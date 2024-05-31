- Home
- /
- Lewis Center
- /
- Standardized Brewing
Standardized Brewing
5920 Evans Farm Dr
Suite A
Lewis Center, OH 43035
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Coffee
Espresso
- Espresso$2.75
1.5 ounces (50-70ml) of espresso
- Flat White 6 oz$3.80
A 6 oz serving of espresso with steamed milk.
- Cortado 6 oz$3.80
A classic Cortado with an espresso shot & steamed milk
- Macchiato 4 oz$4.65
A traditional Machiato with an espresso shots, milk (hot) & caramel.
- Cappucino 6 oz$4.25
Espresso shot with steamed milk & heavy milk foam (hot)
- Latte 12 oz$4.70
Espresso shot & steamed milk, with milk foam (hot). Syrup additions are optional. We use 2 pumps or .5 oz of syrup when added. Milk alternatives are available as well.
- Latte 16 oz$5.20
Espresso shot & steamed milk, with milk foam (hot). Syrup additions are optional. We use 3 pumps or .75 oz of syrup when added. Milk alternatives are available as well.
- Iced Latte 16 oz$5.20
Espresso shot & choice of milk, alternative milk, or milk foam (cold). Syrup additions are available as well. We use 3 pumps or .75 oz of syrup when added.
- Iced Latte 24 oz$7.00
Espresso shot & choice of milk, alternative milk, or milk foam (cold). Syrup additions are available as well. We use 3 pumps or .75 oz of syrup when added.
- Mocha Latte 12 oz$5.75
- Mocha Latte 16 oz$6.30
Espresso shot & chocolate syrup with steamed milk and milk foam.
- Iced Mocha Latte 16 oz$6.30
Espresso shot & chocolate syrup with choice of milk or milk alternative or a cold foam top served over ice.
- Iced Mocha Latte 24 oz$7.00
Espresso shot & chocolate syrup with choice of milk or milk alternative or a cold foam top served over ice.
- Americano 8 oz$3.50
A classic Americano made with an espresso shot and water served hot.
- Iced Americano 12 oz$3.50
Espresso shot & water served over ice.
Coffee
- Drip Coffee 12 oz$3.00
Our caffeinated coffee is Colombia el Progreso from One Line a well-rounded medium roast coffee brewed throughout the day. Optionally, add milk, alternative milk, syrup, or sauce to make your perfect drink! Or add a shot of espresso and make it a red eye!!
- Drip Coffee 16 oz$3.50
Our caffeinated coffee is Colombia el Progreso from One Line a well-rounded medium roast coffee brewed throughout the day. Optionally, add milk, alternative milk, syrup, or sauce to make your perfect drink! Or add a shot of espresso and make it a red eye!!
- Drip Coffee 20 oz$4.50
Our caffeinated coffee is Colombia el Progreso from One Line a well-rounded medium roast coffee brewed throughout the day. Optionally, add milk, alternative milk, syrup, or sauce to make your perfect drink! Or add a shot of espresso and make it a red eye!!
- Cold Brew 12 oz$3.85
We cold brew our Columbia el Progresso medium-roast coffee blend then serve fresh from our draft system. Milk, alternative milk, syrup, & sauces are available to make your perfect drink.
- Cold Brew 16 oz$4.50
We cold brew our Columbia el Progresso medium-roast coffee blend then serve fresh from our draft system. Milk, alternative milk, syrup, & sauces are available to make your perfect drink.
- Cold Brew 24 oz$5.95
We cold brew our Columbia el Progresso medium-roast coffee blend then serve fresh from our draft system. Milk, alternative milk, syrup, & sauces are available to make your perfect drink.
- Nitro 12 oz$4.95
Our Columbia el Progresso medium-roast coffee cold brewed then infused with Nitrogen for a smooth well-rounded flavor. Milk, alternative milk, syrups, & sauces may be added optionally.
- Nitro 16 oz$5.50
Our Columbia el Progresso medium-roast coffee cold brewed then infused with Nitrogen for a smooth well-rounded flavor. Milk, alternative milk, syrups, & sauces may be added optionally.
- Nitro 24 oz$6.25
Our Columbia el Progresso medium-roast coffee cold brewed then infused with Nitrogen for a smooth well-rounded flavor. Milk, alternative milk, syrups, & sauces may be added optionally.
Tea
- Chai Latte 12 oz$5.25
We mix Minor Figures Chai with oat milk and steam and sprinkle with cinnamon to create our hot Chai Latte's. Regular or Alternative milk and syrup additions are optional.
- Chai Latte 16 oz$5.95
We mix Minor Figures Chai with oat milk and steam and sprinkle with cinnamon to create our hot Chai Latte's. Regular or Alternative milk and syrup additions are optional.
- Iced Chai Latte 12 oz$5.25
- Iced Chai Latte 16 oz$5.95
We mix Minor Figures Chai with oat milk and serve over ice. Regular or Alternative milk, cold foam and syrup additions are optional.
- Matcha Tea 12 oz$5.00
Intelligencia matcha tea mix with hot water and steamed milk.
- Matcha Tea 16 oz$5.50
Matcha tea
- Iced Matcha Tea Latte 12 oz$5.25
Matcha tea + milk
- Iced Matcha Tea Latte 16 oz$5.75
Matcha tea + milk
- Iced Tea 12 oz$3.40
Kilogram
- Iced Tea 16 oz$3.85
Kilogram
- Iced Tea 24 oz$4.35
- Hot Tea 12 oz$3.40
Kilogram loose leaf tea w/water at appropriate temp according to tea type
- Hot Tea 16 oz$3.85
Kilogram loose leaf tea w/water
- Kombucha Draft (Strawberry 12 oz$5.50
We serve Lapp it Up Kombucha on draft. Rotated regularly. Currently serving the Strawberry Kombucha as a 12 oz pour.
Kid/other drinks
- Apple Juice (Honest Kids)$2.25
Organic juice box
- Chocolate Milk Bottle$1.80
Organic chocolate milk
- White Milk Bottle$1.80
Organic white milk
- Hot Chocolate 8 oz (kids)$3.00
Chocolate + steamed milk
- Hot Chocolate 12 oz$3.50
Chocolate + steamed milk
- Hot Chocolate 16 oz$4.25
Chocolate + steamed milk
- Bottled Water$1.25
- Smart Water$2.50
- Fruit Punch (Honest kids)$2.25
- Lemonade w/1 pump of flavor from bar$2.50
Milk
Specialty drinks (Seasonal)
Food
Coffee Bar Food
- Bluey snack pack$4.50
- Mickey Mouse snack pack$4.50
- Sausage Egg and Cheese Sandwich$5.00
Sausage egg and american cheese on an english muffin.
- Bacon Egg and Cheese Sandwich$5.00
Bacon egg and american cheese on an english muffin.
- Oatmeal$3.75
Mylk Labs Oatmeal in a variety of flavors
- Fiesta Salad$5.25
- BLT Salad$5.25
- Apple walnut Salad$5.25
- Caesar Salad$5.25
- Pickle bites$1.85
- Minecraft snack pack$2.50
- Yogurt tube$1.00
- Apple sauce pouch (organic)$1.25
- Bob's RedMill PB&J bar$2.50
- That's IT Bar (apple/blueberry)$2.50
Pastries
- Donut (White long john/cream stick)$2.50
Der Dutchman white cream long john.
- Donut (Chocolate long john/cream stick)$2.50
Der Dutchman
- Donut (Blueberry/white icing)$2.50
Der Dutchman
- Donut (Glazed)$2.50
Der Dutchman
- Dozen donuts$30.00
1 dozen mini donuts
- Donut (Apple fritter)$2.50
- Donut (Twisted/icing)$2.50
- cake donut (white/white icing)$2.50
- Maple longjohn$2.50
Beer
16 oz
- Irregardless Blonde Ale 16 oz$6.00
- Irregardless Coffee Blonde 16 oz$6.00
- Irregardless Orange Blonde 16 oz$6.00
- I is for Idaho 7 Pale Ale 16 oz$7.00
- Stoichiometry Grapefruit IPA 16oz$7.00
- Hard Seltzer 16oz$6.00
- Ill Mannered Maibock 16oz$7.00
- Grove City Brewing Bearded Aviator 16oz$7.00
- Nocterra Swell Line 16oz$7.00
- ORBC Mango Colada IPA 16oz$7.00
- Big Fat Phony Pilsner 16oz$6.00
- Cider$6.00
- Top Hat Black Milk Stout$6.00
5 oz
- Irregardless Blonde Ale 5 oz$3.00
- Irregardless Coffee Blonde 5 oz$3.00
- Irregardless Orange Blonde 5 oz$3.00
- I is for Idaho 7 Pale Ale 5 oz$3.00
- Stoichiometry Grapefruit IPA 5oz$3.00
- Hard Seltzer 5oz$3.00
- Ill Mannered Maibock 5oz$3.00
- Nocterra Swell Line 5oz$3.00
- ORBC Mango Colada IPA 5oz$3.00
- GCBC Red Ale 5oz$3.00
- Dalton Union Lemon Berry Cider 5oz$3.00
- Big Fat Phony Pilsner 5oz$3.00
- Cider$3.00
- Top Hat Black Milk Stout 5oz$3.00
Flights
Liquor
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Whiskey
- Watershed Bourbon (Well)$7.00
- Watershed Bottled-in-Bond
- Watershed 4 year
- Watershed Single Barrel
- Jameson Irish Whiskey
- Bulliet
- Bulliet Rye
- Diabolique
- Jack Daniels
- Makers 46
- Makers Mark Cask Strength
- Angel's Envy
- Angel's Envy Rye
- *Weller Antique
- *Weller Special Reserve
- Basil Hayden
- Basil Hayden Toast
- Basil Hayden Rye
- Woodford Reserve Double Oaked
- Penelope Architect
- *Blantons
- *Buffalo Trace
- Michter
- Michter's Rye
- Watershed Bourbon (Well) DBL$9.00
- Watershed Bottled-in-Bond DBL
- Watershed 4 year DBL
- Watershed Single Barrel DBL
- Jameson Irish Whiskey DBL
- Bulliet DBL
- Bulliet Rye DBL
- Diabolique DBL
- Jack Daniels DBL
- Makers 46 DBL
- Makers Mark Cask Strength DBL
- Angel's Envy DBL
- Angel's Envy Rye DBL
- *Weller Antique DBL
- *Weller Special Reserve DBL
- Basil Hayden DBL
- Basil Hayden Toast DBL
- Basil Hayden Rye DBL
- Woodford Reserve Double Oaked DBL
- Penelope Architect DBL
- *Blantons DBL
- *Buffalo Trace DBL
- Michter DBL
- Michter's Rye DBL
Scotch / Bourbon
Liqueurs / Cordials
Merch
Clothing
Glassware
Hats
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Standardized Brewing is a craft brewery and coffee shop located in the Evans Farm community. We brew a wide variety of beer styles in house. We also serve up craft coffee beverages and Der Dutchman pastries. Our family friendly taproom has ample indoor and outdoor space.
5920 Evans Farm Dr, Suite A, Lewis Center, OH 43035