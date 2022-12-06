Restaurant header imageView gallery

Stampede's Shot Gun Cafe 18 W Allen St

18 W Allen St

Tombstone, AZ 85638

Order Again

BulletProof Breakfast

Double Barrel Breakfast

$11.95

Sm. Calibre Dbl Barrel

$9.25

Hungry Man Breakfast

$14.95

Classic Skillet

$11.95

Sm. Calibre Classic

$10.95

Fiesta Skillet

$11.95

Sm. Calibre Fiesta

$10.95

Liz Ultimate Skillet

$15.95

Sm. Calibre Liz

$13.95

Eggcellent Shots

Eggs Benedict

$12.95

Sm. Calibre Benedict

$10.95

Cali-Benedict

$12.95

Sm. Calibre Cali-Bene

$10.95

Country Benedict

$13.95

Sm. Calibre Country Bene

$11.95

Cheese Omelette

$9.49

Sm. Calibre Chs Omelette

$7.99

Ham & Cheese omelette

$12.95

Sm. Calibre H&C Omelette

$10.95

Bacon or Sausage w/ Cheese Omelette

$12.49

Sm. Calibre Bcn/Ssg/Chs Omelette

$10.99

Target Practice

Biscuits & Gravy

$8.95

1/2 Order Biscuits and Gravy

$5.95

Pancakes or Waffles

$7.25

Sm. Calibre Pancakes/Waffles

$6.25

Kids Pancakes/Waffles

$4.00

French Toast

$8.95

Sm. Calibre French Toast

$6.25

Kids French Toast

$4.00

Oatmeal

$4.95

Pistoleros

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.95

Breakfast Burrito

$11.95

Brunch

Monte Cristo

$13.95

Ringo Burger

$13.95

Turkey Club

$11.95

Reuben

$10.95

Patty Melt

$10.95

Beverages

Juice

$1.99

Coffee/Tea

$1.59

Milk

$2.25

Lemonade

$1.59

Soda

$1.29

OutLaw SideKicks

1 Egg

$1.95

2 Eggs

$2.95

Avocado/Guacamole

$1.50

Bacon

$2.49

Bell Peppers

$0.75

Berries & Whip

$1.25

Cheese

$1.00

Country Potato/ HashBrown

$2.49

Gravy

$2.49

Green Chile

$0.75

HamSteak

$3.49

Onion

$0.75

Salsa

$0.75

Sausage

$2.75

SourCream

$0.75

Toast

$1.49

Kids Menu

Chicken Fingers

$5.95

Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Quesadilla

$5.95

Cabin\BnB\Comp Breakfast

CABINPancake/Waffle

CABIN Dbl Barrel

CABIN Oatmeal

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
18 W Allen St, Tombstone, AZ 85638

