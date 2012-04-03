Restaurant header imageView gallery

Standard Oyster

review star

No reviews yet

2147 N Center St

Hickory, NC 28601

Popular Items

Sides
Lobster Sliders
(Six) Rockefeller Oysters

Broiled Oysters

(Three) Rockefeller Oysters

$8.00

three topped & broiled rockefeller (spinach, bacon, & parmesan) chesapeake oysters

(Six) Rockefeller Oysters

$15.00

six topped & broiled rockefeller (spinach, bacon, & parmesan) chesapeake oysters

(Three) Casino Oysters

$8.00

three chesapeake oysters topped with bacon jam & broiled.

(Six) Casino Oysters

$15.00

six chesapeake oysters topped with bacon jam & broiled.

(Three) Garlic Parmesan Oysters

$8.00

three chesapeake oysters topped with our galic parmesan butter & broiled.

(Six) Garlic Parmesan Oysters

$15.00

six chesapeake oysters topped with our galic parmesan butter & broiled.

(Three) Oyster Sampler

$9.00

Cne of each. A sampler of our rockefeller, bacon jam, and garlic parmesan oysters.

(Six) Oyster Sampler

$16.00

Two of each. A sampler of our rockefeller, bacon jam, and garlic parmesan oysters.

Small Plates

Pickle Dip

$8.00

Hummus

$10.00

Deviled Eggs

$9.00

Cornbread Blini

$10.00

Tuna Poké

$13.00

Salmon Croquettes

$10.00

Bao Buns

$14.00

Crab Dip

$15.00

cash iron skillet, creamy lump crab dip, with crostini slices & tortilla chips

Fried Oysters

$15.00

large select crispy fried oysters, cajun remoulade, shredded slaw.

Tuna Tataki

$16.00

fresh ahi tuna, tuxedo seasame seared rare, wasabi aioli, seaweed salad, ginger, and soy.

Pork Wings

$16.00

four jumbo "lollipop" pork wings tossed in mesquite rub and buffalo sauce, served with ranch and celery.

Lobster Sliders

$30.00

three buttery sliders, garlic aioli, warm butter poached lobster meat, & charred lemon.

Halibut Tostada

$12.00

Fish Tacos

$16.00Out of stock

three soft corn tortillia tacos, chef's choice of fish, shredded slaw, mango salsa, & jalepenos

Steamed Shellfish

Half Peck Oysters

$24.00

Steamed half peck of oysters (12-14), seasoned in your choice of old bay, garlic pepper, nashville hot, or asian spice. accompanied with our house cole slaw.

Peck Oysters

$34.00

Steamed peck of oysters (24-28), seasoned in your choice of old bay, garlic pepper, nashville hot, or asian spice. accompanied with our house cole slaw.

Half Pound Shrimp

$14.00

Steamed half pound of peel & eat shrimp, seasoned in your choice of old bay, garlic pepper, nashville hot, or asian spice. accompanied with our house cole slaw.

Pound Shrimp

$20.00

Steamed pound of peel & eat shrimp, seasoned in your choice of old bay, garlic pepper, nashville hot, or asian spice. Accompanied with our house cole slaw.

Dozen Clams

$12.00

Steamed seasoned in your choice of old bay, garlic pepper, nashville hot, or asian spice. accompanied with our house cole slaw.

2 Dozen Clams

$18.00

Steamed shelffish seasoned in your choice of old bay, garlic pepper, nashville hot, or asian spice. accompanied with our house cole slaw.

2 Cluster Snow Crab

$30.00

Steamed shelffish seasoned in your choice of old bay, garlic pepper, nashville hot, or asian spice. accompanied with our house cole slaw.

4 Cluster Snow Crab

$48.00

Steamed shelffish seasoned in your choice of old bay, garlic pepper, nashville hot, or asian spice. accompanied with our house cole slaw.

Whole Maine Lobster

$36.00

Steamed fresh 1 pound maine lobster, seasoned in your choice of old bay, garlic pepper, nashville hot, or asian spice. accompanied with our house cole slaw.

Low Country Boil

$56.00

(Enough for Two) Old Bay steamed shelfish that includes half peck, 2 snow crab clusters, half pound shrimp, andoullie sausage, corn on the cob, and red potatoes.

Soup & Salad

Standard Salad

$9.00

Spring mix topped with tomato, red onion, cucumbers, carrots, and almounds. Choice of dressing.

Kale Salad

$11.00

Baby Spinach dressing with lemon poppy vinagriatte & topped with strawberries, cucumbers, carrots, pecans.

Grilled Romaine

$11.00

Charrilled romaine dressed with cleopatra and topped with bacon lardons, red onion, parmesan, chives, cucumers, tomatoes, and croutons.

Side Salad

$6.00

Smaller verious of our Standard Salad (Spring mix topped with tomato, red onion, cucumbers, carrots, and almounds. Choice of dressing.)

Oyster Stew

$6.00

Hearty scratch made oyster stew with red potatoes, herbs, and bacon.

Soup of the Day

$6.00

Our scratch made soup of the day. Call to ask about todays offering.

Salmon Cobb

$14.00

Main Standards

Chef's Catch

$26.00

Scallops

$28.00

Sixty South Salmon

$26.00

sixty south salmon broiled with your choice of two sides

Puttanesca Linguine

$26.00

Shrimp & Fried Grits

$26.00

eight jumbo shrimp, tomatoes in a creamy tasso ham sauce over fried grit cakes

Scallop Risotto

$28.00

seared colossal scallops topped with mango salsa, served over coconut rice & black beans.

Filet Mignon

$38.00

hearty demokta ranch filet mignon, matrie d' butter, served with garlic mash & asaparagus.

Fresh Catch

$26.00

blackened fresh sixty south salmon with galric mash potatoes, & haricot vert.

Cajun Pasta

$28.00Out of stock

chicken, shrimp, andouille, peppers, onions & tomatoes with a blackened aflredo tossed with cavatappi pasta.

A La Carte

Sides

$6.00

A La Carte

Dessert

Key Lime Pie

$7.50

Chocolate Cake

$8.50

Cheesecake

$10.00

Whole Key Lime Pie

$32.00

Merchandise

Oyster Shucking Knife

$12.00

Baseball Hat

$22.00

Rawsome Shirt

$18.00

Logo Shirt

$18.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Burger

$10.00

Kid's Grilled Shrimp

$12.00

Kid's Fried Shrimp

$12.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Beverages

Fountain Soda

$2.75

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Coffee

$2.00

San Pellegrino

$5.00

Virgin Mary

$5.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Juice

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Hickory's Fresh Seafood Haven since 2016! Join us for Fresh Oysters and Seafood focused American Cuisine in our unique "All Bar" Seating or on our Covered Patio!

Website

Location

2147 N Center St, Hickory, NC 28601

Directions

