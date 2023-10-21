Standard Pour Espresso & Wine Bar 64 Rockaway Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Standard Pour is a relaxed café and wine bar located in Valley Stream, LI serving specialty coffee drinks, cocktails and cozy fare made-to-order every day. Perfect for wine date night, afterwork happy hour or weekend brunch with friends.
Location
64 Rockaway Ave, Valley Stream, NY 11580
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mr. Frappe LLC - 112 Rockaway Ave
No Reviews
112 Rockaway Avenue Valley Stream, NY 11580
View restaurant