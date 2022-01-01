Restaurant header imageView gallery

Standard Tap 901 N 2nd Street

2,270 Reviews

$$

901 N 2nd Street

Philadelphia, PA 19123

Order Again

Popular Items

Standard Burger
Roast Pork
Chicken Pie

Smaller

Garden Salad

$15.00

Bitter greens, garlic croutons, pickled red onions, feta cheese, Gala apples & Nigella vinaigrette.

Beet Salad

$17.00

Pumpkin Soup CUP

$7.00

Pumpkin Soup BOWL

$12.00

Stuffed Honey Nut Squash

$16.00

Cheese Plate

$17.00

2 oz. of Meadow Creek Dairy “Single Grayson.” A raw cow’s milk cheese aged the usual two to six months in our cellar, these cheeses have then been "finished" by cold-smoking them with a mix of hickory and applewood chips. The result is a subtle smoky flavor which compliments the cheese without overwhelming it. The smoking process also gives a lovely velvety texture to the finished cheese. Served with plum mustardo, lavender honey, Cotton Candy grapes, and sourdough.

Crispy Squid

$16.00

Pork Belly

$15.00

Grilled Octopus

$18.00

Harissa citrus glazed octopus, roasted artichokes, arugula, white anchovies, oil cured olives, capers

Scallops

$19.00

Shaved asparagus & radicchio, Anjou pears & pink peppercorn vinaigrette.

Larger

Chicken Pie

$20.00

Chicken ragout with carrots, celery, onions, and mushrooms served in a puff pastry crust on a bed of mixed greens with red onions dressed in mustard vinaigrette.

Vegetable Fettucine

$26.00

Fish & Chips

$28.00

Grilled Ribeye

$41.00

12 oz. Allen Brothers Black Angus Ribeye, grilled King Trumpet mushrooms, pan roasted fingerling potatoes & beef jus.

Elk

$43.00

Grilled elk sirloin from Broken Arrow Ranch, baby turnips, morel & cauliflower mushrooms, sour salsify & green strawberries, spruce tip game jus

Sandwiches

Roasted chicken on ciabatta, long hot pepper spread, Lacinato kale, and sharp provolone

Standard Burger

$18.00

7 oz. grilled PA Beef, Blend of Brisket and Chuck, w/ Raw red onion, Abundantly Good Cheddar, leaf lettuce, Aioli w/ house pickles, on a brioche bun from Merzbacher’s. Served with fries.

Eggplant Alfredo

$15.00

Crispy Bluefish

$16.00

Tajin spice battered bluefish, curtidos, kumquat salsa.

Roast Chicken

$17.00

Roasted chicken on ciabatta, roasted habanero spread, Lacinato kale, and sharp provolone. Served with fries.

Roast Pork

$17.00

Pork confit, spiced roasted garlic spread, spinach & provolone. Served on ciabatta. Served with fries.

Smoked Hoagie

$19.00

House made smoked prosciutto cotto, soppressata, and capicola with provolone, parmesan, butter lettuce, red onion, vinegar, pepper & olive spread, on house made baguette.

Sides

Fries

$6.00

Fresh Idaho potatoes, salt & pepper.

Mixed Pickles

$6.00

Variety of house pickles.

Side Salad

$8.00

Greens mixed in house, cucumber, red onion, and mustard vinaigrette.

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Pork jus & parmesan

Bacon Roasted Potatoes

$9.00

Fingerling potatoes with bacon lardons.

Desserts

Gooseberry Fool

$11.00

Apple Cobbler

$12.00Out of stock

Quince Tarte Tatin

$12.00

Stuffed Warren Pears

$12.00

Happy Hour Small Plates

Oyster Trio

$6.00

Crispy Oishii Shrimp

$6.00

H.H. Sweet Potatoes

$6.00
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Eat Drink Local Home of Local Beer & Seasonal Sourced Fare Since 1999

Location

901 N 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123

Directions

