mozzarella wrapped with Roma tomato, Prosciutto and a Balsamic Drizzle

#6 Fried Calamari

#6 Fried Calamari

$15.99

Town Dock Rhode Island Squid served with hot cherry peppers and Fra Diavolo sauce

#7 Garlic Knots

#7 Garlic Knots

$4.99

A Brooklyn Favorite! 'GARLIC GALORE'

#8 Garlic Knot Chicken Parm Slider

#8 Garlic Knot Chicken Parm Slider

$5.99

Freshly breaded chicken cutlet covered with Pomodoro sauce and Mozzarella served between a sliced Garlic Knot

#8 Garlic Knot Shirmp Parm Slider

$5.99
#8 Garlic Knot Eggplant Slider

#8 Garlic Knot Eggplant Slider

$5.99

Freshly breaded Eggplant covered in Pomodoro Sauce and Mozzarella served between a sliced Garlic Knot

#8 Garlic Knot Meatball Slider

$5.99

Chef Louis famous meatball covered in mozzarella cheese on a butter garlic knot.

All 4 Garlic Knot Sliders

$22.99

Salads

#9 Stallone's Chopped

#9 Stallone's Chopped

$6.99+

Mixed Greens, Genoa Salami, Mortadella, Provolone, Kalamata Olives and Roma Tomatoes

#10 Caesar Salad

#10 Caesar Salad

$6.50+

Romaine Hearts, Reggiano Parmigiano with Croutons and House Caesar dressing

#11 Arugula Salad

#11 Arugula Salad

$5.99+

Toasted Pecans, Strawberries, Roma Tomatoes, and Red Onions

#12 Caprese Salad

#12 Caprese Salad

$8.99

House Made Mozzarella, Tomato, Fresh Basil, and finished with a Balsamic drizzle

Pies, Strombolis, and Calzones

#13 Small Old School

#13 Small Old School

$11.99

Mozzarella Blend and House Red Sauce

#13 Large Old School

#13 Large Old School

$17.99

Mozzarella Blend and House Red Sauce

#14 Small Margherita

#14 Small Margherita

$12.99

House-Made Fresh Mozzarella, House Red Sauce, Fresh Basil, and EVOO

#14 Large Margherita

#14 Large Margherita

$21.99

House-Made Fresh Mozzarella, House Red Sauce, Fresh Basil, and EVOO

#15 Small Bianca

#15 Small Bianca

$12.99

Mozzarella Blend, Ricotta, Pecorino-Romano, and Roasted Garlic

#15 Large Bianca

#15 Large Bianca

$21.99

Mozzarella Blend, Ricotta, Pecorino-Romano, and Roasted Garlic

#16 Small The 9th Island

#16 Small The 9th Island

$12.99

Crispy Prosciutto, Sriracha Pineapple, Pickled Red Onion, and Mozzarella Blend

#16 Large The 9th Island

#16 Large The 9th Island

$21.99

Crispy Prosciutto, Sriracha Pineapple, Pickled Red Onion, and Mozzarella Blend

#17 Small Arugula Lou

#17 Small Arugula Lou

$13.99

Mozzarella Blend, Prosciutto, Roasted Garlic, Arugula, and Drizzled with EVOO

#17 Large Arugula Lou

#17 Large Arugula Lou

$22.99

Mozzarella Blend, Prosciutto, Roasted Garlic, Arugula, and Drizzled with EVOO

#18 Small Viva Las Veggie

#18 Small Viva Las Veggie

$13.99

Mushrooms, Kalamata Olives, Pickled Red Onions, and Roma Tomatoes

#18 Large Viva Las Veggie

#18 Large Viva Las Veggie

$20.99

Mushrooms, Kalamata Olives, Pickled Red Onions, and Roma Tomatoes

#19 Small Vodka Pie

#19 Small Vodka Pie

$13.99

Mozzarella Blend, Creamy Pomodora Sauce, Garlic, and Crispy Prosciutto. "A MUST TRY"

#19 Large Vodka Pie

#19 Large Vodka Pie

$21.99

Mozzarella Blend, Creamy Pomodora Sauce, Garlic, and Crispy Prosciutto. "A MUST TRY"

#20 Small Mega Meat

#20 Small Mega Meat

$14.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Mozzarella Blend, and House Red Sauce.

#20 Large Mega Meat

#20 Large Mega Meat

$23.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Mozzarella Blend, and House Red Sauce.

#21 Small Egg plant Parmesan

#21 Small Egg plant Parmesan

$15.99

breaded eggplant, mozzarella cheese, ricotta, and house red sauce.

#22 Small Mr. Meatball

#22 Small Mr. Meatball

$16.99

Chef Louis famous metaballs and house red sauce.

#21 Large Egg plant Parmesan

#21 Large Egg plant Parmesan

$22.99

breaded eggplant, mozzarella cheese, ricotta, and house red sauce.

#22 Large Mr. Meatball

#22 Large Mr. Meatball

$24.99

Chef Louis famous metaballs and house red sauce.

#23 Stromboli

#23 Stromboli

$12.99

Mozzarella Blend, Pepperoni, Salami, and Ham

#24 Calzone

#24 Calzone

$12.99

Ricotta, Mozzarella Blend and Roasted Garlic

Specialty Slice

$4.50

Super Hero's

#25 Raider's Special

#25 Raider's Special

$14.99

Ham, Fresh Mozzarella, Fried Eggplant, and Balsamic Mayo.

#26 Brooklyn

#26 Brooklyn

$14.99

Prosciutto Di Parma, Genoa Salami, Imported Provolone, Sun Dried Tomato, and Oil/Vinegar.

#27 Staten Island

#27 Staten Island

$14.99

Fried Eggplant, Provolone, Roasted Peppers, Arugula, and Balsamic Glaze

#28 Queens

#28 Queens

$14.99

Proscuitto Di Parma, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Roasted Peppers, and Balsamic Glaze.

#29 Da' Bronx

#29 Da' Bronx

$14.99

Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella, Broccoli rob, oil and balsamic.

#30 New Yorker

#30 New Yorker

$14.99

Hot Roast Beef, and grilled onions covered in our home made fresh mozzarella

#31 Long Islander

#31 Long Islander

$14.99

Fresh Turkey, Roast Beef, Imported Swiss, and Secret Sauce.

#33 The Godfather

#33 The Godfather

$14.99

Chicken Cutlet, Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, and Oil/Vinegar.

#33 The GodMother

$16.99

Breaded Veil cutlet with Prosciutto, Cherry Peppers, Onion, Arugula, and Balsamic glaze.

#34 Da Yankee

#34 Da Yankee

$14.99

Sausage, Peppers, Onions, broccoli rob smothered in red sauce and cheese.

#35 Central Park

#35 Central Park

$14.99

Mortadella, Chicken Cutlet, Ham, Horseradish, and Mayo

#36 The Big Guido

#36 The Big Guido

$14.99

Ham, Pepperoni, Genoa Salami, Provolone, and Prosciutto.

#37 Saint Rose

#37 Saint Rose

$14.99

Vodka Sauce Chicken Parmigiana Style

#38 The 'Famous' Lasagna Sandwich

#38 The 'Famous' Lasagna Sandwich

$14.99

'A MUST TRY' Our delicious lasagne sandwich served on top of Texas Toast!!

#39 The Parms Hero

#39 The Parms Hero

Our Version of the Parmigiana 'HERO'! Make it your own by choosing from chicken, shrimp, eggplant, veal or meatball!

#47 The Galamad

#47 The Galamad

$14.99

Fried calamari with arugula on hero with a special sauce.

Pasta/House Favorites

#40 Stallone Fra Diavolo

#40 Stallone Fra Diavolo

$19.99

Shrimp/Squid sauteed in a 'spicy' red sauce. Served in Bucatini

#41 Baked Rigatoni Rigate

#41 Baked Rigatoni Rigate

$15.99

Italian Three cheese blend with Pomodoro sauce

#42 Build Your Own Pasta

#42 Build Your Own Pasta

$12.49

Build your own pasta with choice of sauces!

#43 Chicken Paillard

#43 Chicken Paillard

$16.99

Freshly grilled chicken with Arugula salad and Broccoli Rabe'

#44 Buccatini and Meatballs

#44 Buccatini and Meatballs

$15.99

A Stallone's Favorite, Two of chef louis's meatballs with bucatini. (Spaghetti with a whole in it)

#45 Lasagna

#45 Lasagna

$17.99

Homemade with Beef, Veal and Pork. A Stallone's traditional dish

#46 The Parms Entree

#46 The Parms Entree

Served with Penne. Our version of the famous 'Parmigiana' Stallone's style!

Ravioli

$14.99

Lobster Ravioli

$21.99

Sides

Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, and olives.

Broccoli Rabe

Broccoli Rabe

$6.99

Broccoli rabe sautéed in fresh garlic and oil.

Side of Rigatoni Rigate Pomodoro

Side of Rigatoni Rigate Pomodoro

$5.99

Rigatoni covered in Pomodoro sauce.

Stallone's Pasta Special

Stallone's Pasta Special

$4.99

Rigatoni pasta tossed in a fresh garlic butter sauce and sprinkled with Pecorino Romano

4 oz. Ranch

4 oz. Ranch

$1.00

Made in house.

Side of Bread

$2.00

10 inch loaf.

Quart of Sauce (32 oz.)

$7.99

Utensils

NO UTENSILS

UTENSILS

Desserts

Cannoli

Cannoli

$3.99
Zeppoles

Zeppoles

$6.99
Fried Oreos

Fried Oreos

$5.99

Fried Snickers

$5.99

Fountain Drink

Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew

$2.99
Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.99
Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$2.99
Unsweetened iced tea

Unsweetened iced tea

$2.99

Bottled Beverage

Bottled Drink

Bottled Drink

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

New York style Italian cuisine with a BKLYN flair! Get Ready for that TRUE BLUE Pizza and a lot more!! Fuggedaboutit...🍕🇮🇹🍝"

Website

Location

467 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd., Suite 125, Las Vegas, NV 89183

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

