Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Standard Service - Heath 4240 Ridge Road

review star

No reviews yet

4240 Ridge Road

Heath, TX 75032

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

DRAFT

***FIRST ROUND***

BEER TASTER

$0.25

DOS EQUIS LAGER DRAFT

$5.00

KARBACH LOVE STREET DRAFT

$6.00

MICHELOB ULTRA DRAFT

$5.00

PETICOLAS SIT DOWN DRAFT

$7.00

REVOLVER BLOOD & HONEY DRAFT

$7.00

YUENGLING LAGER DRAFT

$6.00

SAM ADAMS SEASONAL DRAFT

$6.00

BOTTLE

***FIRST ROUND***

AUSTIN EASTCIDERS

$5.00

BUD LIGHT

$5.00

COMMUNITY MOSAIC IPA

$6.00

CONVICT HILL STOUT

$8.00

COORS LIGHT

$5.00

DOS EQUIS

$6.00

HEINEKEN 0.0

$5.00

MILLER LITE

$5.00

SHINER BOCK

$6.00

STELLA ARTOIS

$6.00

TRULY

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Our drinks are inspired by friends, family members, neighbors and coworkers. For each cocktail created in the Usual Program, $1 goes to a charity chosen by the person who created it! Think your drink of choice should be on the menu at Standard Service? Tell us your twist on a classic or give us your own original recipe for our next menu!

Location

4240 Ridge Road, Heath, TX 75032

Directions

Gallery
Standard Service - Heath image
Standard Service - Heath image
Standard Service - Heath image

Similar restaurants in your area

LEELA'S WINE BAR, HG SPLY CO, & STANDARD SERVICE - Trophy Club - 2980 E State Hwy 114
orange starNo Reviews
2980 E State Hwy 114 Trophy Club, TX 76262
View restaurantnext
Toller Patio Bar OLD DONT USE - Toller Dallas OLD DONT USE
orange star4.4 • 289
3675 Ross Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Yardbird Southern Table & Bar - Dallas
orange starNo Reviews
2121 N Pearl St. Dallas, TX 75201
View restaurantnext
Sloane's Corner & Pizza Leila - Arts District
orange star4.6 • 442
2001 Ross Ave Dallas, TX 75201
View restaurantnext
The Clover Club - 2404 Cedar Springs Suite 400
orange star1.0 • 1
2404 Cedar Springs Suite 400 Dallas, TX 75201
View restaurantnext
HG SPLY CO - Lower Greenville - 2008 Greenville Ave
orange starNo Reviews
2008 Greenville Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Heath

Pier 101
orange star4.6 • 1,149
101 South Fannin Street Rockwall, TX 75087
View restaurantnext
Ramen Head
orange star4.0 • 116
112 N San Jacinto ROCKWALL, TX 75087
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Heath
Rowlett
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Royse City
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Wylie
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Garland
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Forney
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Mesquite
review star
Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)
Richardson
review star
Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)
Allen
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Plano
review star
Avg 4.1 (122 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston