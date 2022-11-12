- Home
STANDARD SERVICE DALLAS
721 Reviews
$$
5631 Alta Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
TAKEAWAY UTENSILS
NON ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES
APPETIZERS
CHEESE STICKS
house made & served with red sauce & ranch
CHIPS & QUESO
white queso topped with avocado, sour cream, pico, pickled red onions & cilantro
CRISPY SHRIMP LETTUCE CUPS
tossed in a tangy sweet & sour sauce with with mango, red pepper slaw & lettuce cups
CRISPY THAI BRUSSELS SPROUTS
fresh mint, thai basil, cilantro, crushed peanuts & shredded carrot tossed in soy-lime vinaigrette
MEATBALL SUB SLIDERS
braised in red sauce, melted mozzarella and provolone cheeses, fresh basil
SALADS AND SOUPS
1/2 WEDGE SALAD
tomatoes, bacon, green onion, candied pecans & blue cheese dressing
AHI TUNA SUSHI BOWL
avocado, cucumber, sushi rice, seaweed salad, spicy chile mayo, crushed wasabi peas, tobiko & sesame
CHICKEN COBB SALAD
grilled chicken, avocado, egg, bacon, tomatoes, blue cheese, crispy onions & blue cheese dressing
CRISPY CHICKEN RANCH SALAD
crispy chicken, avocado, egg, bacon, tomatoes, cheddar, grilled corn, carrots, pickled banana peppers, green onions & ranch
CRISPY SESAME SHRIMP SALAD
battered shrimp tossed in sesame – sweet & sour, shaved cabbages, greens, mandarin oranges, avocado, carrot, sweet peppers, edamame & crispy wontons in ginger – carrot vinaigrette
HG KALE CAESAR
kale, sourdough bread crumbs, fresh grated parmesan cheese & caesar dressing
HOUSE SALAD
MEDITERRANEAN SALAD
mixed greens, tomato, banana peppers, castelvetrano olives, roasted peppers, cucumber, shaved red onion, feta cheese & red wine oregano vinaigrette
RANCH WEDGE
tomatoes, bacon, grilled corn, banana peppers, pickled red onion, candied pecans, green onion, blue cheese crumbles & ranch dressing
CUP OF TOMATO SOUP
our version of the classic
BOWL OF TOMATO SOUP
our version of the classic
DINNER SANDWICHES
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
white cheddar, spicy cherry peppers, arugula, tomato & pesto mayo on sourdough
1/2 GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
white cheddar, spicy cherry peppers, arugula, tomato & pesto mayo on sourdough
LOADED GRILLED CHEESE
white cheddar, american, bacon, griddled tomato & avocado on sourdough
1/2 LOADED GRILLED CHEESE
white cheddar, american, bacon, griddled tomato & avocado on sourdough
OLD SCHOOL BLT
crispy bacon, iceberg lettuce, tomato & garlic aioli on soft brioche
THE REUBEN
shaved brisket pastrami, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, “awesome sauce” on marble rye
THE REMEDY BURGER
american cheese, creamy mustard, dill pickles, sweet onion, shredded lettuce & tomato
THE PATTY MELT
wagyu beef patty, swiss cheese, caramelized onion, “awesome sauce” on marble rye
RED ROOSTER SLIDERS
crispy buttermilk chicken tenders tossed in sriracha-honey with lettuce, tomato & pickled jalapeños on mini potato buns
MEATBALL SUB SLIDERS W/ SIDE
braised in red sauce, melted mozzarella and provolone cheeses, fresh basil
DINNER ENTREES
CHEESE RAVIOLI CHICKEN ALFREDO
topped with mozzarella & served with spaghetti & red sauce
CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN
two crispy chicken breasts, mashed potatoes, green beans & chicken gravy
CHICKEN PARMESAN
topped with mozzarella & served with spaghetti & red sauce
FISH & CHIPS
fresh cod hand battered & fried, served with french fries & remoulade
OLIVE OIL ROASTED SALMON
mediterranean herbed cous cous with chickpeas, tomato & cucumber relish and charred tomato honey vinaigrette
SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS
hand rolled beef meatballs with house red sauce
STEAK FRITES
topped with chimichurri & served with pecorino – herbed fries
TRUFFLED SHORT RIB STROGANOFF
braised beef short rib, roasted mushrooms, fresh egg noodles, truffled – stroganoff sauce, herbed sour cream
SIDES
1/2 CLASSIC CAESAR
baby romaine, parmesan & toasted breadcrumbs
1/2 KALE CLASSIC CAESAR
kale, sourdough bread crumbs, fresh grated parmesan cheese & caesar dressing
1/2 WEDGE SALAD
tomatoes, bacon, green onion, candied pecans & blue cheese dressing
FRIES
FRUIT CUP
GREEN BEANS
GRILLED GARLIC BREAD
HOUSE SALAD
LOADED MASHED POTATOES
MASHED POTATOES & GRAVY
MIXED SAUTEED VEGGIES
MIXED STEAMED VEGGIES
SWEET POTATO FRIES
TRUFFLE FRIES
DESSERTS
COCONUT CREAM PIE
topped with vanilla whip cream and toasted coconut in traditional crust
BANANA PUDDING PIE
the southern classic in pie form topped with whipped cream & nilla wafers in graham cracker crust
THE RICKY
dark chocolate brownie, vanilla ice cream, peanut butter & chocolate sauces, chopped peanuts & whipped cream
VANILLA ICE CREAM
USUALS
ALOTTA COLADA
FROZEN MANGONADA
GOOD VIBES ONLY
house made coconut rum, passionfruit, pineapple, lime, orgeat Charity | Lancer Legacy Ranch | DeLayne Spicer
HI T
MATETICH
tito's vodka, topo chico, lime wedge, orange slice
SALTY DAWG
42 below vodka, aperol, frothy ruby red grapefruit juice, lemon & citrus sugar salt rim
SIGNATURES
BRUNCH DRINKS SSD
RED
WHITE
TIAMO PINOT GRIGIO GLASS
JAX VINEYARDS Y3 CHARDONNAY GLASS
REVELRY CHARDONNAY GLASS
MOHUA SAUVIGNON BLANC GLASS
CALLAWAY CHARDONNAY GLASS
TIAMO PINOT GRIGIO BOTTLE
JAX VINEYARDS Y3 CHARDONNAY BTL
REVELRY CHARDONNAY BOTTLE
MOHUA SAUVIGNON BLANC BOTTLE
CALLAWAY CHARDONNAY BOTTLE
ROSÉ
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
5631 Alta Ave, Dallas, TX 75206