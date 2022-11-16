Standard at Roswell imageView gallery
Pizza
Bars & Lounges
Chicken

Standard at Roswell Roswell ga

446 Reviews

$$

994 Alpharetta Road

Roswell, GA 30075

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Appetizers/Sides

Mozz Sticks

$10.00

French Fries

$5.00

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Hummus

$9.00

Meatball Platter

$12.00

Garlic "Nots"

$9.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$13.00

Additional Dressing

$0.50

Wings

5 Piece Wings

$9.00

10 Piece Wings

$17.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$6.00+

Caprese Salad

$7.00+

Greek Salad

$6.00+

Seasonal Salad

$7.00+

Spinach Salad

$6.00+

Standard Cobb Salad

$13.00Out of stock

Burgers

Regular Burger

$14.00

Impossible Burger

$17.00

Sammies and Wraps

Grilled Chicken Pesto Sammie

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Sammie

$13.00

Italian Sammie

$15.00

Chicken Parmesan Sammie

$13.00

Avocado Grilled Chicken Sammie

$14.00

Veggie Wrap

$12.00

Pizza

Small Astro

$20.00

Small Breakfast

$21.00

Small Build your Own

$18.00

Small Calzone

$16.00

Small Jawaiian

$20.00

Small Margherita

$21.00

Small Meat Lovers

$21.00

Small Pesto Chicken

$22.00

Small Pickle Lovers

$20.00

Small Prius

$21.00

Small Standard

$21.00

Small Supreme

$21.00

Large Astro

$25.00

Large Breakfast

$27.00

Large Build your Own

$22.00

Large Jawaiian

$25.00

Large Margherita

$27.00

Large Meat Lovers

$27.00

Large Pesto Chicken

$28.00

Large Pickle Lovers

$25.00

Large Prius

$25.00

Large Standard

$27.00

Large Supreme

$27.00

King of Pops

Ice Cream Sammich

$6.00

King of Pop

$5.00

Puppy Treats

$5.00

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Burger

$8.00

Kids Cheese Pizza and Fries

$8.00

Kids Cheese/Roni and Fries

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Merchandise

Braves 3/4 sleeve shirt

$30.00

Hat

$24.00

Koozie

$3.00

Light Hoodie

$30.00

Short Sleeve Tshirt

$25.00

Tank Top

$20.00

Thick Hoodie

$40.00

Cocktails

1/2 Gallon Frose

$30.00

Campari

$8.00

Frose

$9.50

Frose PITCHER

$36.00

Cookie Shoot

$3.00

Trop

$4.00

Amaro Monte Negro

$8.00

Wine

Mirabello Prosecco

$9.50Out of stock

GLS House Chardonnay

$7.00

GLS House Pinot Noir

$7.00

GLS House Cabernet

$7.00

BTL House Chardonnay

$28.00

BTL House Pinot Noir

$28.00

BTL House Cabernet

$28.00

GLS Voga Pinot Grigio

$8.50

GLS Hayes Ranch Pinto Grigio

$8.00Out of stock

GLS Vina Robles Sauvignon Blank

$9.50

GLS Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc

$10.50

GLS Sisters Forever Unoaked Chardonnay

$8.00

GLS Avalon Chardonnay

$11.00

GLS Mer Soleil Reserve Chardonnay

$12.00

Gabriella

$7.50Out of stock

GLS Willamette Valley Riesling

$10.00

BTL Voga Pinot Grigio

$35.00

BTL Hayes Ranch Pinto Grigio

$30.00Out of stock

BTL Vina Robles Sauvignon Blank

$35.00

BTL Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc

$39.00

BTL Sisters Forever Unoaked Chardonnay

$30.00

BTL Avalon Chardonnay

$40.00Out of stock

BTL Mer Soleil Reserve Chardonnay

$45.00

BTL Willamette Valley Riesling

$38.00

Pinot Grigio Gabiella Btl

$30.00Out of stock

BTL 642 Maremma Toscana

$46.00Out of stock

BTL J. Lohr

$42.00

BTL Vina Robles Cabernet Sauvignon

$55.00

BTL Vina Robles Petite Sirah

$55.00

GLS 642 Maremma Toscana

$12.00Out of stock

GLS J. Lohr

$11.50

GLS Vina Robles Cabernet Sauvignon

$15.00

GLS Vina Robles Petite Sirah

$15.00

GLS La Crema

$14.00

BTL La Crema

$52.00

BTL 12 e Mezzo Rose

$42.00Out of stock

BTL Bieler Rose

$35.00

BTL Wycliff

$24.00

Champs Draft

$6.50

GLS 12 e Mezzo Rose

$11.00Out of stock

GLS Bieler Rose

$9.50

GLS Mirabello

$9.50

BTL Mirabello

$44.00

Beer

3 Taverns Passion on Ponce 13oz

$9.00

Allagash Tripel 13oz

$9.00

Blood Orange Blind Pirate CAN

$6.50

Blue Moon Tent

$5.00

Bold Rock CIDER 16oz

$6.50

Breckenridge Vanilla Porter 13oz

$8.00

Brewdog Hellcat IPA 16oz

$7.00

Bud Light 16oz

$4.50

Bud Light Pitcher

$16.00

Bud Ligth Tent

$4.00

CC Classic City Lager PITCHER

$24.00

CC Stellar Imperial DBI 11oz

$8.50

CC Tropicalia PITCHER

$30.00

Classic City Lager 16oz

$6.50

Coors Banquet

$3.00

Coors Edge N/A BOTTLE

$4.00

Dr Robot CAN

$6.50

Dragons Milk White Stout 13oz

$7.50

High Noon Tent Pineaple

$5.00

Labatt Blue Light PITCHER

$12.00

Labatt Blue LIight 16oz

$4.00

Margarita Tent

$8.00

Mich Ultra 16oz

$4.50

MNB Death Raptor 16oz

$8.00

MNB Stranger Danger 110z

$12.00

PBR CAN

$3.00

Sweetwater710 Pale Ale 16oz

$7.00

TB Tequila Barrel Aged Watermelon Gose 13oz

$9.00

Tropicalia 16oz

$8.00

Tropicalia Tent

$7.00

Ultra Pitcher

$16.00Out of stock

Variant Cashmere 13oz

$6.50

Variant Raz Lemon Gose 13oz

$7.50

Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Powerade

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

UnSweet Tea

$2.00

Soda Water

$2.00

OJ

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

994 Alpharetta Road, Roswell, GA 30075

Directions

Gallery
Standard at Roswell image

