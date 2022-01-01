Standard Tap 901 N 2nd Street

Cheese Plate

$17.00

2 oz. of Meadow Creek Dairy “Single Grayson.” A raw cow’s milk cheese aged the usual two to six months in our cellar, these cheeses have then been "finished" by cold-smoking them with a mix of hickory and applewood chips. The result is a subtle smoky flavor which compliments the cheese without overwhelming it. The smoking process also gives a lovely velvety texture to the finished cheese. Served with plum mustardo, lavender honey, Cotton Candy grapes, and sourdough.