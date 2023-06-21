RPM Bar & Grill imageView gallery
American
RPM Bar & Grill Stamford

600 West Ave

Stamford, CT 06902

N/A Beverages

Peanut Butter Jelly Shot

$8.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Shirley Temple

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Fruit Punch

$2.00

Unsweetened Ice Tea

$2.00

Water

Club Soda

Kids Coke

$1.50

Kids Diet Coke

$1.50

Kids Sprite

$1.50

Kids Shirley Temple

$1.50

Kids Ginger Ale

$1.50Out of stock

Kids Lemonade

$1.50

Kids Fruit Punch

$1.50

Kids Unsweetened Iced Tea

$1.50

Kids Water

KIds Club Soda

Coke Pitcher

$12.00

Diet Coke Pitcher

$12.00

Sprite Pitcher

$12.00

Shirley Temple Pitcher

$12.00

Ginger Ale Pitcher

$12.00

Lemonade Pitcher

$12.00

Unsweetened Ice Tea Pitcher

$12.00

Water Pitcher

Club Soda Pitcher

Bottled Water

$2.35

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Monster

$3.50Out of stock

Pellegrino

$4.50Out of stock

Kids Apple

$2.00

Kids Cranberry

$2.00

Kids Orange

$2.00

Kids Pineapple

$2.00

Kids Milk

$2.00

Kids Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Apple

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Orange

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Unlimited Soda Per Person

$5.99

Cake Cutting Fee

Cake Fee

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Our Chef's will Rev up your appetite with fresh ingredients and hand crafted favorites.

600 West Ave, Stamford, CT 06902

RPM Bar & Grill image

