Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

STANDARD SERVICE DALLAS

721 Reviews

$$

5631 Alta Ave

Dallas, TX 75206

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
CRISPY CHICKEN RANCH SALAD
CRISPY SESAME SHRIMP SALAD

TAKEAWAY UTENSILS

To be more environmentally friendly, all takeaway silverware will be available by request only.

TAKEAWAY SILVERWARE OPTION

$0.00

To be more environmentally friendly, all takeaway silverware will be available by request only.

NON ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES

***FIRST ROUND***

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

TOPO CHICO

$4.00

LEMONADE

$4.00

DR. PEPPER

$3.00

ORANGE FANTA

$3.00

MILK

$3.00

ORANGE JUICE

$3.50

APPETIZERS

CHEESE STICKS

CHEESE STICKS

$13.00

house made & served with red sauce & ranch

CHIPS & QUESO

CHIPS & QUESO

$11.00

white queso topped with avocado, sour cream, pico, pickled red onions & cilantro

CRISPY SHRIMP LETTUCE CUPS

CRISPY SHRIMP LETTUCE CUPS

$18.00

tossed in a tangy sweet & sour sauce with with mango, red pepper slaw & lettuce cups

CRISPY THAI BRUSSELS SPROUTS

CRISPY THAI BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$12.00

fresh mint, thai basil, cilantro, crushed peanuts & shredded carrot tossed in soy-lime vinaigrette

MEATBALL SUB SLIDERS

MEATBALL SUB SLIDERS

$14.00

braised in red sauce, melted mozzarella and provolone cheeses, fresh basil

SALADS AND SOUPS

1/2 WEDGE SALAD

1/2 WEDGE SALAD

$6.00

tomatoes, bacon, green onion, candied pecans & blue cheese dressing

AHI TUNA SUSHI BOWL

AHI TUNA SUSHI BOWL

$20.00

avocado, cucumber, sushi rice, seaweed salad, spicy chile mayo, crushed wasabi peas, tobiko & sesame

CHICKEN COBB SALAD

CHICKEN COBB SALAD

$18.00

grilled chicken, avocado, egg, bacon, tomatoes, blue cheese, crispy onions & blue cheese dressing

CRISPY CHICKEN RANCH SALAD

CRISPY CHICKEN RANCH SALAD

$18.00

crispy chicken, avocado, egg, bacon, tomatoes, cheddar, grilled corn, carrots, pickled banana peppers, green onions & ranch

CRISPY SESAME SHRIMP SALAD

CRISPY SESAME SHRIMP SALAD

$19.00

battered shrimp tossed in sesame – sweet & sour, shaved cabbages, greens, mandarin oranges, avocado, carrot, sweet peppers, edamame & crispy wontons in ginger – carrot vinaigrette

HG KALE CAESAR

HG KALE CAESAR

$12.00

kale, sourdough bread crumbs, fresh grated parmesan cheese & caesar dressing

HOUSE SALAD

HOUSE SALAD

$6.00
MEDITERRANEAN SALAD

MEDITERRANEAN SALAD

$16.00

mixed greens, tomato, banana peppers, castelvetrano olives, roasted peppers, cucumber, shaved red onion, feta cheese & red wine oregano vinaigrette

RANCH WEDGE

RANCH WEDGE

$16.00

tomatoes, bacon, grilled corn, banana peppers, pickled red onion, candied pecans, green onion, blue cheese crumbles & ranch dressing

CUP OF TOMATO SOUP

CUP OF TOMATO SOUP

$4.00

our version of the classic

BOWL OF TOMATO SOUP

BOWL OF TOMATO SOUP

$6.00

our version of the classic

DINNER SANDWICHES

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$16.00

white cheddar, spicy cherry peppers, arugula, tomato & pesto mayo on sourdough

1/2 GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

1/2 GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.00

white cheddar, spicy cherry peppers, arugula, tomato & pesto mayo on sourdough

LOADED GRILLED CHEESE

LOADED GRILLED CHEESE

$16.00

white cheddar, american, bacon, griddled tomato & avocado on sourdough

1/2 LOADED GRILLED CHEESE

1/2 LOADED GRILLED CHEESE

$12.00

white cheddar, american, bacon, griddled tomato & avocado on sourdough

OLD SCHOOL BLT

OLD SCHOOL BLT

$14.00

crispy bacon, iceberg lettuce, tomato & garlic aioli on soft brioche

THE REUBEN

THE REUBEN

$16.00

shaved brisket pastrami, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, “awesome sauce” on marble rye

THE REMEDY BURGER

THE REMEDY BURGER

$15.00

american cheese, creamy mustard, dill pickles, sweet onion, shredded lettuce & tomato

THE PATTY MELT

THE PATTY MELT

$15.00

wagyu beef patty, swiss cheese, caramelized onion, “awesome sauce” on marble rye

RED ROOSTER SLIDERS

RED ROOSTER SLIDERS

$16.00

crispy buttermilk chicken tenders tossed in sriracha-honey with lettuce, tomato & pickled jalapeños on mini potato buns

MEATBALL SUB SLIDERS W/ SIDE

MEATBALL SUB SLIDERS W/ SIDE

$17.00

braised in red sauce, melted mozzarella and provolone cheeses, fresh basil

DINNER ENTREES

CHEESE RAVIOLI CHICKEN ALFREDO

CHEESE RAVIOLI CHICKEN ALFREDO

$24.00

topped with mozzarella & served with spaghetti & red sauce

CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN

CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN

$22.00

two crispy chicken breasts, mashed potatoes, green beans & chicken gravy

CHICKEN PARMESAN

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$22.00

topped with mozzarella & served with spaghetti & red sauce

FISH & CHIPS

FISH & CHIPS

$18.00

fresh cod hand battered & fried, served with french fries & remoulade

OLIVE OIL ROASTED SALMON

OLIVE OIL ROASTED SALMON

$28.00

mediterranean herbed cous cous with chickpeas, tomato & cucumber relish and charred tomato honey vinaigrette

SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS

SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS

$18.00

hand rolled beef meatballs with house red sauce

STEAK FRITES

STEAK FRITES

$38.00

topped with chimichurri & served with pecorino – herbed fries

TRUFFLED SHORT RIB STROGANOFF

TRUFFLED SHORT RIB STROGANOFF

$25.00

braised beef short rib, roasted mushrooms, fresh egg noodles, truffled – stroganoff sauce, herbed sour cream

SIDES

1/2 CLASSIC CAESAR

1/2 CLASSIC CAESAR

$6.00

baby romaine, parmesan & toasted breadcrumbs

1/2 KALE CLASSIC CAESAR

$6.00

kale, sourdough bread crumbs, fresh grated parmesan cheese & caesar dressing

1/2 WEDGE SALAD

1/2 WEDGE SALAD

$6.00

tomatoes, bacon, green onion, candied pecans & blue cheese dressing

FRIES

FRIES

$4.00
FRUIT CUP

FRUIT CUP

$6.00

GREEN BEANS

$5.00

GRILLED GARLIC BREAD

$4.50
HOUSE SALAD

HOUSE SALAD

$6.00
LOADED MASHED POTATOES

LOADED MASHED POTATOES

$5.75
MASHED POTATOES & GRAVY

MASHED POTATOES & GRAVY

$5.00
MIXED SAUTEED VEGGIES

MIXED SAUTEED VEGGIES

$6.00
MIXED STEAMED VEGGIES

MIXED STEAMED VEGGIES

$6.00
SWEET POTATO FRIES

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$6.00
TRUFFLE FRIES

TRUFFLE FRIES

$8.00

DESSERTS

COCONUT CREAM PIE

$8.00

topped with vanilla whip cream and toasted coconut in traditional crust

BANANA PUDDING PIE

$8.00

the southern classic in pie form topped with whipped cream & nilla wafers in graham cracker crust

THE RICKY

$11.00

dark chocolate brownie, vanilla ice cream, peanut butter & chocolate sauces, chopped peanuts & whipped cream

VANILLA ICE CREAM

$3.00

USUALS

***FIRST ROUND***

ALOTTA COLADA

$10.00

FROZEN MANGONADA

$12.00

GOOD VIBES ONLY

$12.00

house made coconut rum, passionfruit, pineapple, lime, orgeat Charity | Lancer Legacy Ranch | DeLayne Spicer

HI T

$10.00

MATETICH

$12.00

tito's vodka, topo chico, lime wedge, orange slice

SALTY DAWG

$12.00

42 below vodka, aperol, frothy ruby red grapefruit juice, lemon & citrus sugar salt rim

SIGNATURES

***FIRST ROUND***

FF MANGONADA

FF MANGONADA

$12.00

lunazul tequila, mango cordial, lime juice, sweet chile

FF MANGONADA 2OZ

FF MANGONADA 2OZ

$12.00

lunazul tequila, mango cordial, lime juice, sweet chile

MANGONADA

MANGONADA

$12.00

lunazul tequila, mango cordial, lime juice, sweet chile

BRUNCH DRINKS SSD

***FIRST ROUND***

MIMOSA

$6.00

DOUBLE MIMOSA

$12.00

MIMOSA CARAFE

$23.00

DOUBLE GRAPEFRUIT MIMOSA

$12.00

GRAPEFRUIT MIMOSA CARAFE

$23.00

DOUBLE PINEAPPLE MIMOSA

$12.00

PINEAPPLE MIMOSA CARAFE

$23.00

DOUBLE POINSETTIA

$12.00

POINSETTIA CARAFE

$23.00

BOTTLES & CANS

***FIRST ROUND***

3 NATIONS DEVOUR

$8.00

AUSTIN EASTCIDERS CHERRY LIMEADE

$6.00

BISHOP MAS MOSA

$7.00

BUD LIGHT

$5.00

COMMUNITY MOSAIC IPA

$8.00

DOS EQUIS

$5.50

HEINEKEN 0.0

$6.00

MICHELOB ULTRA

$6.00

MODELO

$6.00

SHINER BOCK

$6.00

TRULY

$6.00

RED

***FIRST ROUND***

BENZIGER PINOT NOIR GLASS

$12.00

CALLAWAY CABERNET GLASS

$12.00

TRUE GRIT GLASS

$12.00

EL PORTILLO MALBEC GLASS

$12.00

***FIRST ROUND***

BENZIGER PINOT NOIR BOTTLE

$46.00

CALLAWAY CABERNET BOTTLE

$46.00

TRUE GRIT BOTTLE

$46.00

EL PORTILLO MALBEC BOTTLE

$42.00

WHITE

***FIRST ROUND***

TIAMO PINOT GRIGIO GLASS

$10.00

JAX VINEYARDS Y3 CHARDONNAY GLASS

$15.00

REVELRY CHARDONNAY GLASS

$12.00

MOHUA SAUVIGNON BLANC GLASS

$12.00

CALLAWAY CHARDONNAY GLASS

$12.00

***FIRST ROUND***

TIAMO PINOT GRIGIO BOTTLE

$48.00

JAX VINEYARDS Y3 CHARDONNAY BTL

$60.00

REVELRY CHARDONNAY BOTTLE

$46.00

MOHUA SAUVIGNON BLANC BOTTLE

$43.00

CALLAWAY CHARDONNAY BOTTLE

$46.00

ROSÉ

***FIRST ROUND***

BELSTAR BRUT ROSÉ

BELSTAR BRUT ROSÉ

$10.00

Brut Rosé • Veneto, Italy $10

SABINE ROSÉ GLASS

SABINE ROSÉ GLASS

$10.00

Rosé • France $10

***FIRST ROUND***

BELSTAR BRUT ROSÉ BOTTLE

BELSTAR BRUT ROSÉ BOTTLE

$35.00

Veneto, Italy

SABINE ROSE BOTTLE

$38.00

SPARKLING

***FIRST ROUND***

WYCLIFF BRUT GLASS

$7.00Out of stock

BODEGAS OLIVARES ROSADO GLASS

$14.00

BELSTAR PROSECCO GLASS

$10.00

OPERA PRIMA GLASS

$7.00

***FIRST ROUND***

WYCLIFF BRUT BOTTLE

$28.00Out of stock

BODEGAS OLIVARES ROSADO BOTTLE

$51.00

BELSTAR PROSECCO BOTTLE

$35.00

OPERA PRIMA BOTTLE

$28.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5631 Alta Ave, Dallas, TX 75206

Directions

Gallery
Standard Service Dallas image
Standard Service Dallas image
Standard Service Dallas image

Similar restaurants in your area

Toasted Coffee + Kitchen - Dallas, TX
orange star4.2 • 2,897
5420 Ross Avenue Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext