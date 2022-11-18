Standish Cafe

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Southside Standard
BK Sammie
Desayuno Burrito

On The Sweeter Side*

Aebleskivers

$14.00

Danish pancake balls

Cinnamon Roll

$7.00

Fresh baked cinnamon rolls with cream cheese frosting

Barrel of Monkey Bread

$11.00

Pull-apart toffee bread

Buttermilk Pancakes

$11.00

Buttermilk pancakes w/butter & pure maple syrup

Gluten Free Pancakes

$12.00

Gluten free pancakes w/butter & pure maple syrup

1 Buttermilk Pancake

$6.00

Hippy Dippy*

House Granola

$7.00

Granola with whole milk yogurt or whole milk

Steel Cut Oats

$7.00

Steel cut oats w/brown sugar and milk

Whole Milk Yogurt

$4.00+

Whole milk yogurt

Brunch Faves*

Brussel Sprout Hash

$17.00

2 eggs your way, brussel sprouts, yukons, pancetta, garlic, onion, goat cheese, toast choice

Corned Beef Hash

$18.00

2 eggs, corned beef, yukons, red bell pepper, onion, celery, toast choice

Eggs Benedict

$19.00

2 poached eggs, ham & hollandaise sauce on english muffin, side choice

Steak Benedict

$21.00

2 poached eggs, center cut sirloin & hollandaise sauce on english muffin, side choice

Huevos Rancheros

$15.00

2 eggs, black beans, crispy corn tortillas, roasted tomato salsa, queso fresco, avocado, cilantro

Huevos Rancheros w/chorizo

$19.00

2 eggs, chorizo, black beans, crispy corn tortillas, roasted tomato sauce, queso fresco, avocado, cilantro

Huevos Rancheros w/carnitas

$19.00

2 eggs, carnitas, black beans, crispy corn tortillas, roasted tomato salsa, queso fresco, avocado, cilantro

Biscuits & Gravy

$13.00

2 eggs your way, sausage gravy, buttermilk biscuits

Brunch Taco

$7.00

housemade chicken tinga, scrambled egg, pickled onion, radish queso fresco, cilantro, crema

Southside Standard

$18.00

2 eggs your way, brunch meat choice, toast choice, side choice

Steak & Eggs

$21.00

2 eggs your way, 6 oz center cut sirloin, side choice, toast choice

Carnitas Omelet

$15.00

2 eggs, carnitas, black beans, pepper cheese, avocado, tomatillo salsa, cilantro, toast choice, side choice

Veggie Omelet

$14.00

2 eggs, spinach, chives, parmesan cheese, tomato, toast choice, side choice

Forager Omelet

$15.00

2 eggs, wild mushroom mix, swiss cheese, chicken sausage, chives, toast choice, side choice

Handhelds*

Standish Burger

$19.00

1946 grind beef patty, brioche bun, lettuce, red onion, heirloom tomato, american & cheddar cheese, special sauce, house pickle

Reuben

$17.00

corned beef, swiss cheese, russian dressing, sauerkraut, pumpernickel, house pickle

Brunch Burger

$17.00

beef & sausage blend, pepper cheese, avocado, bacon, fried onion, sriracha mayo, sunny egg*, english muffin

BLT

$13.00

cherrywood bacon, heirloom tomato, lettuce, mayo, multigrain, house pickle

BK Sammie

$13.00

brioche bun, bacon, fried egg, american cheese

Lightfield Chicken

$15.00

chicken breast, cheddar, cherrywood bacon, lightfield bbq sauce, brioche bun, house pickle

Desayuno Burrito

$16.00

2 scrambled egg, carnitas, pepper cheese, avocado, black beans, flour tortilla

Forkables*

Avocado Citrus

$14.00

mixed greens, orange, grapefruit, avocado, red onion, granola crunchies, buttermilk drizzle

Ensalada de Jose

$17.00

spicy chicken, avocado, jalapeno, feta, tomato, red onion, lime juice & evoo, crispy tortilla strips, on a bed of shredded iceberg & romaine

Chop Cobb

$17.00

romaine & iceberg lettuces, chicken, bacon, blue cheese, avocado, soft boiled egg*, tomato, chive, creamy red wine vinegar dressing

Steak Supperclub

$19.00

mixed greens, center cut sirloin, blue cheese, red onion, tomato, creamy wine vinegar dressing

Toasties*

Avocado Toast

$13.00

avocado, radish, lemon, olive oil, red pepper flake, sunny egg, chives. grilled sourdough

Ham & Egg Toast

$13.00

Scramble egg, cream cheese, chives, crispy ham, grilled sourdough

Feta Toast

$12.00

Feta basil spread w/heirloom tomato, grilled sourdough

Odds & Ends

Soup

$5.00+

Side Brunch Meat

$7.00

Bread & Triple Jam

$4.00

Sides on the Side

$6.00

EGGS (2)

$4.00

2 eggs done your way

Sauces

$1.00

Coffee, Tea &. More

Espresso

$2.50

Americano

$3.50

Espresso and water

Cappuccino

$4.00

Equal parts espresso, steamed milk and foamed milk

Cold Press

$5.00

Cold press method of steeping grounds

Latte

$5.00

espresso with three parts steamed milk

Mocha

$6.00

espresso, steamed milk, chocolate syrup and whipped cream

Chai Latte

$6.00+

Chai flavored latte, hot or cold

SM MED ROAST

$3.00

SM DARK ROAST

$3.00

LG MED ROAST

$5.00

LG DARK ROAST

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Standish Cafe brings you a brunch menu that is beyond basic yet not overly complicated. Whether you are hungry for something savory or something sweet we have just the thing to satisfy your craving. We brew locally roasted coffee and use locally sourced ingredients.

Website

Location

2403 East 38th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55406

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

