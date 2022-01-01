Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Dessert & Ice Cream
Pizza

Standard Market The Grill

316 Reviews

$$

333 E OGDEN AVE

Westmont, IL 60559

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

FOUR FARMERS
BUDDHA BOWL
THE MONTEREY

SALADS

FOUR FARMERS

$13.00

CAESAR

$11.00

TUCSON

$13.00

DELIGHTFUL THAI

$13.00

ITALIAN CHOPPED

$13.00

POWER CRUNCH

$14.00

COBB SALAD

$13.00

Special Salad

$18.00Out of stock

SANDWICHES

THE MONTEREY

$14.00

HIGHWAY 1

$13.00

#1 TUNA

$15.00

KOREAN FRIED CHICKEN

$15.00

BISTRO STEAK

$19.00

GRILLED CHEESE

$11.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

SWEET HEAT CRISPY CHICKEN

$15.00

BURGERS

THE OLD SCHOOL

$11.00

THE BIG CHEESE

$12.00

THE ROADSIDE

$12.00

BRAVO BURGER

$13.00

VGBG

$13.00

Special Burger

$12.00Out of stock

KIM CHI BURGER

$15.00

PIZZA

STANDARD CHEESE

$11.00

MARGHERITA

$18.00

THE ROCKET

$18.00

THE MALTISEAN

$13.00

THE DON

$15.00

Bolognese Pizza

$18.00

SHAREABLES

JUMBO PRETZEL

$13.00

HUMMUS PLATTER

$9.00

WARM SPINACH DIP

$9.00

MARKET SALAD

$4.00

Thanksgiving

$189.99

Easter Lamb

$179.99Out of stock

DESSERTS

SKILLET COOKIE

$6.00

Apple Pie

$4.00Out of stock

MILKSHAKE

$5.00

ICE CREAM CUP

$3.00

ICE CREAM SUNDAE

$4.00

SIDES

FRIES

$4.00

SWEET FRIES

$5.00

FRESH FRUIT

$5.00

COLE SLAW

$4.00

MAC AND CHEESE

$5.00

SD CHICKEN $

$5.00

SD STEAK $

$9.00

SD SALMON $

$8.00

SD TOFU $

$4.00

SD TUNA $

$8.00

ALA MARKET SALAD

$4.00

SOUP

SOUP OF THE DAY (CUP)

$4.00

SOUP OF THE DAY (BOWL)

$6.00

MARKET VEG SOUP (CUP)

$4.00

MARKET VEG SOUP (BOWL)

$6.00

KIDS MENU

KID BURGER

$8.00

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$6.00

KIDS CHEESE PIZZA

$5.00

BOWLS

BUDDHA BOWL

$13.00

Brisket

$18.00Out of stock

DRINKS

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

SPRITE ZERO

$3.00

GINGER ALE

$3.00

ROOT BEER

$3.00

ICED TEA

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.00

ARNOLD POMMER

$3.00

PERRIER

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate milk

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

SMOOTHIES/SHAKES

GREEN MACHINE

$6.00Out of stock

COCOA BOMB

$6.00Out of stock

BLUE POWER PUNCH

$6.00Out of stock

RAWSPRESSO

$6.00Out of stock

CHOCOLATE SHAKE

$5.00Out of stock

VANILLA SHAKE

$5.00

OREO SHAKE

$5.00

POM SHAKE

$5.00

DREAM SHAKE

$5.00

JUICE

ORANGE JUICE

$4.00

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$4.00

SMALL ORANGE JUICE

$3.00

SMALL GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$3.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

HOT DRINKS

COFFEE

$3.00

DECAF

$3.00

HOT TEA

$3.00

ENTREES 2.0

HONEY GARLIC SALMON

$21.00

STEAK CHIMICHURRI

$21.00

FRIED CHICKEN

$21.00

CRAB CAKE DUO

$18.00
Delivery
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Standard Market Grill is a celebration of food, featuring an eclectic variety of chef-inspired cuisine in our sophisticated yet casual environment. Each dish is made-to-order with fresh, seasonal ingredients sourced from Standard Market—our gourmet market located in the Western Suburbs of Chicago.

Location

333 E OGDEN AVE, Westmont, IL 60559

Directions

Standard Market image
Standard Market image
Standard Market image

